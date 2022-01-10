News
How to get more from a performance review
During my year-end performance review, my boss downplayed my accomplishments, downgraded the official review to a five-minute conversation, and glossed over my questions about getting promoted in the new year. Should I talk to her again? What should my next steps be?
Sorry to hear the performance review was more like an informal chat than what you were expecting. You can do several things: First, ensure your performance review is on file and quantify things as much as possible. This shows less subjectivity and more objectivity. If you trained people in your department, how many people did you train? If you brought in new clients, what’s the revenue? Also, while it’s fresh on your mind, update your resume with quantifiable bullet points.
Regarding the promotion conversation, you may want to get on your boss’s calendar to talk further. Ask questions regarding the skills and experiences you’ll need to get promoted, what should you be proactive in pursuing/how you will be able to do this, what is the timeline and more. There may be specific job-related questions that you can ask as well.
This should not be done over an email or Slack — aim for in person or video. If not, then definitely via a phone call.
It’s a dialogue, not a monologue. Speak confidently and clearly, pause when necessary, and refer to notes in front of you if need be. Feel free to take notes during the conversation too. Read your boss’s body language. If your boss indicates a promotion will happen this year, ask follow-up questions. For instance, if she suggests you take a class, ask if there’s a budget to cover the cost. Get specific and granular.
If it’s clear that a promotion is not in the cards, or you’re getting vague answers or you’re not going to be given access to develop your skills, or your gut simply tells you something feels “off,” this may feel deflating.
It’s also inspiring (even when it doesn’t feel that way in the moment): Consider this a green light! You know where you stand with the company. Rather than wait around until the next year-end review to be told a promotion still isn’t in your future, take initiative. If your goal is to land that promotion, start looking for a new job externally.
Try to gain those coveted skills and experiences externally through volunteer positions, online classes and more.
My co-worker asks me the same questions. Repetitively. When he was new, it was understandable, but he’s been here more than six months asking the same questions. It’s constant interruptions. What should I do?
Set boundaries with empathy. There’s a fine line because as a colleague, you want to be supportive and helpful, but when it’s constantly interrupting your work with information you already provided, it can feel frustrating.
Be patient and kind as there may be an underlying reason like perhaps short-term memory loss.
Another possibility is that despite being hired, your new colleague really isn’t qualified for the job and may be in over his/her/their head.
You may want to suggest that your colleague create an FAQ document with questions and answers that you provided and forward emails indicating answers you previously sent.
— Tribune News Service
News
Australian judge says Djokovic can stay but saga not over
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tennis star Novak Djokovic won a court battle Monday to stay in Australia to contest the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, but the drama might not be finished, with the government threatening to cancel his visa a second time and deport him.
Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated Djokovic’s visa, which was revoked after his arrival last week because officials decided he didn’t meet the criteria for an exemption to an entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated.
The judge ruled the No. 1 player had not been given enough time to speak to his lawyers before that decision was made and ordered the government to release him within 30 minutes from a Melbourne quarantine hotel where he has spent the last four nights.
But government lawyer Christopher Tran told the judge that the immigration minister “will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation.”
That would mean that the nine-time Australian Open winner and defending champion could again face deportation and could miss the tournament, which starts on Jan. 17. It could also bar him from the country for three years.
The back and forth has gripped the world and caused a furor in Australia, where many initially decried the news that Djokovic, who has been a vocal skeptic of vaccines, had received an exemption to strict rules to compete in Melbourne. Many felt the star was being given special treatment since Australians who aren’t vaccinated face tough travel and quarantine restrictions. Court documents say he is unvaccinated.
But when border police then blocked him on arrival, others cried foul, saying he was being scapegoated by an Australian government facing criticism for its recent handling of the pandemic.
Speaking with television network Prva in Belgrade, Serbia, the tennis star’s brother, Djordje Djokovic, described the judge’s ruling as a “great defeat for Australian authorities.”
But he said the family was still hearing that his brother might be detained, though he gave no details.
“This is definitely politics, all this was politics,” he added.
The office of Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews confirmed that Novak Djokovic has not been arrested. It was not clear where he was, though hundreds of fans gathered late Monday outside his lawyers’ office in Melbourne, many carrying Serbian flags and wearing the banner’s red, white and blue colors. They chanted “Free Nole,” using the star’s nickname. Police later dispersed them when they surrounded a car trying to leave the area.
The 34-year-old Djokovic boarded a plane for Australia last week, after receiving an exemption from vaccination rules from Victoria state authorities and Australian Open organizers. But upon arrival, federal border officials refused to let him, saying the exemption was not valid.
The reversal, in the wake of the outcry, led some to suspect politics were at play, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government seeking re-election for a fourth term in polls due by May.
