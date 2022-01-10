News
Dave Hyde: Tua’s future, season’s consequence — ball’s in Dolphins owner Steve Ross’ court if he knows what to do
There were “Tua” chants in the end. There was also the coach, Brian Flores, talking afterward of the “resilience” of his team while basking in the radiance of a season sweep of New England.
If only it meant something.
If only it had any consequence.
If only the Dolphins had played like this when it actually mattered the previous week in Tennessee.
What kind of fun-fest would Sunday have been if the Dolphins knocked New England from the playoff perch, 33-24, while qualifying themselves?
That, folks, would have been something to be, “proud of this team, proud of their fight, their resilience,” as Flores said after Sunday’s game.
As it was, this was a hollow day, an empty season, right down to the chants for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who probably played his final game in a Dolphins uniform. That’s up to team owner Steve Ross. He hasn’t talked publicly in nearly two years, so it’s hard to know his thoughts on anything, much less how he feels about this rebuild having a fourth birthday party Monday with no playoff appearance.
The ball’s in your court, Steve.
Do you want to: a) Cut bait with Tua after two seasons; b) cut bait general manager Chris Grier for picking Tua in a three-year sacrifice of seasons; c) cut bait with Flores and move on to the object of your heart’s desire a decade ago in an apparently NFL-bound Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh; or d) all of the calamitous above?
You can make a case for each of them.
You can make the case for none.
You can wonder if Ross knows what to do, considering he’s had 12 years as owner with one playoff game.
You can also expect him to have Deshaun Watson on Line 1 any day now, too, considering that’s the position we were in at the Nov. 2 trade deadline. Has anything changed to change that idea? Has Ross considered what it would be like to have a face of the franchise who faces 22 sexual assault allegations?
Tua was great on Sunday’s opening drive, completing all seven passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. He then completed 55 yards of passes the rest of the day. He’s a guy right now. Just a guy. Is there something more there?
His bigger plays Sunday were with his feet, actual third-down runs he hadn’t shown an affection toward trying until the final minutes of the season.
“We wanted to end this season with a bang, that’s what we went out and did,” he said.
Well, if a fun but inconsequential win is a bang, that’s what it was.
“This season has been up and down for me and a lot of the guys,” he said. “We’ll see what the offseason has planned for us.”
Yes, here we are, the offseason. Again. You want to say its the most important offseason in years for the Dolphins, but that’s how it’s been the last three seasons.
Flores was asked a question Sunday about how it felt to be the second Dolphins coach to have a winning seasons in two of his first three years. Does it matter he didn’t make the playoffs in either season?
Flores also was asked how it felt to sweep the Patriots for the Dolphins first time in 20 years. Let me answer: Wouldn’t it have felt better if it meant the Dolphins were going to the playoffs instead of the Patriots?
Here’s a simple question for Flores: Was this a successful year? Bottom-line-stuff. Basic where’s-your-bar fundamentals.
“Every year is different,” Flores said by way of answering. “Every experience you learn from them, good or bad. That’s kind of how I try to approach everything. I’ve learned a lot this year about myself, this team, players on this team and the people in our building. That’s really what I take from it. … I’d like to think I’ve grown a little bit, but I hope that’s the case for everyone.”
That’s existential, man.
I was just expecting some perspective on having a good but ultimately meaningless Sunday in the bigger picture of a lost season. The goal was the playoffs. I mean, wasn’t it? Or has that bar become one too high for everyone?
Another season says goodbye as the chants of, “Tua,” echo. Does it matter another year was lost? Does Ross care? Or should we just celebrate nothing wins?
“It had its highs and it had its lows,” receiver Jaylen Waddle said of the season, a great one for him. “I don’t even have words for it. It was just new.”
He’s a rookie, bless him. All his seasons are ahead of him. But no rookie of the past 20 years has won a playoff game for the Dolphins. Sunday was fun. But imagine what it would have felt like if that win meant anything?
