Kyle Richards Shares Throwback Pic With Lisa Vanderpump, Reacts to Meryl Streep Being RHOBH Fan

Kyle Richards took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, where she shared a very unexpected photo.

Following years of feuding with her former best friend, Lisa Vanderpump, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared a throwback photo of the two of them enjoying a meal with Lisa Rinna, Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel, and Vanderpump’s late dog, Giggy.

Kyle’s January 9 image contained no caption but surely got tongues wagging in regard to potential reconciliation between the two women.

While some RHOBH fans would surely love to see Lisa and Vanderpump reconcile, there doesn’t appear to be much hope. After all, Kyle took aim at Vanderpump during an interview just last month, saying on Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast that Vanderpump refused to be anything less than the center diamond during the opening credits of the show before she quit after season nine.

“She said she wasn’t going to hold the diamond off to the side… Do you remember they used to make us [hold it out in each direction] and then you didn’t know [who would end up in the center]?” Kyle asked Teddi and her co-host, Tamra Judge. “She would only do center because she didn’t want to be on the side.”

Also on her Instagram Story, Kyle reacted to a Kyle Richards fan page on Instagram, who shared a video of actress Meryl Streep confirming she is a RHOBH viewer while discussing her new Netflix film, Don’t Look Up, which puts a spotlight on climate change.

In the clip shared by the fan page, Meryl said, “It’s life. It’s right now. It’s happening right now. And what do I do? I go in and watch the Housewives of Beverly Hills. I do that.”

“I’m reading everything about the climate and it does feel overwhelming… And I said to [director Adam McKay], when I saw the film, I was just blown away and I said, ‘Give me a checklist. Give me the first three things we have to do,’” Meryl continued. “It’s so energizing in a weird way, this film, because you come out and you go, ‘Okay now. F-ck it. This is what we have to pay attention to. It all flows from this. If we don’t survive, we won’t be able to watch Housewives or whatever.’”

Along with a screenshot of the clip, Kyle featured a woman with her hand to her head, seemingly expressing that she nearly passed out upon hearing Meryl’s revelation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 began filming in October 2021 and will return to Bravo sometime later this year.