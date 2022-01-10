News
Instant Analysis: What South Florida Sun Sentinel writers are saying about Brian Flores’ firing
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist
Brian Flores is out. Chris Grier stays. I would have expected it to be the other way considering the way this rebuild has gone. Flores is 19-14 the past two years. Grier picked Tua Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert as his quarterback.
Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist
If you ever needed a sign that Steve Ross is tired of losing, tired of struggling on offense, this is it. Despite Brian Flores’ ability to get his team to rally back from a 1-7 start, Ross decided to remove him as coach, likely because of the offense’s struggles and the realization that it would be a struggle for Flores to improve that unit. General Manager Chris Grier survives, and that likely has more to do with his humble demeanor and accommodating personality than it does his skills to evaluate and acquire talent. The Dolphins are starting over with $74 million in cap space and a respectable defense.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
The firing of Brian Flores seems surprising after the Dolphins just completed a second consecutive winning season, something that hadn’t been done since the Dave Wannstedt regime. Miami had also won eight of its last nine games after the horrible 1-7 start and swept the New England Patriots for the first time since 2000 with Sunday’s win. There has to be something deeper at play within the organization because it doesn’t make sense from the standpoint of how the Dolphins finished the season.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
Brian Flores’ firing was to be expected. While the Dolphins won seven straight games, the seven-game losing streak against mostly subpar teams can’t be overlooked. The Dolphins went 2-5 against playoff teams and had the easiest schedule in the NFL based on opponent win percentage at .464.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor
Brian Flores was problematic. He ran through offensive coordinators as if they were Spinal Tap drummers and installed a neophyte offensive line coach. But…BUT….he did NOT pick Tua Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert.
News
For the most tender chicken, skip this step
By Ali Slagle, The New York Times
When you’re thinking about what to make for dinner, the question is often “What do I feel like cooking?” But it can also be “How do I feel like cooking it?”
Sometimes, you want to towel-dry, salt-scrub and bronze each piece of chicken, relishing the sizzle, before adding liquid. Other times, you’d rather take it easy, skip the browning altogether and pile everything into a pot, then let it simmer, steaming your face over it as it bubbles.
Skipping browning isn’t a shortcut, but it is instead another path to delicious results. Think about chicken soup: Because the chicken isn’t browned, it is spoon-tender with a delicate flavor. The same goes for chicken mafe, chicken tinga, khao man gai and so many other classic dishes. When lean chicken is seared over intense, dry heat, its juices can evaporate and render the meat dry. So, although a golden chicken may be beautiful and complex, pale chicken is juicy with straight-up chicken flavor. It’s uncomplicated, in a good way.
Whether or not to skip browning depends on the cut of chicken and the accompanying ingredients. Bone-in, skin-on chicken is an excellent candidate: The fat, cartilage and bones are flavorful enough to turn water into stock. Boneless, skinless chicken will result in meat that is moist but in need of some flavor. A simmer in chicken stock or feisty ingredients can help, as in this recipe for quick-braised chicken and greens. Braising boneless thighs and dark leafy greens in stock makes the dish cozy, but the pickled peppers add sweet-and-sour personality.
Even ground meat doesn’t always need browning. In many meatball soups, such as canh and sopa de albondigas, you can plunk the meatballs right into the broth, where they cook gently and end up pillowy. (If you’re worried about the meatballs breaking, refrigerate for 10 to 15 minutes to firm before cooking.)
Opting not to sear is also practical: No splatters on your stove, counters and self. No flipping or fighting stuck-on bits. The heat is lower, yet the cooking isn’t slower. The cooking experience is gentler and the meat is more tender. It’s chicken in a pot, as kind as can be.
Recipe: Quick-Braised Chicken With Greens
By Ali Slagle
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
- Kosher salt (Diamond Crystal)
- 1/2 cup sliced hot pickled Peppadew, cherry or pepperoncini peppers, and 2 tablespoons brine reserved, plus more to taste
- 1/4 cup tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon light or dark brown sugar, plus more to taste
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 1 1/2 to 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1 1/2 pounds (1 to 2 bunches) dark leafy greens, such as kale, Swiss chard or escarole, de-stemmed and coarsely chopped
- Fried toast (see tip), pasta, boiled or mashed potatoes, mashed cauliflower, or grains, for serving
Preparation
1. In a large pot over medium-high, heat the oil. Add the onion, season with salt and cook, stirring just a few times, until translucent and browned, 6 to 9 minutes. Add the peppers, tomato paste, brown sugar and cumin, and cook, stirring constantly, until the paste is a shade darker and starts to stick to the bottom of the pot, 2 to 3 minutes.
2. Add the broth, chicken, greens and pickled-pepper brine. Season with salt and stir to combine. Cover the pot, keep on medium-high and bring to a simmer. Uncover, reduce heat to low, and cook uncovered until the chicken is cooked through and the greens are tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Using two forks, shred the chicken right in the pot into pieces, then stir to combine. Taste and adjust with salt, sugar (if it’s too tangy or spicy) and brine (if it’s too sweet or flat). Eat with starch of choice.
Tip
To make olive oil-fried toast, heat 1/4 cup olive oil over medium in a large skillet, add four 1/2-inch-thick slices of crusty or sourdough bread and fry until crispy on both sides, 1 to 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
Recipe: Spaghetti and Chicken Meatball Soup
By Ali Slagle
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground chicken or turkey
- 1 cup finely grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
- 8 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
- 1 large egg
- Kosher salt (Diamond Crystal)
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- Pinch of red-pepper flakes (optional), plus more to taste
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 3 cups store-bought or homemade marinara sauce
- 8 ounces spaghetti, broken roughly into thirds
Preparation
1. In a large bowl, stir together the chicken, half the Parmesan, half the garlic, the egg and 1 teaspoon salt. Stir with your hands until combined. Using wet or oiled hands, roll into 12 to 14 meatballs (about 1 1/2 inches in diameter each). Meatballs will be very soft, but if they don’t hold their shape, refrigerate until Step 3.
2. In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil, tomato paste, remaining garlic and the red-pepper flakes (if using) over medium. Cook, stirring, until the garlic is sizzling and fragrant and the oil is stained red, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the chicken broth, marinara sauce and 2 cups of water. Keep on medium heat and bring to a simmer.
3. Gently add the meatballs to the broth and stir to combine. Add the spaghetti. Simmer over medium, stirring gently and often, until the meatballs are cooked through and the pasta is al dente, 10 to 12 minutes. (Pasta will finish cooking from the heat of the soup). Turn off the heat, stir in the remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan and season to taste with salt and red-pepper flakes, if using. Serve with a sprinkling of Parmesan and red-pepper flakes, if desired.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Vikings fire GM Rick Spielman, coach Mike Zimmer, AP source says
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the decision, after a second straight absence from the playoffs.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Vikings had not yet made the announcement. Players were scheduled for a morning meeting at team headquarters.
Zimmer went 72-56-1 in eight seasons, plus 2-3 in the postseason over appearances in 2015, 2017 and 2019. They won the NFC North twice, but in the end the state of the division was the same as at the beginning — with rival Green Bay in firm control.
Zimmer went 7-8-1 against the Packers, enjoying as much success against MVP Aaron Rodgers as any coach during his time, but the overall deterioration of the once-dominant defense he built soon after his arrival was a big part of what led to his dismissal.
The 65-year-old Zimmer had the seventh-longest tenure among head coaches in the NFL this season, with the 25 others in the league all hired within the last five years. The six peers ahead of him on the seniority list have all won a Super Bowl: Bill Belichick, Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, Pete Carroll and Andy Reid.
Since Spielman was hired as vice president of player personnel in 2006, the only other NFC teams that haven’t made it to a Super Bowl are Dallas, Detroit and Washington. Twelve different teams have won the conference in those 16 years, the last 10 of which Spielman had full authority over the roster as the general manager.
Spielman was responsible for firing Leslie Frazier after the 2013 season and replacing him with Zimmer, who made his name as a demanding defensive coordinator for Dallas and Cincinnati before finally getting his chance to run a team in Minnesota.
News
Brian Flores is fired as Miami Dolphins coach; GM Chris Grier will be retained
Brian Flores was fired after three seasons as Miami Dolphins coach, a source confirmed to the Sun-Sentinel on Monday.
Dolphins owner Steve Ross will not be attempting to hire Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, according to a league source.
The Dolphins also will not fire General Manager Chris Grier, a league source said.
Flores was 24-25 in three seasons as Dolphins coach. He began with a major rebuilding job in 2019 before going 10-6 in 2020. His Dolphins started 1-7 this season before rebounding to finish 9-8.
Ross has not spoken publicly about the Dolphins in two seasons.
The question of Flores’ coaching staff was a prime problem over his three years. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news of Flores’ firing.
Instant Analysis: What South Florida Sun Sentinel writers are saying about Brian Flores’ firing
Britney Spears Rocks Nothing But Lacy Red Underwear In Sexy New Mirror Pics
For the most tender chicken, skip this step
Jada Pinkett Smith calls out enemies who pretend to be her allies (Video)
From McDonald’s Burger-flipper To Crypto Billionaire, Binance CEO Ranks 11th Among World’s Richest
Yikes: Young Dolph Murder Suspect Still On The Run Despite Promise To Turn Himself In
Vikings fire GM Rick Spielman, coach Mike Zimmer, AP source says
Bob Saget Gushed About ‘Wanting To Make People Laugh’ In Final Interview Before Death
Brian Flores is fired as Miami Dolphins coach; GM Chris Grier will be retained
Kyle Richards Shares Throwback Pic With Lisa Vanderpump, Reacts to Meryl Streep Being RHOBH Fan
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News5 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1