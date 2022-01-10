Global Crypto Market Cap Holds Steady After Extreme Fall

Global crypto market capitalization stood at $1.97 trillion.
Bitcoin is up 0.33% in the last 24 hours.
Over the weekend, the crypto market continued to decline as investors became more pessimistic about an early Federal Reserve rate rise. However, on Monday, the digital token cart recovered some of its losses.
Global crypto market capitalization stood at $1.97 trillion, stabilizing the second day in a row, gaining 0.82% over the last day. There was a 23% drop in the entire crypto market volume to $71.19 billion. DeFi’s 24-hour volume presently stands at $13.29 billion, or 18.69 percent of the global cryptocurrency market. At $54.76 billion, stable coins make up 77.04 percent of the cryptocurrency market’s 24-hour volume.
Global Cryptocurrency Charts (Source: CoinMarketCap)
Over the weekend, Bitcoin’s decline continued, as did that of most speculative assets. For the first time since late September, the biggest cryptocurrency’s market value reached $40,000, reducing its losses from a high barely three months ago to approximately 42%.
BTC/USDT Price Chart (Source: TradingView)
All major cryptocurrencies continued to lose value this week, stretching the decline that began in early December. Today, as a sigh of relief, most significant coins were striving hard to bounce back and were trading flat instead of a further massacre.
All Eyes on US Inflation Report
The founder of New York-based asset management company Aike Capital, Alex Kruger, warns that if Wednesday’s U.S. inflation report is greater than expected, Bitcoin (BTC) might drop as low as $30,000 before recovering to its previous level. According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $42,023.35 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $21,168,916,966 USD. BTC is up 0.33% in the last 24 hours.
Similar is the situation of Ethereum. Support levels like the 200-EMA and $3600 psychological threshold were destroyed during the latest bloodbath for ETH. Price of Ethereum fell sharply today. Still, it rebounded quickly, breaching the 50% Fibonacci retracement mark, signaling the start of an extended corrective period. According to CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum price today is $3,163.19 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $12,034,323,950 USD. Ethereum has been up 1.10% in the last 24 hours.
It is worth mentioning that most of the major coins in the top 15 were striving hard and were seen in green, with AVAX and Polygon gaining the most, 4.64% and 5.23%, respectively, at the time of writing.
Ethereum declined heavily below the $3,250 support against the US Dollar. ETH price tested $3,000 before it attempted an upside correction.
Ethereum started another decline and traded below the $3,150 support zone.
The price is trading below $3,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $3,100 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
The pair could start a major recovery wave if there is a clear move above $3,300.
Ethereum Price Remains At Risk
Ethereum failed to clear the $3,350 resistance level and started another major decline. ETH declined below the $3,250 and $3,120 support levels to move further into a bearish zone.
The price spiked towards $3,000 and traded as low as $3,006. Recently, there was a minor upside correction above the $3,120 and $3,150 levels. Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $3,100 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Ether price even climbed above $3,200, but there was no upside continuation. Ether price started a fresh decline and traded below $3,200.
The price declined below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,006 swing low to $3,209 high. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $3,200 level. The next major resistance is near the $3,250 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The main resistance is near the $3,000 level. A clear upside break above the $3,300 level could spark a decent recovery wave. The next key resistance is near the $3,450 level.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,250 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,120 level.
The first key support is now forming near the $3,100 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,006 swing low to $3,209 high. A downside break below the $3,100 level might lead the price towards the key $3,000 support in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now moving into the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is above the 50 level.
Team members reported the main Sequencer node hardware failure.
284 transactions were caught by the Sequencer.
Arbitrum, Ethereum’s most popular Layer 2 solution today, has over $2.5 billion in total value locked up. While numerous Ethereum DeFi protocols, like Balancer and Uniswap, have already joined the mainnet since its August 2021 debut, more are anticipated to follow.
Yesterday, due to a Sequencer failure, transactions could not be completed for seven hours. The Ethereum layer-two network, Arbitrum, had its second outage in less than five months due to a hardware malfunction. The Arbitrum One chain’s last block before the outage struck, according to Arbiscan and Offchain Labs data, was 4509808 and processed at 10:29:22 UTC on January 9.
The Arbitrum team said:
“The Sequencer is back online. Thank you very much for patiently bearing with us as we resolved the issue. More details about what occurred to follow.”
Undergoing Testing and Still in Beta Phase
In a subsequent post on January 10, they explained the issues that caused the outage. Team members reported the main Sequencer node hardware failure. In the event of a Sequencer failure, the network will fall back to processing transactions using layer-one Ethereum. Though attempts were taken to ensure the Sequencer validated all transactions before going down.
The Sequencer caught 284 transactions that should have been added to the Ethereum chain. Although there was a brief hiccup, the team warned users that the network is currently undergoing testing and is still in the beta phase.
In September, a defect caused a Sequencer outage similar to this one, when the system became stuck after processing huge transactions in a short amount of time.
Launched in 2016, 1xBit is a crypto gambling platform. It has about 5000 slots and over 1000 sporting events every day. It also has provably fair games, including its own games. The variety of game genres is wide, with multiple games within each category. 1xBit supports over 30 coins, allowing participants maximum freedom and anonymity. However, users from the UK and the USA are geo-blocked and cannot participate.
Security Features
It has a firewall, SSL encryption and two-factor authentication. Moreover, it has a 2FA, a rare sight in the crypto casino sector. Users can enable it to establish an extra degree of profile security. The 2FA uses Google Authenticator, so users don’t need to supply their phone or email. Moreover, Using a provably fair mechanism, 1xBit’s proprietary casino games allow users to verify the result and fairness of every bet and game.
Payouts
The payout details on 1xBit.com vary per asset. All supported assets have one thing in common: no fees. That stated users can’t cash out in fiat. However, they can withdraw their crypto to their wallet and sell them if necessary.
Supported Currencies
A total of 30 cryptocurrencies are supported. You can check out the whole list, including the 1xBit minimum deposit criteria, below:
Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Dash, Monero, Ethereum, ZCash, Paxos Standard Token, Tether on Ethereum, Tether on Tron, NEM, DigiByte, Bitcoin gold, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, BitShares, Verge, QTUM, Polkadot, Eos, USD Coin, TrueUSD, Wrapped Bitcoin on Tron, Wrapped Bitcoin on Ethereum, Cardano, Dai, Chainlink, OMG Network, Basic Attention Token, TRON, Stellar, Ripple, Binance Coin BSC, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Roma, SHIBA INU, Binance USD, Tether on BSC.
Players get a multicurrency account to put bets or spins in all supported currencies. Because cryptos are not tethered to banks or payment processors, payments are fast and free of transaction costs. The minimum deposit is 0.01 mBTC, and the minimum withdrawal is 1 mBTC.
Unique Features
● Offers 60 languages
● Accepts 30+ cryptocurrencies
● Supports a multicurrency account
● Simple registration
● Option to play 4 slots at once
● Mobile apps for Android and iOS users, which can be downloaded here
● Generous Welcome Package up to 7 Bitcoins for the first 4 deposits
Welcome Bonus
The 1xBit platform offers new users a 7 BTC welcome bonus. To get the bonus, you need to deposit it multiple times. Use the coupon code NEWSCRYPTO125 while registration to increment your first deposit bonus to 125%.
The following is the maximum deposit bonus that may be claimed:
● 1st deposit – 100% bonus up to 1 BTC
● 2nd deposit – 50% bonus up to 1 BTC
● 3rd deposit – 100% bonus up to 2 BTC
● 4th deposit – 50% bonus up to 3 BTC
Languages Supported
To cater the global audience, the platform supports massive 60 languages, which are mentioned below:
MS, NB, NE, NL, PL, PT, RO, RU, SK, RS, SD, SE, SW, TH, TJ, ET, IR, FI, FR, HE, HI, HK, HR, HU, HY, ID, IQ, IT, JP, GE, KM, KR, KU, KZ, LT, LV, MK, MN, TR, TW, UA, US, UZ, VI, ZU, AL, AM, AE, AU, AZ, BG, BD, BR, BS, CN, CZ, DE, GR, EN, and ES.
Pros of 1xBit
● Unique bets
● Bet on weather forecasts, television shows
● Anonymous
● Two clicks, get a username and password generated and start playing anonymously.
● Regularly updated blog
● Get news, guides, and betting ideas regularly
● Plenty of games
● Lots of sportsbook odds
● Just for football matches, there are over 1,400 betting options
● Unlike its rivals, it offers multiple OS/platform support.
Cons of 1xBit
● Few provably fair games
● Live bet confirmation is hit and miss.
● The app must be installed from the 1xBit website rather than via Google Play or Apple’s App Store.
Primary Sections
On 1xBit, there are four primary sections: sports, esports, casino, and bonuses.
Slots:
There are almost 5000 slots. Slot players will never be bored as the platform features progressive, 3 reel, 5 reel, jackpots, classic, and more. Thanks to the casino’s unique multitasking software, slot gamers may play up to four games at once without delays.
Sports section:
The sports section has two subcategories:
● Line
● Live
In the sportsbook section, users can place bets on football, tennis, basketball, boxing, ice hockey, baseball, cricket, Formula 1, golf, darts, greyhound racing, handball, horse racing, hurling, UFC, martial arts, motorsport, rugby, surfing, squash, TV games, Gaelic football, chess, badminton, table tennis, cockfights, politics, weather prognosis and more. The site also features the option of watching matches and games live, as well as the widest lines for events.
1xBit includes all odds formats: Decimal (2.2), Hong Kong (1.2), Indonesian (1.2), Malay (-0.834), UK (6/5), and US (+120).
Casino:
Under the genre, the platform offers live casinos where users will be able to access Baccarat, Blackjack, Jackpot, Poker, Roulette, and many others.
1xBit has over 100 games from some of the industry’s most prominent game companies. Their game collection includes Spinomenal, GameArt, Betsoft, Playson, Pragmatic Play, Vivo Gaming, Evolution Gaming, and Ezugi, to name a few.
Esports:
Players can also bet on Esports such as CS:GO, League of Legends, DOTA 2, StarCraft, Rainbow 6 and many other popular games.
Promotions & Bonuses
The platform offers constant promotions & bonuses frequently, a few of which are mentioned below:
● PLACED BETS ATTRACT BONUS POINTS
● ACCUMULATOR OF THE DAY
● 100% BET INSURANCE
● VIP CASHBACK
● GAME OF THE DAY
● EVERY WEEK BRINGS VALUABLE PRIZES
Customer Support
1xBit, like many other casinos, lacks a phone line. However, it offers live chat and email assistance, which is conventional in this market. Email assistance is also excellent, and users should get a response within a few hours.
Reasons Why 1xBit is the Industry Leader
● Easy registration process
● Users need only an email to create an account on 1xBit.
● No fees for Deposit and withdrawal
● A massive welcome bonus up to 7 bitcoins
● Numerous ongoing and seasonal promotions
● Weekly tournament, “Blackjack on Thursdays”.
● Worldwide 247 support
● Betting and casino on the go
Summary:
1xBit is a promising cryptocurrency-based online casino. 1xBit is a great option for anyone searching for a site that offers a wide range of casino games in addition to sports betting and virtual sports. A significant social media presence further substantiates the validity of the 1xBit website. Furthermore, 1xBit takes your privacy very seriously and enables you to bet online anonymously.