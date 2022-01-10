News
Here we go again: Charting Broncos’ fall from Super Bowl champions to five straight losing seasons
With the firing of Vic Fangio on Sunday, the Broncos kicked off their third head coach search since winning Super Bowl 50 at the conclusion of the 2015 season. In that time, the franchise has had just one winning season, zero playoff bids and five different Week 1 starting quarterbacks. A season-by-season look:
|Season
|Coach
|Week 1 QB
|Record
|2016
|Gary Kubiak
|Trevor Siemian
|9-7
|Note: Siemian guides the Broncos to four straight wins to open the year, but the season ends with four losses in six games and Kubiak’s surprise resignation.
|2017
|Vance Joseph
|Trevor Siemian
|5-11
|Note: A 3-1 start to the season takes an abrupt nosedive with eight consecutive losses cementing the franchise’s first losing season since 2010.
|2018
|Vance Joseph
|Case Keenum
|6-10
|Note: Veteran QB Keenum gets Broncos off to 2-0 start, but team loses six of its next seven to go into 3-6 hole. After climbing back to 6-6, Joseph Era ends with four consecutive losses.
|2019
|Vic Fangio
|Joe Flacco
|7-9
|Note: Fangio Era begins with 0-4 September as offense scuffles despite Flacco’s addition. Flacco’s season ends with Week 8 neck injury, but rookie Drew Lock provides hope with 4-1 finish.
|2020
|Vic Fangio
|Drew Lock
|5-11
|Note: Another winless September (0-3) puts Broncos into an immediate hole, and 1-5 finish dooms Denver to second 11-loss season four years.
|2021
|Vic Fangio
|Teddy Bridgewater
|7-10
|Note: A 3-0 start gives way to a four-game losing streak. Still, Broncos climbed back to 7-6 when a second four-game skid resulted in the team’s fourth double-digit loss season in five years.
Column: When the ax swings at Halas Hall this week, which Chicago Bears leaders will be left standing? For now, Chicago must wait.
And now Chicago must wait.
Not for long, hopefully. But there remains this inevitable period of awkwardness, of anxiety, of lingering uncertainty that figures to push through Sunday evening and into Monday. Tension and anticipation will hover until the leaders at the top of the Chicago Bears organization announce their plans, communicate a vision and assign accountability for the latest disappointing season.
The on-field show for the 2021 season ended at 2:51 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins putting a “victory formation” kneel-down on a 31-17 win. For the Bears, that was loss No. 11 in another dispiriting season. And it came like an avalanche, with a 14-point first-half lead turning into the team’s eighth double-digit loss this season.
It was so Bears in so many ways. Busted coverages. Questionable play calls. An inability to consistently meet the biggest moments.
The unraveling came in what in all likelihood was Matt Nagy’s swan song as Bears coach. His firing has seemed imminent for more than a month, and that time likely has arrived. But Chicago also must wait to learn what general manager Ryan Pace’s fate is. And there are questions as to whether team President and CEO Ted Phillips will face at least moderate responsibility revisions.
At some point Monday, the onus will fall on Bears Chairman George McCaskey to clear up everything. That hasn’t always been a strength of McCaskey’s, particularly during a somewhat odd 51½-week stretch during which he hasn’t taken questions from reporters, declining all interview requests.
That’s why this latest Halas Hall waiting game might carry a little more mystery than usual. Because there have been very few, if any, indications as to how McCaskey has processed everything that happened over the past 12 months — a stretch that began Jan. 13, 2021, with his full-throated vote of confidence in Pace and Nagy to get the Bears back on a championship course and that ended Sunday with the team on the wrong end of a 28-3 second-half steamrolling.
“It sucks,” linebacker Roquan Smith said.
Most Bears fans hope McCaskey has seen what they’ve seen, which is an inept football team that too often is overmatched by quality opponents. Within this season’s 6-11 record and third-place finish in the NFC North, the Bears went 2-4 in the division and 0-6 against NFC playoff teams with an average loss in those games of 35-18.
Dating back to Week 7 of 2020, the Bears have lost 19 of their last 28 games. And to find, within that trash heap, the sufficient progress and improvement McCaskey and Phillips requested for the 2021 season would require an extraordinary amount of optimism and/or denial.
Still, Nagy went back to a familiar well Sunday, again expressing his gratitude to a group of players that works hard and rarely comes apart, even in the most distressing times.
“I know how much they care,” Nagy said. “And I know how much they want to be better. To me, that matters.”
Sure. But how much?
“Again,” Nagy said, “we understand our record. We know that’s real and that’s a part of this. But do the guys care? Did they fight? They did do that.”
Sunday’s finale was a fitting representation of Nagy’s four years as Bears coach: an energized and promising start followed by an unfathomable implosion defined by offensive ineptitude.
For those who wanted one last stack of evidence for the Nagy pile-on, Sunday provided plenty. Worst of all, the Bears scored only one touchdown in 11 possessions, going 0-for-2 inside the red zone and failing five times on six fourth-down opportunities, frequently in miserable fashion.
One could argue the fourth-and-goal failure from the Vikings 1 midway through the third quarter proved most deflating. Andy Dalton was sacked for a loss of 15 yards one snap after the Bears quarterback thought he had scored on an 8-yard scramble. But he was ruled down a few feet short of the goal line and then hurled to the turf by Anthony Barr on the next play.
But to single out that malfunction as the day’s most painful would discount the pick-six Dalton threw to Patrick Peterson on fourth-and-1 three possessions later.
“Fourth downs are important plays,” Dalton said. “They tended to be the difference in this game today. It’s unfortunate we were unable to convert.”
And, well, that was about the extent of game analysis required with so many other much larger questions about the organization’s future still open-ended.
In what was likely his final news conference with the Bears, Nagy spoke for 15 minutes, remaining characteristically positive and composed while also acknowledging his biggest dreams in Chicago might be permanently dashed by Monday afternoon.
“The day I signed up to be the head coach here in Chicago, on a year-to-year basis, you’re always understanding of what comes with your position,” Nagy said. “That’s real. That’s life. The situation that we’re in this year is one where we know our record is not good enough. … This is all stuff that comes attached to that. You’ve got to deal with it. You can’t run from it.”
If Nagy expects or desires an opportunity to sell his superiors on why he should maybe, perhaps, possibly stick around, he seemed to do a bit of rehearsing Sunday, trying to convince outsiders the mess isn’t quite as bad as it appears.
Nagy spoke of the great people on the Bears roster and on his coaching staff. He highlighted a nucleus of talented young leaders that includes Smith, Darnell Mooney, David Montgomery and Jaylon Johnson.
He pointed to rookie quarterback Justin Fields as “a really good franchise quarterback who’s here and is going to be good for a long time.”
“Both Ryan and I were a part of that,” Nagy emphasized.
He insisted he sees light.
“There’s a good thing going here right now,” Nagy said.
A few breaths later, he tacked on this: “There’s a really bright future for our team.”
That sentiment, of course, is not shared by a majority of outside observers. At this stage, major leadership changes seem necessary and likely inevitable.
McCaskey, through consultation with the Bears board of directors and perhaps even Phillips, now has the next move. Yet Chicago must wait. With understandable anxiety and a lack of confidence that the right moves will be made, Bears fans must wait. It remains a torturous existence.
Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou join Jason Brown in making make U.S. figure skating team for Olympics
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Six-time U.S. champion Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou are headed back to the Olympics, joined by longtime fan favorite Jason Brown on a strong and deep American contingent for next month’s Beijing Games.
A selection committee picked the Olympic squad, and had to add three skaters who did not finish nationals: Alysa Liu on the women’s team and Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in pairs. Liu and Frazier tested positive for COVID-19.
The remainder of the roster has U.S. champion Mariah Bell and Karen Chen in the women’s competition; gold medalists Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc in pairs; titlists Madison Chock and Evan Bates, plus Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker in ice dance.
Brown missed the podium at nationals, finishing .38 points behind Zhou and nearly 13 points behind rising 17-year-old star Ilia Malinin. He was picked as first alternate despite his dazzling display of quads on Sunday.
Like most young skaters, Frazier had developed a carefully crafted picture in his mind of what it would be like to learn he finally realized his Olympic dreams.
Reality looked a whole lot different.
There was no hugging family members. No tearful celebration with friends. Only a Facetime call with his pairs partner, Alexa Knierim, while Frazier waited for the negative COVID-19 tests that would finally free him from his hotel quarantine.
“I never imagined it like it actually went down last night,” Frazier said Sunday, four days after his positive test forced the pair to withdraw from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and petition for a spot at the Winter Games.
“But that’s when I knew it meant the absolute world to me,” Frazier said, “because it meant just as much to me.”
Gain-Gribble said she learned she was going after finishing “a huge pizza and cookie dough, so I was feeling pretty good.” LeDuc, the first non-binary Olympic athlete, got his call just as he was arriving to his family’s Airbnb rental.
As for Frazier, sitting alone in his hotel room?
“I hugged the crap out of that pillow,” he said with a Cheshire cat-like grin.
There was no drama in the three dance teams picked. Chock and Bates will carry the momentum of a record-setting win at nationals to their third Olympics; Hubbell and Donohue will try to improve on their fourth-place finish at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang; and Hawayek and Baker give the Americans a third team that could stand on the podium.
“It’s the honor of a lifetime. It’s the greatest honor we can achieve in our sport,” said Bates, who will make his fourth Olympic trip after going in 2010 with former partner Emily Samuelson. “We’re fortunate to go back for the third time, or fourth time, but it never gets old. It’s always special each time.”
Unlike their teammates, Hawayek and Baker will experience the Olympics for the first time. It’s been a long and difficult road for the pair, both of whom have come back from concussions, including Hawayek’s this past summer.
“With full transparency, I didn’t know what the course of the injury was going to look like as we entered the Olympic season. There was a lot of doubt whether we’d be able to get back to a competition-ready place,” she said. “I think we’ve set ourselves up to continue to grow as the winter went on.”
All three American teams, who are close friends as much as rivals and training partners, work under the watchful eyes of Marie-France Dubreuil, Patrice Lauzon and Romain Haguenauer at the Gadbois Centre in Montreal.
Also training there are 2018 Olympic silver medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the French ice dancers who had the highest scorer of the Grand Prix season and likely their biggest competition in Beijing.
The three American dance teams plan to spend the next three weeks in Canada, putting in the final work for Beijing. But like the rest of the U.S. contingent, their biggest goal is not so much fine-tuning the performances but ensuring they stay healthy with COVID-19 running rampant.
“We’re in our bubble, doing what we can control, and right now the No. 1 concern for all of us in the next 20 days is to be healthy,” Hubbell said. “We all have to travel and be on an airplane and be around people, and certainly COVID is our No. 1 concern. It’s the next thing that can stand in the way of all our dreams. We’re going to be as diligent as we can be to do our best and represent Team USA with honor.”
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 16-13 overtime loss to Steelers | COMMENTARY
Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 16-13 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in the regular-season finale at M&T Bank Stadium:
Quarterback
Tyler Huntley seemed overmatched and at times tried to do too much, which got him and the Ravens in trouble. He ran the ball well (12 carries for 72 yards), but threw two interceptions and failed to recover a fumble after a bad snap when he should have just fallen on the ball. The problem with Huntley is that he is just a one-read player. If the initial receiver isn’t open, he struggles to get to his No. 2 option without panicking. Opposing teams have figured out that tight end Mark Andrews is his go-to guy. Huntley has to learn to find other open receivers. Grade: D
Running back
Just like last week against the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens’ running backs dominated the second half and were able to get some yards by bouncing outside the tackles. But the big plays from Latavius Murray were just runs up the middle in which the Ravens beat the Steelers one-on-one. The big question is what took the Ravens so long to run the ball? Pittsburgh came into the game with one of the worst run defenses in the NFL and the Ravens didn’t start pounding away until the second half. The Ravens finished with 249 rushing yards, most of which came in the second half. Grade: A
Offensive line
Right guard Kevin Zeitler has been the team’s best offensive lineman and it showed again Sunday. He was dominant at the point of attack and made some good blocks in the running game in the second half. The rest of the group was shaky as usual, even though right tackle Patrick Mekari had a solid performance while battling through an injury. Center Bradley Bozeman had a poor snap in the shotgun formation early in the game that led to a fumble. Rookie left guard Ben Cleveland has trouble bending and isn’t much of a pass blocker. Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva held up at times, but the Ravens can’t count on him week-to-week to stop the other team’s top pass rusher. The Ravens ran the ball well, at least. Grade: C-
Receivers
Other than Andrews, the Ravens don’t get their other receivers in the mix. Andrews is a great weapon, but Huntley has tunnel vision when looking his way. Marquise Brown is intriguing because it’s hard to predict which Brown will show up from game to game. He certainly hasn’t been a dominant performer ever since starting quarterback Lamar Jackson got hurt on Dec. 12 against the Browns. His drop in the end zone at the end of the first half is unacceptable, and so was his drop of a deep pass along the right sideline in the last minute of regulation. He can’t be considered a No. 1 receiver. Again, Huntley didn’t get other receivers involved like Rashod Bateman or even Brown, who combined for five catches for 52 yards. Grade: D
Defensive line
These guys were stellar up front, particularly defensive end Calais Campbell. He was strong against the run and in pursuit, finishing with six tackles, including one for a loss. Nose tackle Brandon Williams (six tackles) was also strong against the run and the Steelers couldn’t move him in the middle of the field. Pittsburgh had only 79 rushing yards on 30 carries, and a lot of those yards came on end-arounds by receiver Chase Claypool. Both Campbell and Williams have played well in recent weeks in what could be their final seasons in Baltimore. Grade: B+
Linebackers
Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser was having a good game until he hurt his ankle in the second half. Fellow outside linebacker Justin Houston also got decent pressure and forced quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to step up several times, but the Ravens don’t have a dominant pass rusher, and that hurts. Inside linebacker Josh Bynes had eight tackles and Patrick Queen had three, but Queen is a liability in pass coverage and misses tackles in the open field. He doesn’t just get faked out, but embarrassed. Grade: C+
Secondary
The Ravens got a reprieve because Pittsburgh likes to throw short passes with Roethlisberger. Baltimore did a decent job of making tackles on short patterns, too, especially slants. Safety Chuck Clark had eight tackles and played well in run support. He has also become a presence on the backend in pass defense. The Ravens, though, had chances for two easy interceptions and failed to hang onto the ball. Big players make big plays in big games, and the Ravens’ corners and safeties didn’t take advantage of the opportunities. In crunch-time, they couldn’t get it done. Grade: C-
Special teams
Justin Tucker converted on field-goal attempts of 24 and 46 yards, but the Ravens didn’t get a lot out of punter Sam Koch, who has struggled in recent games. Koch averaged only 38.3 yards on seven punts and didn’t improve the Ravens’ field position much in the fourth quarter. Rain and a heavy ball hurt punters, but Koch has always done well regardless of the weather conditions. Returner Devin Duvernay appeared close to breaking a kickoff return but couldn’t get past that first wave. But at least he was running north and south instead of east and west. Grade: C+
Coaching
Physically and mentally, the Ravens were ready for this game. There would be some serious problems if they weren’t. Offensively, it’s hard to understand why it took coordinator Greg Roman so long to run the ball. That interception on the pass to Andrews in the end zone early in the fourth quarter was a big mistake. Defensively, the game plan was sound, and for the most part, the Ravens controlled the Steelers’ offense. But in the end, they couldn’t make a play and the Steelers weren’t going to be denied. That’s not coaching, but the result of missing a game-changing player like cornerback Marcus Peters or Marlon Humphrey, even though Humphrey had struggled this season before being injured. Grade: C-
