News

"Immersive" playgrounds? A growing trend at Denver's newest parks

Published

40 seconds ago

on


Editor’s note: This is part of The Know’s series, Staff Favorites. Each week, we will offer our opinions on the best that Colorado has to offer for dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor activities and more. (We’ll also let you in on some hidden gems).

Playtime has gotten more artistic in recent years. That’s a boon for Denver’s kids, who are as eager to leap and climb as they are for creative, engaging activities.

As Meow Wolf Denver and installations such as Camp Christmas lead the way, playgrounds have increasingly turned into sculpture-driven public art. Gone are the bright but spare, generic plastic structures of the early 2000s; metro-area playgrounds now feature elaborate animal themes, water park-quality splash pads and features that cater to different ages and abilities.

The retro designs and themed structures encourage (slightly) more directed play, with indoor-outdoor features such as ‘roided-out treehouses (Denver Premium Outlets, Ralston-Central), and multi-story rocket ships and castles (Quail Crossing, Westminter Center; see dpo.st/3FYeskS for a curated list).

My kids have recently visited and loved a couple of parks that I’m considering immersive, near our Northeast Denver home, although there are many more along the Front Range. The key is that the parks contain recognizably sculpture-like features with covered areas, although not necessarily walled-in.

City Park’s new bond-funded play structure, replacing its beautiful but battered wooden kingdom, has all the usual slides and teeter-totters, but also a gated area with a custom swing for people with disabilities.

Its centerpiece is a gorgeous blue dragon that undulates over- and underground like a slow-mo sea serpent. A few feet away, a spiral staircase and vertical-boarded edifice invoke Gio Ponti’s original Denver Art Museum building (the castle-like structure now known as the Hamilton Building) with grated metal windows and a long, twisting slide. My 9-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter spent most their time in it during a recent visit (1700 York St.).

Related Topics:
Faces of the Front Range: From war-torn Iraq to Colorado, one photographer sees life through a new lens

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By


Zara Otaifah bounded onto her metal step stool with gusto at the 17 Mile House Farm Park in Centennial on a recent December day, her hands steadying the camera as she readied her shot.

“Yes, I got it!” she exclaimed to her friend, who was posing for professional headshots in front of the historic red barn, the snowcapped Rocky Mountains looming in the background. “Look at that you! Look at that smile!”

Otaifah, an Iraqi refugee and Aurora resident, fell in love with photography because of her dad. As an engineer, he traveled the world with his vintage camera, coming home with photos that Otaifah still has to this day. Now she photographs as a passion project, shooting everything from headshots and food photos to galleries of her son Al, who has autism, as a way to spread awareness.

“I have a tool to help people, to make people smile,” Otaifah said.

A refugee program counselor by day, Otaifah fled Iraq six years ago after her cousin and other family members were kidnapped and killed by al-Qaeda in Iraq, a precursor to the Islamic State.

Otaifah had witnessed her home country devolving into chaos firsthand when armed men entered the Iraqi-American Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where she worked, in 2006 and kidnapped the organization’s director.

“I had to hide before fleeing the building,” she recalled.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Post

Zara Otaifah, left, photographs immigration attorney Tracy Harper at 17 Mile Horse Farm Park on Wednesday, December, 22, 2021. Otaifah is an immigrant from Iraq, which she left in 2016, and is now working as a photographer, while helping fellow immigrants as they adjust to their life in the United States.

As Iraq became more and more dangerous, Otaifah had another concern: her son’s education.

“In Iraq, they think autism is contagious,” Otaifah said.

Al was kicked out of three separate kindergartens. After one of them, Otaifah had an “aha” moment.

“The principal told me, ‘You lied about your son’s condition,’ ” Otaifah said. ” ‘We don’t want him here anymore.’ ”

After that, the mother said, she knew she had to fly to the other side of the world so her son could get the care he deserved. Colorado came highly recommended from friends for two reasons, Otaifah said: autism resources and the scenery.

The school experiences in Iraq forged within Otaifah a proud and vocal autism advocate — and she even uses photography to raise awareness for the roughly 5.4 million American adults and countless children with an autism spectrum disorder.

“Autism Mom Behind the Camera,” published in 2018 through the Denver Open Media Foundation, showcased Al’s life — playing at the beach, taking baths, enjoying his beloved toy cars. Al rarely looked at the camera, something that initially broke his mother’s heart as she tried to photograph him.

“Parenting a child with autism takes courage and passion!” Otaifah wrote in the photo gallery. “One minute you hate it, and the next time you embrace it.”

As an immigrant, acclimating to the U.S. hasn’t always been easy. Otaifah got her degree in optical engineering and previously worked as a graphic designer, yet when she first came to Colorado, she was waking up before dawn to start her 4 a.m. shift at Panera Bread.

1641821246 373 Faces of the Front Range From war torn Iraq to Colorado

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Post

Zara Otaifah, left, photographs immigration attorney Tracy Harper at 17 Mile Horse Farm Park on Wednesday, December, 22, 2021. Otaifah is an immigrant from Iraq, which she left in 2016, and is now working as a photographer, while helping fellow immigrants as they adjust to their life in the United States.

Estes Park's via ferrata named top ten new attraction of 2021 by USA Today

Published

24 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By


Of all new attractions in the United States that opened in 2021, Estes Park’s own Cloud Ladder made the Top Ten list as published by USA Today. Kent Mountain Adventure Center’s newest via ferrata or “iron trail.” The systems of fixed anchors, steel cables and ladders are gaining popularity with climbers around the world.

A panel of experts picked the nominees. The top ten winners were chosen by a popular vote.

“Kent Mountain Adventure Center’s new Cloud Ladder claims to be the ‘steepest and most challenging Via Ferrata in North America,’” USA Today writes. “Rated as a black to double black diamond climb, it is both physically and mentally demanding, with difficulty increasing the entire way up the Deville Rocks. Climbers should be prepared for about thirty feet of overhanging ladder climbing and hundreds of feed of air beneath them.”

The first via ferrata route built on the Deville rock formation is the Peregine route which opened in 2019. Cloud Ladder opened to the public in 2021.

Related: What it’s like to climb the steepest via ferrata in the U.S.

“We’re thrilled to receive this amazing recognition,” said Harry Kent of KMAC and Reed Rowley, Partner and Director of Business Development for Via Ferrata Works.” We hope that our Via Ferrata can become a pillar of Estes Park’s outdoor brand and character.  Via Ferratas are unique in their ability to include participants of all ages and abilities.  In 2022, we want to focus on engaging new demographics, especially those that have been traditionally underrepresented in climbing including women, people of color, and people with disabilities. We are confident the Cloud Ladder will be a convener of all types of people and an evolving experience that allows participants to build character, confidence, and a deeper connection to nature “

Nuggets' crunch-time win over OKC underscores vital lesson about Nikola Jokic

Published

35 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By


Austin Rivers has never seen anyone like Nikola Jokic, and he struggles to think of anyone who gets defended like him, either.

The only comparison Rivers can conjure is Joel Embiid, who tends to elicit similar attention as the Nuggets’ anchor.

“He sees the craziest defenses,” said Rivers, whose season-high 22 points helped the Nuggets survive a lowly 38-point second half against the Thunder on Sunday night. “Between him and probably Joel Embiid, I don’t know who gets doubled like that. As soon as he touches it, he’s got like a swarm of guys around him, and he’s gotta make the right read every time.”

Lest anyone question his loyalty, Rivers is riding with Jokic, who he deemed the MVP after the Nuggets’ latest win. Jokic ended the night with 22 points, 18 rebounds and six assists, but his wizardry to close the game, even if he wasn’t necessarily scoring, was the difference.

With 5:45 left in the fourth quarter and the Nuggets down two, the Thunder threw the kitchen sink at the MVP. On one possession, which happened to be extended by an offensive rebound, the Thunder successfully kept the ball from him for nearly 45 consecutive seconds.

Oklahoma City fronted him with Darius Bazley, sandwiched him with Aaron Wiggins and then fronted him again with Kenrich Williams. At least one, and sometimes two, opponents were stuck on his hip for the duration.

The broken play ultimately ended with Facu Campazzo at the free-throw line, but it was way too long for Jokic to remain uninvolved. On the next possession, Jokic didn’t touch the ball, either, and the Nuggets came away with no points following an errant Will Barton 3-pointer.

“Like we’ve seen a lot lately, teams are double-teaming him,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “They’re basically daring us to make shots.”

In those instances, Malone said his team needs to react accordingly by cutting, re-posting their star and shifting bodies to get the defense moving. It’s still a work in progress as teams scheme to mask Jokic’s dominance.

But down 93-88 with 4:26 remaining, the Nuggets came out of a timeout and forced the ball into Jokic’s hands. It yielded an open driving lane for Rivers, who missed the layup, but left Jokic open for an easy put-back. Two possessions later, Jokic caught the ball near the elbow, drew two defenders, then rifled a pass to Rivers in the corner.

The clutch 3-pointer — Rivers’ sixth of the night — was enormous and tied the game at 93.

One possession later, Rivers finished a circus layup that was, once again, a product of Jokic’s gravity. After he caught the ball in the paint, the Thunder sent help and Jokic fired the ball to the open man. One rotation later, Rivers was attacking the rim, benefitting from the step he’d gained off Jokic’s selflessness.

The sequences only accentuated why he needs to be featured in crunch time, regardless of the capacity. If Malone’s said it once, he’s said it a thousand times.

