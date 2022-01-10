News
Instant analysis from Ravens’ 16-13 overtime loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 16-13 overtime loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:
Childs Walker, reporter: Optimism creeped into M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens looked poised to go up 17-6, and they were getting the help they needed with the Jacksonville Jaguars improbably beating the Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers had not moved the ball in chunks all day, and they could not stop the run.
Instead of finishing off a toothless opponent, however, the Ravens reminded us why they were scraping to keep slim playoff hopes alive. Quarterback Tyler Huntley threw a tentative pass that was picked off in the end zone. Then, the Ravens let the Steelers go 60 yards on 10 plays — just their second substantial drive of the day — for a go-ahead touchdown. The Ravens tied the game on a clutch 46-yard field goal by Justin Tucker and went to overtime, because of course nothing about this season could be easy.
You could spin the Steelers’ game-winning drive as a triumphant final moment for Ben Roethlisberger. But if the Ravens were a playoff-worthy team, they would have won. Instead, their injury-depleted defense failed to finish, and their backup quarterback looked out of his depth in an error-riddled performance. They lost their last six games of the season. Even if five of those came by a combined eight points, that’s no way to get in.
Mike Preston, columnist: The Ravens should have brought in Ray Lewis and Ed Reed alongside Terrell Suggs for the pregame introductions. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is a Ravens killer. Enough said.
Ryan McFadden, reporter: In one of the ugliest games of the season, the Ravens couldn’t take advantage of the Jaguars’ surprising victory over the Colts. Running back Latavius Murray took advantage of the Steelers’ run defense, but quarterback Tyler Huntley struggled, making questionable decisions throughout the game.
Just like in previous weeks, the Ravens’ defense faltered down the stretch, allowing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to lead Pittsburgh down the field for a game-winning field goal in overtime.
Huntley’s interception in the end zone during the start of the fourth quarter is one to look back on, as he had rookie receiver Rashod Bateman open but instead threw the ball to tight end Mark Andrews, who was blanketed in triple coverage.
C.J. Doon, editor: A gutting end to a gutting season. Ben Roethlisberger drove one last dagger into Ravens fans’ hearts with a 10-yard pass to Ray-Ray McCloud on fourth-and-8 in overtime, which helped set up Chris Boswell’s game-winning field goal. The Ravens are officially eliminated from playoff contention, while Pittsburgh just needs tonight’s Chargers-Raiders game to not end in a tie to get back to the postseason.
Was there any other way for this Ravens season to end than in heartbreak? A stunning Jaguars upset of the Colts provided some hope for an improbable playoff berth, but it was not meant to be. The Ravens’ defense stood tall for most of the game and the rushing attack finally got going, but it wasn’t enough to make up for a lackluster performance from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who finished with three turnovers. Given all the injuries the Ravens had to fight through, this season was doomed from the start.
Tim Schwartz, editor: Of course Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had one more dagger for the Ravens. A tough, injury-riddled season for Baltimore came to a most brutal, yet fitting end as Roethlisberger made sure his career would not end with a loss at M&T Bank Stadium.
This loss for the Ravens really felt like a microcosm of all their problems this season. Without an injured Lamar Jackson at quarterback, Tyler Huntley looked largely overmatched against the Steelers, turning the ball over three times and failing to carry the offense in a must-win game. Raven after Raven limped off the field in overtime. Yet, despite the hodgepodge roster and several failures on both sides of the ball, Baltimore led with three minutes to go.
A six-game losing streak after starting 8-3 is a hard pill to swallow for this prideful Ravens bunch, but 8-9 with the roster that took the field Sunday feels like an accomplishment.
Chicago Bears finish 6-11 — and in 3rd place in the NFC North. Here’s how the 2021 season unfolded.
The Chicago Bears had the third-toughest 2021 schedule in the league behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens based on opponent winning percentage in 2020, according to NFL.com.
Here’s how the Bears fared in 2021 to finish the season 6-11.
Week 1: Rams 34, Bears 14
After months of Chicago Bears debate about Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, it was the most familiar quarterback on the field at SoFi Stadium who took over the Sunday night show.
