Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin Has Hit The Bottom
Bitcoin has been on a downward streak since the last quarter of 2021, and this has spilled into the new year. As January goes into full bloom, it has come with discouraging movements for investors as over $500 billion has been wiped off the market. This has sent bitcoin’s price down to the dreaded $40,000 price range.
One question that remains in the mind of investors is, has the market seen the bitcoin bottom? Billionaire Mike Novogratz attempts to answer this as he puts forwards his thoughts on the issue and predicts the bitcoin bottom.
Bitcoin Should Bottom Out Between $38,000 to $40,000
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has always been an active voice in the crypto space and has at various times given his thoughts on the market. This time around, Novogratz sat down with CNBC’s Squawk Box, where he predicted where the bottom of the current bitcoin downtrend will be.
The billionaire CEO placed the floor of the current downtrend at $38,000 which he does not see bitcoin going under. Currently, bitcoin’s lowest during the dips have been $40,680, from which the digital asset has since recovered. But if Novogratz’s predictions are anything to go by, then the market may see another dip before there is a full-blown recovery trend.
BTC price tumbles down to $41,475 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The CEO gives his reason for this bottom as institutional investors taking advantage of the low prices to get into the digital asset. I” know big institutions who are going through their process to put positions on. They’re going to see those as attractive levels to buy,” Novogratz said.
“On the charts, $38,000, $40,000 feels like where we should bottom,” he added.
Inflation Will Drive Growth
Continuing on, Novogratz shares more regarding his stance on this predicted bitcoin bottom. One of those has been inflation.
Those who have been following the markets know that rising inflation rates have led to increasing concerns among investors who have begun to look for alternatives to gold to serve as an inflation hedge. Bitcoin has naturally become the option for these investors.
The Fed believes that inflation rates will begin to come down, but the CEO explained that if this does not go as planned, then “all bets are off.”
Digital Galaxy, on which Novogratz heads as CEO, has made a name for itself in the space as being a big bitcoin proponent. The company currently holds over 12,000 bitcoins, making it one of the companies with the largest bitcoin holdings in the world.
Mike Novogratz himself also has a personal stake in cryptocurrencies, revealing that he holds about 85% of his net worth in cryptocurrencies, which at the time translated to up to $4.8 billion held by the billionaire in crypto.
Featured image from Stock Hax, chart from TradingView.com
AscendEX Lists Pollen Token, PLN
AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the Pollen Token (PLN) under the trading pair PLN/USDT on AscendEX starting on Jan 11 at 2 p.m. UTC.
The Pollen DeFi protocol is helping usher in the evolution of DeFi and Web 2.0. They have introduced a new asset to both the Avalanche and Ethereum blockchain ecosystems. The Pollen network implements an automated liquidity protocol and asset governance model to democratize asset portfolio management. This model utilizes collective intelligence and decision-making to harness the broader market.
Moreover, Pollen’s governance protocol fully decentralizes the process through meritocratic decision validation and community control. The open Pollen protocol and its merit-based system reward and empower its community’s brightest minds. The protocol constantly harvests crowd wisdom by allowing community members to stake PLN tokens on synthetic, virtual portfolios. These tokens are exposed to asset prices to provide signals intelligence for the protocol to make automated trades.
Most index projects are highly centralized, fragile, and inefficient, with only a few asset managers operating the index or relying on basic rebalancing algorithms. Pollen opens up the possibility for genuinely decentralized asset management by utilizing the knowledge of the crowd by leveraging an on-chain trading reputation system. The pollen protocol allows users to run virtual portfolios, and then the platform takes signals from the top performers to trade for and rebalance indexes accurately.
Pollen allows anyone to perform different roles, including Investors and portfolio managers or both. Pollen created an incentive structure to reward people who make the best investment decisions on behalf of the portfolio and for their actions in helping to manage the portfolio. In addition, By creating this merit-based structure, Pollen users can have their portfolio managed 24/7, automatically adapting the algorithm and trading according to market conditions.
The native ERC20 PLN token is used as a governance, reputation, and rewards token on the protocol and is relied upon to operate the Pollen platform.
About AscendEX
AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to margin, futures, and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.
To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:
Website: https://ascendex.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global
Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish
Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex
About PLN
Pollen is a fully decentralized asset management platform which leverages the collective intelligence of its community. They are removing the restraints that come with traditional asset management and give the power to the investors.
