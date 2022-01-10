News
Joe Judge says Giants ran QB sneaks to avoid Chicago-type disaster
Joe Judge wanted to live to see Sunday’s second half. That’s why the head coach said he called consecutive quarterback sneaks in victory formation while backed up against the Giants’ goal line in the second quarter.
His inept offense had surrendered a safety in Chicago the week prior, part of an avalanche of eight Bears points before halftime of a laugher.
After watching Jake Fromm dribble a pass at the feet of wide open fullback Eli Penny on 1st down from the 3, Judge had seen enough.
Freddie Kitchens’ plan for the drive was abandoned for a more conservative strategy.
“We were backed up,” Judge said. “Had a shot at the play-action to get the ball out in the flat. We’ve got to make the throw and hit the guy right there. Eli was open there.
“Ultimately, we were backed up, I wanted to get room,” the coach continued. “We were going to push it forward. I wasn’t going to live through what happened last week in Chicago, so we’re going to give ourselves room for the punt. We did that. We held them on the next drive.”
Judge’s decision to run the play a second time on 3rd and 9 from the Giants’ 4-yard line was widely ridiculed on social media. Quarterback Jake Fromm was asked if he thought the Giants had a chance of picking up a first down with those calls.
“Potentially, but that wasn’t my call to make,” he said. “I was just trying to make sure the 11 guys in the huddle knew what they were doing and going ahead and executing.”
Judge said he made the decision to rely on his better two sides of the ball.
“I think it shows faith in the fact that I knew we were going to cover the kick and then play defense right there,” he said. “In that situation, that’s how I wanted to play.”
BRONX CHEER
Extra offensive tackle Korey Cunningham was the unexpected inspiration for several Bronx cheers from the disgusted MetLife Stadium crowd Sunday. Cunningham was penalized in the second quarter for lining up as eligible when he wasn’t. So every time he declared himself eligible after, the crowd mockingly cheered.
They were the loudest cheers of the afternoon prior to Fromm’s TD pass. The Giants even sent Cunningham out on a seam route upfield in the fourth quarter, but Washington’s deep safety had it covered.
“I think Korey did a great job in his role and the situation with the penalty that happened there,” Fromm said. “Every time he came in and reported, obviously, noticed a crowd of cheers. Kind of got us going in the huddle a little bit.”
ON GUARD
Right guard Will Hernandez admirably tried to gut out Sunday’s finale with a chance to play 100% of the Giants’ offensive snaps this season, but his ankle didn’t cooperate. Hernandez, who came in questionable with an ankle injury, lasted seven snaps before limping off.
Hernandez’s Giants career is likely over. The 2018 second-round pick hasn’t performed. But he showed great character by competing to remain a starter and persevering as a great teammate.
He played 1,048 consecutive snaps through 16-plus games before getting hurt. No Giant was able to play 100% of the offensive or defensive snaps this season like center Nick Gates did last year.
HALF-A—
The Giants finished the season being outscored 79-0 in the final two minutes of first halves. Joey Slye’s 43-yard field goal for Washington made sure of it as the clock hit zeroes on Sunday’s second quarter. The trajectory of this season’s futility: outscored 42-0 the first six games, 3-0 the next five games, and 34-0 the final six.
TONEY CHECKS OUT
The Giants’ three inactives were WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder), WR John Ross (knee) and QB Mike Glennon (left wrist). The inactive Toney was among the last players to arrive pregame. He was the only player on the pregame sideline not wearing team issued gear. And he was the first player seen leaving after the game … Returner Pharoh Cooper was not elevated from the practice squad after his disastrous Week 17 kickoff mistake that led to a safety in Chicago. Alex Bachman returned kicks in his stead.
Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis on losing seasons: “Just tired of it”
If it matters, Broncos fans, Joe Ellis feels your pain and frustration and understands your angst and aggravation following a sixth consecutive year out of the postseason.
“I’m one of the hundreds of thousands or millions of citizens in Broncos Country who are just tired of it,” Ellis said during a video news conference Sunday to announce the firing of coach Vic Fangio. “I’ve been standing up here for three, four, five years and saying the same thing. It’s got to stop.”
The latest attempt to stop the Broncos’ current skid of irrelevance will be hiring their fifth coach in nine years. Ellis said he will mostly watch from the “sidelines” as general manager George Paton spearheads the search for Fangio’s replacement.
“A lot of us here are responsible and we share in that accountability over what has happened here,” said Ellis, the Broncos’ president/CEO. “There are a lot of fingerprints on this throughout our entire operation and they include my fingerprints. George is going to lead this coaching search and get us the right guy to turn this around.”
Ellis, who has run the Broncos’ day-to-day operations as president/CEO since owner Pat Bowlen stepped down due to Alzheimer’s in 2014, is in his last few months with the organization. His intention is to retire once a transfer of ownership is complete.
In July, Ellis said he hoped to provide the team’s road map as soon as the conclusion of this season. But Denver’s Second District Court has stalled that announcement.
In September, a trial pitting PDB Sports, the partnership which owns the Broncos, and the Vancouver-based RORF Holdings began before Judge Shelly L. Gilman. The Broncos asked the court to rule that former owner Edgar Kaiser could not transfer his right of first refusal to another party and the ROFR disappeared upon his death in 2012 and Bowlen’s death in 2019.
Created in 2005, RORF Holdings claimed it still had a right to match any offer if or when the Broncos were put on the market.
The trial wrapped up in early October, but Gilman has yet to reveal her decision.
“We’ve been in consultation with our legal team and we’re going to let the court go through its process and issue a ruling and we’ll take that ruling, we’ll digest it, look at it, evaluate it,” Ellis said. “For now, I’m going to pass on a comment on (the future of the team).”
Once a new owner is selected and approved by the league, Ellis may stay through a short transition period before ending his 27-year career with the Broncos. But first he will advise Paton if asked during the coaching search.
“(The results) simply have to change in order to win back the trust, enthusiasm and excitement of the fan base as well as energize the organization,” Ellis said. “It’s tough on a lot of people when you lose like that. That’s not asking for sympathy because you get what you deserve, but we’ve got to turn that around. We’ve got to have a winning team and a winning season to get to the postseason and start doing some good stuff once we’re there.”
Kiszla: To lead Broncos out of this mess, next coach needs to be more than a hand puppet
There aren’t three coaches in the NFL more crucial to a team’s success than its quarterback. And the ghost of Vince Lombardi ain’t walking through that door at Broncos headquarters
But unlike John Elway, who wanted his coach to be a hand puppet, here’s hoping general manager George Paton has figured out he needs more than a yes man. From making a tough decision on fourth down to holding the team together before a losing streak spins out of control, what makes a coach successful in today’s NFL are unrelenting people skills and bold crisis management, the very shortcomings that doomed Vic Fangio to failure.
“We’re looking for someone to lead this entire organization, to lead this community and to lead our players. That’s the No. 1 trait we’re looking for,” Paton said Sunday. He’s now searching for the fourth different man to coach the Broncos since John Fox told Elway to take this job and shove it seven years ago.
“Obviously, we want the best football coach. I’m not worried about what side of the ball, and I’m not worried about a play-caller. We want leadership. That’s our No. 1 priority.”
Fewer than 24 hours after a 28-24 loss to Kansas City, Paton fired Fangio because a 19-30 record doesn’t cut it in Broncos Country and somebody had to be the fall guy for the roster mistakes committed by Elway and the lack of accountability that festered in the organization with each passing year since Pat Bowlen’s death in 2019.
What’s wrong with the Broncos is bigger than Uncle Vic. It’s a systemic failure of accountability.
“At the end of the day, Fed-Ex gets judged by how they deliver packages (and) we get judged by how we perform on the field. That’s what our business is. And we have not performed well recently, for a number of years now,” Broncos president Joe Ellis said. “That has to change. It simply has to change in order to win back the trust, enthusiasm and excitement of the fan base.”
It will be Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson who return the Broncos to championship contention. If Paton doesn’t find a way to acquire one of those elite quarterbacks before the first snap of the 2022 season, it won’t make much difference whether he hires Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Super Bowl winner Doug Pederson or young Cincinnati hotshot Brian Callahan as his next head coach.
Gary Kubiak authored the greatest coaching performance in franchise history by bringing a broken-down Peyton Manning back from the scrap heap in time to win Super Bowl 50, and the real genius of Mike Shanahan was how he found a way to harness the headstrong will of Elway.
So rather than some X’s and O’s wunderkind or a sideline presence as overbearing as a Belichickian sneer, what the Broncos need now is a coach who can put up with a prima donna quarterback and manage his ego, as well as break up the occasional fight in training camp.
The beginning of the end for Fangio was way back in August when the summer heat of practice erupted into a fight between offensive tackle Garett Bolles and linebacker Bradley Chubb. After a carry by running back Melvin Gordon during an 11-on-11 session, two of the most prominent members of the team ended up in a tussle on the ground. Chubb was fighting mad. Bolles refused to let his anger go, even after teammates intervened.
“I didn’t see any of it. I was on the other side of the field,” Fangio said at the time. “Don’t know what precipitated it.”
Like all fights between brothers, nobody cares who started it. The problem was Fangio didn’t have the people skills to end it.
Bolles was escorted to the locker room, put in timeout like a petulant child. He did not return to the field until guided by Paton, as well as vice president of player development Ray Jackson. Front-office executives shouldn’t have to deal with such nonsense if a coaching staff is properly in control of the situation.
When a 3-0 start to the season fell apart, Fangio didn’t take decisive action until after the Broncos returned from Cleveland with a fourth straight defeat. Long after it became clear offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur had no clue how to get the Broncos in the end zone, Fangio refused to make the tough decision to can him. And during the final quarter of his last game as coach, Fangio kicked a field goal when trailing Kansas City 28-21, rather than going for the gusto on fourth down.
“The one thing about Vic Fangio is he’s the best coach I’ve ever been around,” said Paton, after reluctantly parting ways with a man he genuinely admires. “His attention to detail, his toughness, his work ethic and his football mind is unparalleled.”
As a defensive coordinator, Fangio is Hall-of-Fame worthy. In a sport that breeds workaholics, nobody is more consumed by preparation than Fangio. The spirited performance of the Broncos against the Chiefs is undeniable evidence the team did not quit on Uncle Vic.
And it ultimately wasn’t enough. Fangio failed in Denver because he’s an old-school grinder who would rather hide in the dark, studying film, than step up at a team meeting to rally the troops. What has changed most about the NFL game is the way a coach must summon the gravitas and demonstrate the moxie to deal with all the migraine-inducing hoopla.
Yes the X’s and O’s still count. But in 2022, that’s not how you keep score to determine if a football team has the right leader on the sideline. It’s all about crisis management.
How does a coach heal the emotional fallout of Rodgers pouting about his lack of roster input in Green Bay? What’s the proper response when receiver Antonio Brown rips off his uniform and quits on the Bucs in the middle of a game? How can players be convinced the situation isn’t hopeless when a coronavirus outbreak forces the Broncos to travel to California for a game against the Chargers?
“Win the close ones. That’s what’s going to get us over the hump,” said Denver safety Justin Simmons, burying his biggest regret of another losing season. “It’s not always going to look pretty, but we have to win the close ones.”
What’s missing from the Broncos is a coach who doesn’t wilt in the spotlight’s glare at crunch time and boldly leads when the heat is on.
NFL coaching carousel 2022: Tracking the hirings, firings
A look at head-coaching changes throughout the NFL as teams begin to retool for 2022. (This will be updated):
FIRED
Vic Fangio, Broncos: Fangio, 63, was fired Jan. 8 after compiling a 19-30 record in three seasons in Denver. His winning percentage of .388 (including a 7-10 record this year) was only slightly better than predecessor Vance Joseph (.344, 11-21).
Jon Gruden, Raiders: Gruden, 58, resigned from his role on Oct. 11 after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. In his second stint as the Raiders’ head coach, he compiled a 22-31 record in three-plus seasons.
Urban Meyer, Jaguars: Meyer, 57, was fired Dec. 15 after just 13 games into his first season as Jacksonville’s head coach. The former CSU Rams wide receivers coach had a 3-10 record and was removed from his role after an accumulation of missteps.
HIRED
No one yet.
REMAINING OPENINGS
- Denver Broncos
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
Starting over … again: Broncos fire coach Vic Fangio after three losing seasons
