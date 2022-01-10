News
Denver weather: Mild, dry week ahead
Denver is in for a quiet weather week, as mild winter temperatures last throughout the next several days.
It will be sunny & warmer today, but still somewhat cool to the north & northeast of Denver. #cowx pic.twitter.com/UmvMlzIHOX
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 10, 2022
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will reach 54 degrees under sunny skies on Monday. The low will dip to 23 degrees.
Tuesday will be more of the same; a clear day with a high of 53 degrees and a low of 23 degrees.
Wednesday should be clear as temperatures will warm to 55 degrees and cool back down to 30 degrees.
Thursday could be the warmest day of the week, and there’s a slight chance of snow for Friday.
Where to cross-country ski in Colorado to find affordable fun, great views
When Todd Lodwick was growing up in Steamboat Springs, it was a no-brainer that he and his three brothers would join the venerable Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, which has produced more than 80 Olympians since its inception in 1914.
And, given the costs associated with alpine skiing — whether for recreation or competition — cross country skiing was the affordable way to go.
“It was the cheapest of the sports that were offered at the Winter Sports Club,” said Lodwick, who grew up to become America’s only six-time winter Olympian. “To support four boys in a sport, cross country skiing is a fairly inexpensive way to experience the outdoors.”
Now Lodwick, 45, is in his first winter as Nordic director at Snow Mountain Ranch, which is part of YMCA of the Rockies. Located 14 miles northwest of Winter Park in Grand County, Snow Mountain has almost 75 miles of groomed trails when fully open. And it only costs $25 for a day pass.
“You go to an alpine resort, they’re $200,” Lodwick said. “Our rentals are $25. That is a huge draw when you have a family of six people who want to experience the outdoors. It’s a very fun place to experience the outdoors at a fairly inexpensive cost.”
That’s true at most of the state’s cross-country destinations. Only 10 miles east of Snow Mountain is Devil’s Thumb Ranch, a rustic, upscale resort and spa that charges only $30 for non-guests to ski its 75 miles of terrain. Devil’s Thumb and Snow Mountain are the state’s largest cross-country destinations.
Then there’s Aspen Snowmass, where the non-profit Aspen Nordic Council maintains a 56-mile network of trails in the Roaring Fork Valley that is free of charge to ski. Elsewhere in the state, most Nordic centers charge $20 to $32 for a day of skiing.
Cross-country skiing is widely regarded by sports physiologists as a great cardiovascular exercise, strengthening arms and legs with minimal impact while increasing cardiac output, lung function and improving balance. It’s also pretty easy to learn.
Lodwick won a silver medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics, a year after becoming a two-time world champion in the sport of Nordic combined, which is a dual event combining cross-country and ski jumping. He was coaching at the club in Steamboat that launched his career last spring when he heard Snow Mountain Ranch was looking for a new Nordic director. He was pretty sure “six-time Olympian” would be an eye-catching line on a resume.
“I think it was good for the Y,” Lodwick said, meaning YMCA of the Rockies. “I play that card in very small circles. Is it an earned privilege to use that card? Yes. But that didn’t come without hundreds upon thousands of hours of training, getting to the success that I had. This is a perfect opportunity to take the Y to the next level and use my name, use what I have done for the Nordic community.
“I think it’s going to bring some clout to what the Y is doing here at the Nordic center. It has been a great Nordic center, don’t get me wrong, but I’m taking it to the next level.”
Already he has widened trails and added trail signage. He wants to improve an area for backcountry skiing and has big plans for improving the Nordic center lodge.
“They gave me the freedom to create a ski shop that had a real Nordic understanding and feel to what a Nordic center should be. Instead of just skis, it’s an atmosphere,” Lodwick said. “I hit the ground running. I wanted to have everything done for this season. I’m coming to realize that it takes some time. It’s just a really good work environment, working with some great people, and they trusted what I had envisioned. It’s been a lot of fun.”
Currently Snow Mountain Ranch has about half of its terrain open for skiing, but that will increase soon.
The Colorado Cross Country Ski Association sells punch passes ($150) good for two-day passes at each of nine Nordic centers. The association also maintains a website that provides an overview of information and links to individual areas — but be warned: A lot of its info is out of date — especially prices for trail passes.