Omar Kelly: Brian Flores needs to make changes for Miami Dolphins to find success
Life experiences can be humbling, oftentimes those experiences force us to evaluate, if not change who we are and how we operate.
The 2021 Miami Dolphins season needs to be that for coach Brian Flores because only his maturation will allow this franchise to reach its potential, getting off the mediocrity merry-go-round the Dolphins have been on for two decades.
At least while under his leadership, which will likely be extended one more season based on how this season’s team finished (9-8) as a result of Sunday’s 33-24 season-ending win over the playoff-bound New England Patriots, delivering the franchise’s first back-to-back winning seasons since 2002-03.
“Every experience you learn from them, good or bad. That’s kind of how I try to approach everything. I’ve learned a lot this year about myself, this team, players on our team, the people in our building,” Flores said, speaking about a Dolphins team that rallied back form a 1-7 start to win eight of the season’s final nine games.
“I think that there will be time to reflect on it and see that there’s certainly some things that I’ve learned,” said Flores, who has a 24-25 record as a head coach. “I’d like to think I’ve grown a little bit. Hopefully that’s the case for everyone.”
Miami’s win over the Patriots — a game the Dolphins controlled from the kickoff — produced the franchise’s first sweep of New England in 20 years. It also gave hope that Flores’ team can play with the big boys, the league’s playoff-bound teams after last week’s humbling loss to the Tennessee Titans.
But the inconsistent play that plagued the Dolphins all season, the stagnant offense that scored fewer than 21 points 10 times, an erratic special teams unit that hindered more than helped in 2021 — was also his fault.
The team’s 1-7 start was on him because as he often reminded the media, getting this team to maximize its potential and clean up its error-prone play, was his responsibility.
Miami’s defense didn’t find its groove until midseason. That unit couldn’t seal two games where they were given a lead in the fourth quarter earlier in the season.
And the offense never got out of third gear, and finished 2021 as one of the NFL’s worst in yard production and scoring.
Miami’s offense — with or without Tua Tagovailoa as the team’s starting quarterback — held this team back all season, and that’s on Flores because he made too many questionable hires.
If Flores doesn’t make some major changes to the offensive coaching staff, it’s likely going to wreck another season and likely cost everyone their jobs.
The Dolphins need a proven, polished offensive coordinator. One with a track record of building efficient units that rank in the top half of the league.
Flores needs to find a veteran offensive line coach to replace Lemuel Jeanpierre. Someone who can groom that unit’s youngsters and create an offensive identity.
And position coaches must get more out of young talents like Tagovailoa, Preston Williams, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Hunter Long, youngsters who fell short of living up to expectations this season.
No matter what Miami’s decision-makers do at quarterback — whether they stick with Tagovailoa or ship draft picks to Green Bay, Seattle, Houston, San Francisco or Minnesota for one of the veteran quarterbacks that are likely to hit the trade market this offseason — Flores has to make better hires than he has the past three seasons.
And don’t expect that to be easy because the word around the league is that Flores is a difficult man to work for, and that has to be addressed by some introspection and personal growth on his part.
But there are signs of hope, like how this team responded to its 1-7 start, mirroring Flores’ focus and consistency, which served as the catalyst for the rally back to relevance and respect.
That’s how resilient, mentally tough teams handle their business and it’s a reflection on Flores.
“Flo has done a great job helping us stay together and not really worry about the outside noise, and focus on the outside noise,” said Tagovailoa, who finished the season with a 90.1 passer rating. “I think he’s done a great job helping us get to where we’re at this year. Obviously the first half wasn’t what we wanted or what we expected. But like I said, I’m very pleased with how we finished this season off.”
Now the question is where does Flores’ team go from here?
The Dolphins better use a large portion of Miami’s pace-setting $74 million in cap space to rebuild the offense. And I wouldn’t rule out a scorched-earth restart for that side of the ball.
Jaylen Waddle and Robert Hunt should be the only offensive players who consider buying instead of leasing because everyone else’s future should be uncertain based on how that unit performed in 2021.
