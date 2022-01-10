Former Ravens OLB Terrell Suggs channels Batman villain Bane before regular-season finale vs. Steelers

It was around this time last year that Malden Catholic girls hockey coach Guy Angiuoni looked at his brand-new program’s roster to start a COVID-modified season and saw just nine girls on it.

Six of them had played hockey before. Three were still learning to skate. The debuting Lancers – with no league or conference – had very little to build upon outside of its determination, and last year proved every bit as difficult as it sounded for Angiuoni and his staff.

A year later, Angiuoni looks at a program now with 31 players in the system, coming off only three wins last year but off and running to start this season 3-0-1, including wins against title-contending Woburn and Andover.

Against the odds, that Malden Catholic determination has it rolling.

“We go into every game with the objective to win,” Angiuoni said. “We’re balancing many objectives. We want to have fun, we want the girls to improve and we want to win. … We’re pleasantly surprised, we’re taking it one game at a time. So far so good.”

It was a wonder to Angiuoni that when his daughter decided to enroll at the school last year, the Lancers had no girls hockey program. Malden Catholic had a long tradition in boys hockey, so it was only natural the girls’ side should build one too. So, he did what any hockey dad with a long history of coaching his daughters in youth hockey would do – he asked to start the program.

Malden Catholic accepted, and the program took off.

“The support that I’ve received … has really been unbelievable,” Angiuoni said. “They’ve let us create a program that the school can be proud of. Our entire culture is, we want to create an atmosphere where there’s no other place that these girls would want to play than with their Lancers teammates. And that’s really resonated.”

It started with just nine girls since the program kicked into gear after the winter enrollment period at the school had closed. That limited the field of interest, but it was enough for Angiuoni and “co-coaches” Steven Hunt and Craig Edwards to work with.

They balanced six strong players in a game plan similar to a penalty kill and worked in the three beginners with a shadow approach to opposing defensemen at the point. Going 3-7 isn’t glamorous for most, but it is when you have just six players who had played hockey before.

“Everyone thought we would go winless,” Angiuoni said. “The fact that we got three wins was really a testament to how hard the kids played.”

Goalie Danielle DeJon, now a junior, has been a backbone to the team now that interest flooded in to start the new season. Junior defender Laney Harrold transferred from Brewster Academy to serve a big role, while sophomore Ava Baker solidifies a good defensive core. Factor in forward Antonia DiZoglio, freshman twins Gianna Holland and Mikayla Holland, and other freshman twins Morgan Donegan and Brianna Donegan, and the Lancers have a competitive group ready to thrive for years.

It’s shown off already this season, as the Lancers edged a 2-1 win over 2019 Div. 1 state co-champion Woburn before edging a similarly built Andover program by the same score. The team still awaits challenging bouts with Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading, NDA of Hingham and another game against the Tanners, leaving plenty of room to grow with legitimate playoff aspirations. Three wins isn’t going to cut it this time.

It hasn’t been an overnight process. But in just a year, Angiuoni is beyond thrilled.

“They support each other and it’s all about team hockey,” he said. “They don’t care about stats. … It’s really a pleasure to coach them.”

COVID chaos

As teams return to the more normal aspects of hockey – from the team functions, to returning to locker rooms, to playing for a state title in the postseason – it would be nice to think all the concerns with COVID from last year would dissipate.

In a sense, though, they’ve only strengthened.

Before Friday’s snowstorm, at least 130 games between boys and girls hockey had been postponed already. Not all of them are directly attributed to the virus, but many are. Cases have spiked across the country as of late, and with it, a large handful of programs needed to shut down for a small stretch – including practices.

Last year, teams were just happy to play at all. A cancellation, or even a loss, meant little. But now that we’re back to meaningful hockey with the state tournament returning, it’s difficult to put together a strong run of play when COVID creates a stop-and-go pace. Playing a challenging schedule to adhere to the new strength of schedule implications in state tournament seeding is hard enough. No practices and a long absence just throws in another wrench.

“It’s frustrating,” said Matignon girls coach Tommy Scarpa, whose program’s postponement of a game on Saturday marked a seventh straight. “It was actually easier last year. This year, it’s a challenge. … It sounded like it was going to be close to a regular season, and that’s far from what’s happening.”

Coaches are concerned about making up those games. There’s not only similar dates that work for both teams to worry about, there’s also officials, buses, and finding ice to play on.

“When we announced that we were taking a pause, a lot of people (on social media) that have no idea about the situation said, ‘You’re taking the easy route out,” said Wellesley athletic director John Brown, whose entire athletics program suspended for a week. “There’s nothing easy about trying to reschedule 39 games.”

There isn’t much word of any official discussions about extending the season to give additional time for teams to find makeup dates, but Brown hopes to have a conversation within the Tournament Management Committee meeting on Jan. 20 about a response to this surge.

For programs like Matignon, that time could be crucial after losing meaningful games against good competition that would help it not only improve, but also increase their strength of schedule rating in the power rankings. Losing those games could significantly alter its postseason fate, and it is far from alone in this position.

Unfortunately, the problem is likely far from over, too.