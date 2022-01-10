Mary Cosby Shares Quote About “Toxic Reality TV” After Skipping RHOSLC Reunion, Hints at Plans

Mary Cosby has had a controversial season on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The pastor and mother was accused of racism after making some shocking comments about costar Jennie Nguyen’s appearance.

According to reports, Mary did not film for the season 2 reunion, which led some viewers to believe she won’t return for season 3. Many of the details are still unknown.

However, Mary recently decided to post a quote about reality television: “TV watching lowers IQ. And it increases rudeness too. … ‘Reality TV is junk food for our brain, and in the same way that junk food rots our teeth and makes us sick, bad reality TV rots our brain and makes us rude,’ says Dr. Marcia Sirota, a psychiatrist.”

She then shared a quote that goes into more detail: “Reality shows have a negative impact on our children in more ways than one. These shows focus on bullying, aggressive behavior and unhealthy competition, and kids often tend to confuse reality TV with the real world.”

In the caption, the Bravo star wrote, “Food For Thought! * Only The Toxic Reality TV Shows* #thingsthatmatter Love you All! Trust The process!! ❤️🙏”

In a separate Instagram post on Sunday, Mary seemed to throw some shade, while hinting at future plans. “Happy Sunday’ 2022,” she said. “You will always know what’ My plans are …From Me.” She then wrote, “Going’ UP!”

The post was accompanied by a video with photos of herself, and a song which featured the phrase “going up” in the chorus.

Her hashtags were also telling: “#realfriends #knowyourworth . . . #do #not #let #nothing #try #to #tellyourstory #loveyouall #seektruth.”

Viewers of RHOSLC are curious to know what this might mean for her future on the show.