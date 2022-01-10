Connect with us

News

Instant Analysis: What South Florida Sun Sentinel writers are saying about Brian Flores’ firing

Published

45 seconds ago

on

Instant Analysis: What South Florida Sun Sentinel writers are saying about Brian Flores’ firing
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist

Brian Flores is out. Chris Grier stays. I would have expected it to be the other way considering the way this rebuild has gone. Flores is 19-14 the past two years. Grier picked Tua Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert as his quarterback.

Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist

If you ever needed a sign that Steve Ross is tired of losing, tired of struggling on offense, this is it. Despite Brian Flores’ ability to get his team to rally back from a 1-7 start, Ross decided to remove him as coach, likely because of the offense’s struggles and the realization that it would be a struggle for Flores to improve that unit. General Manager Chris Grier survives, and that likely has more to do with his humble demeanor and accommodating personality than it does his skills to evaluate and acquire talent. The Dolphins are starting over with $74 million in cap space and a respectable defense.

David Furones, Dolphins Writer

The firing of Brian Flores seems surprising after the Dolphins just completed a second consecutive winning season, something that hadn’t been done since the Dave Wannstedt regime. Miami had also won eight of its last nine games after the horrible 1-7 start and swept the New England Patriots for the first time since 2000 with Sunday’s win. There has to be something deeper at play within the organization because it doesn’t make sense from the standpoint of how the Dolphins finished the season.

Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor

Brian Flores’ firing was to be expected. While the Dolphins won seven straight games, the seven-game losing streak against mostly subpar teams can’t be overlooked. The Dolphins went 2-5 against playoff teams and had the easiest schedule in the NFL based on opponent win percentage at .464.

Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor

Brian Flores was problematic. He ran through offensive coordinators as if they were Spinal Tap drummers and installed a neophyte offensive line coach. But…BUT….he did NOT pick Tua Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

For the most tender chicken, skip this step

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

For the most tender chicken, skip this step
google news

By Ali Slagle, The New York Times

When you’re thinking about what to make for dinner, the question is often “What do I feel like cooking?” But it can also be “How do I feel like cooking it?”

Sometimes, you want to towel-dry, salt-scrub and bronze each piece of chicken, relishing the sizzle, before adding liquid. Other times, you’d rather take it easy, skip the browning altogether and pile everything into a pot, then let it simmer, steaming your face over it as it bubbles.

Skipping browning isn’t a shortcut, but it is instead another path to delicious results. Think about chicken soup: Because the chicken isn’t browned, it is spoon-tender with a delicate flavor. The same goes for chicken mafe, chicken tinga, khao man gai and so many other classic dishes. When lean chicken is seared over intense, dry heat, its juices can evaporate and render the meat dry. So, although a golden chicken may be beautiful and complex, pale chicken is juicy with straight-up chicken flavor. It’s uncomplicated, in a good way.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Vikings fire GM Rick Spielman, coach Mike Zimmer, AP source says

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

Vikings fire GM Rick Spielman, coach Mike Zimmer, AP source says
google news

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the decision, after a second straight absence from the playoffs.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Vikings had not yet made the announcement. Players were scheduled for a morning meeting at team headquarters.

Zimmer went 72-56-1 in eight seasons, plus 2-3 in the postseason over appearances in 2015, 2017 and 2019. They won the NFC North twice, but in the end the state of the division was the same as at the beginning — with rival Green Bay in firm control.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Brian Flores is fired as Miami Dolphins coach; GM Chris Grier will be retained

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

Brian Flores is fired as Miami Dolphins coach; GM Chris Grier will be retained
google news

Brian Flores was fired after three seasons as Miami Dolphins coach, a source confirmed to the Sun-Sentinel on Monday.

Dolphins owner Steve Ross will not be attempting to hire Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, according to a league source.

The Dolphins also will not fire General Manager Chris Grier, a league source said.

Flores was 24-25 in three seasons as Dolphins coach. He began with a major rebuilding job in 2019 before going 10-6 in 2020. His Dolphins started 1-7 this season before rebounding to finish 9-8.

Ross has not spoken publicly about the Dolphins in two seasons.

The question of Flores’ coaching staff was a prime problem over his three years. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news of Flores’ firing.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending