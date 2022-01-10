Celebrities
Dave Coulier’s ‘Heart Is Broken’ Over Bob Saget’s Sudden Death: ‘My Forever Brother’
Dave Coulier, who starred alongside Bob Saget as Uncle Joey on ‘Full House,’ has paid tribute to America’s favorite dad with a heartbreaking statement.
The tributes to Bob Saget continue to pour in after the comedian and Full House star’s shocking and sudden passing at 65 years old. Dave Coulier, who played the beloved role of Uncle Joey Gladstone alongside Bob’s Danny Tanner, is sharing his heartbreak after the death of his close friend. “My heart is broken,” Dave tweeted. “I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”
My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.
— Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) January 10, 2022
Bob and Dave were two of America’s most beloved father figures on Full House from 1987 to 1995, and they later reprised their roles in the sequel series, Fuller House, from 2017 to 2020. News broke on January 9 that Bob was found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando and was pronounced dead at the scene. Bob was currently on his comedy tour.
Hotel security found the comedian, per a statement from the Orange Country Sheriff’s Office. They contacted emergency services who responded at approximately 4 p.m. eastern time. No cause of death has been determined, but the statement added that “detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”
Tributes of shock and disbelief were immediate from Hollywood and beyond. Joining Dave in his sentiments about his longtime co-star was fellow Full House star John Stamos. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” John, who starred as Uncle Jesse in the series, tweeted on the evening of January 9.
Actress Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter DJ in the ’90s sitcom, also took to Twitter upon hearing the news to pay tribute to her TV dad. “I don’t know what to say,” she wrote. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”
Bob is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, whom he married in 2018. He is also the proud father of three girls — Jennifer, Aubrey, and Lara.
RIP: James Mtume Dead at 76
Renowned percussionist, songwriter, and singer James Mtume passed away suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 9. His cause of death is unknown. He was 76.
Mtume, real name James Forman, was a jazz and R&B musician, record producer, activist, and radio personality.
“A lot of folks didn’t know that Mtume was so political and savvy in so many different areas,” said Fatiyn Muhammad, the host of the WBLS radio show Open Line.
“I felt like the air got sucked out the room. Mtume was a special individual,” he said on Sunday.
In 2008, Mtume (far left) celebrated Rev. Al Sharpton‘s birthday with Dominique Sharpton and Gov. David Paterson at the Sheraton Hotel & Towers in New York.
Mtume was discovered by legendary trumpeter Miles Davis who took the young musician on tour with him between 1971 and 1975.
Mtume later formed an R&B group called Mtume, which is best known for the 1983 R&B hit song “Juicy Fruit.” The song has been repeatedly sampled by rappers, most notably The Notorious B.I.G. in his hit single “Juicy” in 1994. The band Mtume also had a top-5 R&B hit with the single “You, Me, and He”.
Mtume’s father, James Heath, was a world-famous saxophonist of the Heath Brothers. However, he was raised by James Forman, also a jazz musician who played with jazz legends Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, according to Mtume.
“So, when I’m growing up, maybe at dinner one night, there’s Dizzy Gillespie, another night, there’s John Coltrane [or] Thelonious Monk.
“I was only 10 years old, so I didn’t know how deep it was, but I did know it was extraordinary hearing these conversations with these great jazz musicians,” he told the Philadelphia Tribune.
“At the same time, I’m growing up listening to the birth of R&B and soul — there’s James Brown, The Temptations, Motown — so I had a very interesting musical background coming up.”
In the 1980s, Mtume and Reggie Lucas co-wrote hits such as “Never Knew Love Like This before” which won a Grammy Award for R&B superstar Stephanie Mills.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Admits Things Are ‘Stressful’ At Home As She Ditches Kody’s Thanksgiving
As Christine Brown celebrated Thanksgiving away from Kody Brown on the Jan. 9 episode of ‘Sister Wives,’ she admitted that things weren’t going great for her at home.
Christine Brown traveled to Utah to spend Thanksgiving with her daughter, Aspyn, and Aspyn’s husband, Mitch, on the Jan. 9 episode of Sister Wives. Christine and her kids decided they didn’t want to follow the strict COVID-19 rules that Kody Brown had put in place for the holiday, so they opted to spend the holiday away from the larger family. Janelle Brown and her kids did the same, while Robyn Brown and Meri Brown stuck to the script and celebrated Thanksgiving with Kody.
Discussions about how to handle COVID have been a major focal point of the show this season, and it continued to drive a wedge between Kody and Christine this week. “I’m sorry, but it’s not enough to have Kody come over for a few hours a week to make us stay here [and follow all the rules] just for that,” Christine explained. “It’s not worth it. He’s like, ‘I don’t think you should go anywhere.’ I’m like…’I am.’”
Christine said that she shared Kody’s pre-holiday rules with Aspyn, and Aspyn admitted that she wouldn’t be able to follow them. “[She] called me immediately in tears,” Christine said. “She’s like, ‘I cannot follow these rules. It’s impossible.’ And she was like, ‘Since I can’t come for Christmas, it’s ridiculous. I can’t see my family. So I need you to come for Thanksgiving.” Christine also added that she made the decision to spend Thanksgiving away from Kody for her kids, not for herself.
Once Christine got to Utah, she had no regrets about her choice. “We’re just having so much fun,” she gushed. “it’s so relaxing and so wonderful. I could definitely get used to this. I think part of the reason it’s so nice and easy going and pleasant is because it’s super stressful at home. Things are just bad at home. I think part of the reason Thanksgiving is so nice is because I can just leave all the stress and have it be easy. The relationship I have with my kids is the most important relationship I have. I’m grateful I was able to see them this year. I’m glad I didn’t let COVID control my life.”
‘Euphoria’ Recap: Fezco Beats Up Nate & Rue Rings In The New Year With Jules
‘Euphoria’ season 2 kicked off on New Year’s Eve. Fezco had a brutal confrontation with Nate, Rue and Jules finally talked, and Cassie betrayed her best friend.
The Euphoria season 2 premiere begins with some insight into Fezco’s upbringing. After a situation with his father, Fezco’s grandmother began taking care of him. She taught him everything he knows about life, including everything about dealing drugs. She didn’t treat him like a kid, always a business partner. One day, Ashtray just showed up at their house.
At one point, Fezco’s grandmother collapsed and he had to take over the family business. Eventually, it was just Fezco and Ashtray. He looked at Ashtray like a brother and would go to war like a brother for him.
In the present day, Fezco and Ashtray are heading to do some business, and Rue is tagging along. The girlfriend of one of the dealers gets into the backseat with Rue, and Rue ends up spilling the news about Jules leaving her. Faye pulls out heroin, and Rue tries to get her to put it away. Suddenly, men pull them inside with Fezco and Ashtray. The male leader tells them to get naked in case someone is wearing a wire. Rue doesn’t initially get naked, so he pulls her into the shower. She promises she won’t say anything. He tells her to strip naked anyway. Rue is later brought back into the kitchen.
Fezco explains to the female ringleader that Mouse is dead. He calls Rue his “family.” When the woman asks if he trusts Rue, Fezco replies, “With my life,” Fezco says about Rue. And with that, Fezco is in.
Nate & Cassie Hook Up
At the New Year’s party, Lexi is looking for Cassie. They got into a fight so she got out of the car in the middle of the road. Cassie walked to a convenient store and crossed paths with Nate. He gives her a ride to the party. They end up hooking up in the bathroom at the party. Maddy starts looking for Cassie as well and knocks on the bathroom door. Nate and Cassie are still hooking up, but Maddy won’t go away.
Nate puts his hand over Cassie’s mouth and she starts crying. “I’m really scared, Nate,” Cassie cries. He tells her to trust him. Cassie ends up lying down in the bathtub while Nate opens the door. Maddy refuses to leave and goes to pee. Since there’s no toilet paper, Maddy grabs a towel to wipe herself. She throws the towel into the shower, and it lands on top of Cassie.
Travis, played by Lil Meech, comes into the bathroom and asks Maddy if she wants to smoke. He asks her who that guy was who was just in the bathroom. “Literally the worst person in the world,” Maddy says about Nate.
Rue Nearly Overdoses
Elsewhere at the party, Rue finds herself wandering around and ends up back in Fez’s car. She spots the Altoid’s box with the heroin. She takes the hit and tries to find an empty room in the house. She stumbles upon a boy named Elliot, played by Dominic Fike. After taking a hit of cocaine with him, Rue starts to think she’s going into cardiac arrest. He stays with her while her breathing levels out after snorting some Adderall. “I’m not sure it’s a good thing we met,” Elliot says. Rue admits the thought she was going to die for a second.
Meanwhile, Fezco flirts with Lexi on the couch. Jules comes up to them and asks about Rue, but they don’t know where she is. Fezco and Lexi end up talking about whether or not they believe in God. Lexi does not, while Fezco does. Fezco tells her that she’s the “coolest person” at the party.
Nate is watching the bathroom door closely when McKay shows up. Lexi is still trying to get in touch with Cassie. Maddy’s still in the bathroom with Travis. Cassie’s phone starts buzzing in the bathroom, and Travis goes to see what’s up. Cassie pretends like she’s passed out in the bathtub. When Travis calls her over, Maddy says she doesn’t care and walks out. Cassie’s safe for now. When Maddy walks by, Nate tells McKay that he’s going to do whatever he can to get Maddy back.
McKay tries to talk to Cassie after that near-miss with Maddy in the bathroom. Cassie is still shaken by the whole thing. Cassie tells McKay that she shouldn’t be anybody’s girlfriend at the moment. “I don’t know if I’m a good person,” Cassie says, which makes McKay walk away. Later, Nate starts provoking McKay about Cassie. McKay warns him to stop.
Fezco Fights Nate
Jules finds Rue by the fire and asks to talk. She wants to know when Rue relapsed. Rue lies at first but then says, “The night you left.” Jules doesn’t say a word. Fezco tells Lexi that talking to her was “one of the best parts” of his year and asks for her number. “I hope to see you soon, Lexi,” Fezco says. He calls Ashtray and orders him to get the car started. Ashtray tells Rue to head to the car if she wants a ride.
Rue gets up to leave, but as the clock counts down, she sees Jules tearing up. Rue apologizes to Jules. “I didn’t mean to be mean,” Rue says, adding that she’s been having a tough time. They both admit that they miss each other. “I want to be with you,” Rue says. They kiss and ring in the new year together.
Fezco kicks off the new year by slamming a bottle of Tito’s on Nate’s head and proceeds to punch the daylights out of him. It’s absolutely brutal. Nate’s face is completely covered in blood. Fezco eventually stops beating up Nate and looks at Lexi as Maddy, McKay, Cassie, and others grab an unconscious Nate. Rue watches the whole thing go down and just says, “Damn.”