While his government was widely praised for containing the nation’s COVID-19 death toll at the start of the pandemic, he has recently loosened some rules, just as omicron cases have been rapidly surging. He has been criticized for that strategy as well as for shortages of rapid antigen tests and for refusing to make the tests available to all for free.
Lawmaker John Alexander, a former tennis professional, said a move by the immigration minister to personally intervene would be unfair.
“The Minister’s ‘personal powers to cancel visas’ are designed to prevent criminals otherwise walking our streets, or to prevent a contagious person otherwise walking our streets; they’re not designed to assist in dealing with a potential political problem of the day,” Alexander, who is in Morrison’s conservative Liberal Party but is retiring, posted on social media.
At Monday’s court hearing, Djokovic’s lawyers argued their client did not need proof of vaccination because he had evidence that he had been infected with the coronavirus last month.
Australian medical authorities have ruled that people who have been infected with COVID-19 within six months can receive a temporary exemption to the vaccination rule.
Judge Kelly noted that Djokovic had provided officials at Melbourne’s airport with a medical exemption given him by Tennis Australia and two medical panels.
“The point I’m somewhat agitated about is what more could this man have done?” Kelly asked Djokovic’s lawyer, Nick Wood.
Wood agreed that his client could not have done more.
Transcripts of Djokovic’s interview with Border Force officials and his own affidavit revealed a “repeated appeal to the officers with which he was dealing that to his understanding, uncontradicted, he had done absolutely everything that he understood was required in order for him to enter Australia,” Wood said.
Djokovic’s lawyers described the cancellation as “seriously illogical.”
But lawyers for Home Affairs Minister Andrews said in their submission that the vaccination exemption could only be granted for travelers who had recovered from a serious bout of COVID-19.
“There is no suggestion that the applicant (Djokovic) had ‘acute major medical illness’ in December” when he tested positive, the written submission said.
But in the end, the government lawyers eventually conceded that the decision to proceed with interviewing Djokovic in the early hours of Thursday and cancel his visa before he could contact Tennis Australia or his lawyers was unreasonable.
Djokovic was told at 5.20 a.m. on Thursday that he had until 8.30 a.m. to respond to a notice of intention to cancel his visa. His comments were sought instead at 6.14 a.m.
The decision to cancel his visa was made just over an hour later.
Minister Andrews did not immediately responded to a request for comment. But a spokesperson for Alex Hawke, minister for immigration, citizenship, migrant services and multicultural affairs, acknowledged the court’s decision, adding the minister’s personal discretion remains in play.
“The minister is currently considering the matter and the process remains ongoing,” the spokesman said.
The virtual hearing crashed several times because of an overwhelming number of people from around the world trying to watch the proceedings.
At one point, an expired court link was apparently hacked and broadcast pornography, The New Daily News website reported.
Djokovic has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a men’s record he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
___
McGuirk reported from Canberra. Associated Press journalists John Pye and Dennis Passa in Brisbane, Tom Moldoveanu in Melbourne and Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade, Serbia, contributed to this report.
News
What should St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s priorities be over the next four years? 9 residents weigh in
Given the old adage about idle hands, former reading tutor Jeanette Jones wants the St. Paul mayor to focus more on keeping youth out of trouble.
Manny Munson-Regala, a member of the Summit Hill Association, thinks the mayor has managed a once-in-100 years public health crisis with aplomb.
Tech developer Mondo Davison is itching for St. Paul to find its entrepreneurial mojo and make a bigger splash on the national stage.
When it comes to implementing a rent control policy that doesn’t inhibit real estate development, law student Tyler Blackmon is cautiously hopeful the mayor can “successfully land this plane.”
SECOND TERM
Melvin Carter, who was re-elected over seven challengers in November with 62 percent of the vote, was sworn into office earlier this month to begin his second four-year term as mayor of the capital city.
Some city residents have lauded the mayor’s leadership during the pandemic. Others have pointed to a rising homicide rate and unanswered questions about a new voter-driven rent control ordinance as evidence to the contrary.
The Pioneer Press asked nine St. Paul voters to weigh in on the course the city should chart over the next four years, and invited them to share letter grades for the administration’s efforts over the last four.
Manny Munson-Regala, 60, of Summit Hill, is a former assistant commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health and sits on the Summit Hill Association: “I appreciate the mayor’s very St. Paul vibe. And I really appreciate his mostly deft navigating of what has to be one of the toughest sets of challenges for governance.”
Steve Subera, 55, a former medical device marketer, lives in the Merriam Park neighborhood and has a child at Central High School, the mayor’s alma mater: “I voted twice for Mayor Carter. I would give him a B and remind him that he’s late turning in his rent control ordinance assignment. He really does care about St. Paul. It’s obvious he’s sincere, but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to criticize. The mayor is like a CEO, as far as political positions.”
