Estes Park’s via ferrata named top ten new attraction of 2021 by USA Today
Of all new attractions in the United States that opened in 2021, Estes Park’s own Cloud Ladder made the Top Ten list as published by USA Today. Kent Mountain Adventure Center’s newest via ferrata or “iron trail.” The systems of fixed anchors, steel cables and ladders are gaining popularity with climbers around the world.
A panel of experts picked the nominees. The top ten winners were chosen by a popular vote.
“Kent Mountain Adventure Center’s new Cloud Ladder claims to be the ‘steepest and most challenging Via Ferrata in North America,’” USA Today writes. “Rated as a black to double black diamond climb, it is both physically and mentally demanding, with difficulty increasing the entire way up the Deville Rocks. Climbers should be prepared for about thirty feet of overhanging ladder climbing and hundreds of feed of air beneath them.”
The first via ferrata route built on the Deville rock formation is the Peregine route which opened in 2019. Cloud Ladder opened to the public in 2021.
“We’re thrilled to receive this amazing recognition,” said Harry Kent of KMAC and Reed Rowley, Partner and Director of Business Development for Via Ferrata Works.” We hope that our Via Ferrata can become a pillar of Estes Park’s outdoor brand and character. Via Ferratas are unique in their ability to include participants of all ages and abilities. In 2022, we want to focus on engaging new demographics, especially those that have been traditionally underrepresented in climbing including women, people of color, and people with disabilities. We are confident the Cloud Ladder will be a convener of all types of people and an evolving experience that allows participants to build character, confidence, and a deeper connection to nature “
Here is the entire “top ten” list:
- SkyFly: Soar America – Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
- Van Gogh Exhibition: The Immersive Experience – Multiple Cities
- Allegiant Stadium Tours – Paradise, Nevada
- The Friends Experience – Multiple Cities
- Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience – New Orleans, Louisiana
- Lauridsen Skatepark – Des Moines, Iowa
- Greenwood Rising – Tulsa, Oklahoma
- The Cloud Ladder at Kent Mountain Adventure Center – Estes Park, Colorado
- Water Works Park and Pavilion – Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Roots 101 African-American Museum – Louisville, Kentucky
Nuggets’ crunch-time win over OKC underscores vital lesson about Nikola Jokic
Austin Rivers has never seen anyone like Nikola Jokic, and he struggles to think of anyone who gets defended like him, either.
The only comparison Rivers can conjure is Joel Embiid, who tends to elicit similar attention as the Nuggets’ anchor.
“He sees the craziest defenses,” said Rivers, whose season-high 22 points helped the Nuggets survive a lowly 38-point second half against the Thunder on Sunday night. “Between him and probably Joel Embiid, I don’t know who gets doubled like that. As soon as he touches it, he’s got like a swarm of guys around him, and he’s gotta make the right read every time.”
Lest anyone question his loyalty, Rivers is riding with Jokic, who he deemed the MVP after the Nuggets’ latest win. Jokic ended the night with 22 points, 18 rebounds and six assists, but his wizardry to close the game, even if he wasn’t necessarily scoring, was the difference.
With 5:45 left in the fourth quarter and the Nuggets down two, the Thunder threw the kitchen sink at the MVP. On one possession, which happened to be extended by an offensive rebound, the Thunder successfully kept the ball from him for nearly 45 consecutive seconds.
Oklahoma City fronted him with Darius Bazley, sandwiched him with Aaron Wiggins and then fronted him again with Kenrich Williams. At least one, and sometimes two, opponents were stuck on his hip for the duration.
The broken play ultimately ended with Facu Campazzo at the free-throw line, but it was way too long for Jokic to remain uninvolved. On the next possession, Jokic didn’t touch the ball, either, and the Nuggets came away with no points following an errant Will Barton 3-pointer.
“Like we’ve seen a lot lately, teams are double-teaming him,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “They’re basically daring us to make shots.”
In those instances, Malone said his team needs to react accordingly by cutting, re-posting their star and shifting bodies to get the defense moving. It’s still a work in progress as teams scheme to mask Jokic’s dominance.
But down 93-88 with 4:26 remaining, the Nuggets came out of a timeout and forced the ball into Jokic’s hands. It yielded an open driving lane for Rivers, who missed the layup, but left Jokic open for an easy put-back. Two possessions later, Jokic caught the ball near the elbow, drew two defenders, then rifled a pass to Rivers in the corner.
The clutch 3-pointer — Rivers’ sixth of the night — was enormous and tied the game at 93.
One possession later, Rivers finished a circus layup that was, once again, a product of Jokic’s gravity. After he caught the ball in the paint, the Thunder sent help and Jokic fired the ball to the open man. One rotation later, Rivers was attacking the rim, benefitting from the step he’d gained off Jokic’s selflessness.
The sequences only accentuated why he needs to be featured in crunch time, regardless of the capacity. If Malone’s said it once, he’s said it a thousand times.
Good things happen when Jokic touches the ball.
On Sunday he played supporting actor, ceding the spotlight to Rivers.
The 10-year veteran had been battling a sprained thumb, which he said trainers recommended he rest for four to six weeks. But recognizing how thin the Nuggets are at guard, Rivers said he could tolerate the pain.
Malone rewarded that toughness with Rivers in the closing lineup, he and Jokic playing two-step against the Thunder’s strategy.
“I love being in the game, end of the game,” Rivers said. “It’s my favorite thing to do. … Every play matters.”
Especially the ones where Jokic gets his big paws on the ball.
Broncos 2022 opponents include difficult NFC West
The Broncos’ 2022 opponents are set. Under the NFL’s scheduling formula introduced last year, they will play eight home games and nine road games.
Home-and-away
Kansas City
2021 record: 12-5.
Last meeting: Chiefs 28-24 on Jan. 8.
Comment: The Broncos’ new coach will inherit a 13-game losing streak to Kansas City, which has won five consecutive AFC West titles. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 9-0 all-time against the Broncos.
Las Vegas
2021 record: 10-7.
Last meeting: Raiders 17-13 on Dec. 26.
Comment: The Raiders may have a new coach if owner Mark Davis doesn’t retain Rich Bisaccia, whose first game in charge this year was a win in Denver. Regardless of what they do with the head-coaching position, Las Vegas would be foolish to move on from quarterback Derek Carr.
L.A. Chargers
2021 record: 9-8.
Last meeting: Chargers 34-13 on Jan. 2.
Comment: The only division team the Broncos have had recent success against (4-2 in the last three years), new Chargers coach Brandon Staley turned the team around from a 7-9 record in 2020. Like Mahomes, quarterback Justin Herbert is going to be a decade-long problem for the Broncos.
Home
Arizona
2021 record: 11-6.
Last meeting: Broncos 45-10 on Oct. 18, 2018.
Comment: The Broncos’ first game against Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Arizona started 7-0, but wheezed to the finish line at 4-6, which cost it a hold on the NFC West it had for most of the season. The Cardinals won’t be concerned about Mile High — they went 8-1 on the road this year.
Houston
2021 record: 4-13.
Last meeting: Broncos 38-24 on Dec. 8, 2019.
Comment: Have a guess on who will be playing quarterback for the Texans? They rolled through veteran Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills this year as they struggled offensively — only 60 points in the first quarter and only 34 points in the third quarter, which contributed to nine losses by at least 10 points.
Indianapolis
2021 record: 9-8.
Last meeting: Colts 15-13 on Oct. 27, 2019.
Comment: The Colts went from the team nobody wanted to play in the postseason to not qualifying for the playoffs after losing to Las Vegas (23-20 at home) and at Jacksonville (26-11 as 15 1/2-point road favorite). As a kicker, they don’t have a first-round pick. They do have running back Jonathan Taylor, who finished with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.
N.Y. Jets
2021 record: 4-13.
Last meeting: Broncos 26-0 on Sept. 26.
Comment: The Jets were no match for the Broncos’ defense in Week 3, but quarterback Zach Wilson at least got down-the-stretch experience after returning from a knee injury. Jets running back Michael Carter, who was Broncos running back Javonte Williams’ teammate North Carolina, averaged 4.3 yards per carry this year.
San Francisco
2021 record: 10-7.
Last meeting: 49ers 20-14 on Dec. 9, 2018.
Comment: Denver-area native Kyle Shanahan returns with his 49ers for the first time in the regular season. The 49ers overcame a four-game losing streak (Games 3-6) to finish 7-2 in their last nine to quality for the playoffs. Will it be veteran Jimmy Garoppolo or first-round pick Trey Lance at quarterback?
Away
Baltimore
2021 record: 8-9.
Last meeting: Ravens 23-7 on Oct. 3.
Comment: The Ravens came to Denver this season and punched the Broncos in the mouth, triggering a four-game losing streak. Baltimore, partly because it lost quarterback Lamar Jackson, lost its last six games to fall out of playoff contention.
Carolina
2021 record: 5-12.
Last meeting: Broncos 32-27 on Dec. 13, 2020.
Comment: The Panthers finished the season even more poorly than the Broncos, losing their final seven games and 12 of their final 14 after a 3-0 start. Carolina will have a new offensive coordinator (Joe Brady was fired in early December) and quarterback Sam Darnold is under contract. Denver-area native Christian McCaffrey was injured when the Panthers hosted the Broncos in December 2020.
Jacksonville
2021 record: 3-14.
Last meeting: Broncos 23-13 on Sept. 19.
Comment: The competition between the Broncos and Jaguars may already be underway as both teams are in the market for new coaches. The Urban Meyer Error was arguably the biggest disaster in NFL history; he didn’t make it through one full season. The Jaguars are starting over, but at least they have quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
L.A. Rams
2021 record: 12-5.
Last meeting: Rams 23-20 on Oct. 14, 2018.
Comment: The Von Miller Bowl? Maybe. Miller was traded to the Rams in October for 2022 second- and third-round picks and is a free agent after the season. Sign us up for a matchup between Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (four interceptions as a rookie) and Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (145 catches-1,947 yards-16 touchdowns this year).
Seattle
2021 record: 7-10.
Last meeting: Broncos 27-24 on Sept. 9, 2018.
Comment: This game will definitely be in prime-time as Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson returns to face the team he led to two Super Bowls (one win). OK, maybe it’s a long-shot, but it would sure spice up this matchup and, well, the entire Broncos organization. The Seahawks will be coming off their first losing season since 2011.
Tennessee
2021 record: 12-5.
Last meeting: Titans 16-14 on Sept. 14, 2020.
Comment: The Titans wrapped up the AFC’s top seed with their win over Houston on Sunday. The Broncos’ rush defense must be better in 2022 and their biggest test will be facing running back Derrick Henry, who had 937 yards and 10 touchdowns in only eight games (foot injury).
Bill Belichick says he’s ‘hopeful’ regarding injured Patriots Isaiah Wynn and Christian Barmore
Bill Belichick sounded somewhat optimistic with respect to left tackle Isaiah Wynn and rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who were both injured during Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.
During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday, Belichick provided a glimmer of hope for the two players ahead of Saturday night’s Wild Card weekend matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
“We just got back late last night. We’ll see how things go this morning, but I’d say we’re hopeful,” said Belichick, when asked for an update.
Wynn suffered an ankle injury during the first half, while Barmore was carted off after hurting his right leg late in the fourth quarter.
According to the NFL Network, initial tests on Barmore’s leg conducted at Hard Rock Stadium did not indicate a major injury, but the second-round rookie is nonetheless scheduled for an MRI.
The second-round rookie has been a presence up front and one of the team’s best pass rushers.
He finished the regular season with 46 tackles, 1.5 sacks and nine QB hits. His loss would be significant against the Bills.
Wynn, meanwhile, has struggled at different points of the season, although playing well recently. He was replaced by swing tackle Justin Herron for the remainder of the game. Herron did a good job filling in.