Most Nordic centers also allow snowshoeing and some allow fat-tire snow bikes. Here’s a directory of Colorado’s best known Nordic centers:
- Aspen Snowmass Nordic Trail System, 56 miles, free, 970-429-2039, aspennordic.com
- Beaver Creek Nordic Center, 12.5 miles, $50, 970-754-5313, beavercreek.com
- Breckenridge Nordic Center, 18.5 miles, $27, 970-453-6855, breckenridgenordic.com
- Crested Butte Nordic Center, 31 miles, $20, 970-349-1707, cbnordic.org
- Devil’s Thumb Ranch, 75 miles, $30 ($25 for lodging guests), 970-726-8231, devilsthumbranch.com
- Eldora Nordic Center, 25 miles, $32, 303-440-8700 (ext. 68510), eldora.com
- Frisco Nordic Center, 16.5 miles, $27, 970-668-2570, frisconordic.com
- Gold Run Nordic Center, 18.5 miles, $27, 970-547-7889, goldrunnordic.com
- Grand Lake Nordic Center, 21.5 miles, $20, 970-627-8008, grandlakerecreation.com
- Keystone Nordic Center, 12 miles, $20, 970-496-4275, keystoneresort.com
- Mount Massive Ski and Snowshoe Trails, 10 miles, $10, 970-640-4811, leadvillecrosscountryski.com
- Snow Mountain Ranch, 75 miles, $25, 888-573-9622, snowmountainranch.org
- Tennessee Pass Nordic Center, 16.5 miles, $20, 719-486-1750, tennesseepass.com
- Vail Nordic Center, 10.5 miles, $20, 970-476-8366, vailnordiccenter.com
See art from more than 30 artists at RedLine, known to create contemporary stars
The annual resident artists show at RedLine Contemporary Art Center is always more than the sum of its parts. And no show has more parts than this one.
This year alone, the exhibition features works by more than 30 artists — painters, sculptors, photographers and videographers, along with a number of assorted multimedia installation-makers whose contributions are impossible to categorize. It’s exhaustive and illuminating and full of excellent work, even if the variety of themes and skill levels on display can make it a challenge to consume all at once.
If you go
“Chromatic Cogitations: Rhythm Reboot” continues through Feb.13 at RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St. It’s free. Info at 303-296-4448 or redlineart.org.
Still, I consider the residents’ show to be one of the most important events on Colorado’s visual arts calendar. That’s because RedLine is known as a star factory. In its 11 years of providing hand-picked artists with free studio space and creative encouragement, the RiNo nonprofit has sparked — or, just as important, reenergized — the careers of many of the region’s most crucial contemporary artists. Anyone looking for the next resonant voices in Colorado art starts the search at RedLine.
RedLine is where I first encountered the work of Amber Cobb, Gretchen Marie Schaffer, Molly Bounds, Caleb Hahne and Derrick Velasquez. It’s where I came to appreciate Joel Swanson, Thomas Evans, Sandra Fettingis, Sammy Lee, Sterling Crispin, George P. Perez and Daisy Patton.
That’s a bit of a laundry list but it also happens to be a roster of some of the most exciting and impactful visual artists and curators associated with Denver today.
This year’s residents’ show offers samples from a new round of artists with the potential to make their own enduring mark, folks like Victor Machado, Cherish Marquez, Juntae TeeJay Hwang, Sarah Darlene Palmeri, Vinni Alfonso and Victor Escobedo. And there are better-known names ready for rediscovery if you don’t know them already, like Rochelle Johnson and Lauri Lynnxe Murphy.
Again, a list. But that’s how it goes with the annual residents’ show, where quantity always threatens to overwhelm quality. I have great sympathy for the curator brought on each year to organize the effort.
The offerings in these extravaganzas — from current and select past residents — are all full of ambition. Beyond that, they have little in common. These artists are all doing their own thing and are only assembled here together because of their connections to RedLine.
This year’s wrangler, curator Rosie Gordon-Wallace, seems to quickly have understood the futility of building a legit theme into the show, writing in the printed exhibition guide that visitors ought to be “forming their own narrative about the selection and placement of the artworks.” At least she is being honest there.
She did find a way to make it all come together, and with considerable wisdom, arranging the objects based on their physical and emotive characteristics rather than attempting to force links between the unrelated intellectual ideas that the artists instilled in them.
Gordon-Wallace put objects of complementary colors and shapes in proximity to each other. She alternated big pieces with small pieces; dramatic pieces with calming pieces; quick-hit pieces with pieces that require a bit more time to consume.
The result is an exhibition — titled “Chromatic Cogitations: Rhythm Reboot” — that unfolds with a gentle and infectious cadence. There’s a pulse to it, a tempo, that guides viewers from one spot to the next.
If the job was to present these resident artists as a community of humans, then Gordon-Wallace has succeeded where all of her predecessors failed. It feels whole rather than fragmented, and that’s probably the best thing you can say about a large group exhibition.
And I want to review the show in that spirit, to avoid creating yet another list by pointing out winners and losers among the people and objects in it. It’s better to experience this outing as one grand gesture rather than 30 distinct parts. I say let that beat bounce you from the ephemeral digital offerings to the hard ceramics, from the murals to the mobiles to the collages, from the coy historical references to the urgent rants about contemporary political and social issues. It’s all in there.
Visitors will still spot the stars of tomorrow, if that is what they are looking for, but they will also get a wider view of the kind of art that gets made today. This show reflects well the variety of interests and creative strategies that propel enterprising artists at this moment in time.
Also, because of the times, it might be helpful to point out that RedLine is a large space, with high ceilings and plenty of breathing room. As galleries go, it is loft-like and lightly tread, especially on weekdays. So anyone looking to maintain a safe distance from others during the present pandemic might find it a comfortable place to take in some art.
Colorado lawmakers expect a busy year. Here are 5 ways 2022 will be different
The 2022 legislative session, set to begin Jan. 12 and run through early May, may not be a post-pandemic return to normal, but legislative leaders say they plan to start on time and get to work as soon as possible.
Some precautions will carry over from last year and House Speaker Alec Garnett, a Denver Democrat, said leaders will continue to monitor the situation as omicron surges in the state.
The pandemic will not only affect how the session will run but the type of legislation considered, including how to spend one-time federal relief dollars as well as state money on affordable housing, jobs, education and mental health. Lawmakers also expect to bring bills related to wildfire mitigation after seeing the devastation caused most recently by the Marshall fire.
“There have just been such swift changes over the last couple of years here in the state and what I want folks in Colorado to know is that we hear you and we’re going to do everything we can to help alleviate some of the concerns that you have,” Garnett said.
This session is assured to get interesting — uniquely so from prior years, in several key ways. Here’s a look at five things Coloradans can expect out of their state Capitol in the coming months.
Stimulus and tax revenue leads to 4% increase to the Colorado budget
Think back to a year and a half ago: Colorado lawmakers slashed billions in state spending across all corners of the budget, as they braced for a years-long recession that would cripple existing state programs and services and generally wreak havoc across the economy.
Quite the opposite has happened. Buoyed by stronger-than-expected tax revenues during the pandemic, then boosted by multiple rounds of federal stimulus, the state economy is relatively humming at the moment. Most of the benefit there has gone to wealthier people and to corporations, but the state budget deals in bottom-line totals and is indifferent to how and why it’s getting money. And this year, in particular, there’s going to be a lot of it.
Lawmakers expect to spend about $40 billion in the state budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, a 4% increase from this fiscal year and a state record. There are endless possible effects of this swell, but one overarching truth is that the legislature will have much more money to play with — that is, to put to new or expanded programs, including those created by forthcoming legislation — than usual.
“In a typical year,” said Joint Budget Committee member and state Sen. Chris Hansen, a Denver Democrat, “we might have $300 million or $400 million of discretionary spending decisions to make. This year we basically have $4 billion.”
Some of this money will be earmarked for specific purposes; lawmakers plan to spend some $400 million to increase housing affordability, for example. But there will also be plenty left over to allocate on smaller items. Look for virtually every lobbying interest at the Capitol to seek some extra bucks this session, and look for lawmakers to have some tough conversations about what actually deserves funding and at what level.
Deciding what should happen with Colorado taxpayer refunds
When Colorado’s economy is doing well, as it is now, the state must refund taxpayers. That’s a function of the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, the voter-approved fiscal device unique to this state.
The better the economy, the higher the refunds. And over the next few years, the refunds are projected to soar to historic highs of about $2 billion in each of the next three years, spread out largely among about $400 — give or take, depending on your income — checks to single filers, and higher checks for joint filers.
That is a ton of money for the government to give back, and Democrats on the Joint Budget Committee months ago declared an intent to rearrange state monies in order to reduce, if not eliminate, the amount of money the state is required to give back. If they go for it this session, they’re certain to run into heavy opposition from Republicans and probably some opposition from Polis, too.