For more information and updates, please visit:
Website: https://pollen.id/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PollenDeFi
Telegram: https://t.me/pollen_dao
From McDonald’s Burger-flipper To Crypto Billionaire, Binance CEO Ranks 11th Among World’s Richest
Changpeng Zhao, a former McDonald’s employee and the CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is the world’s richest crypto billionaire. His net worth comparable to that of top tech tycoons such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, and others.
Binance CEO Is Worth $96 Billion
According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao’s net worth is $96 billion. Zhao’s riches might be even bigger, given the wealth estimate excludes his personal crypto assets, which include Bitcoin and his company’s own token. Last year, the value of Binance Coin, commonly known as BNB, soared by almost 1,300 %.
BNB/USD Surged over 1,300% last year. Source: TradingView
Last year, the price of BNB surged at a faster rate than the price of Bitcoin, which increased by around 63%, and Ethereum, which rose by over 420%. BNB reached a high of $675 in May of last year before falling to $261 by the end of the month.
Larry Ellison of Oracle was the 10th richest person on the list, with a net worth of $107 billion, followed by Gautam Adani of the Adani Group, who had a net worth of $78.6 billion. Binance was founded only four and a half years ago. When compared to other legacy enterprises created decades ago, it’s a young company.
The Crypto Richest. Source: Bloomberg
Forbes estimated Zhao’s net worth was projected to be $1.9 billion in August 2021. However, Hurun Global Rich List 2021 estimates Zhao’s fortune was $8 billion, up 208% over the previous year. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was ranked 128th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $15.4 billion, and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was ranked 279th with a $8.9 billion fortune.
Binance: One Man, World Crypto Giant
Though the company has been kicked out of its bithplace China, it is now being investigated by regulators around the world. The US Department of Justice and the Internal Revenue Service are looking into whether Binance Holdings Ltd., which Zhao owns, is being used as a conduit for money laundering and tax evasion.
Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, with daily cryptocurrency trade volumes exceeding $100 billion on the majority of days in 2021. Binance is by far the largest crypto exchange in terms of both spot and futures markets.
CZ’s continued attempts to get operational licenses in various jurisdictions across the world is indicative of the firm’s success. Despite regulatory challenges, Binance continues to collaborate and acquire new companies in order to remain a leader in the crypto trading sector.
Binance generated $20 billion in revenue in 2021, which is more than three times the $5 billion generated by Coinbase. Binance has multiple whale accounts that buy Bitcoin on a regular basis, in addition to CZ’s personal crypto holdings.
According to Bloomberg, Binance appears to be looking for a new home in the UAE and Singapore. The Binance CEO has been visiting royalty and hosting meals near the Burj Khalifa in Abu Dhabi. According to Bloomberg, the UAE royal family is eager to attract Binance to Abu Dhabi as it develops its own crypto zone.
The crypto exchange just completed the acquisition of Swipe, a popular crypto Visa card provider with over 70 million locations worldwide.
Featured Image: Shutter shock | Charts by Bloomberg, and TradingView
CGV Research | Why Solana May Become the iOS of the Encrypted World?
If you have an iPhone and happen to be a fan or active participant of Solana’s systems and apps, you may feel a sense of deja vu when you use them separately at many moments.
Do Solana and iOS have a lot in common? It just seems like a hunch. However, after analyzing and comparing the two carefully from the historical and current perspectives, I got an astonishing finding: the previous intuition may be incredibly close to some type of truth. Moreover, a bold prediction came to my mind: one day in the future, Solana may become the iOS in the encrypted world.
In my view, although iOS and Solana belong to the Internet and encrypted worlds, respectively, they share the same logic of the first principle that supports their development.（The following conclusions were jointly organized by CGV FOF research team.）
Firstly, the ultimate user experience.
User experience, as the core competitiveness of a product, has been mentioned repeatedly. Due to Apple’s relentless efforts for the ultimate user experience, iOS seems to be always smoother than Android.
Virtual keyboard was not created by iPhone. Microsoft, Palm, and other smartphone manufacturers have tried to promote smartphones with the full touch screen, but iPhone overcame the technical difficulties in capacitive touch screen, multi-touch, improving the screen touch experience to an untouchable level.
For instance, iOS gives first priority for screen response, and it responds to Touch—Media—Service—Core architecture in order. Simply put, when the user touches the screen, the system will first handle the screen display (Touch); while the priority response level of Android is Application—Framework—Library—Kernel architecture, and display-related graphics and image processing (Library) are only in the third level. There are a host of similar factors, which directly cause a huge difference in user experience between iOS and Android.
Similarly, although Solana is not the first underlying public chain, it has attracted an increasing number of crypto developers and users by providing extremely high TPS and low transaction fees, breaking through the biggest development constraint that most public chains face in the same period.
Performance comparison between Solana and other mainstream public chains
Data source: RareLiquid
For instance, Solana can deal with over 50,000 transactions per second while maintaining a block time of 400 milliseconds, and improve the TPS based on Moore’s Law, thus providing a good “predictability” of TPS scaling. Additionally, Solana’s low transaction fees are impressive, that is, estimated $10 for 1 million transactions.
Among them, Solana’s core consensus mechanism is “Proof of History (PoH)”, which aims to solve the time problem in a distributed network that lacks a single reliable time source. By using a verifiable delay function, PoH allows each node to generate timestamps locally via SHA256 calculations, which improves overall network efficiency by eliminating the need to broadcast timestamps across the time network.
The user experience of public chains can be reflected by the number of crypto wallets and the frequency of use. Take Phantom, one of the most popular wallets on Solana, as an example, it almost integrates all the features of the Solana ecosystem, including token swaps, collection of NFTs and collectibles, connection to hardware wallets, anti-monitoring, Web3.0 support, and the obtainment of incomes through pledging SOL.
Solana Phantom & Ethereum Metamask monthly active users
Data source: Grayscale Building Blocks
Relying on the excellent one-stop experience, Phantom has become the preferred wallet for the users of Solana, with the monthly active users exceeding 1.2 million. During the two months from August to October 2021, the users of Solana on Phantom increased by 5 times.
Secondly, excellent UI design.
The user interface (UI), as a human-computer interaction window for offering various functions required by users, determines whether the software or product is intuitive for users to operate.
iOS has a tight system for platform UI design specifications. From buttons to icon styles, and from image size to resolution, they all require special customization. In this way, it not only unifies the styles of various programs but also helps users to get accustomed to the way of using iOS software. Nowadays, the rounded rectangular design, with only one button on the front and the rest completely covered by a glass panel, has become the iconic design of the iPhone.
The project team should pay attention to UI design whether in the field of Internet, blockchain, or encryption. Besides, a “user-oriented” UI design will make the product more popular and sell better. Dr. Nielsen, an expert in human-computer interaction, claimed that usability is a prerequisite for survival in the field of the Internet. If a website is difficult to use, then users will immediately abandon it.
Some people say that when they buy tokens, they only look at the logo of the project. Though just a joke, it illustrates the importance of the visual design of the project. The logo of Solana reveals that its team that pays attention to details and has good aesthetic skills.
The logo color of Solana is a gradient from green to purple. Similar colors can be found in nature, such as the aurora borealis, mysterious and elegant. In addition, many cyberpunk-themed sci-fi movies often use purple, green, and blue in their images, reflecting the prospects of Solana’s innovative blockchain technology development.
Solana ecosystem (DeFi fields)
Data source: Solanians
Many Solana projects, at first glance, seem to be designed by the same designer, with a very consistent experience in terms of color matching, interface design, and interaction design. The interface is intuitive, concise, and easy to operate. Users can easily operate Solana without much training, as they can understand the functions on the interface at a glance after using the software.
According to CGV FOF, On a well-known Solana IDO platform, the UI performance of a project is given a high assessment priority when reviewing the project. It seems that Solana improves users’ acceptance of Solana from the top down through its incubation and support of projects with outstanding UI.
Thirdly, strong ecological support.
Based on the second law of thermodynamics, isolated systems have no energy exchange with the environment and always change spontaneously in the direction of increasing disorder (entropy), i.e., the principle of increase of entropy. In view of this phenomenon, Prigogine, winner of The Nobel Prize in chemistry, proposed that the system must be open to transferring from a disordered state to an ordered structure, that is, the system must exchange matter and energy with the outside world.
The opening of the business ecosystem requires core companies to enable partners to have access to their resources and capabilities, attract them to join the ecosystem, and achieve value co-creation through mutual empowerment.
Since its inception, Apple has attached great importance to external empowerment, providing external developers with powerful development kits and allowing them to connect users through the app store, thus giving birth to a large number of popular apps such as Instagram, Snapchat, Uber, and WhatsApp. Compared with other platforms, Apple’s release mechanism for developers’ apps is fairer and more reasonable. The download ranking data on the software store is true and reliable, which has created a good competition system and environment for developers, making developers grasp an accurate understanding of what their users really want.
Solana has also devoted a great deal of effort to ecological construction. Solana has a long-term funding plan to provide excellent projects with a full range of resource support, including targeted funding, VC referrals, technical support, recruitment support, marketing, and legal resources.
Development of Solana and other mainstream public chains for active developers
Data source: Santiment
Take the hackathon for example. In 2021, Solana officially held three global hackathons. The most recent hackathon, with a prize pool of $1 million, over 15,000 registrants, and more than 300 projects submitted by developers across the world, attracted the attention and support of a host of developers and generated a series of quality Solana native apps.
Furthermore, it is worth noting that 90-95% of the hackathon developers expressed their willingness to carry out long-term development on Solana. These talented developers will constantly power the Solana ecosystem.
Fourthly, a charming soul figure.
It may be a bit radical to say that Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple, changed the world, but it is fair to say that he was synonymous with the “spirit of innovation” pursued by the United States and all mankind.
Jobs was a giant standing at the intersection of technology and humanities. His combination of idealism and perfectionism enabled Apple to take a completely different route from the traditional industry.
Take simplicity as an example, Steve Jobs’ love of minimalism and his exposure to Buddhism, “let people directly know their heart without words”, exerted a great impact on Apple’s “no button” design. In addition to pursuing minimalism in product design, Jobs took the initiative to eliminate many product lines and only launched 1-2 products each year, with the best quality.
In my opinion, Jobs was to Apple what Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) is to Solana. I don’t mean to deny Solana’s incredible team, which is just as respected as Apple’s tens of thousands of talented engineers and development teams.
SBF was placed on Forbes’s list of the richest people in the world 2021
Data source: Forbes
Initially, SBF was a trader and spent his early days at Jane Street, a quantitative giant. He founded Alameda Research (a quantitative trading firm) and FTX (a centralized cryptocurrency exchange) with a team consisting of finance personnel—quantitative analysts, engineers, high-frequency traders. They are seldom concerned with the centralization/decentralization debate and focus on the “large-scale expansion of the blockchain”.
After leaving Jane Street in 2017, SBF took time to think about potential opportunities. He realized that “Cryptocurrency has many characteristics, it may be a very inefficient system, and there is a great demand for liquidity. This is basically: sudden huge demand, very rapid growth.” So, SBF tried to figure out the ultimate solution to these issues. Later, he discovered Solana.
Anatoly Yakovenko, a co-founder of Solana, once described the scene of SBF’s first contact with Solana before it was launched on the mainnet in 2019: During the test, 80 transactions were processed in an average of 4.02 seconds. This result impressed SBF. After communicating with the team and realizing Solana’s huge development potential, SBF immediately decided to establish Serum (a decentralized derivatives exchange) based on the Solana.
In this way, Solana not only won a new application project but also got a perfect encryption spokesperson (just like NBA got James). From that day onwards, Solana was reinvented by SBF.
In January 2021, SBF said on Twitter that, “I’ll buy as much SOL as you have, right now, at $3. Sell me all you want.” Though a joke, it revealed that SBF had high hopes for SOL.
Fifthly, a passionate fan base.
I still remember that in those days, iPhone fans lined up in front of the store all night to buy a new generation of iPhone, hoping to be among the first to own the new iPhone, just as they wished to get tickets to a superstar concert.
The iPhone launched by Apple every year is not only a new product but also a brand-new cultural phenomenon. This is a market effect that no other company is likely to have when launching a new product.
Taking the number of Twitter followers as an example, according to statistics from CGV FOF, Solana has as many as 1.1 million followers, which is not as many as that of Ethereum (1.97 million) but ranks first among other mainstream public chains, Polkadot (1.01 million), Avalanche (450,000), Fantom (270,000), and Near (230,000).
