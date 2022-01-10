Bitcoin
In-Depth Review of the Most Popular Crypto Gambling Platform – 1xBit
Launched in 2016, 1xBit is a crypto gambling platform. It has about 5000 slots and over 1000 sporting events every day. It also has provably fair games, including its own games. The variety of game genres is wide, with multiple games within each category. 1xBit supports over 30 coins, allowing participants maximum freedom and anonymity. However, users from the UK and the USA are geo-blocked and cannot participate.
Security Features
It has a firewall, SSL encryption and two-factor authentication. Moreover, it has a 2FA, a rare sight in the crypto casino sector. Users can enable it to establish an extra degree of profile security. The 2FA uses Google Authenticator, so users don’t need to supply their phone or email. Moreover, Using a provably fair mechanism, 1xBit’s proprietary casino games allow users to verify the result and fairness of every bet and game.
Payouts
The payout details on 1xBit.com vary per asset. All supported assets have one thing in common: no fees. That stated users can’t cash out in fiat. However, they can withdraw their crypto to their wallet and sell them if necessary.
Supported Currencies
A total of 30 cryptocurrencies are supported. You can check out the whole list, including the 1xBit minimum deposit criteria, below:
Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Dash, Monero, Ethereum, ZCash, Paxos Standard Token, Tether on Ethereum, Tether on Tron, NEM, DigiByte, Bitcoin gold, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, BitShares, Verge, QTUM, Polkadot, Eos, USD Coin, TrueUSD, Wrapped Bitcoin on Tron, Wrapped Bitcoin on Ethereum, Cardano, Dai, Chainlink, OMG Network, Basic Attention Token, TRON, Stellar, Ripple, Binance Coin BSC, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Roma, SHIBA INU, Binance USD, Tether on BSC.
Players get a multicurrency account to put bets or spins in all supported currencies. Because cryptos are not tethered to banks or payment processors, payments are fast and free of transaction costs. The minimum deposit is 0.01 mBTC, and the minimum withdrawal is 1 mBTC.
Unique Features
● Offers 60 languages
● Accepts 30+ cryptocurrencies
● Supports a multicurrency account
● Simple registration
● Option to play 4 slots at once
● Mobile apps for Android and iOS users, which can be downloaded here
● Generous Welcome Package up to 7 Bitcoins for the first 4 deposits
Welcome Bonus
The 1xBit platform offers new users a 7 BTC welcome bonus. To get the bonus, you need to deposit it multiple times. Use the coupon code NEWSCRYPTO125 while registration to increment your first deposit bonus to 125%.
The following is the maximum deposit bonus that may be claimed:
● 1st deposit – 100% bonus up to 1 BTC
● 2nd deposit – 50% bonus up to 1 BTC
● 3rd deposit – 100% bonus up to 2 BTC
● 4th deposit – 50% bonus up to 3 BTC
Languages Supported
To cater the global audience, the platform supports massive 60 languages, which are mentioned below:
MS, NB, NE, NL, PL, PT, RO, RU, SK, RS, SD, SE, SW, TH, TJ, ET, IR, FI, FR, HE, HI, HK, HR, HU, HY, ID, IQ, IT, JP, GE, KM, KR, KU, KZ, LT, LV, MK, MN, TR, TW, UA, US, UZ, VI, ZU, AL, AM, AE, AU, AZ, BG, BD, BR, BS, CN, CZ, DE, GR, EN, and ES.
Pros of 1xBit
● Unique bets
● Bet on weather forecasts, television shows
● Anonymous
● Two clicks, get a username and password generated and start playing anonymously.
● Regularly updated blog
● Get news, guides, and betting ideas regularly
● Plenty of games
● Lots of sportsbook odds
● Just for football matches, there are over 1,400 betting options
● Unlike its rivals, it offers multiple OS/platform support.
Cons of 1xBit
● Few provably fair games
● Live bet confirmation is hit and miss.
Primary Sections
On 1xBit, there are four primary sections: sports, esports, casino, and bonuses.
Slots:
There are almost 5000 slots. Slot players will never be bored as the platform features progressive, 3 reel, 5 reel, jackpots, classic, and more. Thanks to the casino’s unique multitasking software, slot gamers may play up to four games at once without delays.
Sports section:
The sports section has two subcategories:
● Line
● Live
In the sportsbook section, users can place bets on football, tennis, basketball, boxing, ice hockey, baseball, cricket, Formula 1, golf, darts, greyhound racing, handball, horse racing, hurling, UFC, martial arts, motorsport, rugby, surfing, squash, TV games, Gaelic football, chess, badminton, table tennis, cockfights, politics, weather prognosis and more. The site also features the option of watching matches and games live, as well as the widest lines for events.
1xBit includes all odds formats: Decimal (2.2), Hong Kong (1.2), Indonesian (1.2), Malay (-0.834), UK (6/5), and US (+120).
Casino:
Under the genre, the platform offers live casinos where users will be able to access Baccarat, Blackjack, Jackpot, Poker, Roulette, and many others.
1xBit has over 100 games from some of the industry’s most prominent game companies. Their game collection includes Spinomenal, GameArt, Betsoft, Playson, Pragmatic Play, Vivo Gaming, Evolution Gaming, and Ezugi, to name a few.
Esports:
Players can also bet on Esports such as CS:GO, League of Legends, DOTA 2, StarCraft, Rainbow 6 and many other popular games.
Promotions & Bonuses
The platform offers constant promotions & bonuses frequently, a few of which are mentioned below:
● PLACED BETS ATTRACT BONUS POINTS
● ACCUMULATOR OF THE DAY
● 100% BET INSURANCE
● VIP CASHBACK
● GAME OF THE DAY
● EVERY WEEK BRINGS VALUABLE PRIZES
Customer Support
1xBit, like many other casinos, lacks a phone line. However, it offers live chat and email assistance, which is conventional in this market. Email assistance is also excellent, and users should get a response within a few hours.
Reasons Why 1xBit is the Industry Leader
● Easy registration process
● Users need only an email to create an account on 1xBit.
● No fees for Deposit and withdrawal
● A massive welcome bonus up to 7 bitcoins
● Numerous ongoing and seasonal promotions
● Weekly tournament, “Blackjack on Thursdays”.
● Worldwide 247 support
● Betting and casino on the go
Summary:
1xBit is a promising cryptocurrency-based online casino. 1xBit is a great option for anyone searching for a site that offers a wide range of casino games in addition to sports betting and virtual sports. A significant social media presence further substantiates the validity of the 1xBit website. Furthermore, 1xBit takes your privacy very seriously and enables you to bet online anonymously.
Top 5 Staking Tokens To Consider in Investment Portfolio in 2022
COVID-19 has caused many fatalities globally and poses a new and unprecedented hazard to public health, food systems, and the workplace. Cryptocurrencies gained importance when the economy worsened and uncertainty increased.
Long-term crypto holders viewed staking as a way to earn rewards instead of merely keeping their coins in their wallets. Staking is an intriguing method to contribute to the security and efficiency of blockchain initiatives while simultaneously earning passive revenue. Consequently, the blockchain is more secure and can handle more transactions. Let’s check out five staking tokens worth investing in this year.
Terra (LUNA)
According to industry statistics, Terra (LUNA) reached a new high of $20.05 billion in total value locked (TVL) across its 13 product lines. Terra’s TVL was $11.9 billion on Dec. 1, up 68% in less than a month.
The platform’s users are staking significant amounts of money into the system. LUNA is presently trading at $90, a 12,000% rise from its January 2021 price of $0.7. LUNA has an annual staking payout of roughly 12.10 percent.
PancakeSwap (CAKE)
PancakeSwap is a popular staking tool that allows users to stake CAKE currencies. When investors stake CAKE coins, they may earn more CAKE or other currencies. Transaction costs on Binance Smart Chain are much cheaper than on Ethereum.
They may either claim or reinvest their PancakeSwap rewards. The CAKE coin has an annual return of 31–42 percent, making it one of the finest crypto staking currencies available.
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Many investors regard SHIB as an asset to acquire and retain in their cryptocurrency portfolio. SHIB holders may now stake/bury, farm/dig, and farm/dig their tokens thanks to the ShibaSwap exchange’s debut.
While Shiba Inu operates on Ethereum (now PoW), the initial quantity of SHIB was coined upon launch; therefore, it cannot be mined. SHIB holders may stake (bury) their Shiba coins on the ShibaSwap exchange for BONE tokens and 0.03 percent of ETH swap transaction fees.
JEDSTAR (JED)
Even though JEDSTAR is a relatively young project, it has already made a name for itself in the crypto community, thanks to its innovative strategy to some of the issues that surround the industry. To mention a few, there are concepts like royalties for NFT authors, mining through a mobile app to enable lower-income people to earn money, and anti-‘pump-and-dump’ methods.
However, the showstopper is the $KRED, with Currency as a Service; This will be the first project independent cryptocurrency that will allow game developers a ‘plug-and-play’ solution to transform their game into an actual GameFi game, without worrying about managing their cryptocurrency themselves with even access to a universal currency.
JEDSTAR’s STARSTAKING platform, which can be accessed at https://jedstar.app, allows users to stake their utility token $JED in exchange for $KRED rewards. The benefits start at 5x (500%) for 30 days and go all the way up to a whopping 120x (120,000%) every year!
Solana (SOL)
Solana is a scalable blockchain built for efficiency. Scalability is accomplished via Solana’s cheap fees and fast transactions, thus making it an excellent staking currency. Most transactions just take seconds.
On the Solana network, you may stake your coins with over 640 validators, but one cannot operate their own node. SOL coins have soared in value in recent months, hitting an all-time high of $210. With Solana, investors may anticipate yearly returns of 7–11%.
Photo by Possessed Photography on Unsplash
TA: Bitcoin Key Indicators Suggest A Strengthening Case For More Downsides
Bitcoin extended decline below the $42,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more downsides if it stays below the $43,000 pivot zone.
- Bitcoin extended decline and traded below the key $42,000 support zone.
- The price is trading below $43,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key rising channel forming with support near $41,650 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might continue to move down if there is no recovery wave above $43,000.
Bitcoin Price Extends Decline
Bitcoin price started a major decline below the $45,000 and $43,500 support levels. BTC even declined below the $42,000 support zone to move further into a bearish zone.
The price settled below the $43,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The bears attempted a push towards $40,000. A low was formed near $40,555 before there was a recovery wave. The price recovered above the $42,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, the bears remained active near the $42,800 zone. A high is formed near $42,786 and the price is now declining. There was a move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $40,555 swing low to $42,786 high.
It is now trading near the $41,750 support. The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $40,555 swing low to $42,786 high is also near $41,650.
Besides, there is a key rising channel forming with support near $41,650 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. On the upside, the first major resistance is near the $42,250 level and the 100 hourly SMA. The next major resistance is near the $43,000 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $43,000 resistance zone could start a decent recovery wave. The next major resistance is near the $44,500 level.
More Downsides in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above $43,000, it could continue to move down. An immediate support is near the $41,800 zone. The first major support is near $41,650 and the channel trend line.
A downside break below the trend line support could spark a move below $41,000. In the stated case, the price may possibly decline towards the $40,000 level in the near term.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now near the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $41,650, followed by $40,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $42,750, $43,000 and $44,500.
Four Altcoins Might Outperform in Q2 of 2022: MATIC, EGLD, LUNA, DOT
- Altcoins such as MATIC, EGLD, LUNA, DOT might outperform in Q2 of 2022.
- In the last year, Polygon (MATIC) has achieved many milestones.
- LUNI onTerra has come up with its first overview of LUNILAND.
For crypto investors, the crypto-verse corrections have created newer opportunities. Searching and finding a capable and potential cryptocurrency is a never-ending process as day by day the crypto industry was expanding with new altcoins. Among top-performing cryptocurrencies, altcoins such as Polygon (MATIC), Elrond (EGLD), Terra (LUNA), and Polkadot (DOT) might outperform in Q2 of 2022.
Polygon (MATIC)
Even though Polygon (MATIC), a well-known cryptocurrency but it has been failed to impress, with its sack full of initiatives and use cases. According to the recent update, the developers have chalked updates and suggestions on the present state of Polygon Proof of Stake. More so, the Polygon team has been working on various solutions to improve the capabilities of the platform. Moreover, in the last year Polygon has achieved many milestones which include 100M+ wallets, 3K+ applications, 1B+ transactions, Web 3.0 initiatives, and some more.
According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing, MATIC’s price is trading at $2.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,339,622,718. The circulating supply of MATIC is 7.16B MATIC. It can traded in top crypto exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, CoinTiger, FTX, and Huobi Global.
Elrond (EGLD)
Consecutively, the Elrond team has launched the Maiar Exchange, which allows users to trade USDC with the Elrond token. This created hype in the industry. The Maiar decentralized exchange (DEX) has attracted significant total value locked (TVL) and adoption and has managed to add new products, features, and improvements. Furthermore, the recent listing of Elrond on Huobi Global gives exposure to 10M+ new users who will get access to Elrond. Thus, Huobi Global is one of the largest exchanges in the crypto industry, and this listing will drive more traffic to Elrond.
At press time, EGLD’s price is trading at $196.77 with a 24-hour trading volume of $121,865,324. The circulating supply of EGLD is 19,990,636.12 EGLD. It can traded in top crypto exchanges namely, Binance, OKEx, FTX, Huobi Global, and Bybit.
Terra (LUNA)
Terra is one of the projects in the crypto industry that was creating a notable buzz in the industry. Its users get access to a host of projects outside the Terra ecosystem that airdrop for LUNA stakers. A project developed on Terra, LUNI onTerra has come up with its first overview of LUNILAND. This will be the first Metaverse with plots and passive income on Terra. Eventually, Terra set to commit $139 Million in 5 different DeFi projects across Ethereum, Polygon, and Solana to enhance the utility of UST.
Henceforth, as per CoinMarketCap, LUNA price is trading at $71.67 with 24-hour trading volume of $2,838,833,055. The circulating supply of LUNA is 358,442,578.20 LUNA. It can traded in top crypto exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, Huobi Global, Bybit, and KuCoin.
Polkadot (DOT)
Polkadot’s parachain auctions are one of the network’s biggest USPs, similarly, Polkadot and parachains are now spelled in chorus. The report by Messari reveals that in last year out of 53 most leading fund managers 21 have actively invested in DOT, making it one of the most sought-after assets. Even more, several crowd loans active for the next auctions, nearly 10.1% of all DOT tokens are locked up for crowd loans for parachain slots.
Additionally, as per CoinMarketCap, Polkadot (DOT) price was trading at $24.42 with 24-hour trading volume of $1,622,682,526. The circulating supply of DOT is 987,579,314.96 DOT. It can traded in top crypto exchabges such as Binance, OKEx, CoinTiger, and FTX.