There are a few reasons Polis, a Democrat, might break from his party members on this front. For one, he’s a lot more conservative than most of them, and very often stands apart on fiscal matters. Another possible motivator could be the upcoming election.
What 2022 midterm elections mean for Democrats and Republicans
Democrats have been running up the score in Colorado politics for more than a decade now, with only occasional setbacks. This state, long regarded as purple, has trended bluer and bluer this century, to the point that Democrats now control both chambers of the legislature; the offices of the governor, attorney general, state treasurer and secretary of state; both of the state’s U.S. Senate seats and a majority of its U.S. House seats; and the board controlling the state university system.
Party operatives are confident, but they also aren’t taking anything for granted heading into the 2022 midterm elections. Colorado Republicans could well make up some ground if the midterm environment is sufficiently unfriendly to Democrats. There’s almost no chance they win back the state House — they have only 24 of the 65 seats there — but the Senate, now at 20-15, only needs three D-to-R flips to change hands. A serious red wave could also imperil the reelection chances of statewide officials.
Sen. Paul Lundeen, a Monument Republican who is on the Senate Majority Fund — the caucus’ political arm to get a Republican majority in the Senate — said the Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission’s maps have made districts more competitive and he believes new conservative candidates will be able to help the GOP take more seats.
“I think they created something that would be better than what we would have gotten had the process remained political like it was before — the Democrats drew the map 10 years ago. … It’s going to be a very interesting next 11 months as we run up to the election to see how that all plays out, but do I believe Republicans can flip the Senate? Absolutely,” Lundeen said.
Democratic lawmakers privately admit they expect to play it a little safe this session, with fewer big-ticket controversies than in years past. No surprise there, if that happens; all 65 House seats, half the Senate seats and all four state constitutional offices, among many other jobs, are up in November.
How the debate over Colorado violent crime rates will affect lawmaking
Though there will no doubt be bills related to criminal justice this legislative session, sweeping police and court reforms may be off the table this year. Many lobbyists, law enforcement leaders and lawmakers have told The Denver Post they expect reformers will have a harder time selling Polis — not to mention some of their own colleagues — on big changes this year, with violent crime up and Republicans seeking to paint Democrats as soft on crime heading into the election.
House GOP Minority Leader Hugh McKean cited this as one of his top priorities for the 2022 session, saying he wants to ensure police have the proper tools they need for enforcement, including the money to implement prior mandates such as the law passed requiring body cameras, and the resources for mental health co-responder programs.
“What we’re seeing now is a huge rise in crime, partly because of COVID, partly because of inflation, but also because it doesn’t take long for the word to go out that you won’t have to face a lot of accountability for some crimes — some less than others — and so I think that’s going to be critical for us to do something about it,” McKean, a Loveland Republican, said.
Democrats also say addressing “pandemic-induced” crime is a priority for them, though their approach to solving it may look different. Senate President Leroy Garcia, a Pueblo Democrat, is advocating for proposals that would provide grants to local governments for crime prevention programs and community-based solutions to homelessness and substance abuse disorders, for example.
Despite a year that may not include as many sweeping reforms, Colorado lawmakers are each entitled to bring at least five bills. This rule essentially guarantees some controversial proposals every single session. That doesn’t mean all or even most will become law, but it does mean that legislative leaders and the always-hands-on Polis have little control over the exact content of 2022 debates at the Capitol.
And even in a year widely expected to be calmer than usual, there are always big-ticket items to debate.
Colorado, like other states, will be looking at abortion rights
One of those contentious issues revolves around the national conversation about abortions. Colorado is often lauded as a state that doesn’t have gestational restrictions on abortions, but one that also doesn’t have a law that codifies abortion as a right either. The state became the first to liberalize its abortion laws, six years before Roe v. Wade.
For years, advocates have said that Colorado didn’t need to change that (aside from laws passed to make access to reproductive care, including abortions, easier). But with a six-member conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court and state laws passed across the country restricting abortions, Colorado Democratic lawmakers said they don’t want to take a chance.
They plan to bring a bill that would ensure abortions remain legal in the state even if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Although some Republicans are urging a wait-and-see approach based on what the U.S. Supreme Court does, Democrats are forging ahead — and they have the upper hand.
The Colorado Legislature regularly sees its share of failed attempts to restrict or ban abortions in the state. Advocates expect these types of bills to ramp up this year, even with voters rejecting these types of bans at the ballot box.
