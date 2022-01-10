News
Daniel Carlson’s field goal lifts Raiders over Chargers with playoff spot on line
LAS VEGAS — Daniel Carlson’s 47-yard field goal as time expired in overtime lifted the Las Vegas Raiders past the Los Angeles Chargers 35-32 on Sunday night for their first playoff berth since 2016.
And they eliminated their AFC West rivals in the process.
Las Vegas survived Los Angeles’ late-game comeback built on a series of fourth-down conversions to force overtime. The Raiders won a fourth straight game and completed an incredible late-season run after losing five of their previous six .
Carlson, who was a prep standout at The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs and was three times the AFC special teams player of the week this season, kicked five field goals in the game, including two in overtime.
Derek Carr completed 20 of 36 pass attempts for 186 yards, including two touchdowns. Hunter Renfrow hauled in two touchdown passes, while Josh Jacobs ran for 132 yards on 26 carries, including one score.
The Raiders, who had arguably more offseason and in-season distractions than any team, overcame multiple adversities and return to the playoffs for only the second time since losing to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl.
Trailing by 15 in the fourth quarter, the Chargers scored two late touchdowns, with a a 19-play, 83-yard drive capped by Justin Herbert’s 12-yard touchdown strike to Mike Williams as regulation expired. Dustin Hopkins’ extra point sent the game into the extra period. Los Angeles converted on three fourth-down plays in the lengthy drive.
Herbert, who was under duress much of the night, completed 34 of his 64 attempts for 383 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
Las Vegas dominated early while taking a 10-0 lead.
Carlson booted a 24-yard field goal on the Raiders’ first possession, and after being forced to punt on its second drive, Las Vegas’ Divine Deablo recovered a fumble on special teams at the Los Angeles’ 23-yard line. Six plays later, Carr found Renfrow for a 12-yard touchdown.
Los Angeles responded behind a heavy dose of Austin Ekeler, who ran for 53 yards on nine carries and had two touchdowns in the first half. Ekeler ran 14 yards for one score and hauled in a 14-yard screen pass to give the Chargers a 14-10 lead.
Though the Chargers outgained the Raiders 180-142 in the first half, 85 yards in penalties against Los Angeles tied for the most in the first half by a Raiders opponent in the past 11 seasons. The biggest was a 41-yard defensive pass interference call against Chris Harris Jr. with 49 seconds left in the half.
Jacobs punched it in from the 1 on the next play to put Las Vegas back in front, and the Raiders’ defense stymied the Chargers’ final drive of the half.
Chargers: Season over, need to sign key free agents and upgrade secondary.
Raiders: Travel to Cincinnati for the first round of the AFC playoffs.
Broncos secure No. 9 pick in 2022 NFL draft after loss to Chiefs
For the second straight year, the Broncos will have the No. 9 overall pick in the NFL draft.
Denver secured the pick after losing, 28-24, to the Chiefs on Jan. 8 at Empower Field at Mile High. The first 18 picks — made up of teams that missed the postseason — were determined at the end of the regular season. Picks Nos. 19-32 are held by teams that reached the playoffs and the order was be determined by the results of the postseason.
The Broncos selected cornerback Pat Surtain II with the No. 9 pick in the 2021 draft.
Here’s the 2022 NFL draft order. This will be updated:
- Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14)
- Detroit Lions (3-13-1)
- Houston Texans (4-13)
- New York Jets (4-13)
- New York Giants (4-13)
- Carolina Panthers (5-11)
- New York Giants [via Chicago Bears] (6-11)
- Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
- Denver Broncos (7-10)
- New York Jets [via Seattle Seahawks] (7-10)
- Washington Football Team (7-10)
- Minnesota Vikings (8-9)
- Cleveland Browns (8-9)
- Baltimore Ravens (8-9)
- Philadelphia Eagles [via Miami Dolphins] (9-8)
- Philadelphia Eagles [via Indianapolis Colts] (9-8)
- Los Angeles Chargers (9-8)
- New Orleans Saints (9-8)
Second area Walmart closing for pandemic cleaning
ARNOLD, Mo. – The Walmart location on Michigan Ave is closing today to allow cleaning crews to sanitize the building. The temporary closure is part of a corporate program to clean the stores.
“As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Arnold store location at 2201 Michigan Ave today at 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11,” a portion of Walmart’s official statement on the closing.
The store will be closed through Monday to allow time for employees to restock the shelves. Walmart will open the Arnold location for business on Tuesday at 6:00 am. The company will continue conducting employee health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission,” a portion of Walmart’s official statement on the closing.
Walmart also offers COVID-19 vaccines to customers and employees. They can get them on or off the clock ad receive two hours of paid leave. Employees get up to three days of paid leave if they have an adverse reaction to the shot.
This is the second Walmart in the area to close for pandemic cleaning. The Bridgeton Walmart closed for cleaning on Friday, January 7, and reopened Sunday morning.
Woman, teen jump into icy pond, rescue 3 children in Arapahoe County
A woman and a teenage boy didn’t hesitate and jumped into an icy pond in Arapahoe County to rescue three children who fell through the ice Sunday afternoon, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
One of the victims was not breathing when they were pulled out, but first responders performed CPR on the child, who eventually began breathing on their own, the sheriff’s office said. The child was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Five children between the ages of 6 and 8 years of age were playing on an icy pond at 9100 E. Florida Ave. when three of the children fell through the ice.
Read the full story at thedenverchannel.com.
