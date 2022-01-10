News
Duluth surfing community chronicled in new documentary
DULUTH — Minneapolis-based sports documentary filmmaker Ian Planchon was looking for a new creative project a little over three years ago. Inspiration hit him on his way back from a camping trip to Grand Marais.
“We were getting back into Duluth here and we saw the waves coming in off the lake and there were people out surfing on it,” Planchon said. “I was like, ‘What is this?!” I didn’t know that people surfed on the lake at that time. I just thought, I have to do something with this.”
What started out as a documentary on the surfing community has since grown to a larger encompassing look at Lake Superior and the connection people have with the lake, entitled “Freshwater.” The film is set to premiere at the NorShor Theater on Feb. 19, but Planchon was still out getting footage of the waves and surfers on Jan. 5, at Stoney Point near Knife River.
“We were supposed to be done with production last week. But we kept getting too many phone calls telling us that the waves were going to be too huge to miss,” Planchon said. “And it’s true. When I got up here at 8 a.m., I had yet to see waves this size in person. So it was worth it to see this.”
For the past two years, that’s mostly been Planchon’s shooting routine. He got to know a few of the surfers who get out onto the lake as often as they can. Whenever there’s a large weather event that results in waves, the surfers call Planchon and he races up to capture what he can. Surfers such as Vonnie and Erik Wilkie of Danbury use forecasts on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website and windy.com to track wind patterns and determine the best time to surf.
“There’s a lot of science to it,” Erik said. “You have to figure out how long it’ll be until the waves that are miles away will arrive here at Stoney Point. But all of that work kind of makes it fun.”
The Wilkies have been surfing on Lake Superior since 2008. Erik learned to surf when he was 14 and continues now in his early 60s. He taught Vonnie how to surf a little later in life, in her 40s. The couple have a YouTube channel where they share videos of themselves riding waves along the North Shore.
“It’s a lot colder than other places I’ve surfed. And the cold restricts your body and slows down your blood, so you have to be careful,” Erik said. “But when we can do it, that’s when the thrill comes in.”
While warming up in their truck on Wednesday, the couple greeted familiar surfers by their first names as they passed by on their way to and from the shore. Vonnie said the cold and safety factors involved in the endeavor make the surfing community up here tighter-knit.
“Everyone knows each other by a first-name basis here. And with new people, we always try to go up and say hi and give them some of the ins and outs, let them know where they might go into rocks or that sort of thing,” Vonnie said. “We look out for each other.”
The Wilkies are two of about five surfers featured in the documentary. Originally Planchon planned to focus solely on the surfers, but COVID-19 changed his plans.
“Our first day of shooting was Nov. 27, 2019. We went into it with guns blazing, ready to make this amazing surfing documentary. Then COVID hit and we had to stay home,” Planchon said. “But in some ways, it worked out because that’s when we took a step back and started looking at what else is happening with Lake Superior. That’s where it diverged into a wider look.”
In order to find out more about how Lake Superior winds work, Planchon reached out to the Large Lakes Observatory at the University of Minnesota Duluth. There he learned a lot more about the scientists’ quest to learn as much as they can about this huge lake, which contains 10% of Earth’s fresh water.
“That percentage is staggering. But the scary part is that it’s also one of the fastest-warming bodies of water in the world as well,” Planchon said. “To have that amount of freshwater in danger is really scary. So we wanted to focus on what can be done to preserve it.”
The documentary also focuses on personal connections with the lake. One such story is that of photographer Christian Dalbec, who turned to photography as a way of helping pull himself out of alcoholism. Dalbec started getting into the water of Lake Superior to take and share photos in 2015 and said his experiences changed his life.
“I like to get out into the lake and get footage from the water,” Dalbec said. “And Ian followed me on social media and thought my story was interesting, so we sat down to talk for his documentary and I shared some stories from my life.”
Dalbec has also contributed some shots from in the water to the documentary.
Planchon wrapped up his final day of shooting Wednesday with plans to add some of the footage into the documentary. He said he’s excited to return to Duluth for the premiere in a little over a month.
“It’ll be fun to share it with the people who welcomed us into their world and shared their stories with us,” Planchon said.
All proceeds from the Feb. 19 premiere will benefit the Large Lakes Observatory. Tickets, $25 each, will go on sale on Jan. 12. For event details, and to watch the Emmy award-winning trailer, visit 515productions.com/freshwater.
Minnesota’s government salary cap remains point of frustration for local cities and counties
Amid a tight labor market and changing industry dynamics heralded by the pandemic, local city and county associations are continuing efforts to repeal a Minnesota law capping the salary of local government employees.
