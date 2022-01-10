News
Death toll in rockfall on Brazilian lake rises to 10
BRASILIA, Brazil — The death toll from an accident in which a slab of cliff rock toppled onto pleasure boaters on a Brazilian lake has risen to 10, police said Sunday. Authorities worked to identify the dead and divers were searching the lake in case there were more victims.
Police Chief Marcos Pimenta said there was a possibility that some people were missing following the accident Saturday in Minas Gerais state. At least 32 people were injured, though most were released from hospitals by Saturday evening.
The accident occurred between the towns of Sao Jose da Barra and Capitolio, from which the boats had left. Video images showed a gathering of small boats moving slowly near the sheer rock cliff on Furnas Lake when a fissure appeared in the rock and a huge piece toppled onto several of the vessels.
The bodies were taken to Passos city, where coroners worked to identify them. The work was difficult because of the ″high energy impact″ of the rock on the boaters, said a regional civil police official, Marcos Pimenta. He said one victim had been identified as 68-year-old Júlio Borges Antunes.
Furnas Lake, which was created in 1958 for the installation of a hydroelectric plant, is a popular tourist draw in the area roughly 420 kilometers (260 miles) north of Sao Paulo.
Officials suggested the wall coming loose could have been related to heavy rains recently that caused flooding in the state and forced almost 17,000 people out of their homes.
The head of the Applied Geology Division of the Brazilian Geological Service, Tiago Antonelli, said the cliff wall is subject to centuries of erosion and susceptible to rain, heat and cold.
“It’s normal to happen in many canyons, even with rocks of that size. But nowadays, with the intensification of tourism, people are starting to get closer to these places and to register these phenomena with their cell phones,” Antonelli said.
Joana Sánchez, geology professor at the Federal University of Goiás, said authorities should have been controlling the site to prevent accidents, especially in the rainy season. The boats should have been kept at least one kilometer (0.6 miles) away from the waterfall where the accident happened, she said.
Videojournalist Marcos Limonti and photographer Igor do Vale contributed to this report from Capitolio, Brazil.
Jets season ends with historically inept 27-10 loss to Bills
The defense showed up and the offense did not.
Gang Green’s season ended with a 27-10 loss to the Bills as the defense played well enough, but the offense stunk.
The offense totaled 53 yards on 46 plays. This is the franchise’s worst offensive performance in team history.
Zach Wilson was sacked eight times and went 7-for-20 for 87 yards with one touchdown. Because of all the sacks, the Jets netted five passing yards total.
But the game was competitive till the fourth because the only realistic way the Jets could compete against the Bills was if their defense performed well.
And they did.
The unit played as well as one could ask when their offense was shorthanded. No Elijah Moore, Corey Davis or Braxton Berrios. And Jamison Crowder re-injured his calf in the first half. The Jets starting offensive line was without starting center Connor McGovern and left tackle George Fant.
With limited throwing weapons, the offense needed their rushing attack, but they only mustered 48 yards with a 2.8 yards per carry average.
But the defense held up their end of the bargain.
To start it looked like the Jets said, “Cancun on three!” as the game was on a first-class flight to a blowout.
On the first drive, Bills running back Devin Singletary broke off a 40-yard run. And Josh Allen capped the drive with an incredible off-script throw to Stefon Diggs for a touchdown.
Then the next drive seemed to end in a touchdown for the Bills. It was second and 10 from the Jets 23. Allen floated a deep pass down the sideline to Diggs for a 23-yard score. But the play was overturned. And the Bills settled for a field goal to lead 10-0 in the first quarter.
The very next possession, the Jets suffered a punt block, and the Bills received the ball in Jets territory.
But the Bills went for it on fourth down. And Bryce Hall blanketed Allen’s throw to Garbiel Davis and forced an incompletion.
That was the beginning of an outstanding stretch of defensive football that lasted till the midway point of the third quarter.
After two more Bills punts, the Jets offense finally got on the board. Wilson fired a rocket in a tight window to Keelan Cole on fourth-and-five and Cole zoomed by the Bills defense for a touchdown. Gang Green cut into the lead 10-7 midway through the second quarter.
The Jets defense continued to choke the life out of the Bills offense for the next three quarters.
The unit forced a punt on eight of the following nine offensive possessions. They allowed a field goal during the two-minute drill to close the half, but beside that, Gang Green’s defense clamped the Bills offense.
It wasn’t until eight minutes remaining in the fourth when Singletary rushed for a 1-yard touchdown that the Bills offense finally scored a touchdown.
The fourth quarter was rough for the Jets defense as they allowed 14 points, but it was inevitable.
The unit was going to get gassed and allow points as the offense supported them with little, punting on nine of their 11 possessions.
The Jets season ends as they finish 4-13.
Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 33, New England Patriots 24
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
You had a feeling this would happen when the Dolphins started stringing together a few wins after the awful 1-7 start. They would finish the season one win shy of a playoff berth, and it would leave you wondering what could’ve been had they just handled business against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 or a number of other chances. Good rebound win for Miami, though, to secure back-to-back winning seasons and a sweep of the Patriots, both positives for the organization heading into the offseason.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
The Dolphins continued their semi-mastery over Bill Belichick, but now the questions flood in about how the quarterback position will be handled.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor
The 9-8 preseason prediction came tempered with the deep disappointment of any non-playoff season. Still any game that keeps Bill Belichick a step further away from Don Shula’s all-time wins record of 347, is a nice season-ender.
This will be updated.
Here we go again: Charting Broncos’ fall from Super Bowl champions to five straight losing seasons
With the firing of Vic Fangio on Sunday, the Broncos kicked off their third head coach search since winning Super Bowl 50 at the conclusion of the 2015 season. In that time, the franchise has had just one winning season, zero playoff bids and five different Week 1 starting quarterbacks. A season-by-season look:
|Season
|Coach
|Week 1 QB
|Record
|2016
|Gary Kubiak
|Trevor Siemian
|9-7
|Note: Siemian guides the Broncos to four straight wins to open the year, but the season ends with four losses in six games and Kubiak’s surprise resignation.
|2017
|Vance Joseph
|Trevor Siemian
|5-11
|Note: A 3-1 start to the season takes an abrupt nosedive with eight consecutive losses cementing the franchise’s first losing season since 2010.
|2018
|Vance Joseph
|Case Keenum
|6-10
|Note: Veteran QB Keenum gets Broncos off to 2-0 start, but team loses six of its next seven to go into 3-6 hole. After climbing back to 6-6, Joseph Era ends with four consecutive losses.
|2019
|Vic Fangio
|Joe Flacco
|7-9
|Note: Fangio Era begins with 0-4 September as offense scuffles despite Flacco’s addition. Flacco’s season ends with Week 8 neck injury, but rookie Drew Lock provides hope with 4-1 finish.
|2020
|Vic Fangio
|Drew Lock
|5-11
|Note: Another winless September (0-3) puts Broncos into an immediate hole, and 1-5 finish dooms Denver to second 11-loss season four years.
|2021
|Vic Fangio
|Teddy Bridgewater
|7-10
|Note: A 3-0 start gives way to a four-game losing streak. Still, Broncos climbed back to 7-6 when a second four-game skid resulted in the team’s fourth double-digit loss season in five years.
