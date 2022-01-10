Global Crypto Market Cap Holds Steady After Extreme Fall

Launched in 2016, 1xBit is a crypto gambling platform. It has about 5000 slots and over 1000 sporting events every day. It also has provably fair games, including its own games. The variety of game genres is wide, with multiple games within each category. 1xBit supports over 30 coins, allowing participants maximum freedom and anonymity. However, users from the UK and the USA are geo-blocked and cannot participate.

Security Features

It has a firewall, SSL encryption and two-factor authentication. Moreover, it has a 2FA, a rare sight in the crypto casino sector. Users can enable it to establish an extra degree of profile security. The 2FA uses Google Authenticator, so users don’t need to supply their phone or email. Moreover, Using a provably fair mechanism, 1xBit’s proprietary casino games allow users to verify the result and fairness of every bet and game.

Payouts

The payout details on 1xBit.com vary per asset. All supported assets have one thing in common: no fees. That stated users can’t cash out in fiat. However, they can withdraw their crypto to their wallet and sell them if necessary.

Supported Currencies

A total of 30 cryptocurrencies are supported. You can check out the whole list, including the 1xBit minimum deposit criteria, below:

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Dash, Monero, Ethereum, ZCash, Paxos Standard Token, Tether on Ethereum, Tether on Tron, NEM, DigiByte, Bitcoin gold, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, BitShares, Verge, QTUM, Polkadot, Eos, USD Coin, TrueUSD, Wrapped Bitcoin on Tron, Wrapped Bitcoin on Ethereum, Cardano, Dai, Chainlink, OMG Network, Basic Attention Token, TRON, Stellar, Ripple, Binance Coin BSC, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Roma, SHIBA INU, Binance USD, Tether on BSC.

Players get a multicurrency account to put bets or spins in all supported currencies. Because cryptos are not tethered to banks or payment processors, payments are fast and free of transaction costs. The minimum deposit is 0.01 mBTC, and the minimum withdrawal is 1 mBTC.

Unique Features

● Offers 60 languages

● Accepts 30+ cryptocurrencies

● Supports a multicurrency account

● Simple registration

● Option to play 4 slots at once

● Mobile apps for Android and iOS users, which can be downloaded here

● Generous Welcome Package up to 7 Bitcoins for the first 4 deposits

Welcome Bonus

The 1xBit platform offers new users a 7 BTC welcome bonus. To get the bonus, you need to deposit it multiple times. Use the coupon code NEWSCRYPTO125 while registration to increment your first deposit bonus to 125%.

The following is the maximum deposit bonus that may be claimed:

● 1st deposit – 100% bonus up to 1 BTC

● 2nd deposit – 50% bonus up to 1 BTC

● 3rd deposit – 100% bonus up to 2 BTC

● 4th deposit – 50% bonus up to 3 BTC

Languages Supported

To cater the global audience, the platform supports massive 60 languages, which are mentioned below:

MS, NB, NE, NL, PL, PT, RO, RU, SK, RS, SD, SE, SW, TH, TJ, ET, IR, FI, FR, HE, HI, HK, HR, HU, HY, ID, IQ, IT, JP, GE, KM, KR, KU, KZ, LT, LV, MK, MN, TR, TW, UA, US, UZ, VI, ZU, AL, AM, AE, AU, AZ, BG, BD, BR, BS, CN, CZ, DE, GR, EN, and ES.

Pros of 1xBit

● Unique bets

● Bet on weather forecasts, television shows

● Anonymous

● Two clicks, get a username and password generated and start playing anonymously.

● Regularly updated blog

● Get news, guides, and betting ideas regularly

● Plenty of games

● Lots of sportsbook odds

● Just for football matches, there are over 1,400 betting options

● Unlike its rivals, it offers multiple OS/platform support.

Cons of 1xBit

● Few provably fair games

● Live bet confirmation is hit and miss.

● The app must be installed from the 1xBit website rather than via Google Play or Apple’s App Store.

* Please delete this phrase.

Primary Sections

On 1xBit, there are four primary sections: sports, esports, casino, and bonuses.

Slots:

There are almost 5000 slots. Slot players will never be bored as the platform features progressive, 3 reel, 5 reel, jackpots, classic, and more. Thanks to the casino’s unique multitasking software, slot gamers may play up to four games at once without delays.

Sports section:

The sports section has two subcategories:

● Line

● Live

In the sportsbook section, users can place bets on football, tennis, basketball, boxing, ice hockey, baseball, cricket, Formula 1, golf, darts, greyhound racing, handball, horse racing, hurling, UFC, martial arts, motorsport, rugby, surfing, squash, TV games, Gaelic football, chess, badminton, table tennis, cockfights, politics, weather prognosis and more. The site also features the option of watching matches and games live, as well as the widest lines for events.

1xBit includes all odds formats: Decimal (2.2), Hong Kong (1.2), Indonesian (1.2), Malay (-0.834), UK (6/5), and US (+120).

Casino:

Under the genre, the platform offers live casinos where users will be able to access Baccarat, Blackjack, Jackpot, Poker, Roulette, and many others.

1xBit has over 100 games from some of the industry’s most prominent game companies. Their game collection includes Spinomenal, GameArt, Betsoft, Playson, Pragmatic Play, Vivo Gaming, Evolution Gaming, and Ezugi, to name a few.

Esports:

Players can also bet on Esports such as CS:GO, League of Legends, DOTA 2, StarCraft, Rainbow 6 and many other popular games.

Promotions & Bonuses

The platform offers constant promotions & bonuses frequently, a few of which are mentioned below:

● PLACED BETS ATTRACT BONUS POINTS

● ACCUMULATOR OF THE DAY

● 100% BET INSURANCE

● VIP CASHBACK

● GAME OF THE DAY

● EVERY WEEK BRINGS VALUABLE PRIZES

Customer Support

1xBit, like many other casinos, lacks a phone line. However, it offers live chat and email assistance, which is conventional in this market. Email assistance is also excellent, and users should get a response within a few hours.

Reasons Why 1xBit is the Industry Leader

● Easy registration process

● Users need only an email to create an account on 1xBit.

● No fees for Deposit and withdrawal

● A massive welcome bonus up to 7 bitcoins

● Numerous ongoing and seasonal promotions

● Weekly tournament, “Blackjack on Thursdays”.

● Worldwide 247 support

● Betting and casino on the go

Summary:

1xBit is a promising cryptocurrency-based online casino. 1xBit is a great option for anyone searching for a site that offers a wide range of casino games in addition to sports betting and virtual sports. A significant social media presence further substantiates the validity of the 1xBit website. Furthermore, 1xBit takes your privacy very seriously and enables you to bet online anonymously.

Media Links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/1xbit

Telegram: https://t.me/s/sportsbook_1xBit

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPAFo4OYJGHCxWlENrdRtWA

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/1xBit_gambling/

Blog: https://1xbit.com/blog/