“We have never been able to find another state that has any kind of limit like this,” said Gary Carlson, the intergovernmental relations director with the League of Minnesota Cities.
City managers in Burnsville, Blaine and Maple Grove are the latest to join a list of over 80 public employees authorized to earn salaries above the cap through a state program that allows exemptions to the law based on local factors.
Carlson and other critics of the law argue the salary cap hinders local government employer’s efforts toward pay equity, recruitment and the ability to offer salary adjustments for increased responsibilities. A bill introduced in the Minnesota House last year aimed to repeal the law entirely.
Under current Minnesota law, employees of political subdivisions may not be paid a salary above 110 percent of the governor’s salary. The cap, adjusted annually for inflation, is set at $192,144 in 2022.
Over the decades, changes to the law have increased the salary limit and eliminated restrictions for some government employees.
The current law exempts school districts and does not restrict the pay of elected officials, such as county attorneys and sheriffs.
Still, Carlson said governments face increasing competition from non-profits, out-of-state entities and private sector employers who can promise higher pay and bigger steps up the ladder to top-performing employees.
WAIVER PROGRAM
The Minnesota Management and Budget Office issues waivers to government employers who’ve applied and been approved to pay a salary exceeding the cap. The waiver ties a new salary limit to a particular government job, rather than the individual employee. Once a waiver is secured, the waiver salary limit is also adjusted annually for inflation.
Scott County successfully obtained a waiver in 2019 for the county administrator role, according to state data. The City of Mankato and City of Lakeville obtained waivers for their city manager roles the following year.
However, the new salary cap authorized in all three waivers landed short of what the government employer had initially requested.
Carlson said even employers who’ve obtained a waiver may have little “breathing room” to offer competitive pay increases.
Matt Massman, executive director of the Minnesota Inter-County Association, said compensation decisions for government employees should be left in the hands of local elected officials, who are accountable to the public.
Massman said a statewide process for determining compensation of top local government employees “turns accountability on its head.”
In an email to Southwest News Media, state Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter said MMB takes no position on whether or not local cities and counties are best suited to make compensation decisions.
He said the agency considers information sent by the local government when determining which jobs will receive an exemption to the law.
“For example, we look at whether the position requires special expertise that is difficult to find in the market or if there is data supporting challenges in attracting or retaining qualified individuals,” Schowalter wrote.
Cities and counties may also provide examples of applicants turning down job offers due to salary limits.
“A demonstration of actual challenges to recruitment and retention are factors to support an exception to the salary cap,” Schowalter wrote. “MMB does not consider factors other than those listed and required by statute when considering requests.”
To determine the salary tied to the waiver, MMB reviews cities or entities of similar size to maintain parity among similar jurisdictions, he added.
EFFORTS TO REPEAL
State Rep. Sandra Masin, DFL-Eagan, introduced a bill to repeal the salary cap last year.
The repeal efforts sparked opposition from State Rep. Bjorn Olson, R-Elmore, during a hearing by the House Local Government Committee in February.
“I guess I would just question the logic behind why a city administrator, for example, should warrant pay that exceeds an executive who is responsible for 5.64 million Minnesotans?” Olson questioned. “I think if we don’t worry about this a little bit we’ll allow cities to completely explode their pay to city administrators.”
Looking ahead, Carlson said efforts to repeal the salary cap face an uphill battle in the Legislature.
With higher priority issues on the table, and an election upcoming, it’s unlikely the cap will be repealed in the upcoming session.
“There’s always this scrutiny of the public sector,” Carlson said. “I think, politically, it’s very difficult to repeal.”
Cowen: Yale, Princeton take stand against student freedom
For anyone who believes that America’s elite institutions of higher learning are taken far too seriously, the last two years have been bracing. Of course I am referring to COVID policy, in particular the current efforts of Princeton and Yale to restrict the off-campus movements of their students in fairly radical ways.
This week Yale sent out an email laying out requirements for returning students. According to the Yale Daily News, there will be a campus-wide quarantine until Feb. 7, which may be extended. Furthermore, students “may not visit New Haven businesses or eat at local restaurants (even outdoors) except for curbside pickup.”
Meanwhile, in Princeton, the university issued this announcement on Dec. 27: “Beginning January 8 through mid-February, all undergraduate students who have returned to campus will not be permitted to travel outside of Mercer County or Plainsboro Township for personal reasons, except in extraordinary circumstances. … We’ll revisit and, if possible, revise this travel restriction by February 15.”
