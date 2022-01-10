News
Editorial: Don’t let the FAA ground 5G
Rarely has an arcane interagency dispute proved so needlessly disruptive.
On Dec. 5, wireless carriers had expected to begin rolling out 5G, the next standard for cellular networks, on a critical new frequency known as the C-band. The deployment promised increased bandwidth, faster transmissions, wider range and many new possibilities for wireless devices and apps, potentially turning a useful technology into a transformative one.
Enter the bureaucrats. In November — at the last minute, and after years of detailed planning — the Federal Aviation Administration objected to this process. It warned that emissions from the C-band could interfere with radio altimeters onboard aircraft. It suggested that 5G manufacturers and operators conduct added tests on their equipment and hinted that further “mitigation” measures could be on the way, including flight restrictions in dozens of locations.
On its face, the FAA’s concern isn’t unreasonable. Altimeters calculate an aircraft’s altitude, help pilots land in limited visibility, assist in avoiding mid-air collisions, and inform numerous other safety systems. The FAA identified 17 on-board functions that could be at risk if an altimeter were subjected to harmful interference. If 5G actually threatened such equipment, the consequences could be dire.
Yet the Federal Communications Commission studied precisely this risk for years before approving the deployment. Some 40 other countries have authorized the use of 5G in the C-band, without a single report of harmful interference. Moreover, the U.S. deployment includes a “guard band” — or empty space between wireless and airplane frequencies — of 220 megahertz, which is up to twice as large as in comparable countries such as Japan. Six former heads of the FCC said in a recent letter that the FAA’s position “threatens to derail the reasoned conclusions reached by the FCC after years of technical analysis and study.”
They’re right.
In an effort to ease this impasse, trade groups from the telecoms and aviation industries agreed to share data ahead of the planned rollout date of Jan. 5. The FAA and FCC insist that they’re working together as well. As reported, this week Verizon and AT&T agreed to delay the launch of their upgraded 5G networks for two weeks.
Two lessons stand out.
One is the damage caused by regulatory uncertainty. A few week’s delay might be no big deal. But further setbacks could impede companies making 5G-capable devices, producing connected vehicles, building smart infrastructure, installing cell sites and much more. Consumer and business applications that depend on a more powerful network and increased capacity could be put on hold, undermining the broader digital economy.
Delaying deployment by a year could reduce economic growth by some $50 billion, according to the wireless industry.
This incident also amounts to a management failure by President Joe Biden’s administration. Such a consequential dispute between executive agencies should never have gotten to this point. Unfortunately, both the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs still lack permanent leadership.
By one estimate, 5G could add $1.5 trillion to U.S. gross domestic product and create some 4.5 million jobs. Those gains, as well as future innovations, are being jeopardized by a regulatory turf war. The sooner it ends, the better.
— Bloomberg
News
Must-read books heading to stores in early 2022
And now we get to play soothsayer and peek into the future. Here are some of the titles publishing in the first quarter of the new year that we are most looking forward to reading:
‘To Paradise,’ by Hanya Yanagihara. (Doubleday, Jan. 11.)
Her 2015 novel, “A Little Life,” won the Kirkus Prize for Fiction and was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize, the National Book Award and International Dublin Literary Award. Her new novel spans three centuries, exploring family, love and loss.
‘How High We Go in the Dark,’ by Sequoia Nagamatsu. (William Morrow, Jan. 18.)
Nagamatsu began writing his debut novel 10 years ago in a Toyko internet cafe — long before anyone had heard of COVID-19. The year is 2030, and a researcher in the Arctic unwittingly releases a long-frozen virus that sends a plague into the world.
‘Defenestrate,’ by Renee Branum. (Bloomsbury, Jan. 25.)
Ever since an ancestor pushed a stonemason out of a window in Prague, the family at the heart of this novel has been plagued by the myth that they are all doomed to die by falling.
‘Men in My Situation,’ by Per Petterson, translated by Ingvild Burkey. (Graywolf Press, Feb. 1.)
Arvid Jansen, a character from Petterson’s “In the Wake,” must grapple with the deaths of his brothers and parents just as his marriage begins to crumble. Based on tragic events from Petterson’s own life.
‘Free Love,’ by Tessa Hadley. (Harper, Feb. 1.)
Set in the 1960s in the midst of the sexual revolution, Hadley’s latest novel centers on Phyllis, a 40-year-old housewife, who finds herself kissing a young man at a party. And everything comes unraveled. In a starred review, Publishers Weekly calls the book “sumptuous and surprising.”
‘The Counterclockwise Heart,’ by Brian Farrey. (Algonquin Books for Young Readers, Feb. 1.)
Prince Alphonsus is harboring a great secret: He has a clock in his chest instead of a heart, and it has begun to tick backwards. A fascinating fairy tale by the author of “The Secret of Dreadwillow Carse.”
‘Moon Witch, Spider King,’ by Marlon James. (Riverhead, Feb. 15.)
Long-awaited, hugely anticipated, the second in Marlon James’ planned trilogy retells much of the story from “Black Leopard, Red Wolf” (2019) from a different point of view — the view of the 177-year-old Moon Witch, Sogolon.
‘The Ogress and the Orphans,’ by Kelly Barnhill. (Algonquin, March 8.)
Barnhill, winner of the 2017 Newbery Medal for “The Girl Who Drank the Moon,” is back with another fable. When a child goes missing from the orphanage on the edge of town, the orphans spring into action to find the child and save their beloved Ogress, wrongly accused.
‘French Braid,’ by Anne Tyler. (Alfred A. Knopf, March 22.)
Another deep dive into family, with hurts and loyalties and silences and history all as twisted together as — well, as a French braid. Does anybody understand families better than Tyler?
‘The Candy House,’ by Jennifer Egan. (Scribner, April 5.)
In 2020, a tech wizard unveils new technology that allows people to download every memory they’ve ever had. A spellbinding, cutting-edge novel that is a worthy successor to Egan’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Visit From the Goon Squad.”
— Tribune News Service
News
De Rugy: Biden must change course for the good of the country
The new year often feels like an opportunity to correct past mistakes — for example, improving one’s diet or quitting smoking. This explains why 25% of Americans, and 40% of those under 30, make New Year’s resolutions. Based on the latest poll from The Economist and YouGov, the Biden administration should adopt a New Year’s resolution too. In particular, it should reconsider its domestic policy agenda. Americans aren’t buying it.
YouGov is an influential international research data and analytics group headquartered in London. Pollsters asked 1,500 American adults about the state of the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and more. Their findings show that people aren’t particularly happy right now.
When asked whether the country is headed in the right direction, only 23% of respondents said yes, while 62% think we’re on the wrong track. Black Americans seem more content than most, with 38% answering yes, as opposed to only 22% of Hispanics. There is also a small gender disparity in these opinions: 33% of white male college grads believe the country is heading in the right direction, while only 22% of white female college grads have the same optimistic view. Meanwhile, only 17% of white, non-college grads of all genders are happy with the country’s current direction.
Not surprisingly, 91% of Trump voters believe the country is now heading in the wrong direction. Biden voters are more divided; 40% believe the country is heading in the right direction, 39% believe we are heading in the wrong direction and 22% aren’t sure what they think.
Either way, this isn’t great news for the administration heading into this year’s midterm election, especially because only 22% of Americans believe that the current state of the economy is “good” or “excellent.” Forty percent believe it to be “poor.”
This is a big deal, as 96% of Biden voters think the economy and jobs are “very important” and “somewhat important” issues. They also rate this issue third in terms of importance after climate change and health care. The poll shows that inflation is another concern, including among many Biden voters, which is understandable with rates reaching levels unseen since 1982.
This anxiety is bound to continue. The administration prefers blaming the surge in prices on corporations, especially in the oil industry, rather than on its own policies — like the unnecessarily extravagant $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that passed in January 2021 and flooded the economy with fresh cash. More spending and taxes will inevitably follow such a large government expansion, and like most other Americans, 88% of Biden voters think these are both important issues.
During a recent address to the country, Biden noted that there is no federal solution to this pandemic, yet he declared his administration’s commitment to a legally dubious vaccine mandate for private employers. This could be explained by the fact that while Americans are equally divided on requirements by private employers to ask for proof of vaccination, 83% of his voters approve.
The poll could also help explain Biden’s seemingly contradictory support for in-person schooling. More people are against requiring proof of vaccination to attend in-person classes than are for it (though women are more supportive than men are of such measures). Fifty-seven percent of Americans are against asking for proof of a booster to attend in-person classes.
Based on these numbers, there are some obvious resolutions Biden’s team could adopt. With a strong majority of Americans believing 2021 was one of the worst years of this nation’s history, the president and his party can’t afford to continue down their current path.
Of course, most Americans don’t follow through on their New Year’s resolutions and quickly return to their old habits. If the administration follows this pattern, it will be at its own risk.
Veronique de Rugy is a syndicated columnist.
News
Dear Abby: Here comes the oops: Only women invited to wedding
Dear Abby: My niece is getting married this spring, which has created a dilemma for my immediate family. When the save-the-date cards went out, she addressed them only to the women in the family. We thought it was a mistake at first, but now the invitations have arrived, and they are also addressed to the women only.
My husband and my son (her first cousin) feel slighted. My son’s wife was invited, but she doesn’t know the bride at all. It seems the bride has a limited number of guests she can invite for the venue. She also has a large number of friends and the groom’s family attending.
Out of respect for my son and my husband — and a son-in-law who was also excluded — we all will respond that we will not attend. I feel terrible not being able to see my niece walk down the aisle, but I’m not used to my spouse being ignored. Am I doing the right thing?
— Puzzled in Florida
Dear Puzzled: Before you refuse the wedding invitation, call your niece and ask if she is intentionally excluding the men. Because women make most of the social arrangements, she may not have realized that EACH guest’s name must appear on the invitation. Rather than an attempt to exclude family members because their chromosomes are not the same as hers, this may simply have been an etiquette boo-boo.
Dear Abby I have been married for 35 years and have a recurring problem with no solution in sight. My wife sets frozen meat on the counter to thaw. She says she can’t count on thawing it in the fridge because it takes too long and interferes with her meal planning. Her mother has always done it this way, and no one has ever gotten sick. I try talking to her but it only ends up in a fight. Any suggestions would be appreciated.
— Risky in Illinois
Dear Risky: The Food and Drug Administration has issued guidelines about food preparation because people have gotten VERY sick when it wasn’t done properly. Over the last 10 or 15 years, conditions in some of our slaughterhouses and agricultural operations have deteriorated, and consumers have died because of it. Whether you can convince your wife to change her ways, I can’t predict. But you might be doing her a favor if you visit fda.gov and print out some information for her and your mother-in-law. Better to be safe than sorry.
Dear Abby: My wife is part of a Christmas cookie exchange with her sisters-in-law and her mother. Three of them make beautiful, tasty cookies. The other one’s cookies aren’t very good, so the others don’t put them on their trays. Instead, they happily accept them and then “give them away.”
I believe someone should reach out to this woman and “gently” suggest she make a different kind of cookie so she isn’t wasting her time, energy and money. I have been told to stay out of it. Your thoughts?
— Waste of Cookies in New York
Dear Waste of Cookies: Ideally, the woman might want to know that her cookie isn’t well-liked. In the real world, however, her feelings might be hurt. You have been outvoted. Right now, everybody’s happy. If the temptation to say something becomes overwhelming, put a “good” cookie in your mouth and keep it shut.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Editorial: Don’t let the FAA ground 5G
Must-read books heading to stores in early 2022
De Rugy: Biden must change course for the good of the country
Dear Abby: Here comes the oops: Only women invited to wedding
Arbitrum Network Experienced Second Outage in Less Than 5 Months
It’s time for a change — but what will happen at Halas Hall? Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears lost their final game to finish the season 6-11.
In-Depth Review of the Most Popular Crypto Gambling Platform – 1xBit
Patriots defense still falls short during critical junctures
Patriots could lose LT Isaiah Wynn, DL Christian Barmore for playoffs
Patriots rue costly mistakes in loss to Dolphins: ‘We have to get it fixed’
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News5 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1