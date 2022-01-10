Connect with us

Health experts say cloth surgical masks are ‘not effective’ against omicron

Published

1 min ago

on

Health experts say cloth surgical masks are ‘not effective’ against omicron
By Sandra Rose 

In March 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci went viral when he said blue face masks were not effective against the novel coronavirus. Face masks were designed to trap large bacteria, not a virus.

For the past two years, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended wearing blue surgical face masks or bandanas for protection against the novel coronavirus.
 
RELATED: Video: Dr. Fauci Explains Why Face Masks Aren’t Necessary
 
Now the CDC agrees with Fauci that blue surgical masks and cloth masks are not effective against Covid-19.

The CDC now claims the best protection against the mild Omicron variant are N95 masks or KN95 masks for adults and children.

N95 masks are “respirator” masks that filter 95% of airborne particles. The white masks are worn by healthcare workers, painters and factory workers to trap bacteria, dust and aerosolized paint.

However, in order to be effective, N95 masks must be fitted by another healthcare worker and it must pass an air test to ensure no air is getting in.

Officials say adults and children should wear N95 masks and eye coverings, in addition to getting three vaccines.

Worcester Medical Director and Director of Pediatric Trauma at UMass Memorial Health Dr. Michael Hirsh said, “Cloth masks and … bandanas and homemade bandanas around their face are not effective against omicron. That is clear.”

He added: “The universal precaution is now one of these better masks, eye coverings and in general, the three doses of the vaccine, your first two and then the booster. That’s your basic level of protection.”

Covid-19 is a novel coronavirus that causes flu-like symptoms. People most affected by COVID include the elderly, immunocompromised, morbidly obese, smokers, and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Posted in Health

Tags: CDC, COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci, face mask, mask mandates, N95 mask