Let’s take a look at the fan token, Solana’s meme coin is Samoyedcoin ($SAMO). It was inspired by Dogecoin, Sam Bankman-Fried (containing the letters S, A, and M), and Solana’s co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko (whose hometown is the birthplace of the Samoyed dog). Nowadays, SAMO has become the mascot and promotion ambassador of the Solana ecosystem, and the peak circulation market value of SAMO’s token exceeded $700 million.
In the Solana community, you can often feel a completely different atmosphere from any other public chain community. We often see the “fierce quarrel” between ETH diehards and Solana diehards. It is completely different from the peaceful and joyful atmosphere of the Near, Avalanche, and Fantom communities. This may be the price Solana pays for choosing to take a different path from the ETH (EVM).
It may be a stretch to draw an analogy between Solana and iOS from the above dimensions. Some people are still criticizing the recent instability of the Solana network. But in the long run, through network upgrade, expansion of service nodes, and adjustment of incentive mechanism, these issues will become an episode in the development process of Solana.
In fact, Apple’s rise did not happen overnight but was accompanied by several important turning points that established Apple’s status as king.
For example, iPhone 4 was an epoch-making product that made breakthroughs in hardware, software, and design. It was the first cellphone that used the commercial retina screen, completed the dual evolution of cellphone camera hardware and algorithms, featured the most classic shape, and used iPhone self-developed chips…
In cosmology, the big bang, generated by a singularity, gave birth to the universe we are familiar with. The singularity is an important turning point in history. The birth of iPhone4 is a singularity in Apple’s development history, allowing Apple to embark on a rapid development path.
I try to list a few singularities to predict Solana’s vision of becoming the iOS in the encrypted world:
——The number of C-end users exceeds 100 million. On November 7, 2021, the number of active users of Solana’s Phantom wallet amounted to 1 million. It seems like a big leap from 1 million to 100 million. However, the exponential effect of the growth of the encrypted world network will speed up the process considerably. Anatoly Yakovenko, a co-founder of Solana, held a more positive opinion. He has repeatedly stated that with the launch and operation of new technologies, Solana’s next goal is to “attract one billion users.” You know, the number of VISA users worldwide exceeded 3 billion as early as 2018.
—— Over 80% of the transactions are performed by institutional users. The participation of more institutional users in the encrypted market will attract more capital. The bull market in 2021 is driven by institutions. Many institutions, such as Tesla, Microstrategy, Grayscale, and the ARK founded by Catherine Wood, have entered the encrypted market one after another. SBF deems that the crypto sector driven primarily by potential institutional investment is likely to grow in the next five years. In my opinion, according to the Pareto principle (80/20 rule), if institutional users become the main force of the Solana market, and if their trading volume accounts for more than 80% of the total volume, Solana will usher in a new round of development.
——Over a third of Ethereum projects migrate to Solana. In June of this year, Neon Labs, a cross-chain bridge between Ethereum and Solana, was released. Neon allows anyone to run Ether smart contracts on the Solana blockchain, making it easier for developers to build programs that work on both blockchains. It would be an exciting time if more than one-third of the projects that have been deployed and developed on Ethereum are simultaneously building applications on Solana.
——Solana’s total market capitalization reaches 50% of Ethereum’s. SBF reckons that Solana’s unique underlying technology for developing the DeFi protocol will drive a spike in the price of its SOL tokens. He even believes that Solana can surpass Ether as the largest decentralized financial platform. Ethereum’s current market value (about $470 billion) is still nearly eight times that of Solana (about $55 billion). If Solana reaches 50% of Ethereum’s market value, it will be an important milestone in the development of Solana.
The singularities of Solana ecological development (forecast)
Will Solana become the iOS in the encrypted world? Probably nothing.
I very much agree with Kyle Samani, managing partner of Multicoin Capital, “I think we’re going to see two things [Solana and Ethereum] coexist. We have iOS, we have Android. And, today, everyone knows you have to build an iPhone app and an Android app.”
Perhaps, in the near future, Solana and Ethereum may become encrypted world’s iOS and Android, respectively. Fortunately, we are all witnesses and participators of this great change.
Note: This paper is a CGV FOF Research Report and does not constitute any investment suggestions. It is for reference only.
About CGV FOF: the Master fund from Asia, composed of family funds such as Japan, Korea, Chinese mainland and Taiwan, and focuses on investing in Crypto Fund and Crypto Studio. CGV FOF is headquartered in Japan and has branches in Singapore and Canada.