Matthew Stafford played in 20 games against the Bears over 12 seasons with the NFC North rival Detroit Lions. In the season opener with his new team, the Los Angeles Rams, Stafford attacked the Bears with several big plays to lead a 34-14 victory.
After concerns in the preseason about Dalton barely moving the Bears offense while playing without several starters, the defensive breakdowns against Stafford were the most glaring issue Sunday.
Dalton completed 27 of 38 passes for 206 yards with the interception and a lost fumble on a fourth-down sack. He was sacked three times. Fields was 2 of 2 passing for 10 yards. Montgomery rushed for 108 yards on 16 carries.
>>> Read more about the Week 1 loss here
Week 2: Bears 20, Bengals 17
The Justin Fields era for the Chicago Bears arrived earlier than expected Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.
After starting quarterback Andy Dalton injured his knee while scrambling out of bounds in the second quarter, Fields played the entire second half of a 20-17 Bears victory.
Fields didn’t lead a touchdown drive while completing 6 of 13 passes for 60 yards and throwing a fourth-quarter interception. But the Bears defense helped the rookie complete his first NFL victory.
The Bears had four takeaways, including Roquan Smith’s 53-yard interception return for a touchdown, to shed the bad taste from the season-opening performance against the Los Angeles Rams.
That was the first of three interceptions on three straight drives by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson followed with his first career interception, and defensive lineman Angelo Blackson picked off Burrow with help from inside linebacker Alec Ogletree’s pressure.
>>> Read more about the Week 2 win here
Week 3: Browns 26, Bears 6
As the seconds wound down Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields had been sacked more times than he had completed a pass.
That’s how badly the Bears rookie’s first career NFL start went in a 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
In the days after coach Matt Nagy announced Fields would start in Week 3 instead of injured veteran Andy Dalton, Bears nation was ecstatic over the chance for the team’s first-round pick to show what he can do in a full game.
Instead, the game quickly unraveled into a disaster.
Led by Myles Garrett’s 4 ½ sacks, the Browns defense sacked Fields nine times. Five other players had at least a share of a sack.
The Bears offense netted just 47 yards and didn’t find the end zone, settling for a pair of field goals by kicker Cairo Santos.
>>> Read more about the Week 3 loss here
Week 4: Bears 24, Lions 14
For a while Sunday at Soldier Field, everything was right again with the Chicago Bears.
The Bears offense got its groove back, under a different play caller than Matt Nagy. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was hitting wide receivers Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney with deep shots. And the Bears defense was pitching a shutout against the Detroit Lions into the third quarter.
Then one play darkened the otherwise happy occasion of a 24-14 victory.
On a 5-yard carry with 11 minutes to play in the fourth quarter, running back David Montgomery went down and immediately clutched his left knee in pain. Several Bears players kneeled on the ground as trainers tended to Montgomery, who eventually was helped off the field.
The Bears announced a few minutes later that Montgomery would be out for the game after he had totaled 106 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.
>>> Read more about the Week 4 win here
Week 5: Bears 20, Raiders 9
A big contingent of Chicago Bears fans arrived in Las Vegas this weekend, and they made their presence known Sunday at Allegiant Stadium as Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took the snap on fourth-and-5 late in the fourth quarter.
Chants of “Let’s go, Bears!” rose above the roar, which grew even louder as Carr threw an incomplete pass.
The Raiders provided plenty of hoopla for the guests at their new stadium, with appearances from Criss Angel and Ludacris. But the Bears provided what the fans came to see — a 20-9 upset victory.
Carr was the NFL passing leader through four games, but the Bears defense held the Raiders to three points through three quarters.
Rookie quarterback Justin Fields played through a couple of hard hits to complete 12 of 20 passes for 111 yards and his first career touchdown pass, a 2-yarder to Jesper Horsted.
>>> Read more about the Week 5 win here
Week 6: Packers 24, Bears 14
After Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambled into the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown run Sunday at Soldier Field, his message to the Chicago Bears came across clearly on the Fox Sports broadcast.
“I still own you!” Rodgers bellowed as he hopped back toward the Packers sideline in celebration.
Rodgers threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 19 yards and a touchdown in a 24-14 victory, the 22nd of his career against the Bears and the Packers’ fifth straight win in the rivalry.
The Bears defense helped Rodgers in his latest domination, with safeties Tashaun Gipson and Eddie Jackson both missing key tackles on Packers touchdown drives. The Bears sacked Rodgers three times, but it wasn’t enough to stop him.
Justin Fields completed 16 of 27 passes for 174 yards with a touchdown and that interception. His 5-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney cut the Packers lead to 17-14 with 8:44 to play.
>>> Read more about the Week 6 loss here
Week 7: Buccaneers 38, Bears 3
Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields threw three interceptions and committed five turnovers in a disastrous 38-3 loss to the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
A year after the Bears upset the Bucs when Tom Brady lost track of downs on the final drive, the Bears were the ones who left the rematch against the defending Super Bowl champions embarrassed.
The Bucs jumped to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and were up 35-3 by halftime. Brady threw four touchdown passes in the first half — including three to wide receiver Mike Evans — and the Bucs’ official Twitter account tweeted the infamous photo of Brady holding up four fingers in the 2020 game in jest.
Meanwhile, Fields completed 22 of 32 passes for 184 yards with no touchdowns and the three interceptions. He was sacked four times.
Cairo Santos’ 28-yard field goal — his 35th straight made field goal — provided the only Bears points.
>>> Read more about the Week 7 loss here
Week 8: 49ers 33, Bears 22
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made the most of his homecoming at Soldier Field. The Rolling Meadows alumnus threw for 322 yards to spark a second-half comeback in a 33-22 victory over the Bears.
The Bears defense held the 49ers to nine points in the first half but gave up three second-half touchdowns — including two Garoppolo scoring runs — on the way to their third straight loss. Garoppolo had one previous start at Soldier Field, also a 49ers win in 2017.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields had a better day than his last outing. He threw for 175 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown, a wild 22-yard scoring scramble in the fourth quarter that could have tied the game. But Bears kicker Cairo Santos missed the extra-point attempt, and the 49ers followed with a quick five-play, 75-yard scoring drive to extend their lead.
The Bears still could have tied it on the following drive. But after getting to their own 40, Fields overthrew Darnell Mooney on a deep shot and was sacked for a loss of 14 yards on third down. On the Bears’ final drive, Fields was intercepted by cornerback Josh Norman on a desperate deep shot to Mooney.
>>> Read more about the Week 8 loss here
Week 9: Steelers 29, Bears 27
Bears kicker Cairo Santos’ franchise-record field goal streak ended in a tough way against the Steelers at Heinz Field. His 65-yard attempt in the final seconds fell short, and the Bears lost to the Steelers 29-27.
Santos had made 40 straight field goals leading up to that attempt, the longest active streak in the NFL and just four off Adam Vinatieri’s league record of 44 straight. The miss ended a furious Bears comeback attempt and extended their losing streak to four games ahead of the bye week.
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell made a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds to play to give the Steelers the lead.
Just a minute earlier, Bears quarterback Justin Fields led a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to give the Bears a 27-26 lead. But the Bears defense couldn’t keep the Steelers out of field-goal range.
Fields’ drive included a 39-yard pass to Allen Robinson and a 16-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney. Fields sprinted to his left, looked to the end zone and fired the ball to Mooney, who had separated from cornerback Arthur Maulet and turned to catch the pass on the left side of the end zone.
Fields completed 17 of 29 passes for 291 yards with the touchdown pass and an interception. In his first game back from a sprained knee, David Montgomery rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries.
>>> Read more about the Week 9 loss here
Week 10: Bye week
Through nine games, the Bears were 3-6 — good for third in the NFC North behind the 7-2 Packers and 3-5 Vikings (but ahead of the 0-8 Lions).
>>> Read more about the Bears offense at the break
>>> Read more about the Bears defense at the break
Week 11: Ravens 16, Bears 13
Lamar Jackson versus Justin Fields turned into Tyler Huntley versus Andy Dalton at Soldier Field.
The marquee matchup between Jackson, the former league MVP for the Ravens, and Fields, the Bears rookie quarterback, never materialized because Jackson sat out with an illness. By midway through the third quarter, Fields was also out after injuring his ribs on a 6-yard carry.
That made for a significantly different game, and Huntley did enough to pull out the 16-13 Ravens victory.
The Bears lost their fifth straight game and for the fourth time coming out of a bye week in four seasons under coach Matt Nagy.
Dalton directed what was nearly the winning drive before the Bears defense broke down in the final minutes. It was his second long touchdown pass of the game, with his first coming soon after entering the game.
Fields completed 4 of 11 passes for 79 yards, had four carries for 23 yards and lost a fumble before he was injured on a run.
>>> Read more about the Week 11 loss here
Week 12: Bears 16, Lions 14
As Cairo Santos sent a 28-yard field goal through the uprights while the seconds wound down, he saved the Bears from a bad week turning into an even bigger embarrassment.
The Bears didn’t need to give the Lions their first win of the season on Thanksgiving at Ford Field.
Not after Bears rookie Justin Fields injured his ribs and was forced to sit out. Not after a report emerged that Bears ownership told coach Matt Nagy it was going to fire him after the Thanksgiving game. Not after Nagy’s bosses left him to refute the report to the media himself.
Santos’ field goal in the final seconds lifted the Bears to a 16-14 victory over the Lions that snapped a five-game losing streak and ended a nightmare of a week.
Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, filling in for the injured Fields, completed 24 of 39 passes for 317 yards with a touchdown and an interception to lead the Bears to the victory.
>>> Read more about the Week 12 win here
Week 13: Cardinals 33, Bears 22
Large sections of seats sat empty as the clock ticked down at Soldier Field, with fans fleeing not only the cold, rainy weather but also another miserable Bears loss.
As rookie quarterback Justin Fields sat out with broken ribs, veteran Andy Dalton threw four interceptions on the way to a 33-22 loss to the Cardinals.
The Cardinals scored three touchdowns and made a field goal on the drives after the interceptions, including touchdowns after picks on the Bears’ first two drives. The result was the Bears’ sixth loss in seven games and eighth overall.
While the Cardinals welcomed back quarterback Kyler Murray and top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from injuries, the Bears (4-8) were missing multiple stars, including Fields, who was not medically cleared to play after being limited in practice all week.
Dalton completed 26 of 41 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns. He is the first Bears quarterback to throw four interceptions in a game since Matt Barkley threw five in 2016.
>>> Read more about the Week 13 loss here
Week 14: Packers 45, Bears 30
For one glorious quarter at Lambeau Field, the Bears traded big plays with the Packers.
Two offensive touchdowns of more than 45 yards and the longest punt return touchdown in franchise history made the Bears look every bit as exciting as the NFC North leaders in the second quarter.
Then, coming out of halftime, a turnover happened. And Aaron Rodgers happened. And, eventually, a sixth straight loss to the Packers happened.
By the end of the Packers’ 45-30 victory, the Bears had been put back in their place as the floundering 4-9 team that they are. The Packers have won 11 of the last 12 meetings with the Bears, their only loss in that stretch coming in 2018.
Rodgers improved to 23-5 all-time in the rivalry. He completed 29 of 37 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns with no turnovers.
>>> Read more about the Week 14 loss here
Week 15: Vikings 17, Bears 9
The Bears played against the Vikings without 14 players who were on the reserve/COVID-19 list and a handful of others who were out with injuries.
Precision, discipline and anything resembling winning football were missing too.
The list of Bears mistakes in the 17-9 loss — which officially eliminated the Bears (4-10) from playoff contention — was lengthy.
Quarterback Justin Fields and running back David Montgomery each lost a fumble in the first half. Kicker Cairo Santos had a 49-yard field-goal attempt blocked. Returner Damiere Byrd muffed a punt that the Vikings (7-7) recovered.
The Bears had nine penalties for 91 yards. Some might have been questionable officiating. A couple might have been coach Matt Nagy and rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins showing fire. All, however, cost the Bears.
Fields was sacked three times for a loss of 30 yards, including twice in the third quarter. One was for a loss of 14 yards to ruin a drive. Another was on a botched fourth-and-1 play.
Fields completed 26 of 39 passes for 285 yards, and Montgomery had 18 carries for 60 yards. Fields’ stats were helped by a game-ending drive that included a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jesper Horsted as time expired for the final score.
>>> Read more about the Week 15 loss here
Week 16: Bears 25, Seahawks 24
Bears quarterback Nick Foles hit Jimmy Graham with a 15-yard touchdown pass and then found Damiere Byrd for the two-point conversion pass to lift the Bears to a 25-24 victory over the Seahawks at snowy Lumen Field.
The Bears trailed the Seahawks for most of the game before Foles guided them on a six-play, 80-yard drive for their first win in a month.
Filling in for the injured Justin Fields and Andy Dalton, Foles completed 24 of 35 passes for 250 yards and the final touchdown. It was Foles’ first start since November 2020.
The Bears got the winning drive going with a 30-yard catch from Darnell Mooney, coupled with a roughing-the-passer call on Darrell Taylor. David Montgomery had catches of 10 and 14 yards to get the Bears into the red zone.
Byrd’s two-point conversion catch for the lead was a leaping grab he held on to with one hand while being lifted into the air by two Seahawks defenders.
>>> Read more about the Week 16 win here
Week 17: Bears 29, Giants 3
The Bears defense made sure the fans who sat through the cold at this season’s Soldier Field finale had a memorable game to watch, even if it was a meaningless one.
The Bears had four takeaways — including two in the first four minutes — and a safety to fuel a 29-3 victory over the Giants.
Outside linebacker Robert Quinn had a strip-sack against former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon in the fourth quarter for his 18th sack this season — breaking the Bears record of 17½ set by Richard Dent in 1984.
The Giants recovered that fumble, but outside linebacker Trevis Gipson had two strip-sacks that the Bears recovered. Safeties Tashaun Gipson and Deon Bush had interceptions, and defensive lineman Angelo Blackson added a sack and the tackle in the end zone for the safety.
It was the most takeaways since the Bears had four against the Bengals in Week 2.
>>> Read more about the Week 17 win here
Week 18: Vikings 31, Bears 17
The Chicago Bears added a few more maddening moments to a season filled with them as they went into the offseason with a 31-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
In what could be the last game for Bears coach Matt Nagy, the Bears offense put together several good drives, but quarterback Andy Dalton was sacked three times on fourth down, including on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Dalton, who was filling in while Justin Fields was out with COVID-19, also threw a pick-six — one of his two interceptions — on fourth-and-1.
Dalton was sacked seven times. He completed 33 of 48 passes for 325 yards, a touchdown and the two interceptions. Montgomery had 20 carries for 72 yards. And wide receiver Darnell Mooney had 12 catches for 126 yards as the topped 1,000 receiving yards in his second season.
A Bears defense that held the Vikings to 87 net yards in the first half allowed Kirk Cousins to throw three big touchdown passes in the second half as the Vikings surged back from 11 points down at halftime.
>>> Read more about the Week 18 loss here
How Matt Nagy’s 34-31 record stacks up with other Chicago Bears coaches
With a loss to the Vikings in the last game of the 2021 season, Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy ends his fourth season with the team with a 34-31 record.
Here’s a look back at how Nagy’s coaching record compares, season-by-season and amongst 15 former Bears coaches.
Nagy’s record in the playoffs
Nagy lost both games the Bears played under his leadership in the postseason.
Cody Parkey’s infamous “double doink” 43-yard field goal attempt on Jan. 6, 2019, cemented a 16-15 loss to the sixth-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in a wild-card Ggame.
After advancing to the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, the Bears lost to the New Orleans Saints, 21-9, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 10, 2021.
Nagy’s record compared with other Bears coaches
George Halas, founder and owner of the team, still has the best record among the 16 Bears head coaches.
Week 18 recap: Chicago Bears finish their season 6-11 after collapsing in a 31-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings
The Chicago Bears added a few more maddening moments to a season filled with them as they went into the offseason with a 31-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
In what could be the last game for Bears coach Matt Nagy, the Bears offense put together several good drives, but quarterback Andy Dalton was sacked three times on fourth down, including on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Dalton, who was filling in while Justin Fields was out with COVID-19, also threw a pick-six — one of his two interceptions — on fourth-and-1.
Dalton was sacked seven times. He completed 33 of 48 passes for 325 yards, a touchdown and the two interceptions. Montgomery had 20 carries for 72 yards. And wide receiver Darnell Mooney had 12 catches for 126 yards as the topped 1,000 receiving yards in his second season.
A Bears defense that held the Vikings to 87 net yards in the first half allowed Kirk Cousins to throw three big touchdown passes in the second half as the Vikings surged back from 11 points down at halftime.
Cousins completed 14 of 22 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns and was sacked three times. Cook rushed for 79 yards on 14 carries.
The Vikings opened the third quarter with a 75-yard scoring drive. That included Dalvin Cook’s 25-yard run, and a 44-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Bears defensive back Marqui Christian fell down on the play, leaving Smith-Marsette wide open for the catch.
The Vikings tied it at 17-17 on Cousins’ 45-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson with 13:35 to play in the game. Jefferson got behind Eddie Jackson, who didn’t turn to see the pass coming and didn’t move to break up the catch.
And they went ahead on Cousins’ 21-yard pass to K.J. Osborn with 8:11 to play.
After turning the ball over on fourth down twice in the first half, the Bears did so again at the 1-yard line in the third quarter.
On third-and-goal at the 8, Dalton ran for what was originally ruled a touchdown. But replay showed Dalton’s knee was down at the 1. Instead of having Montgomery try to run the ball in on fourth down, Dalton was sacked for a loss of 15 yards.
The Bears were down by a touchdown on fourth-and-1 at the Bears 49-yard line when Dalton threw an interception to cornerback Patrick Peterson, who returned it 66 yards for a touchdown and a 31-17 lead.
Blake Lynch intercepted Dalton again two plays into the Bears’ next drive.
Here’s more coverage from the last game of the season.
Here’s how the Week 18 game unfolded in Minneapolis.
Inactives announced
Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn and nose tackle Eddie Goldman will play against the Vikings after they were listed as questionable Friday. Quinn, who set the Bears’ single-season sacks record last week, is dealing with a shoulder injury, and Goldman has a finger injury.
Justin Fields remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list and so will not play.
As was previously announced, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks will miss what could be his last game with the Bears as he continues his recovery from a nagging ankle injury.
Cornerback Duke Shelley (heel), offensive linemen Elijah Wilkinson and Lachavious Simmons and running back Ryan Nall are also inactive for the Bears.
For the Vikings, quarterback Kellen Mond, cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander and Kris Boyd, running back Wayne Gallman, tight end Zach Davidson, guard Wyatt Davis and defensive tackle Michael Pierce are inactive.
Latest Bears buzz on Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace
The Tribune’s Brad Biggs reported Friday that while Nagy is expected to be fired Sunday or Monday following the season finale, the buzz around the league is the Bears could retain general manager Ryan Pace in some role.
Halftime: Bears 14, Vikings 3
The Bears defense held the Vikings to 87 net yards in the first half to fuel a 14-3 halftime lead at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Bears quarterback Andy Dalton hit a wide-open Damien Williams with a 23-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds to play in the second quarter, and Allen Robinson caught the two-point conversion pass for the 14-0 lead.
Bears kicker Cairo Santos made fields goals from 43 and 46 yards out on the Bears’ first and fourth drives of the half.
Meanwhile, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 5 of 10 passes for 78 yards and was sacked twice, and running back Dalvin Cook gained 12 yards on six carries. Cousins had 65 of those passing yards on the final drive of the half, which ended with Greg Joseph’s 39-yard field goal.
The Bears turned the ball over on fourth down twice in the half.
They went for it on fourth down twice on their second drive. David Montgomery ran for 4 yards on fourth-and-1. But Dalton later was sacked for a loss of 15 yards on a fourth-and-5 blitz, giving the Vikings the ball at midfield.
The Bears defense came through with the stop following that play. Sam Kamara had a tackle for a loss against Dalvin Cook to push the Vikings into third-and-13. And Angelo Blackson took down Cousins while Trevis Gipson stripped the ball, pushing the Vikings out of field-goal range.
The Bears put together another solid drive on their next possession. But on fourth-and-1 from the 13, the Bears opted to pass rather than call a play for Montgomery, and Dalton was sacked again.
Filling in for Justin Fields, who is out with COVID-19, Dalton threw for 162 yards. Montgomery had 61 rushing yards. And Darnell Mooney had six catches for 71 yards to hit 1,000 receiving yards in his second season.
