How to get more from a performance review

Given the old adage about idle hands, former reading tutor Jeanette Jones wants the St. Paul mayor to focus more on keeping youth out of trouble.

Manny Munson-Regala, a member of the Summit Hill Association, thinks the mayor has managed a once-in-100 years public health crisis with aplomb.

Tech developer Mondo Davison is itching for St. Paul to find its entrepreneurial mojo and make a bigger splash on the national stage.

When it comes to implementing a rent control policy that doesn’t inhibit real estate development, law student Tyler Blackmon is cautiously hopeful the mayor can “successfully land this plane.”

SECOND TERM

Melvin Carter, who was re-elected over seven challengers in November with 62 percent of the vote, was sworn into office earlier this month to begin his second four-year term as mayor of the capital city.

Some city residents have lauded the mayor’s leadership during the pandemic. Others have pointed to a rising homicide rate and unanswered questions about a new voter-driven rent control ordinance as evidence to the contrary.

The Pioneer Press asked nine St. Paul voters to weigh in on the course the city should chart over the next four years, and invited them to share letter grades for the administration’s efforts over the last four.

Manny Munson-Regala, 60, of Summit Hill, is a former assistant commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health and sits on the Summit Hill Association: “I appreciate the mayor’s very St. Paul vibe. And I really appreciate his mostly deft navigating of what has to be one of the toughest sets of challenges for governance.”

Steve Subera, 55, a former medical device marketer, lives in the Merriam Park neighborhood and has a child at Central High School, the mayor’s alma mater: “I voted twice for Mayor Carter. I would give him a B and remind him that he’s late turning in his rent control ordinance assignment. He really does care about St. Paul. It’s obvious he’s sincere, but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to criticize. The mayor is like a CEO, as far as political positions.”

“On the plus side: vetoing the council resolution that would have blocked the Alatus project, the guaranteed income program, the homeless encampment solution. On the negative: the overhyped college fund (for newborns), too slow on the public safety initiative, the rent control endorsement with no follow-up.”

“For 2022, he needs to focus on a downtown St. Paul vision and plan, fixing rent control, more visibility and speed on public safety initiatives. And if the mayor is planning to raise the tax levy again, he should remind me what he’s doing with that one year’s worth of levy money — the American Rescue Plan dollars from the feds.”

Social media user @ComoBecky described herself as a 67-year-old retiree who has lived in the Como neighborhood since 1978. She offered comments via Twitter: “This is the first time I’ve ever felt nervous about violent crime. But I guess it’s up everywhere. So (it’s) not just hizzoner’s fault.”

Lots of effort and energy directed at lower income initiatives. Seemingly not a lot of new business initiatives. With the focus on maxing out residential taxes I question how sustainable that is. — Andy (@sour__kraut) January 4, 2022

Tyler Blackmon, 27, is a University of Minnesota Law student and former finance director for the Minnesota DFL. He lives in Highland Park and previously served on the city’s Human Rights and Equal Economic Opportunity Commission: “I’d definitely give him an A. Across the country, we’ve got a huge debate going on about the housing crisis. There’s the people who think this is a supply issue — just build more housing, and it will get more affordable. And the people who say this is a tenant protection issue, and we need more (safeguards for renters’ rights). I think Melvin has done a really good job of saying we need both.”

“He passed a marquee tenant protection ordinance that was halted by the federal courts, and there’s a rent stabilization ordinance he ultimately supported. If he can successfully land this plane, and implement rent stabilization in a way that doesn’t curtail development, he’ll be a unique national voice for implementing housing affordability that both increases the supply of new housing and also protects tenants.”

“With the police chief moving on, Carter has an opportunity to bring in someone focused on keeping residents safe but who also does so in a way that’s also equitable. We haven’t fully implemented a lot of the things that Mayor Carter started to change in response to the George Floyd uprising. Whoever the new police chief is will be a huge part of that.”

Jeanette Jones, a 59-year-old resident of the Greater East Side, recently left a job as an AmeriCorps reading and math tutor to care for her elderly mother. She is active in the District 2 Community Council: “I’d give him between a B and a C, a C-plus. He can’t do everything by himself. You know that old saying, it takes a village? I think he and the governor need to get together and work on the violence that has erupted in our city.”

“It used to be you could go to a rec center to occupy your time. Kids don’t have anything to do. That should be the main priority. Invest in small business. Don’t put too much property tax on business. Don’t overtax people in their homes.”

Chao Yang, 35, grew up in the McDonough Homes low-income housing community in the city’s North End before moving to Battle Creek, where her parents and six siblings still reside. She is the founder of the national Hmong Public Health Association, an affiliate of Minnesota Community Care in St. Paul: “I’d give him a C+. I do think the mayor did a really great job with immigration issues, which really impacted the Southeast Asian population. St. Paul created an immigration defense fund. The mayor did a good job of highlighting the disparities in vaccinations, but he did not appropriately steward resources to this population.”

“The purpose of the American Rescue Plan funds were to address the outcomes of the pandemic, and hate crimes against Asians and the disproportionate mortality rates (for Southeast Asians) are two issues that have not been addressed by the mayor’s office. … Of the $69 million (in federal ARP money), what percentage of that was allocated to the Asian-American community or community-based organizations? Ramsey County provided that information to the Hmong Public Health Association. The city of St. Paul has never responded to the inquiry.”

Bonnie Raaf, 67, is a lifelong East Sider who previously worked in group homes for disabled adults: “We need housing for low-income people. I would think he’d be more sympathetic to low-income people. … We’ve got people sitting outside when it’s freezing cold out. This is just awful.”

Andy Brehm, 41, a corporate attorney who moved to Cathedral Hill from the west metro two years ago, once served as press secretary to then-U.S. Sen. Norm Coleman, a former St. Paul mayor: “I give Melvin Carter an F when it comes to the most important issue, which is crime. I’ve had my car broken into in the last two months, my condo has been broken into twice. And I find the mayor absent on this issue.”

“He doesn’t talk about it. He talks about bike lanes and library fee forgiveness. … I don’t think necessarily the spike in crime is his fault, but it’s something that leaders have to deal with. I’m friends with the family that was carjacked in Crocus Hill, with a young child in the backseat. I don’t know what the mayor’s plan is. He’s not a very strong supporter of law enforcement.”

Mondo Davison, 36, founder of The Black Tech Guy software firm, lives downtown and grew up in St. Paul’s old Rondo neighborhood: “(I’d give the mayor a) B+. I think it is extremely challenging to be the first at a thing — the ‘first Black’ anything is a huge responsibility to carry. I know a lot of people were pulling on his coattails to get their thing accomplished: ‘Hey, first Black mayor, come in and turn everything around.’ It was like the expectation on Obama, which was completely unreasonable.”

“(Carter) didn’t make any huge mistakes, which I would deem a success, especially in the type of climate we’ve been in for the last four years. However, over the next four years, I believe there is a responsibility to make some big, bold bets to help St. Paul establish an identity nationally. When I travel, people say where are you from? I say St. Paul, and they say, ‘Oh! You’re from Minneapolis.’ And after that they say something about the weather, and George Floyd.”

“I think we have more to offer. … Detroit is known as a motor city. Silicon Valley is known as a tech hub. You think about New York arts and culture. St. Paul is what? It’s not recognized outside of the Twin Cities.”