These two elite American institutions have lost their moorings. Can you imagine your school telling you not to leave the county? (Though Princeton sports teams are somehow exempted.)
If Princeton or Yale took the position that the current state of COVID is so potentially dangerous that the entire university must be shut down, that would at least be consistent (and, in March 2020, I agreed with that view). But these policies do not and indeed cannot insulate these universities from the outside world. The omicron strain is going to spread at Princeton and Yale regardless of whether students gather at Hoagie Haven or Modern Apizza.
The selectivity is stunning. The Princeton policy restricts the travel of undergraduates, but what of the other people affiliated with the university, such as faculty, staff or contractors? The Yale policy prevents students from patronizing local New Haven businesses, but what if a professor wants to drive up to Cambridge?
The assumption seems to be that the virus spreads in particular ways that can be controlled by a university with virtually no enforcement apparatus. It is all but impossible to imagine an enforcement of these rules that is in any way universal and fair.
What about the risk from keeping the students together in dorms? Princeton has a 20-student limit on gatherings, but if the virus is that dangerous, can a group of 19 students be justified? Masks are useful, but they are not a cure-all and not always of sufficient quality. Keep in mind that as of last semester, when the more dangerous delta variant was dominant, Princeton’s eating clubs were open.
Perhaps the strongest defense of these policies is this: Universities can only do so much. And if they don’t want to shut down, at least they can institute rules to help limit the spread of the virus until the omicron wave passes.
I doubt these policies will significantly limit the spread of COVID. But my objection is more fundamental: They put universities in the untenable position of both panicking about COVID and treating COVID as trivial. Given the purpose of a university as an educational leader, a university that is hypocritical and rhetorically corrupt is failing outright.
The restrictions also show these universities as content to treat their students much worse than their faculty and staff — a faculty and staff that is typically older and thus more at risk for COVID. The liberty of Yale students to visit a local bookshop or grocer is less important than freedom of movement for faculty and administrators.
Imagine the reaction if a professor or a dean told a student: “I will go out and about and do largely as I please. But you have to stay on campus, so you do not infect me.” It would be considered outrageous, and rightly so.
Right now some of America’s top universities are essentially sending that message — in the process telling the world that they are not morally serious. They should not be surprised, then, when the world starts believing them.
Tyler Cowen is a syndicated columnist.
Patriots-Bills Wild Card playoff game set for Saturday night
It’s time for round three.
The Patriots will visit Buffalo for their Wild Card playoff game Saturday at 8:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
The Pats dropped to the No. 6 seed in the AFC bracket after losing to Miami this weekend, while the Bills clinched the AFC East title and No. 3 seed upon beating the Jets. Buffalo is expected to be a home favorite Saturday.
The Pats and Bills split their season series, starting famously with a 14-10 New England road win in early December. Amid swirling 50 MPH winds, the Patriots rushed on 94% of their offensive snaps and paired that run-heavy plan with stingy defense that shut out Buffalo on its final two drives, both of which reached the red zone. The victory lifted the Pats into first place in the AFC East, a perch they fell from three weeks later.
In the rematch, Bills quarterback Josh Allen played arguably the finest game of his career, going 30-of-47 for 314 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed 12 times for 64 yards, helping Buffalo become the first team to never punt against a Bill Belichick-coached defense. The Bills led by as many as 13 in the second half, then killed a building Patriots comeback by mounting a 75-yard scoring drive that left 2:30 on the clock.
Allen hit tight end Dawson Knox with a 2-yard touchdown pass to cap the drive and all but clinch a 33-21 win.
Pats rookie quarterback Mac Jones endured the worst performance of his young career, completing 14 of 32 passes for 145 yards and two interceptions.
“I think it was obvious that the Bills were the better team when we went against them,” Jones said post-game. “We have to go back and do what we can do really well, fix what we can fix, control what we can control.”
Including that Dec. 26 defeat, the Patriots finished the regular season having lost three of their last four. Buffalo, meanwhile, closed on a four-game win streak and claimed its second straight division crown. The Bills also posted the NFL’s best point differential, finishing with a top-5 scoring offense and top-5 scoring defense.
Since Buffalo coach Sean McDermott took over in 2017, the Pats have struggled against his defenses, averaging 20 offensive points per game. They haven’t thrown a touchdown pass versus the Bills since 2019. But overall, they’re 7-3 during that stretch, while losing three of the last four.
The Patriots and Bills have only met in the postseason once before. The Boston Patriots won 26-8 in a 1963 AFL playoff showdown.
