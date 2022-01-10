News
Hockey Notebook: Malden Catholic girls learning fast
It was around this time last year that Malden Catholic girls hockey coach Guy Angiuoni looked at his brand-new program’s roster to start a COVID-modified season and saw just nine girls on it.
Six of them had played hockey before. Three were still learning to skate. The debuting Lancers – with no league or conference – had very little to build upon outside of its determination, and last year proved every bit as difficult as it sounded for Angiuoni and his staff.
A year later, Angiuoni looks at a program now with 31 players in the system, coming off only three wins last year but off and running to start this season 3-0-1, including wins against title-contending Woburn and Andover.
Against the odds, that Malden Catholic determination has it rolling.
“We go into every game with the objective to win,” Angiuoni said. “We’re balancing many objectives. We want to have fun, we want the girls to improve and we want to win. … We’re pleasantly surprised, we’re taking it one game at a time. So far so good.”
It was a wonder to Angiuoni that when his daughter decided to enroll at the school last year, the Lancers had no girls hockey program. Malden Catholic had a long tradition in boys hockey, so it was only natural the girls’ side should build one too. So, he did what any hockey dad with a long history of coaching his daughters in youth hockey would do – he asked to start the program.
Malden Catholic accepted, and the program took off.
“The support that I’ve received … has really been unbelievable,” Angiuoni said. “They’ve let us create a program that the school can be proud of. Our entire culture is, we want to create an atmosphere where there’s no other place that these girls would want to play than with their Lancers teammates. And that’s really resonated.”
It started with just nine girls since the program kicked into gear after the winter enrollment period at the school had closed. That limited the field of interest, but it was enough for Angiuoni and “co-coaches” Steven Hunt and Craig Edwards to work with.
They balanced six strong players in a game plan similar to a penalty kill and worked in the three beginners with a shadow approach to opposing defensemen at the point. Going 3-7 isn’t glamorous for most, but it is when you have just six players who had played hockey before.
“Everyone thought we would go winless,” Angiuoni said. “The fact that we got three wins was really a testament to how hard the kids played.”
Goalie Danielle DeJon, now a junior, has been a backbone to the team now that interest flooded in to start the new season. Junior defender Laney Harrold transferred from Brewster Academy to serve a big role, while sophomore Ava Baker solidifies a good defensive core. Factor in forward Antonia DiZoglio, freshman twins Gianna Holland and Mikayla Holland, and other freshman twins Morgan Donegan and Brianna Donegan, and the Lancers have a competitive group ready to thrive for years.
It’s shown off already this season, as the Lancers edged a 2-1 win over 2019 Div. 1 state co-champion Woburn before edging a similarly built Andover program by the same score. The team still awaits challenging bouts with Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading, NDA of Hingham and another game against the Tanners, leaving plenty of room to grow with legitimate playoff aspirations. Three wins isn’t going to cut it this time.
It hasn’t been an overnight process. But in just a year, Angiuoni is beyond thrilled.
“They support each other and it’s all about team hockey,” he said. “They don’t care about stats. … It’s really a pleasure to coach them.”
COVID chaos
As teams return to the more normal aspects of hockey – from the team functions, to returning to locker rooms, to playing for a state title in the postseason – it would be nice to think all the concerns with COVID from last year would dissipate.
In a sense, though, they’ve only strengthened.
Before Friday’s snowstorm, at least 130 games between boys and girls hockey had been postponed already. Not all of them are directly attributed to the virus, but many are. Cases have spiked across the country as of late, and with it, a large handful of programs needed to shut down for a small stretch – including practices.
Last year, teams were just happy to play at all. A cancellation, or even a loss, meant little. But now that we’re back to meaningful hockey with the state tournament returning, it’s difficult to put together a strong run of play when COVID creates a stop-and-go pace. Playing a challenging schedule to adhere to the new strength of schedule implications in state tournament seeding is hard enough. No practices and a long absence just throws in another wrench.
“It’s frustrating,” said Matignon girls coach Tommy Scarpa, whose program’s postponement of a game on Saturday marked a seventh straight. “It was actually easier last year. This year, it’s a challenge. … It sounded like it was going to be close to a regular season, and that’s far from what’s happening.”
Coaches are concerned about making up those games. There’s not only similar dates that work for both teams to worry about, there’s also officials, buses, and finding ice to play on.
“When we announced that we were taking a pause, a lot of people (on social media) that have no idea about the situation said, ‘You’re taking the easy route out,” said Wellesley athletic director John Brown, whose entire athletics program suspended for a week. “There’s nothing easy about trying to reschedule 39 games.”
There isn’t much word of any official discussions about extending the season to give additional time for teams to find makeup dates, but Brown hopes to have a conversation within the Tournament Management Committee meeting on Jan. 20 about a response to this surge.
For programs like Matignon, that time could be crucial after losing meaningful games against good competition that would help it not only improve, but also increase their strength of schedule rating in the power rankings. Losing those games could significantly alter its postseason fate, and it is far from alone in this position.
Unfortunately, the problem is likely far from over, too.
Vikings had just two cornerbacks available against Bears off 53-man roster
The Vikings played Sunday’s season finale against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium with just two cornerbacks off off the 53-man roster.
Following starters Patrick Peterson and Cameron Dantzler, the other three cornerbacks available were all players brought up from the practice Saturday squad in Parry Nickerson, Tye Smith and Bryan Mills. That was after the Vikings before the game made inactive cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander (ankle) and Kris Boyd (ribs). They also had cornerback Harrison Hand on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Also inactive for the Vikings were quarterback Kellen Mond, running back Wayne Gallman, tight end Zach Davidson, guard Wyatt Davis and nose tackle Michael Pierce, who was listed as doubtful with an illness. Pierce played in just eight of 17 games this season after missing all of last year when he opted out due to the coronavirus pandemic and his history of asthma.
Vikings star linebacker Eric Kendricks was not activated Saturday off the COVID-19 reserve list, so he missed his second game of the season. He will end up leading the team in tackles this season with a career most 143.
Kendall Qualls, businessman, veteran and Republican, throws hat into Minnesota’s governor race
Kendall Qualls, a U.S. Army veteran, Republican, and Vice President of a Fortune 100 company announced his intention to run against Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday.
“I’m running for governor of Minnesota because we are at a crossroads in our country,” Qualls said in a press release. “For over a decade the radical left has morphed the culture of the country where it is not recognizable. We are not going to be the generation that lost the America that we have known and loved.”
In his press release, Qualls called Minnesota “ground zero for riots, looting and the defund the police movement and I will end the anti-American agenda pushed by (Walz), Ilhan Omar and Keith Ellison letting our kids fall behind in school all the while letting record crime go unchecked. I will end the flood of people leaving our state, which is ranked as one of the highest in the country, because of the heavy personal and business tax burden.”
Qualls founded TakeCharge MN, an organization that “supports the notion that the idea of America works for everyone regardless of race and station in life.”
His life is a “living case study that the promise of America is alive and well,” he said. “I went from poverty to prosperity, from the projects of Harlem and a trailer park in Oklahoma to a Vice President of a Fortune 100 company. I’m a living, breathing example that where you start your life isn’t where you have to end up. That’s my message for every Minnesotan who wants an opportunity and that’s what I plan to fight for every day.”
In October, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced that they would seek re-election in 2022.
From 2019: The Pioneer Press interviewed Qualls in 2019, when he was running for U.S. Congress.
How Week 18 can affect Dolphins’ first-round draft pick and 2022 schedule
The Miami Dolphins’ draft position in the first round of the upcoming draft is not affected by the team’s own result in Sunday’s season finale against the Patriots, a 4:25 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium.
Remember, there were two trades with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers last offseason that moved Miami off of the 2021 draft’s No. 3 pick, which was previously acquired from the Houston Texans, back to No. 12 and then up to No. 6, where Jaylen Waddle was eventually drafted.
In the trades, the Dolphins’ 2022 first-round pick went to the Eagles, while Miami’s place is tied to the 49ers’ finish.
While the Dolphins play against the Patriots, fans can root for a San Francisco loss to the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints win over the Atlanta Falcons in the same 4:25 p.m. time slot. If both occur, the 49ers are left out of the NFC playoffs.
That would mean San Francisco’s pick going to the Dolphins would be a top-18 choice. If the 49ers qualify for the postseason, the selection would be upward of that number, and it could go very deep into the end of the first round if San Francisco is then able to pull off a wild-card round upset. If the 49ers win a playoff game, the pick going to Miami will be 25 or worse.
Dolphins’ 2022 opponents
Sixteen of the 17 Dolphins opponents in 2022 have been settled, with the last to be determined on the “Sunday Night Football” game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
The loser of the Chargers-Raiders game will host the Dolphins next season. This is because AFC East teams play against an AFC West team that finished in the same position in its division next year. Miami is locked in at No. 3 in the East, and the loser between Los Angeles and Las Vegas will be the third-place finisher of the West.
The same concept goes for the AFC South, as the Dolphins will host the Houston Texans, who finished third in that division.
The rest of Miami’s schedule: The annual home-and-home against AFC East foes New England Patriots, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills; the entire AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns at home and Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens on the road; the entire NFC North with the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings at home and Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions on the road; and the extra 17th game of the regular season will be a trip to San Francisco to take on the 49ers, who finished third in the NFC West, like the Dolphins did in the AFC East.
If Chargers-Raiders ends in a tie, Las Vegas finishes behind Los Angeles and the Raiders host the Dolphins in a regular season game for a third consecutive season.
Dates for all matchups are yet to be announced.
