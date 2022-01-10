Connect with us

Celebrities

Making History: ‘Pose’ Star Mj Rodriguez Becomes The First Transgender Actor To Win A Golden Globe

Published

1 min ago

on

Making History: ‘Pose’ Star Mj Rodriguez Becomes The First Transgender Actor To Win A Golden Globe
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Mj Rodriguez is making history once again.

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

On Sunday, January 9, Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez won a Golden Globe for best actress in a TV drama for her role as housemother and nurse Blanca on the beloved FX series Pose. This victory makes Mj Rodriguez the first transgender actor to ever win a Golden Globe. It is also the first Golden Globe win for Pose.

Last summer, Mj made history after becoming the first transgender performer to be nominated for a lead acting Emmy, and while she didn’t end up winning that award, she got more than made up for it this weekend.

Following her big win, the actress posted the news to Instagram along with a caption about how many doors this award will open.

OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you,” she wrote. “This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS.”

She continued, “To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!! @goldenglobes To the nominees we are Queens. I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal.”

Congratulations, Mj!

While the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, there was no audience or nominees in attendance amid the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. Only “select members and grantees” were in the room as the awards were announced, according to the organization, meaning there was no red carpet, and media was also not invited to attend.

Check out a full list of winners from the 2022 Golden Globes down below:

Best television series — musical or comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… Boom!

West Side Story

Best actor in a television series — drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best actress in a miniseries or television film

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best actor in a miniseries or television film

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

Best television series — drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up 

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best actress in a television series — drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best actress in a motion picture — drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best motion picture — drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villenueve, Dune

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best screenplay — motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best actor in a motion picture — drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat

Encanto, Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Best actor in a television series — musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best miniseries or television film

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best actress in a television series — musical or comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best motion picture — foreign language

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best motion picture — animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

King Richard, “Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Encanto, “Dos Oruguitas”— Lin-Manuel Miranda

Belfast, “Down to Joy” — Van Morrison

Respect, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

No Time to Die, “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

MJ Rodriguez becomes 1st trans actress to win Golden Globe

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

MJ Rodriguez The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala - Arrivals
google news

On Sunday (Jan. 09, 2022), Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez, 31, took home a Golden Globe for best actress in a TV drama for her role as house mother and nurse Blanca on the FX show Pose. It marks the first time in history a trans actress has won a Golden Globe.

This is also the first Golden Globe win for Pose, which premiered in 2018.

Rodriguez made history for the first time in summer 2021 after becoming the first transgender performer to be nominated for a lead acting Emmy. Rodriguez did not end up winning that award.

“OMG OMGGG!!!!” Rodriguez said in an Instagram post on Sunday after her Golden Globes win, which was announced at a private, pared-down ceremony that wasn’t open to the public. “@goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE.

“LOVE WINS,” she continued. “To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!! @goldenglobes. To the nominees we are Queens. I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal.”

The third and last season of Pose premiered in May.

Rodriguez — who formerly went by Mj Rodriguez — played Blanca Evangelista, a house mother in New York’s underground ballroom scene during the AIDS crisis. The show, created by Steven Canals, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, starts in the 1980s and continues in the ‘90s.

“I think people finally see Michaela Jaé for who she really is,” Rodriguez told NJ Advance Media last year. “Mj has matured a lot. And now she’s grown into this strong Afro-Latina woman who is still fighting against the grain so that a lot of trans women don’t get typecast or get put into this box of how they’re supposed to act, whether it be in the world or on a television screen. We’re all human beings, we all have different personalities … I think it takes a person not only like myself, but many who are like me, to constantly go against the grain and scratch the surface.”

See Also

The Jersey actor, who can also be seen in the Lin-Manuel Miranda movie Tick, Tick…Boom! — for which Andrew Garfield won the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy — won the Golden Globe over Uzo Aduba of In Treatment, Elisabeth Moss of The Handmaid’s Tale, Jennifer Aniston of The Morning Show and Christine Baranski of The Good Fight.

Rodriguez’s co-star Billy Porter, who played ballroom emcee Pray Tell, was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor in a TV drama, and the series was nominated for best drama.

Rodriguez’s win arrives in an unconventional year for the Golden Globes. The awards show was not televised and winners were announced at a private ceremony, then shared on social media Sunday night.

THE LATEST ON SL

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Bob Saget Dies: Andrea Barber & More ‘Full House’ Co-Stars Mourn The Actor After His Death

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

Bob Saget
google news

The stars of ‘Full House’ and ‘Fuller House’ are devastated by the sudden death of Bob Saget. Andrea Barber, Juan Pablo Di Pace, and more of his co-stars are paying tribute to the ultimate TV dad.

The world has just lost its beloved TV dad. Actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando on January 9. He was only 65 years old.

Upon hearing the news, the co-stars who worked alongside him on Full House and later the Netflix spinoff series Fuller House reacted to Bob’s tragic and sudden death with heartfelt tributes. From Andrea Barber, who grew up on the set of Full House, to Juan Pablo Di Pace, it’s clear that Bob was a loved man by all. Read the reactions from his co-stars below.

Bob Saget with his ‘Fuller House’ co-stars. (Netflix/Everett Collection)

Andrea Barber

Andrea played Kimmy Gibbler on Full House and Fuller House. She spent countless hours at the Tanner household and alongside Bob. She remembered Bob loving “so deeply and so fiercely.”

“This one hurts,” she began in her Instagram tribute. “He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again. Bob ended every text, every interaction with “Love you.” Didn’t matter how long or short we’d been apart. He loved so deeply and so fiercely. And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him. This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget – don’t hesitate to tell people you love them. I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him. Rest well, my dear friend. I have no doubt you are making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just as you did here on Earth.”

Andrea Barber
Andrea Barber reacts to Bob Saget’s death. (Instagram)

Juan Pablo Di Pace

Juan Pablo starred as Fernando, Kimmy’s on-again, off-again husband, on Fuller House. He was a recurring star in the first season and became a series regular for seasons 2 through 5.

“An amazingly kind and generous man left us today. Will miss you a lot Bob. So so much…” Juan Pablo captioned two photos that featured Bob on Instagram.

John Brotherton

John Brotherton played Matt Harmon, one of D.J.’s love interests on Fuller House. Like Juan Pablo, John was a recurring player in season 1 and became a series regular for the rest of the show’s run

“His heart was abundantly full of love and kindness for others. Determined to make everyone smile and laugh and love a little more. He was truly the best. Thank you for all the kind words of love and inspiration Bob. You will be infinitely missed by all, forever. Rest in peace, love… and laughter…” John wrote on Instagram.

Elias Harger

Elias Harger starred as Max Fuller, D.J.’s middle child, on Fuller House. Elias posted about the last time he saw his “Grandpa Danny” in a sweet Instagram tribute.

“Nov. 8 was the last day I saw Bob Saget,” Elias wrote. “I was at the showing of my friend McKenna’s movie, Ghostbusters. It was a chance meeting. He will always be my Grandpa Danny. Bob was the true patriarch of Fuller House. He was a warm and loving man. I will miss him a lot. I’m literally in shock.”

Soni Nicole Bringas

Soni Nicole Bringas played Ramona, Kimmy Gibbler’s daughter, on the spinoff series. After hearing the news, Soni posted a simple message on her Instagram Story: “A terribly sad day.”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Power of the Dog, West Side Story win at untelevised Golden Globes

Published

32 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

Power of the Dog, West Side Story win at untelevised Golden Globes 1
google news

Los Angeles (AFP) – “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” on Sunday won the top film prizes at an untelevised Golden Globes that was largely ignored by Hollywood, with awards unveiled via a live blog without any of the usual A-list glamour.

Jane Campion’s dark Western “The Power of the Dog” became only the second film directed by a woman to win the best drama prize. The film also won for best director and best supporting actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake claimed top honors for best comedy or musical, as well as lead and supporting actress prizes for stars Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose.

Will Smith and Nicole Kidman won the prizes for best actor and actress in film dramas for their turns in “King Richard” and “Being the Ricardos.”

But none of the stars were present as usual at the Beverly Hilton, with the ceremony held behind closed doors.

The awards, which are usually closely followed for the immediate boost to box office tallies and Oscar hopes that a Globes win can provide, were hugely overshadowed by a long-brewing row over ethical lapses by the organizers.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of 100-odd entertainment writers with links to foreign publications, has been accused of a litany of failings from corruption to racism.

The Globes are traditionally billed as Tinseltown’s biggest party — in past years, the event was watched by TV audiences of millions, and spawned frenzied debate and memes on social media.

This year, NBC scrapped its broadcast, the HFPA did not offer a livestream, and the event failed to take off on Twitter, where pop culture fans were more preoccupied with the death of US comedian Bob Saget.

– ‘Work to be done’ –

The young stars of “West Side Story” took to Twitter to mark their wins, with Zegler noting that she had been awarded her Globe exactly three years after being cast as an unknown by Spielberg from among 30,000 hopefuls.

“Life is very strange,” she wrote.

DeBose thanked the HFPA while cautioning that further reform is needed.

“There is still work to be done, but when you’ve worked so hard on a project — infused with blood, sweat, tears and love — having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special,” she tweeted.

A Los Angeles Times expose last year found the HFPA had no Black members, opening the floodgates for criticism from across Hollywood including from A-list stars such as Tom Cruise.

Since the scandal broke, the HFPA has rushed through reforms, admitting its biggest ever annual intake, including several Black and other minority members.

It has banned members from accepting lavish gifts and hotel stays from studios courting their votes, and highlighted its philanthropic work.

During the behind-closed-doors ceremony on Sunday, the HFPA tweeted pre-recorded videos from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis praising the group’s community work.

See Also

“I’m proud to be associated with them in this venture,” said Curtis, referring to funding by the HFPA for community programs.

But celebrities were otherwise conspicuously absent from the proceedings, leaving the Golden Globes website’s live blog to inform readers: “No other awards community shows as much love and generosity to others quite like the HFPA!”

– Oscar hopefuls –

Despite the subdued atmosphere surrounding the Globes, three wins apiece for “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” confirm their credentials as contenders for an award season that culminates in March with the Oscars.

Campion’s “Power of the Dog,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, which tackles toxic masculinity in 1920s Montana and was released by Netflix with a limited theatrical run, has received rave reviews.

Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake flopped at the box office but was also adored by critics.

Kenneth Branagh, whose black-and-white account of the outbreak of sectarian violence during the late 1960s in “Belfast” is considered a strong award season contender and had jointly topped the nominations, won only for best screenplay.

Andrew Garfield won best actor in a comedy of musical for “tick, tick … Boom!”, which is based on the semi-autobiographical musical of the same name written by “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson.

“Succession,” HBO’s tale of about a media tycoon’s warring family, topped the television side with three prizes including best drama.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending