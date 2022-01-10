Celebrities
Jennifer Garner Takes Son Samuel, 9, For Lunch After Ben Affleck Reflects On His ‘Sad’ Meme
Jennifer Garner enjoyed some bonding time with son Samuel, while her ex Ben Affleck revealed why the viral ‘Sad Affleck’ meme was ‘tough’ for their three kids.
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are the ultimate co-parenting champs, as it is certainly obvious that they both care deeply for their children. The Alias alum, 49, treated their youngest kid, son Samuel, 9, to a fun lunch date on January 8, while the Deep Waters star, 49, revealed he was worried how the viral “Sad Affleck” meme would affect the brood, including daughters Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12.
For the mother/son outing, Jennifer was the epitome of a cool parent, as she donned a grey t-shirt over a funky tie-dyed long sleeve shirt. She matched the casual chic look with a pair of faded denim and brown sneakers. Hip tortoise sunglasses framed her face, while she kept her trademark chestnut locks long and loose. Samuel was a mini-me in his own bright tie-dyed shirt!
Meanwhile, Ben opened up about the viral meme during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, saying he thought it was just as funny as the rest of the world — but was concerned over how his kids would react. In case you missed it, “Sad Affleck” started after Ben and Henry Cavill were asked about the negative Batman vs. Superman reviews during a 2017 junket and Ben’s reaction was priceless: staring sadly into space. The clip became a hilarious meme and instantly took off, which Ben was totally fine with, until his children reached a certain age.
“I got to a place where [the public perception] was so different from who I am that I just stopped reading and stopped caring,” Ben began. “But then, as my kids got older and started seeing the internet themselves, that’s the difficult part. Even the ‘Sad Affleck’ meme — that was funny to me. But then my kids see it and I think, ‘Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or they have to worry about me?’ That’s really tough.”
The actor has been very candid of late, as he revealed how he “probably still would’ve been drinking” if he hadn’t separated from Jennifer in 2015. “Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” he said during his recent interview on The Howard Stern Show. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”
After 10 years of marriage, the couple officially filed for divorce in April of 2017, which was finalized in October 2018. “Ultimately, we tried, we tried, we tried because we had kids, but both of us felt like we didn’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage,” Ben added.
RHOA’s Lauren Williams Slams Dennis McKinley Romance Rumors
Porsha’s Family Matters star Lauren Williams is speaking out against the rumors that she is in a relationship with her sister, Porsha William’s former fiancé, Dennis McKinley.
Fans first got to know Lauren on season 5 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She was always a pillar of strength and guidance for her older sister, Porsha. She also formed a sibling-like bond with Dennis. However, it seems the media has taken that bond and twisted it since the couple’s split and are insinuating that Lauren and Dennis are an item.
Speaking to Distractify, Lauren said all the speculation and rumors really bothered her.
“It made me really upset because they’re accusing me of having ulterior motives,” she said. “I’m only here to do good… Porsha knows what it was, Dennis knows what it was.”
Good for you, Lauren. Fans know that Lauren is on a spiritual journey and has a passion for meditation and yoga. We don’t see any wrongdoing here.
However, how does Lauren feel about a reconciliation between Dennis and Porsha? Apparently, it’s not in the cards, though Lauren says feelings just don’t go away.
“Feelings don’t go away that quickly, but they broke up like a year before Porsha and [Simon Guabadia] got engaged,” she said.
She also added that that the co-parenting of their daughter Pilar AKA “PJ” is the only and primary focus between Dennis and Porsha.
“I don’t think they want to be together by any means, because they had the chance to be together,” Lauren continued. “And if it would have worked, it would have worked. They both moved on and went their separate ways. Their co-parenting relationship is their focus right now.”
So, onward and upward. Now that more screen time and focus has been put on Lauren on Porsha’s Family Matters the star admits the situation was a ‘terrifying” prospect.
In addition to filming confessionals and scenes with her family, Lauren made it clear that she did not want to offend anyone, because they are not in a cast, they are a family.
“We are not a cast. We are a family,” Lauren stated. “We have real issues. These issues include children, they include houses, they include marriages and divorces.”
Lauren concluded by saying that she wants viewers to remember while they watch the show [Porsha’s Family Matters] that they are watching a family.
“There are going to be times when we have real anger, and there are many times where we have real love. But—we’re a family. This isn’t petty stuff to us. This is real. So, I’d like for people to remember that when they’re watching the show.”
In other news, a Porsha’s Family Matters producer is seen calling out Porsha and her family for failing to acknowledge her messy feud with Dennis and his mom, Gina, in a sneak peek at the January 9 episode of the show.
