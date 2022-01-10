News
Jets season ends with historically inept 27-10 loss to Bills
The defense showed up and the offense did not.
Gang Green’s season ended with a 27-10 loss to the Bills as the defense played well enough, but the offense stunk.
The offense totaled 53 yards on 46 plays. This is the franchise’s worst offensive performance in team history.
Zach Wilson was sacked eight times and went 7-for-20 for 87 yards with one touchdown. Because of all the sacks, the Jets netted five passing yards total.
But the game was competitive till the fourth because the only realistic way the Jets could compete against the Bills was if their defense performed well.
And they did.
The unit played as well as one could ask when their offense was shorthanded. No Elijah Moore, Corey Davis or Braxton Berrios. And Jamison Crowder re-injured his calf in the first half. The Jets starting offensive line was without starting center Connor McGovern and left tackle George Fant.
With limited throwing weapons, the offense needed their rushing attack, but they only mustered 48 yards with a 2.8 yards per carry average.
But the defense held up their end of the bargain.
To start it looked like the Jets said, “Cancun on three!” as the game was on a first-class flight to a blowout.
On the first drive, Bills running back Devin Singletary broke off a 40-yard run. And Josh Allen capped the drive with an incredible off-script throw to Stefon Diggs for a touchdown.
Then the next drive seemed to end in a touchdown for the Bills. It was second and 10 from the Jets 23. Allen floated a deep pass down the sideline to Diggs for a 23-yard score. But the play was overturned. And the Bills settled for a field goal to lead 10-0 in the first quarter.
The very next possession, the Jets suffered a punt block, and the Bills received the ball in Jets territory.
But the Bills went for it on fourth down. And Bryce Hall blanketed Allen’s throw to Garbiel Davis and forced an incompletion.
That was the beginning of an outstanding stretch of defensive football that lasted till the midway point of the third quarter.
After two more Bills punts, the Jets offense finally got on the board. Wilson fired a rocket in a tight window to Keelan Cole on fourth-and-five and Cole zoomed by the Bills defense for a touchdown. Gang Green cut into the lead 10-7 midway through the second quarter.
The Jets defense continued to choke the life out of the Bills offense for the next three quarters.
The unit forced a punt on eight of the following nine offensive possessions. They allowed a field goal during the two-minute drill to close the half, but beside that, Gang Green’s defense clamped the Bills offense.
It wasn’t until eight minutes remaining in the fourth when Singletary rushed for a 1-yard touchdown that the Bills offense finally scored a touchdown.
The fourth quarter was rough for the Jets defense as they allowed 14 points, but it was inevitable.
The unit was going to get gassed and allow points as the offense supported them with little, punting on nine of their 11 possessions.
The Jets season ends as they finish 4-13.
Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 33, New England Patriots 24
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
You had a feeling this would happen when the Dolphins started stringing together a few wins after the awful 1-7 start. They would finish the season one win shy of a playoff berth, and it would leave you wondering what could’ve been had they just handled business against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 or a number of other chances. Good rebound win for Miami, though, to secure back-to-back winning seasons and a sweep of the Patriots, both positives for the organization heading into the offseason.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
The Dolphins continued their semi-mastery over Bill Belichick, but now the questions flood in about how the quarterback position will be handled.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor
The 9-8 preseason prediction came tempered with the deep disappointment of any non-playoff season. Still any game that keeps Bill Belichick a step further away from Don Shula’s all-time wins record of 347, is a nice season-ender.
Here we go again: Charting Broncos’ fall from Super Bowl champions to five straight losing seasons
With the firing of Vic Fangio on Sunday, the Broncos kicked off their third head coach search since winning Super Bowl 50 at the conclusion of the 2015 season. In that time, the franchise has had just one winning season, zero playoff bids and five different Week 1 starting quarterbacks. A season-by-season look:
|Season
|Coach
|Week 1 QB
|Record
|2016
|Gary Kubiak
|Trevor Siemian
|9-7
|Note: Siemian guides the Broncos to four straight wins to open the year, but the season ends with four losses in six games and Kubiak’s surprise resignation.
|2017
|Vance Joseph
|Trevor Siemian
|5-11
|Note: A 3-1 start to the season takes an abrupt nosedive with eight consecutive losses cementing the franchise’s first losing season since 2010.
|2018
|Vance Joseph
|Case Keenum
|6-10
|Note: Veteran QB Keenum gets Broncos off to 2-0 start, but team loses six of its next seven to go into 3-6 hole. After climbing back to 6-6, Joseph Era ends with four consecutive losses.
|2019
|Vic Fangio
|Joe Flacco
|7-9
|Note: Fangio Era begins with 0-4 September as offense scuffles despite Flacco’s addition. Flacco’s season ends with Week 8 neck injury, but rookie Drew Lock provides hope with 4-1 finish.
|2020
|Vic Fangio
|Drew Lock
|5-11
|Note: Another winless September (0-3) puts Broncos into an immediate hole, and 1-5 finish dooms Denver to second 11-loss season four years.
|2021
|Vic Fangio
|Teddy Bridgewater
|7-10
|Note: A 3-0 start gives way to a four-game losing streak. Still, Broncos climbed back to 7-6 when a second four-game skid resulted in the team’s fourth double-digit loss season in five years.
Column: When the ax swings at Halas Hall this week, which Chicago Bears leaders will be left standing? For now, Chicago must wait.
And now Chicago must wait.
Not for long, hopefully. But there remains this inevitable period of awkwardness, of anxiety, of lingering uncertainty that figures to push through Sunday evening and into Monday. Tension and anticipation will hover until the leaders at the top of the Chicago Bears organization announce their plans, communicate a vision and assign accountability for the latest disappointing season.
The on-field show for the 2021 season ended at 2:51 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins putting a “victory formation” kneel-down on a 31-17 win. For the Bears, that was loss No. 11 in another dispiriting season. And it came like an avalanche, with a 14-point first-half lead turning into the team’s eighth double-digit loss this season.
It was so Bears in so many ways. Busted coverages. Questionable play calls. An inability to consistently meet the biggest moments.
The unraveling came in what in all likelihood was Matt Nagy’s swan song as Bears coach. His firing has seemed imminent for more than a month, and that time likely has arrived. But Chicago also must wait to learn what general manager Ryan Pace’s fate is. And there are questions as to whether team President and CEO Ted Phillips will face at least moderate responsibility revisions.
At some point Monday, the onus will fall on Bears Chairman George McCaskey to clear up everything. That hasn’t always been a strength of McCaskey’s, particularly during a somewhat odd 51½-week stretch during which he hasn’t taken questions from reporters, declining all interview requests.
That’s why this latest Halas Hall waiting game might carry a little more mystery than usual. Because there have been very few, if any, indications as to how McCaskey has processed everything that happened over the past 12 months — a stretch that began Jan. 13, 2021, with his full-throated vote of confidence in Pace and Nagy to get the Bears back on a championship course and that ended Sunday with the team on the wrong end of a 28-3 second-half steamrolling.
“It sucks,” linebacker Roquan Smith said.
Most Bears fans hope McCaskey has seen what they’ve seen, which is an inept football team that too often is overmatched by quality opponents. Within this season’s 6-11 record and third-place finish in the NFC North, the Bears went 2-4 in the division and 0-6 against NFC playoff teams with an average loss in those games of 35-18.
Dating back to Week 7 of 2020, the Bears have lost 19 of their last 28 games. And to find, within that trash heap, the sufficient progress and improvement McCaskey and Phillips requested for the 2021 season would require an extraordinary amount of optimism and/or denial.
Still, Nagy went back to a familiar well Sunday, again expressing his gratitude to a group of players that works hard and rarely comes apart, even in the most distressing times.
“I know how much they care,” Nagy said. “And I know how much they want to be better. To me, that matters.”
Sure. But how much?
“Again,” Nagy said, “we understand our record. We know that’s real and that’s a part of this. But do the guys care? Did they fight? They did do that.”
Sunday’s finale was a fitting representation of Nagy’s four years as Bears coach: an energized and promising start followed by an unfathomable implosion defined by offensive ineptitude.
For those who wanted one last stack of evidence for the Nagy pile-on, Sunday provided plenty. Worst of all, the Bears scored only one touchdown in 11 possessions, going 0-for-2 inside the red zone and failing five times on six fourth-down opportunities, frequently in miserable fashion.
One could argue the fourth-and-goal failure from the Vikings 1 midway through the third quarter proved most deflating. Andy Dalton was sacked for a loss of 15 yards one snap after the Bears quarterback thought he had scored on an 8-yard scramble. But he was ruled down a few feet short of the goal line and then hurled to the turf by Anthony Barr on the next play.
But to single out that malfunction as the day’s most painful would discount the pick-six Dalton threw to Patrick Peterson on fourth-and-1 three possessions later.
“Fourth downs are important plays,” Dalton said. “They tended to be the difference in this game today. It’s unfortunate we were unable to convert.”
And, well, that was about the extent of game analysis required with so many other much larger questions about the organization’s future still open-ended.
In what was likely his final news conference with the Bears, Nagy spoke for 15 minutes, remaining characteristically positive and composed while also acknowledging his biggest dreams in Chicago might be permanently dashed by Monday afternoon.
“The day I signed up to be the head coach here in Chicago, on a year-to-year basis, you’re always understanding of what comes with your position,” Nagy said. “That’s real. That’s life. The situation that we’re in this year is one where we know our record is not good enough. … This is all stuff that comes attached to that. You’ve got to deal with it. You can’t run from it.”
If Nagy expects or desires an opportunity to sell his superiors on why he should maybe, perhaps, possibly stick around, he seemed to do a bit of rehearsing Sunday, trying to convince outsiders the mess isn’t quite as bad as it appears.
Nagy spoke of the great people on the Bears roster and on his coaching staff. He highlighted a nucleus of talented young leaders that includes Smith, Darnell Mooney, David Montgomery and Jaylon Johnson.
He pointed to rookie quarterback Justin Fields as “a really good franchise quarterback who’s here and is going to be good for a long time.”
“Both Ryan and I were a part of that,” Nagy emphasized.
He insisted he sees light.
“There’s a good thing going here right now,” Nagy said.
A few breaths later, he tacked on this: “There’s a really bright future for our team.”
That sentiment, of course, is not shared by a majority of outside observers. At this stage, major leadership changes seem necessary and likely inevitable.
McCaskey, through consultation with the Bears board of directors and perhaps even Phillips, now has the next move. Yet Chicago must wait. With understandable anxiety and a lack of confidence that the right moves will be made, Bears fans must wait. It remains a torturous existence.