“On the plus side: vetoing the council resolution that would have blocked the Alatus project, the guaranteed income program, the homeless encampment solution. On the negative: the overhyped college fund (for newborns), too slow on the public safety initiative, the rent control endorsement with no follow-up.”
“For 2022, he needs to focus on a downtown St. Paul vision and plan, fixing rent control, more visibility and speed on public safety initiatives. And if the mayor is planning to raise the tax levy again, he should remind me what he’s doing with that one year’s worth of levy money — the American Rescue Plan dollars from the feds.”
Social media user @ComoBecky described herself as a 67-year-old retiree who has lived in the Como neighborhood since 1978. She offered comments via Twitter: “This is the first time I’ve ever felt nervous about violent crime. But I guess it’s up everywhere. So (it’s) not just hizzoner’s fault.”
Lots of effort and energy directed at lower income initiatives. Seemingly not a lot of new business initiatives. With the focus on maxing out residential taxes I question how sustainable that is.
— Andy (@sour__kraut) January 4, 2022
Tyler Blackmon, 27, is a University of Minnesota Law student and former finance director for the Minnesota DFL. He lives in Highland Park and previously served on the city’s Human Rights and Equal Economic Opportunity Commission: “I’d definitely give him an A. Across the country, we’ve got a huge debate going on about the housing crisis. There’s the people who think this is a supply issue — just build more housing, and it will get more affordable. And the people who say this is a tenant protection issue, and we need more (safeguards for renters’ rights). I think Melvin has done a really good job of saying we need both.”
“He passed a marquee tenant protection ordinance that was halted by the federal courts, and there’s a rent stabilization ordinance he ultimately supported. If he can successfully land this plane, and implement rent stabilization in a way that doesn’t curtail development, he’ll be a unique national voice for implementing housing affordability that both increases the supply of new housing and also protects tenants.”
“With the police chief moving on, Carter has an opportunity to bring in someone focused on keeping residents safe but who also does so in a way that’s also equitable. We haven’t fully implemented a lot of the things that Mayor Carter started to change in response to the George Floyd uprising. Whoever the new police chief is will be a huge part of that.”
Jeanette Jones, a 59-year-old resident of the Greater East Side, recently left a job as an AmeriCorps reading and math tutor to care for her elderly mother. She is active in the District 2 Community Council: “I’d give him between a B and a C, a C-plus. He can’t do everything by himself. You know that old saying, it takes a village? I think he and the governor need to get together and work on the violence that has erupted in our city.”
“It used to be you could go to a rec center to occupy your time. Kids don’t have anything to do. That should be the main priority. Invest in small business. Don’t put too much property tax on business. Don’t overtax people in their homes.”
Chao Yang, 35, grew up in the McDonough Homes low-income housing community in the city’s North End before moving to Battle Creek, where her parents and six siblings still reside. She is the founder of the national Hmong Public Health Association, an affiliate of Minnesota Community Care in St. Paul: “I’d give him a C+. I do think the mayor did a really great job with immigration issues, which really impacted the Southeast Asian population. St. Paul created an immigration defense fund. The mayor did a good job of highlighting the disparities in vaccinations, but he did not appropriately steward resources to this population.”
“The purpose of the American Rescue Plan funds were to address the outcomes of the pandemic, and hate crimes against Asians and the disproportionate mortality rates (for Southeast Asians) are two issues that have not been addressed by the mayor’s office. … Of the $69 million (in federal ARP money), what percentage of that was allocated to the Asian-American community or community-based organizations? Ramsey County provided that information to the Hmong Public Health Association. The city of St. Paul has never responded to the inquiry.”
Bonnie Raaf, 67, is a lifelong East Sider who previously worked in group homes for disabled adults: “We need housing for low-income people. I would think he’d be more sympathetic to low-income people. … We’ve got people sitting outside when it’s freezing cold out. This is just awful.”
Andy Brehm, 41, a corporate attorney who moved to Cathedral Hill from the west metro two years ago, once served as press secretary to then-U.S. Sen. Norm Coleman, a former St. Paul mayor: “I give Melvin Carter an F when it comes to the most important issue, which is crime. I’ve had my car broken into in the last two months, my condo has been broken into twice. And I find the mayor absent on this issue.”
“He doesn’t talk about it. He talks about bike lanes and library fee forgiveness. … I don’t think necessarily the spike in crime is his fault, but it’s something that leaders have to deal with. I’m friends with the family that was carjacked in Crocus Hill, with a young child in the backseat. I don’t know what the mayor’s plan is. He’s not a very strong supporter of law enforcement.”
Mondo Davison, 36, founder of The Black Tech Guy software firm, lives downtown and grew up in St. Paul’s old Rondo neighborhood: “(I’d give the mayor a) B+. I think it is extremely challenging to be the first at a thing — the ‘first Black’ anything is a huge responsibility to carry. I know a lot of people were pulling on his coattails to get their thing accomplished: ‘Hey, first Black mayor, come in and turn everything around.’ It was like the expectation on Obama, which was completely unreasonable.”
“(Carter) didn’t make any huge mistakes, which I would deem a success, especially in the type of climate we’ve been in for the last four years. However, over the next four years, I believe there is a responsibility to make some big, bold bets to help St. Paul establish an identity nationally. When I travel, people say where are you from? I say St. Paul, and they say, ‘Oh! You’re from Minneapolis.’ And after that they say something about the weather, and George Floyd.”
“I think we have more to offer. … Detroit is known as a motor city. Silicon Valley is known as a tech hub. You think about New York arts and culture. St. Paul is what? It’s not recognized outside of the Twin Cities.”
News
Ask Amy: Christmas Eve brings on competing traditions
Dear Amy: My late first wife has a sister who hosts a Christmas Eve dinner.
I remarried after my wife’s death, and three of the five boys in our blended family, ages 18 to 27, attend their aunt’s dinner. (The other two boys, their stepbrothers, are also adults.)
The event tends to go past 10 p.m., resulting in tired participants for our Christmas morning, as well as no Christmas Eve together for our blended family.
My wife of seven years and I attended with the whole family the first year we were married, but have not attended since (the house is small, and we are trying to move forward with our own family traditions and create new memories).
We asked the boys’ aunt a few years ago whether she would be willing to host her event on December 23, so the three sons could attend with less impact on our own Christmas.
The response was, “Absolutely not, Christmas Eve dinner is our tradition.”
The three boys who attend are old enough to make their own decisions, but they have expressed that they are caught between competing Christmas Eve events (we have even had negotiations about this event in family therapy).
We do not know whether to drop it or continue to express regret about this competing annual Christmas Eve event and increase the volume.
Your advice?
— Half a Family on Christmas Eve
Dear Half-a-Family: My response is not what you want to hear.
Many, many families split their time and attendance over various holiday celebrations. For you to have all of your adult children with you on both Christmas Eve and the following day — is unrealistic.
You have your own blended family celebration on Christmas Day.
I suggest that you adjust the timing of your celebration so that all of your family members can regroup on Christmas morning, and not arrive at your home bedraggled.
This aunt’s Christmas Eve tradition is long-standing, and because your sons choose to attend it, I think you should accept that — for them — this is an important aspect of their Christmas celebration. And so, you should let them have it, and instead of hosting a competing event – you and your wife should scale back your own Christmas Eve and consider the way you celebrate it (with her sons) to be … what you do. Develop your own intimate traditions with the smaller group.
This whole issue is obviously a big sticking point with you, but — if you couldn’t work it out to your satisfaction in family therapy, then I’d say that the adult response would be to accept things as they are, and to stop pushing.
Dear Amy: I have two grandsons that are worrying me quite a bit.
One child is a 9-year-old and the other a 5-year-old.
Here’s my concern: The 9-year-old weighs 140 pounds, and the 5-year-old weighs 80.
They are both almost twice the average weight for children their ages.
Both boys are covered with marbled fat.
How can I address my concerns for their health with my son and his wife?
— Grampa
Dear Grampa: According to statistics published by the CDC (cdc.gov), the rate of childhood obesity in America is truly alarming: “In 2017-18, the prevalence of obesity was 19.3% and affected about 14.4 million children and adolescents. Obesity prevalence was 13.4% among 2- to 5-year-olds, 20.3% among 6- to 11-year-olds, and 21.2% among 12- to 19-year-olds.”
Obesity in children can lead to serious health problems, including diabetes and high cholesterol.
Yes, you should express your concern. You can start by saying, “I’m worried about the boys’ weight. Have they had a wellness check this year? Did the pediatrician bring this up?”
You can expect these parents to respond defensively, but if you are open and nonjudgmental about this topic, it might inspire them to continue to talk with you about it, and to work on solutions.
Dear Amy: Thank you for publishing the question from “Underperformer,” a woman whose husband was demanding that she submit to a sexual act she “hated,” and who refused to kiss her because she didn’t.
I was shocked when I read the question, because I could have written it.
Thank you for breaking from your usual practice of urging couples to work things out — and for telling her, point blank, to get out.
I wish I had followed this frank advice years ago — I would have been spared years of escalating abuse.
— Survivor
Dear Survivor: The number of women responding with similar stories (well over 100), is frankly heartbreaking.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