While most of the problems were a byproduct of the offensive line’s struggles, turning to Duke Johnson to carry the running game at the end of the season is just a reminder of how many bad decisions were made regarding talent evaluation on that side of the ball during the offseason.
Flores and the Dolphins can’t afford another offseason of poor decisions that deliver a putrid product.
Producer Dwayne Hickman, who played Dobie Gillis, dies at 87
Dwayne Hickman, the actor and network TV executive who despite numerous achievements throughout his life would always be remembered fondly by a generation of baby boomers for his role as Dobie Gillis, has died. He was 87.
Hickman died of complications from Parkinsons on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from a family representative, B. Harlan Boll. He was surrounded by family members when he died, it said.
Although Hickman went on to appear on other TV shows and in movies, as well as to successful behind-the-scenes careers as a publicist, talent booker for a prominent Howard Hughes-owned casino in Las Vegas and TV programming executive for CBS, he could never escape his public connection to Dobie.
“Oh, my gosh — it’s Dobie Gillis! I grew up with you!” former President Clinton told him when the two met while Clinton was governor of Arkansas.
“Now it’s nice,” Hickman, who was also an accomplished painter, told a reporter during an exhibition of his work in St. Louis in 2003. “It’s very sweet to see how much Dobie Gillis meant to a lot of baby boomers, who are always nice when I meet them.”
His autobiography, co-written with Joan Roberts Hickman, his wife, was published in 1995. It was titled “Forever Dobie.”
Hickman had small parts in movies and TV shows as a youngster, but had given up acting by 1950 to concentrate on his studies at Los Angeles’ Cathedral High School. After graduation, he entered Loyola University.
“I was in the art program and was heading toward architecture when I got a call from my old agent toward the end of my freshman year,” he recalled in a 2003 interview. “He said he had a role for me in ‘The Bob Cummings Show.’”
Hickman went on to play Chuck MacDonald, the teenage nephew who tried to get a piece of his Uncle Bob’s action as Cummings’ Bob Collins character worked as a photographer of glamour girls. Hickman, meanwhile, continued his studies on the side, eventually earning a degree in economics from Loyola.
“The Bob Cummings Show” (later called “Love That Bob”) lasted from 1955 to 1959, and toward the end of its run Hickman made a pilot for author Max Shulman about a lovelorn 16-year-old named Dobie Gillis who pursued, but could never win the heart of, almost every girl he saw.
“The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis,” marked by sharp humor and a brilliant young cast that also included Bob Denver, Warren Beatty and Tuesday Weld, was an instant hit when it debuted in 1959.
“The chief contradiction is that Dobie never gets the girl,” Hickman once said. “His is a false aggressiveness; everything he attempts in life backfires and pushes him into last place.” As a result, Hickman’s Dobie would often spend a part of the show standing in front of a copy of the statue of Rodin’s “The Thinker,” philosophizing about his bumbling efforts at life and love.
As “Dobie Gillis” continued on until 1963, and Hickman’s and Denver’s characters aged (both actors were already in their mid-20s when the show began), viewers saw them go from high school to college, as well as to a brief, bumbling stint in the U.S. military,
At both high school and college, veteran character actor William Schallert was their put-upon teacher. Although Steve Franken soon replaced Beatty as Gillis’ wealthy archrival, Sheila James Kuehl (later elected to several terms in the California Legislature) remained Dobie’s only arduous suitor. Kuehl’s Zelda Gilroy was also the only girl Dobie never realized loved him, although by the 1988 TV reunion movie “Bring Me The Head of Dobie Gillis” Dobie and Zelda had finally married.
After the TV show folded in 1963, Hickman went on to appear in such films as “Cat Ballou” with Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin and such popular 1960s youth-oriented pictures as “How to Stuff a Wild Bikini,” “Dr. Goldfoot and the Bikini Machine” and “Ski Party.” Although his acting career slowed in the 1970s, he continued to appear in such TV shows as “The Mod Squad,” “Love, American Style” and “Clueless.”
When Denver, who went from playing beatnik Maynard G. Krebs on “Dobie Gillis” to the title role in “Gilligan’s Island,” made the 2001 biopic “Surviving Gilligan’s Island: The Incredibly True Story of the Longest Three Hour Tour in History,” Hickman appeared in flashback scenes as a TV network executive.
After his acting career slowed in the 1970s, Hickman became talent director at Hughes’ Landmark Hotel and worked 10 years as a program director at CBS, overseeing such series as “M.A.S.H.,” “Dukes of Hazzard,” “Maude” and “Designing Women.”
He began to study painting in the late 1980s “so I could learn to do it right,” he said, and eventually saw his works exhibited at art galleries across the country. Dwayne Bernard Hickman, brother of veteran character actor Darryl Hickman, was born May 18, 1934, in Los Angeles. He began acting at age 6, following his older brother into the business.
He was married three times: to Carol Christensen, 1963-1972; Joanne Papile, 1977-81; and Joan Roberts, whom he married in 1983 and who survives him. Hickman and his first wife had a son, John, and he and his third wife had a son, Albert.
Late Associated Press writer Bob Thomas contributed biographical information to this report.
2022 NFL playoffs: Brackets, seeds, schedules, TV times and more
Here’s a look at the NFL playoff picture:
Wild-card round (Jan. 15-17)
Saturday, Jan. 15
AFC: No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders or New England Patriots at No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals, 2:30 p.m. MT, NBC, Peacock, Universo
AFC: No. 6 Los Angeles Chargers or New England Patriots at No. 3 Buffalo Bills, 6:15 p.m. MT, CBS, Paramount+
Sunday, Jan. 16
NFC: No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 11 a.m. MT, Fox, Fox Deportes
NFC: No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys, 2:30 p.m. MT, CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video
AFC: No. 7 Las Vegas Raiders or Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, 6:15 p.m. MT, NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Monday, Jan. 17
NFC: No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams, 6:15 p.m. MT, ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Divisional round (Jan. 22-23)
Saturday, Jan. 22
AFC divisional round, TBD
NFC divisional round, TBD
Sunday, Jan. 23
AFC divisional round, TBD
NFC divisional round, TBD
Conference championship (Jan. 30)
Sunday, Jan. 30
AFC championship game, 1:05 p.m. MT, CBS
NFC championship game, 4:40 p.m. MT, Fox
Super Bowl LVI (Feb. 13)
AFC champion vs. NFC champion at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., 4:30 p.m. MT, NBC
AFC seeds
No. 1 seed: Tennessee Titans (12-5) — first-round bye, home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs.
No. 2 seed: Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) — will host the No. 7 seed (TBD), 6:15 p.m. Sunday
No. 3 seed: Buffalo Bills (11-6) — will host the No. 6 seed (TBD), 6:15 p.m. Saturday
No. 4 seed: Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) — will host No. 5 seed (TBD), 2:30 p.m. Saturday
No. 5 seed: Las Vegas Raiders or New England Patriots — will play at No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
No. 6 seed: Los Angeles Chargers or New England Patriots — will play at No. 3 Buffalo Bills, 6:15 p.m. Saturday
No. 7 seed: Las Vegas Raiders or Pittsburgh Steelers — will play at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, 6:15 p.m. Sunday
NFC seeds
No. 1 seed: Green Bay Packers (13-4) — first-round bye, home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs.
No. 2 seed: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) — will host the No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles, 11 a.m. Sunday
No. 3 seed: Dallas Cowboys (12-5) — will host the No. 6 San Francisco 49ers, 2:30 p.m. Sunday
No. 4 seed: Los Angeles Rams (12-5) — Will host No. 5 Arizona Cardinals, 6:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17
No. 5 seed: Arizona Cardinals (11-6) — Will play at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams, 6:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17
No. 6 seed: San Francisco 49ers (10-7) — Will play at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys, 2:30 p.m. Sunday
No. 7 seed: Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) — Will play at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 11 a.m. Sunday
