‘Euphoria’ Recap: Fezco Beats Up Nate & Rue Rings In The New Year With Jules
‘Euphoria’ season 2 kicked off on New Year’s Eve. Fezco had a brutal confrontation with Nate, Rue and Jules finally talked, and Cassie betrayed her best friend.
The Euphoria season 2 premiere begins with some insight into Fezco’s upbringing. After a situation with his father, Fezco’s grandmother began taking care of him. She taught him everything he knows about life, including everything about dealing drugs. She didn’t treat him like a kid, always a business partner. One day, Ashtray just showed up at their house.
At one point, Fezco’s grandmother collapsed and he had to take over the family business. Eventually, it was just Fezco and Ashtray. He looked at Ashtray like a brother and would go to war like a brother for him.
In the present day, Fezco and Ashtray are heading to do some business, and Rue is tagging along. The girlfriend of one of the dealers gets into the backseat with Rue, and Rue ends up spilling the news about Jules leaving her. Faye pulls out heroin, and Rue tries to get her to put it away. Suddenly, men pull them inside with Fezco and Ashtray. The male leader tells them to get naked in case someone is wearing a wire. Rue doesn’t initially get naked, so he pulls her into the shower. She promises she won’t say anything. He tells her to strip naked anyway. Rue is later brought back into the kitchen.
Fezco explains to the female ringleader that Mouse is dead. He calls Rue his “family.” When the woman asks if he trusts Rue, Fezco replies, “With my life,” Fezco says about Rue. And with that, Fezco is in.
Nate & Cassie Hook Up
At the New Year’s party, Lexi is looking for Cassie. They got into a fight so she got out of the car in the middle of the road. Cassie walked to a convenient store and crossed paths with Nate. He gives her a ride to the party. They end up hooking up in the bathroom at the party. Maddy starts looking for Cassie as well and knocks on the bathroom door. Nate and Cassie are still hooking up, but Maddy won’t go away.
Nate puts his hand over Cassie’s mouth and she starts crying. “I’m really scared, Nate,” Cassie cries. He tells her to trust him. Cassie ends up lying down in the bathtub while Nate opens the door. Maddy refuses to leave and goes to pee. Since there’s no toilet paper, Maddy grabs a towel to wipe herself. She throws the towel into the shower, and it lands on top of Cassie.
Travis, played by Lil Meech, comes into the bathroom and asks Maddy if she wants to smoke. He asks her who that guy was who was just in the bathroom. “Literally the worst person in the world,” Maddy says about Nate.
Rue Nearly Overdoses
Elsewhere at the party, Rue finds herself wandering around and ends up back in Fez’s car. She spots the Altoid’s box with the heroin. She takes the hit and tries to find an empty room in the house. She stumbles upon a boy named Elliot, played by Dominic Fike. After taking a hit of cocaine with him, Rue starts to think she’s going into cardiac arrest. He stays with her while her breathing levels out after snorting some Adderall. “I’m not sure it’s a good thing we met,” Elliot says. Rue admits the thought she was going to die for a second.
Meanwhile, Fezco flirts with Lexi on the couch. Jules comes up to them and asks about Rue, but they don’t know where she is. Fezco and Lexi end up talking about whether or not they believe in God. Lexi does not, while Fezco does. Fezco tells her that she’s the “coolest person” at the party.
Nate is watching the bathroom door closely when McKay shows up. Lexi is still trying to get in touch with Cassie. Maddy’s still in the bathroom with Travis. Cassie’s phone starts buzzing in the bathroom, and Travis goes to see what’s up. Cassie pretends like she’s passed out in the bathtub. When Travis calls her over, Maddy says she doesn’t care and walks out. Cassie’s safe for now. When Maddy walks by, Nate tells McKay that he’s going to do whatever he can to get Maddy back.
McKay tries to talk to Cassie after that near-miss with Maddy in the bathroom. Cassie is still shaken by the whole thing. Cassie tells McKay that she shouldn’t be anybody’s girlfriend at the moment. “I don’t know if I’m a good person,” Cassie says, which makes McKay walk away. Later, Nate starts provoking McKay about Cassie. McKay warns him to stop.
Fezco Fights Nate
Jules finds Rue by the fire and asks to talk. She wants to know when Rue relapsed. Rue lies at first but then says, “The night you left.” Jules doesn’t say a word. Fezco tells Lexi that talking to her was “one of the best parts” of his year and asks for her number. “I hope to see you soon, Lexi,” Fezco says. He calls Ashtray and orders him to get the car started. Ashtray tells Rue to head to the car if she wants a ride.
Rue gets up to leave, but as the clock counts down, she sees Jules tearing up. Rue apologizes to Jules. “I didn’t mean to be mean,” Rue says, adding that she’s been having a tough time. They both admit that they miss each other. “I want to be with you,” Rue says. They kiss and ring in the new year together.
Fezco kicks off the new year by slamming a bottle of Tito’s on Nate’s head and proceeds to punch the daylights out of him. It’s absolutely brutal. Nate’s face is completely covered in blood. Fezco eventually stops beating up Nate and looks at Lexi as Maddy, McKay, Cassie, and others grab an unconscious Nate. Rue watches the whole thing go down and just says, “Damn.”
RIP: Comedian Bob Saget Dies Suddenly at Age 65
Comedian, actor, and TV host Bob Saget was found dead in an Orlando hotel room on Sunday evening. He was 65.
Police responded to a 911 call from staff at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, and found Saget deceased in his room just after 4 p.m.
There were no signs of foul play or drugs found in the room.
Saget was best known for his television roles as Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House (1987–1995) and its Netflix sequel Fuller House (2016–2020). He also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.
Saget was on tour in Florida when he died. He had performed a stand-up comedy set in Jacksonville the previous night.
In 2020, Saget launched a podcast titled “Bob Saget’s Here For You”. While taking a call from a fan 6 weeks ago, Saget confirmed he had received the Covid-19 mRNA booster shot.
Just another coincidence Bob Saget got his vaccine booster a few weeks ago, and died today? pic.twitter.com/03dRugoTzi
— Stories Of The ? Injured (@Storiesofinjury) January 10, 2022
Saget leaves behind his wife of 3 years, Kelly Rizzo, and three children by his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer.
Rizzo, who is 23 years younger than Saget, recently told her Twitter followers she was “vaccine hesitant.”
There is rampant speculation on Twitter that Saget’s sudden death was related to the vaccine.
I just wanna know after how many day(s) of taking the booster did Bob Saget die.
— Arif von-Helheim ? (@arifvonhelheim) January 10, 2022
Bob Saget just died suddenly after a long show and he was double vaccinated and had his booster. No one knows why he died.
— Victor Hamsa (@VictorHamsa) January 10, 2022
Just give it about 5 minutes before there is a Bob Saget booster shot connection, idiots are everywhere!
— We The People! (@Don70162926) January 10, 2022
Anyone know when John Madden, Betty White, and/or Bob Saget got their booster shot?
— ??Representative Jim Dean (Colorado)?? (@trukwithissues2) January 10, 2022
RIP Bob Saget His last joke was. I hear the 3rd booster works well. It’s a killer. The master of the rude and crude. To soon.
— Danny (@hockeysticks111) January 10, 2022
‘Dexter: New Blood’ Recap: [Spoiler] Dies In Shocking Final Moments Of Season Finale
It’s all been leading up to this. Dexter Morgan’s lies catch up to him in the ‘Dexter: New Blood’ season finale and the last minutes of the episode featured a jaw-dropping death.
The Dexter: New Blood picks up in the aftermath of the fire. Dexter’s home has been burned to the ground. Dexter believes this fire is a “sign.” If he’s going to teach Harrison the Code, it can’t be here. Harrison mentions that the Moose Creek kids who attacked him probably did this. Angela sticks around and finds something game-changing in the ashes.
Dexter tells Harrison that they’re moving away from Iron Lake, possibly to Los Angeles. Harrison doesn’t want to move away from his friends and Audrey. “I know it’s hard, but we can’t be ourselves here. We can’t do what we do,” Dexter says. He begins to explain his code of conduct, the Dark Passenger, and how his motive is to bring justice to those who deserve it.
Dexter Is Arrested
Angela goes to her house and is clearly conflicted about what she has to do. She sends Audrey and Harrison out of the house while she talks to Dexter. She pulls her gun on Dexter, and Logan quickly comes in as backup. Dexter is arrested for the murder of Matt Caldwell.
Angela shows Dexter the video of the woods and says they’ve never been able to identify the second man in the woods the day Matt was killed. She also brings out the types of screws and plates that are used to repair the broken femur that Matt had. She explains that she found them in her mailbox with this note: “Jim Lindsay killed Matt Caldwell.” She found a lone screw in the ashes of Dexter’s house. The serial numbers are the same.
Dexter goes into defense mode and denies everything. He ends up blaming Kurt and says Kurt is framing him. Dexter brings up Iris, which pushes Angela’s buttons. Logan comes in and says to keep this interview clean so it stands up in court. When Angela discusses everything with Logan, he admits that Guy Dexter’s story is plausible. Harrison is later brought in to talk to Dexter. “We’ll get through this. The world needs us,” Dexter tells his son.
Angela calls Batista and asks if he remembers the Bay Harbor Butcher. He brings up how Sergeant Doakes is the assumed killer, but Maria always thought it was Dexter. When the pieces start to add up, Batista tells Angela that he’ll be in Iron Lake tomorrow with all the information he has on Maria’s case and the Bay Harbor Butcher.
Angela continues to interrogate Dexter and brings up Miles O’Flynn and the amounts of ketamine Dexter got his hands on. Dexter continues to deny everything. Angela shows him the autopsy report on Jasper Hodge, specifically the weal mark on his neck. Jasper had ketamine in his system when he died. Angela reveals that Batista is on his way, and Dexter will be charged for Matt’s murder in New York and then extradited to Florida so he can go on trial for the Bay Harbor Butcher.
Dexter Kills Logan
Dexter sees the walls closing in. He asks Angela to turn the camera off. That’s the only way he’ll talk, and she obliges. Dexter says that he can prove that Kurt Caldwell is responsible for Iris’ death and the disappearances of other women. He tells her exactly where to look at Kurt’s cabin for the proof she needs. Despite all that’s in front of her, there’s a part of Angela that believes Dexter. She bolts from the police station to have a look for herself.
Realizing time is running out, Dexter tries to get Logan to give him the keys to the cell. When Logan pulls his gun, Dexter snaps his neck. Dexter calls Harrison from Logan’s phone and says to meet him where they found the white deer. Meanwhile, Angela checks out Kurt’s layer and discovers that everything Dexter said is true. She finds all the bodies, including Molly Park’s body. She tries calling Logan but gets no answer. Dexter keeps driving when he hears Angela on the radio.
Dexter and Harrison meet up in the woods. Harrison asks where the blood on Dexter’s face came from. As he starts to put two and two together, Harrison asks if it’s Logan’s blood. “It’s the only way I could get back to you,” Dexter says. Dexter is in a rush and believes this is their only chance to get out of Iron Lake.
Dexter believes Harrison is just like him, and that’s when Harrison finally confronts his father. His anger isn’t because he’s like Dexter, it’s because of him. Dexter stayed away from him intentionally for 10 years. Dexter tells Harrison that he can stop killing with his help. Harrison doesn’t want to be his father’s caretaker. “I need to be with you,” Dexter pleads to Harrison.
Dexter Dies
Harrison says Dexter has to turn himself in. Dexter knows what that means. He could get the death penalty in Florida. “Maybe you deserve it,” Harrison says. Dexter walks away and Harrison grabs a rifle. Harrison asks if his mother, his aunt Deb would be alive if it wasn’t for Dexter. They both know the answer to that question. “Open your eyes and look at what you’ve done!” Harrison yells.
Dexter acknowledges that Harrison is right. Harrison doesn’t want to be right. He just wants to be normal. “I’m sorry for everything I’ve done to you. You deserve better. A better life. A better father,” Dexter tells Harrison. Harrison still has the rifle in his hands. “You have to take the safety off. Just like I showed you,” Dexter says.
He adds, “This is the only way out.” Harrison replies, “For both of us.” The voice in Dexter’s head says, “I’ve never really felt love. Real love. Until now.” Harrison shoots Dexter right in the chest. They both know it’s a fatal wound.
Dexter’s final words to his son are, “You did good.” Deb holds his hand as he takes his final breath. And with that, Dexter Morgan dies.
Angela shows up just after Harrison’s killed Dexter. Harrison holds out his hands to be handcuffed. Angela gives Harrison some money. She tells him to leave and never come back. She hugs him and says that he has to go now. Angela wipes Harrison’s fingerprints off the rifle and radios in that this was an officer-involved shooting. As he drives out of Iron Lake, Harrison rereads the letter Dexter sent to Hannah. He gets one last look at Audrey before he goes. He leaves Iron Lake and his father in the rearview mirror and heads into an unknown future.
Candace Cameron Bure Mourns TV Dad Bob Saget: ‘I Loved Him So Much’
Since the 80’s, Bob Saget played Candace Cameron Bure’s dad on not one, but two TV shows. Now, after his shocking passing, she’s saying good-bye.
Are there even words? The shocking news came on Sunday January 9th that beloved TV actor, Bob Saget, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. As word spread, those who knew and loved hime best shared their insurmountable grief with fellow loved ones and fans. Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter DJ on the classic 90’s sitcom Full House and again in the reboot Fuller House, could barely contain her sadness.
“I don’t know what to say,” she confessed on Twitter after hearing the news. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”
I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.
— Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022
The news was so unexpected. At just 65 years old, the TV legend, who also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos, was tragically found dead in his hotel room. At the time, no cause of death has been announced, but detectives did tell Variety that they did not find any signs of foul play or drug use at the scene.
Candace and Bob shared a special relationship that began in 1987, when their hit sitcom 1987 hit the airwaves. Along with Jodi Sweetin and Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, Candace played the oldest Tanner daughter, DJ. After running for 8 seasons, the cast reunited in 2016, with Candace at the helm, for the reboot, Fuller House, which followed DJ in a very similar position to her father. Bob was a frequent guest star, along with John Stamos, who was the first costar to share his grief over the loss of Bob. Bob is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — who he shares with his first wife Sherri Kramer.
We send our thoughts and condolences to all who loved Bob, including his beloved TV family.
