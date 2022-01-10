Connect with us

Mary Cosby Shares Quote About "Toxic Reality TV" After Skipping RHOSLC Reunion, Hints at Plans

36 seconds ago

Mary Cosby Shares Shady Quote About "Toxic Reality TV" and "Aggressive Behavior," Plus RHOSLC Star Hints at "Plans" in Separate Cryptic Post
Mary Cosby has had a controversial season on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The pastor and mother was accused of racism after making some shocking comments about costar Jennie Nguyen’s appearance.

According to reports, Mary did not film for the season 2 reunion, which led some viewers to believe she won’t return for season 3. Many of the details are still unknown.

However, Mary recently decided to post a quote about reality television: “TV watching lowers IQ. And it increases rudeness too. … ‘Reality TV is junk food for our brain, and in the same way that junk food rots our teeth and makes us sick, bad reality TV rots our brain and makes us rude,’ says Dr. Marcia Sirota, a psychiatrist.”

She then shared a quote that goes into more detail: “Reality shows have a negative impact on our children in more ways than one. These shows focus on bullying, aggressive behavior and unhealthy competition, and kids often tend to confuse reality TV with the real world.”

In the caption, the Bravo star wrote, “Food For Thought! * Only The Toxic Reality TV Shows* #thingsthatmatter Love you All! Trust The process!! ❤️🙏”

In a separate Instagram post on Sunday, Mary seemed to throw some shade, while hinting at future plans. “Happy Sunday’ 2022,” she said. “You will always know what’ My plans are …From Me.” She then wrote, “Going’ UP!”

The post was accompanied by a video with photos of herself, and a song which featured the phrase “going up” in the chorus.

Her hashtags were also telling: “#realfriends #knowyourworth . . . #do #not #let #nothing #try #to #tellyourstory #loveyouall #seektruth.”

Viewers of RHOSLC are curious to know what this might mean for her future on the show.

Health experts say cloth surgical masks are 'not effective' against omicron

9 mins ago

January 10, 2022

Health experts say cloth surgical masks are 'not effective' against omicron
In March 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci went viral when he said blue face masks were not effective against the novel coronavirus. Face masks were designed to trap large bacteria, not a virus.

For the past two years, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended wearing blue surgical face masks or bandanas for protection against the novel coronavirus.
 
RELATED: Video: Dr. Fauci Explains Why Face Masks Aren’t Necessary
 
Now the CDC agrees with Fauci that blue surgical masks and cloth masks are not effective against Covid-19.

The CDC now claims the best protection against the mild Omicron variant are N95 masks or KN95 masks for adults and children.

N95 masks are “respirator” masks that filter 95% of airborne particles. The white masks are worn by healthcare workers, painters and factory workers to trap bacteria, dust and aerosolized paint.

However, in order to be effective, N95 masks must be fitted by another healthcare worker and it must pass an air test to ensure no air is getting in.

Officials say adults and children should wear N95 masks and eye coverings, in addition to getting three vaccines.

Worcester Medical Director and Director of Pediatric Trauma at UMass Memorial Health Dr. Michael Hirsh said, “Cloth masks and … bandanas and homemade bandanas around their face are not effective against omicron. That is clear.”

He added: “The universal precaution is now one of these better masks, eye coverings and in general, the three doses of the vaccine, your first two and then the booster. That’s your basic level of protection.”

Covid-19 is a novel coronavirus that causes flu-like symptoms. People most affected by COVID include the elderly, immunocompromised, morbidly obese, smokers, and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Posted in Health

Tags: CDC, COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci, face mask, mask mandates, N95 mask

Cops Kill People: Canton Ohio Police Releases Body Camera Footage Of James Williams Being Killed When Officer Recklessly Fires Without Warning [Video]

12 mins ago

January 10, 2022

Cops Kill People: Canton Ohio Police Releases Body Camera Footage Of James Williams Being Killed When Officer Recklessly Fires Without Warning [Video]
It’s almost like they want any excuse to kill people…

Source: picture alliance / Getty

You should go ahead and prepare to see this story lighting up your social media timeline because there is sure to be a lot of arguing about what took place here. According to a report in Ohio’s Star-Advertiser, a 46-year-old Black man named James Williams was gunned down by an unidentified Canton police officer without warning or notice. Subsequently, the body camera footage of the incident has been released and it shows the officer blindly shooting through a wooden fence as Williams can be seen firing his AR-15 rifle into the air to “celebrate” the New Year. To make matters worse, the officer didn’t identify himself as a policeman nor did he give any kind of warning before firing his service weapon.

AFTER he killed Williams, THEN he screamed “POLICE! GET DOWN NOW!”.

James’ wife Marquetta Williams and their small children can be seen gathered on the front porch with their hands raised, probably praying to God that this trigger-happy officer doesn’t shoot them too. Let Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo tell it, this cop “feared for his life” despite the fact that the shooting was directed toward him nor was it particularly near him as he had to leave his cruiser and walk up to the fence.

Word is that the unidentified officer has been placed on administrative leave. Hopefully, Twitter does its thing.

 

Suzanne Somers Learns Of Pal Bob Saget's Death During Live Interview: 'I Can't Believe It' — Watch 

23 mins ago

January 10, 2022

Suzanne Somers
Heartbreaking news. Cameras were rolling when the ‘Three’s Company’ star learned the ‘Full House’ funnyman had died at age 65.

Suzanne Somers, 75, was hit with news her old friend Bob Saget had died while appearing live on Australian television on Jan. 10. Suzanne was mid-interview when the hosts of Studio 10 announced the Full House star was found dead at the Orlando, Florida Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Jan. 9. He was 65. The Three’s Company star seemed shaken by the news, telling host Angela Bishop, “I’m hearing it from you” as she played with a blue shawl draped upon her head.

Suzanne, who appeared as a guest on Full House, remembered working with Bob. She told the hosts, “I would appear on his show from time to time, because right next door at Warner Bros. was my set for Step By Step, where I starred with Patrick Duffy, and we would go over to the Full House set, and it was kind of this wonderful thing that was going on at Warner Bros. at that time.” Still shocked, she stopped herself and said, “I can’t believe it. He’s so young… I’m so, so, so sorry. He was a great guy. Really nice.”

Suzanne Somers was heartbroken to learn her pal Bob Saget had passed away while in the middle of an interview on Australian TV. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)
News of Bob Saget’s death emerged Sunday evening after the comic was found unresponsive at a suite at his Orlando, Florida hotel by security around 4 p.m. Eastern Time. He was on the road touring. Just the night prior, Bob seemed in high spirits as he tweeted a message to his Jacksonville, Florida audience. “Loved tonight’s show [at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall] in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s***.”
Bob rose to fame as deadpan dad Danny Tanner on the beloved 90s sitcom Full House, where he played a widowed father of three raising his daughters with the help of his quirky friends and family. He also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997 and in spite of his family-friendly brand, was also renowned for his bawdy stand-up comedy act. He is survived by wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer.