“Nobody is acknowledging what happened last night. Like, if we’re talking about moving forward, if everyone’s pretending it didn’t happen… I’m just wondering why?” he asked.
Although fans will have to wait and see how the group reacts to the producer’s question, Porsha’s cousin, Londie, is seen addressing the issue in a cast confessional.
“The producer definitely has a point. It’s confusing but no one wants to just throw anyone under the bus because at the end of the day, these are all very successful black women and men. And I don’t think anyone wanted one person to take all the blame.”
Porsha’s Family Matters airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.
Demi Lovato Debuts New Spider Tattoo On Skull After Reported Rehab Stint — Watch
Fresh off their buzzcut makeover and reported rehab stint, Demi Lovato paid a visit to famed tattoo artist Dr. Woo for a new spider design.
Demi Lovato debuted their new tattoo. The 29-year-old Disney alum, who came out as non-binary in May. 2021 and uses the they/their pronoun, took to Instagram to debut the new ink on Saturday, Jan. 8. They revealed they got a dramatic new spider design on the left side of their skull — just a day after Demi reportedly completed another rehab stint.
In the first photo, Demi’s face is covered with a black face mask as they tilted their head to the side allowing famous tattoo artist Dr. Woo — née Brian Woo — to ink the side of her skull. “Saturday, 2:35 pm,” the Instagram story read. In a follow up video posted 35 minutes later, Demi gave fans a look at their stunning face before turning to the side to reveal a shaved patch of their hair where the spider tattoo could be seen. “By @_dr_woo,” Demi wrote, before begging hairstylist Amber Maynard Bolt to “come fix my hair please.”
It turns out Demi had a sentimental reason for the choice, which they explained was inspired by the Indigenous American around Grandmother Spider. “It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,” the actress and singer explained in white text over a black background. “She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our own place in this world.”
Demi has yet to personally confirm reports they completed a rehab stint after declaring they are no longer “California sober” (a term meaning that someone still consumes alcohol and smokes marijuana). The “Cool For The Summer” singer reportedly sought treatment at a Utah facility, and is “doing well” at home per Page Six. The Texas native was last in rehab after they nearly lost their life in an overdose back in 2018, which they spoke openly about in their powerful documentary Dancing With The Devil.
“I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” Demi wrote via Instagram story in December. “Sober sober is the only way to be,” they also said. Around the same time, Demi ditched their mullet and debuted a new buzzcut.
The Weeknd & Angelina Jolie: Their ‘Close Relationship’ Status Revealed
Just days after the release of his new song about dating a ‘movie star,’ The Weeknd is said to be ‘very enamored’ with Angelina Jolie.
Speculation of a romance between The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie really took off after the singer released a song about dating a “movie star.” on January 7. Add that to the previous sightings of the pair out together and fans are in a frenzy to get the 411 on the potential It couple. As the stars’ relationship is getting a closer look, a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that the “I Feel It Coming” hitmaker, 31, — real name Abel Tesfaye — and the Oscar winner, 46, have quite a lot going on between them.
“Abel is very enamored with Angelina,” the insider began. “The times he has hung out with her, they have had some very deep conversations as they both are very interesting and unique people who dive into the seriousness of life and really enjoy making a change.” The source went on to say that The Weeknd is interested in film work, which is another passion he shares with the actress/director. As for being a committed couple, however, there’s still some way to go. “He has gained a great friendship with Angie and has met her kids, but it has been very much on the up and up when it comes to a full-on relationship as it has been friendly and business only. It would be very premature to say that they both are a couple as Angelina is more focused on her family right now.”
But who knows what the future may hold! “Would Abel date Angelina?… in a heartbeat, but right now it is baby steps from any type of announcement on that front,” the source explained. “She is focused on getting her divorce finalized and he is interested in continuing his career. If sparks fly for them, it will be a little more down the road but not out of the realm of possibility. They certainly have time on their side.”
In the meantime, fans can continue to gossip about the possible perfect pairing, which is exactly what happened when The Weeknd dropped the song “Here We Go…Again.” With lyrics like “my new girl, she a movie star” who wouldn’t speculate! The Grammy winner added fuel to the fire by also singing, “I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell, but when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin’ thoughts, cause baby girl, she a movie star, baby girl, she a movie star.”
If the pair should get together, it would be Angelina’s first public relationship since she split with Brad Pitt in 2016. The exes are in the midst of a custody battle over their children Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. Meanwhile, The Weeknd broke up with his on-again/off-again girlfriend Bella Hadid back in 2019.
