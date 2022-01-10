Celebrities
Demi Lovato Debuts New Spider Tattoo On Skull After Reported Rehab Stint — Watch
Fresh off their buzzcut makeover and reported rehab stint, Demi Lovato paid a visit to famed tattoo artist Dr. Woo for a new spider design.
Demi Lovato debuted their new tattoo. The 29-year-old Disney alum, who came out as non-binary in May. 2021 and uses the they/their pronoun, took to Instagram to debut the new ink on Saturday, Jan. 8. They revealed they got a dramatic new spider design on the left side of their skull — just a day after Demi reportedly completed another rehab stint.
In the first photo, Demi’s face is covered with a black face mask as they tilted their head to the side allowing famous tattoo artist Dr. Woo — née Brian Woo — to ink the side of her skull. “Saturday, 2:35 pm,” the Instagram story read. In a follow up video posted 35 minutes later, Demi gave fans a look at their stunning face before turning to the side to reveal a shaved patch of their hair where the spider tattoo could be seen. “By @_dr_woo,” Demi wrote, before begging hairstylist Amber Maynard Bolt to “come fix my hair please.”
It turns out Demi had a sentimental reason for the choice, which they explained was inspired by the Indigenous American around Grandmother Spider. “It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,” the actress and singer explained in white text over a black background. “She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our own place in this world.”
Demi has yet to personally confirm reports they completed a rehab stint after declaring they are no longer “California sober” (a term meaning that someone still consumes alcohol and smokes marijuana). The “Cool For The Summer” singer reportedly sought treatment at a Utah facility, and is “doing well” at home per Page Six. The Texas native was last in rehab after they nearly lost their life in an overdose back in 2018, which they spoke openly about in their powerful documentary Dancing With The Devil.
“I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” Demi wrote via Instagram story in December. “Sober sober is the only way to be,” they also said. Around the same time, Demi ditched their mullet and debuted a new buzzcut.
The Weeknd & Angelina Jolie: Their ‘Close Relationship’ Status Revealed
Just days after the release of his new song about dating a ‘movie star,’ The Weeknd is said to be ‘very enamored’ with Angelina Jolie.
Speculation of a romance between The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie really took off after the singer released a song about dating a “movie star.” on January 7. Add that to the previous sightings of the pair out together and fans are in a frenzy to get the 411 on the potential It couple. As the stars’ relationship is getting a closer look, a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that the “I Feel It Coming” hitmaker, 31, — real name Abel Tesfaye — and the Oscar winner, 46, have quite a lot going on between them.
“Abel is very enamored with Angelina,” the insider began. “The times he has hung out with her, they have had some very deep conversations as they both are very interesting and unique people who dive into the seriousness of life and really enjoy making a change.” The source went on to say that The Weeknd is interested in film work, which is another passion he shares with the actress/director. As for being a committed couple, however, there’s still some way to go. “He has gained a great friendship with Angie and has met her kids, but it has been very much on the up and up when it comes to a full-on relationship as it has been friendly and business only. It would be very premature to say that they both are a couple as Angelina is more focused on her family right now.”
But who knows what the future may hold! “Would Abel date Angelina?… in a heartbeat, but right now it is baby steps from any type of announcement on that front,” the source explained. “She is focused on getting her divorce finalized and he is interested in continuing his career. If sparks fly for them, it will be a little more down the road but not out of the realm of possibility. They certainly have time on their side.”
In the meantime, fans can continue to gossip about the possible perfect pairing, which is exactly what happened when The Weeknd dropped the song “Here We Go…Again.” With lyrics like “my new girl, she a movie star” who wouldn’t speculate! The Grammy winner added fuel to the fire by also singing, “I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell, but when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin’ thoughts, cause baby girl, she a movie star, baby girl, she a movie star.”
If the pair should get together, it would be Angelina’s first public relationship since she split with Brad Pitt in 2016. The exes are in the midst of a custody battle over their children Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. Meanwhile, The Weeknd broke up with his on-again/off-again girlfriend Bella Hadid back in 2019.
White KY Teacher William Bennett Fired For Fighting Student, Saying “He’s Just Another Black Boy Who Got Shot”
Even during a deadly pandemic and awful trend of increasingly common school shootings, White teachers like William Bennett are still some of the biggest threats to Black children’s safety and well-being.
Courier Journal reports that Jefferson County Public Schools fired him in December after conducting an investigation into his altercation with a student at Marion C. Moore High School in Louisville, KY.
According to the termination letter, he was fired on Dec. 16 “on the basis of insubordination, conduct unbecoming a teacher, inefficiency, incompetency, and neglect of duty.”
You may not recognize Bennett’s name, but you probably saw this animal in action in a cellphone video that went viral from him provoking and fighting a student in the halls of the school. The video starts with Bennett already on top of 16-year-old Jamir Strane, pinning the student’s body to the ground while several students try to physically separate them and repeatedly yell for Bennett to get off of him.
If the violence and violating COVID safety protocols weren’t disgusting enough, Bennett seemed to enjoy attacking this student. After a crowd of students and another staff member successfully got Bennett and Strane separated, the science teacher went back for more, kicking the boy and grabbing a fistful of his dreadlocks. Bennett also reportedly escalated the fight again when the cameras stopped rolling and kicked Strane after he walked away. The investigation found that the teacher provoked or physically escalated the fight at least four times, despite his claims of self-defense.
Another student told school officials he witnessed Bennett provoke the incident by telling Strane, who survived a drive-by shooting in 2020, that he’s “just another Black boy who got shot.” Strane previously stated that he threw the first punch after Bennett told him, “you’re going to end up in the streets dead.”
This man clearly had a lot of hate and racism in his heart long before he let those fighting words fly. According to Principal Traci Hunt, Bennett was “combative about everything and refused to complete the school’s mandatory implicit bias training.” He told investigators that anti-racism requirements were the real racism and a violation of his rights. If the training is mandatory, he shouldn’t have been allowed to continue teaching while violating the school policy, but Bennett was used to getting away with being a human dumpster fire.
Bennett violated Jefferson County Public Schools’ ethics policies by lying about his shady work history of verbal and physical misconduct with students. He was fired from Elizabethtown Independent Schools in 2001 after an arrest for breaking into an apartment to confront his girlfriend. He has bounced around school systems in Kentucky for decades despite reported incidents of calling a class “a bunch of monkeys,” calling students “Nazi humorists” for refusing to laugh at his sexual jokes, threatening physical violence, and getting into a previous physical altercation with a student.
For some reason, Jefferson County doesn’t investigate or do background checks while hiring. They simply rely on good ol’ boys like Bennett to self-disclose a disciplinary file longer than the phone book. Last week, Jamir’s mother Erica Strane filed a lawsuit against Bennett and Jefferson County Public Schools. Hopefully, criminal charges will follow.
If one George Zimmerman wannabe like Bennett can terrorize hundreds or thousands of students for decades despite repeatedly getting caught, how many other trifling teachers just like him are flying under the radar? At least William Bennett is just another bitter racist who got fired.
Audra Mari: 5 Things About Josh Duhamel’s Beauty Pageant Fiancée
Audra Mari is officially engaged to actor Josh Duhamel! Learn more about the stunning 28-year-old who is known in the beauty pageant world.
Josh Duhamel, 49, popped the question to Audra Mari, 28! The Las Vegas actor shared the news to his Instagram on Jan. 8, posting a photo of the pair smiling on a beach. “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!” Josh wrote in the caption for his 2.2 million followers. It turns out Josh orchestrated the romantic proposal by placing a message in a glass bottle that read, “Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?”
The handsome actor and gorgeous beauty pageant queen began dating in Oct. 2019, two year after his split from wife Fergie, 46, who he shares son Axl Jack, 8, with (the couple’s divorce was finalized in 2019). Josh and Audra have been going strong since, occasionally being spotted out for romantic dinners at places like Nobu Malibu. Learn more about the future Mrs. Duhamel here.
She’s a major pageant queen
Audra is obviously beautiful, and her stunning looks have taken her to pretty incredible places. Back in 2016, Audra won Miss World America at the age of 22 in National Harbor in Washington, D.C.
That same year, she placed 11th at Miss World — the international pageant. But that’s not where she started. As a native of North Dakota, like Josh, she won Miss North Dakota USA in 2014 and placed first runner-up at the Miss USA pageant, held in Baton Rouge, Louisiana the same year! To make things even more special for Audra, she was the first North Dakotan to make it that far in the pageant.
She’s an anti-bullying advocate
After winning Miss Teen USA in 2011, Audra gave a candid and emotional interview with Seventeen and used the opportunity to discuss how, as a sophomore in high school, she was bullied by a group of older girls. “One time during lunch, I was sitting there with all my friends, and a junior girl walked in my lunch hour. She came up to where I was sitting, and she threw a paper lunch bag at me, and it had my name on it. She said, ‘You can eat this for lunch.’ Inside of the bag were sugar cubes, carrots, horse radish, like just a bunch of stuff that horses would eat and saying that I looked like a horse.”
As an adult, she’s used her experience to share advice with young girls, “There are mean girls wherever you go, but you don’t need to surround yourself with them when you get older. You’re not in a classroom with them, you’re not eating lunch with them, and you’re not at games with them, so look past it and know that it’s going to end. Also, tell a trusted adult, tell all your friends, tell anyone you can. If you keep it inside, it’s just going to eat at you.”
She’s a model
After her pageant days, Audra went on to sign with Los Angeles modeling agency Vision LA and has accrued over 50,000 Instagram followers! Audra has posed for big names like H&M and the Ocean Drive swimsuit issue. Based on her Instagram, it appears her work is mostly in print right now.
She’s a college grad
Audra was a true North Dakotan before making it big. After finishing high school, she went on to attend North Dakota State University where she majored in public relations and communications.
She’s Filipino
Audra is incredibly proud of her heritage, and spoke about her ancestry in her Miss World Contestant package video. “My grandfather’s from the Philippines and he moved to the United States to create a better life for his family. He raised four beautiful children and he’s a shining example that anything is possible here.”
