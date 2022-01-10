Gophers flirt with first win at Indiana in a decade before bowing to Hoosiers 73-60

The Gophers men’s basketball team flirted with its first win in a decade at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., on Sunday.

But after taking a 49-48 lead with 11 minutes left, Minnesota went through a six-minute scoring drought as the Hoosiers took control in a 73-60 victory.

Minnesota (10-3, 1-3 Big Ten) hasn’t won in Bloomington in seven straight games since 2012.

Minnesota, an 11-point underdog, fell to 3-1 in road games this season, while Indiana (12-3, 3-2) improved to 11-0 at home.

The Gophers defense worked to limit Hoosiers star Trayce Jackson-Davis with help defense coming on his post touches. He was limited to four points in the first half, but Indiana’s shooters made Minnesota pay.

Five Hoosiers scored in double figures, with Jackson-Davis leading the way with 13 points and Minnesota native Race Thompson adding 10.

Payton Willis fueled the Gophers comeback from 39-29 at the half. He had 12 points in the opening eight minutes as the U went on 18-5 lead to take a 47-46 lead. But Willis and the rest of the team cooled off down the stretch.

Willis finished 18 points and Jamison Battle led with 19. Starting shooting guard Luke Loewe was 0 for 8 from the field.

Minnesota’s defensive focus on Jackson-Davis allowed Indiana’s guards to get better 3-point looks.

It worked, sort of. Jackson Davis, who averages 20 points per game, was held to four points in the first half and zero in the opening 10 minutes.

Guards Rob Phinisee and Xavier Johnson made the Gophers pay. They combined for 22 in the first half. Phinisee, who was shooting 27 percent from three this season, made 4 of 8 from deep (50 percent) in the opening 20 minutes. Johnson, 37 percent from 3 coming in, made 2 of 4 for deep. Parker Stewart also had seven in the first half and made his only 3.

The Gophers came into Sunday’s game fifth in the nation, allowing opponents to shoot only 26 percent from 3-point range. Indiana shot 47 percent from deep in the first half and 37 percent in the game.