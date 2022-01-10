Celebrities
John Stamos, Mario Lopez & More Stars Pay Tribute To Bob Saget After His Death At 65
Tributes poured in for ‘Full House’ icon Bob Saget after his tragic death at the age of 65 in Orlando, Florida.
Bob Saget will forever be a television icon. The actor died at the age of 65 on Sunday, Jan. 9 in Orlando, Florida where he was found unresponsive in a suite at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. Best known for his role as TV dad Danny Tanner on Full House, Bob touched the lives of many in Hollywood who shared tributes in his memory — including stars like Kathy Griffin, Mario Lopez and B.J. Novak, and his close friend and former co-star John Stamos.
John Stamos
John Stamos, who starred with Bob on Full House from 1987 – 1995, was “gutted” over the news of his close friend. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” the actor posted. Notably, John played Bob’s close on-screen friend Jesse Katsopolis.
I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.
— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022
Kathy Griffin
Fellow comic Kathy Griffin took to Twitter shortly after the news broke, re-posting a Jan. 3 tweet from B.J. Novak that read, ” have always and will always love Bob Saget,” alongside a video from a recent interview they did. Kathy added, “Seeing this tweet from B.J. six days ago and I agree. You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated,” alongside two heartbroken emojis.
Seeing this tweet from B.J. six days ago and I agree. You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/QgiYCW5H92
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 10, 2022
Mario Lopez
Mario Lopez, who enjoyed sitcom fame through Saved By The Bell during the 90s in the same era as Full House, also shared a sweet tribute. The actor turned Access Hollywood host smiled next to Bob during a photo that appeared to be taken on-set at the NBC entertainment news show. “Wow. RIP Bob Saget…,” he captioned the image on Jan. 9, which was posted to Instagram.
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen took to Twitter shortly after news of Bob’s death broke. “He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch. #BobSaget,” the Watch What Happens Live host penned.
He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch. #BobSaget
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 10, 2022
Tom Green
Tom Green was “heartbroken” over the news, alongside the rest of America. “I am extremely saddened to just hear of the passing of my friend Bob Saget. You were always hilarious and kind. You made my life and so many other peoples lives better Bob. Rest In Peace,” the Road Trip actor posted.
I am extremely saddened to just hear of the passing of my friend Bob Saget. You were always hilarious and kind. You made my life and so many other peoples lives better Bob. Rest In Peace.
— Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) January 10, 2022
Josh Gad
Frozen actor Josh Gad recalled that Bob was one of the “nicest” people in Hollywood in his touching social media post. “There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle,” the voice of Olaf shared.
There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle.
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 10, 2022
Kat Dennings
Kat Dennings worked with Bob back in 2001 when she played his TV daughter on sitcom Raising Dad. The actress, now 35, shared a cast photo with on-screen sister Brie Larson as she paid tribute to the legendary comic. “I’m speechless. Bob Saget was the best. So kind,” she began via Instagram. “I was his TV daughter for one season and he was generous, protective, caring and wonderful. He talked about his kids constantly. Rest In Peace.”
Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family.
— Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022
She also reacted on Twitter. “Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family,” she wrote.
Celebrities
John Stamos Mourns ‘Full House’ Co-Star & Pal Bob Saget: ‘I Am Gutted’
After the shocking news of Bob Saget’s passing, John Stamos released a statement mourning his friend and ‘Full House’ co-star.
It was the news that devastated 90’s TV fans: star of Full House and host of America’s Funniest Home Videos Bob Saget died Sunday January 9 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla at the age of 65. Immediately, fans and friends shared their heartbreak over the news, including those who knew him best working alongside of him. John Stamos, who starred alongside Bob in Full House and then again in Fuller House, could in no way hide his pain over the news.
“I am broken,” John said in a post on Twitter. “I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”
I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.
— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022
John played Bob’s brother-in-law in the beloved 90’s sitcom. Along with Dave Coulier, the three men anchored the show that kicked off in 1987 and made household names of all three men. As patriarch Danny Turner, Bob usually was the ‘straight’ man to the wild antics of Jesse Katsopolis and Joey Gladstone, but the show just didn’t work without all three of them working together.
In recent years, the men reunited to star in the reboot of the franchise, Fuller House, that was led by Bob’s on-screen daughters DJ and Stephanie, played by Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin. Bob made several appearances over the show’s five seasons.
Bob was found unresponsive in his hotel room by police officers shortly after 4pmEST time. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. At this time, a cause of death is not known and according to police, detectives did not find any signs of foul play or drug use at the scene.
Our hearts go out to his family and all those who loved him at this difficult time.
Celebrities
‘Full House’ Icon Bob Saget Dead At 65 — Report
Bob Saget was reportedly found at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando on Sunday, Jan. 9, where he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Bob Saget has reportedly died at 65 years of age. The Full House icon was found at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, Jan. 9, according to TMZ. Hotel security found the comedian, per the outlet, and contacted emergency services who responded at approximately 4 p.m. eastern time. No cause of death has been determined, per the report. HollywoodLife has reached out to both Orlando police and representations for a statement.
Bob has been on the tour in recent weeks for stand-up appearances, which started in September 2021. The tour included several shows booked in Florida, including stops in Orlando and Jacksonville in recent weeks. He’s been active on Twitter throughout the tour thus far, thanking his “appreciative audience” from the Jacksonville show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Saturday, Jan. 8 — just a day before his death.
“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience,” he began. “Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022,” he added. The tour was scheduled through May.
Bob is best known for playing dad Danny Tanner on Full House from 1987 until 1995, which also starred John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and Lori Loughlin. His on-screen daughters included Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure.
Story is developing.
Celebrities
Kevin Bacon Shares Romantic Throwback With Wife Kyra Sedgwick After 33 Years Of Marriage
The ‘Footloose’ actor and his gorgeous wife look adorable in their swimsuits, as Kevin hilariously called the decades-old photo their first ‘selfie.’
Still madly in love! Kevin Bacon clearly adores his wife of 33 years, Kyra Sedgwick, as he continually shares photos of the pair’s Hollywood love story to social media. The most recent one, posted to his Instagram on January 9, is an amazing throwback snap of the couple. Looking every inch the matinee idol, Kevin shows off his studly physique in his swim trunks, as he wraps his arm around his queen Kyra, who stuns in a black swimsuit. “Hey kids in the old days cameras and phones were two different things! This was our first ‘selfie,’” Kevin hilariously captioned the snap.
Kevin, 63, and Kyra, 56 married in 1988 and have been going from strength to strength ever since, even during the pandemic when they got very close while quarantined. Kyra opened up about how she had to resort to Kevin giving her a bikini wax! “Kevin, is like, incredibly handy. Like, he’s really good with a lot of things…So we both figured, ‘How hard could it be?’” she said during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “I’m not saying it was a disaster, but the fact that we did not have to go to the emergency room was just an absolute miracle.”
The Tremors actor shared the secret to their long-lasting marriage back in 2020. “Kyra and I believe in each other as actors, as directors and as talent. She’s never been anything other than supportive of me,” he confessed to People. “She doesn’t have a competitive bone in her body when it comes to me. She takes my successes as hers. I’m the same way.” He added, “Her partnership is invaluable. I found someone I was meant to be with.”
As the couple welcomed son Travis Sedgwick in 1989 and daughter Sosie Ruth in 1992, Kevin has also been very open about how fatherhood has changed his life. “The proudest accomplishment of my life is my children,” the star confessed to CloserWeekly.“Being a parent [means] bringing them up and trying to teach them and have them learn by example to be good, decent, compassionate, hardworking people.”
