Four Altcoins Might Outperform in Q2 of 2022: MATIC, EGLD, LUNA, DOT

For crypto investors, the crypto-verse corrections have created newer opportunities. Searching and finding a capable and potential cryptocurrency is a never-ending process as day by day the crypto industry was expanding with new altcoins. Among top-performing cryptocurrencies, altcoins such as Polygon (MATIC), Elrond (EGLD), Terra (LUNA), and Polkadot (DOT) might outperform in Q2 of 2022.

Polygon (MATIC)

Even though Polygon (MATIC), a well-known cryptocurrency but it has been failed to impress, with its sack full of initiatives and use cases. According to the recent update, the developers have chalked updates and suggestions on the present state of Polygon Proof of Stake. More so, the Polygon team has been working on various solutions to improve the capabilities of the platform. Moreover, in the last year Polygon has achieved many milestones which include 100M+ wallets, 3K+ applications, 1B+ transactions, Web 3.0 initiatives, and some more.

According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing, MATIC’s price is trading at $2.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,339,622,718. The circulating supply of MATIC is 7.16B MATIC. It can traded in top crypto exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, CoinTiger, FTX, and Huobi Global.

Elrond (EGLD)

Consecutively, the Elrond team has launched the Maiar Exchange, which allows users to trade USDC with the Elrond token. This created hype in the industry. The Maiar decentralized exchange (DEX) has attracted significant total value locked (TVL) and adoption and has managed to add new products, features, and improvements. Furthermore, the recent listing of Elrond on Huobi Global gives exposure to 10M+ new users who will get access to Elrond. Thus, Huobi Global is one of the largest exchanges in the crypto industry, and this listing will drive more traffic to Elrond.

At press time, EGLD’s price is trading at $196.77 with a 24-hour trading volume of $121,865,324. The circulating supply of EGLD is 19,990,636.12 EGLD. It can traded in top crypto exchanges namely, Binance, OKEx, FTX, Huobi Global, and Bybit.

Terra (LUNA)

Terra is one of the projects in the crypto industry that was creating a notable buzz in the industry. Its users get access to a host of projects outside the Terra ecosystem that airdrop for LUNA stakers. A project developed on Terra, LUNI onTerra has come up with its first overview of LUNILAND. This will be the first Metaverse with plots and passive income on Terra. Eventually, Terra set to commit $139 Million in 5 different DeFi projects across Ethereum, Polygon, and Solana to enhance the utility of UST.

Henceforth, as per CoinMarketCap, LUNA price is trading at $71.67 with 24-hour trading volume of $2,838,833,055. The circulating supply of LUNA is 358,442,578.20 LUNA. It can traded in top crypto exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, Huobi Global, Bybit, and KuCoin.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot’s parachain auctions are one of the network’s biggest USPs, similarly, Polkadot and parachains are now spelled in chorus. The report by Messari reveals that in last year out of 53 most leading fund managers 21 have actively invested in DOT, making it one of the most sought-after assets. Even more, several crowd loans active for the next auctions, nearly 10.1% of all DOT tokens are locked up for crowd loans for parachain slots.

Additionally, as per CoinMarketCap, Polkadot (DOT) price was trading at $24.42 with 24-hour trading volume of $1,622,682,526. The circulating supply of DOT is 987,579,314.96 DOT. It can traded in top crypto exchabges such as Binance, OKEx, CoinTiger, and FTX.