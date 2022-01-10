Celebrities
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen ‘Deeply Saddened’ Over Bob Saget’s Sudden Death
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have broken their silence and released a statement, following the tragic death of their ‘Full House’ dad, Bob Saget.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who starred alongside Bob Saget for the entire 8-season run of Full House, are mourning the actor’s death, following his heartbreaking, and very unexpected passing at age 65 on Jan. 9. In a joint statement, the 35-year-old twins told PEOPLE, “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”
Bob, who recently reprised his role as patriarch Danny Tanner in Netflix’s Full House revival — titled Fuller House — was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. A cause of death was not revealed at the time, but the department said in a statement, “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”
Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi
— Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022
TMZ, who first reported Bob’s death, claim police and fire departments responded to the actor’s hotel around 4 p.m. on Jan. 9 after hotel security found Bob in his room. He was pronounced dead at the scene and a cause of death has not been revealed.
The Full House star had just performed a show as part of his tour in Jacksonville, Florida, and he shared a selfie on social media at 3:45am on the day of his death.
Bob first played Danny Tanner from 1987 to 1995 on the original ABC sitcom before he reprised the role from 2016 to 2020 for the follow-up series. He was also the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.
Celebrities
Dave Coulier’s ‘Heart Is Broken’ Over Bob Saget’s Sudden Death: ‘My Forever Brother’
Dave Coulier, who starred alongside Bob Saget as Uncle Joey on ‘Full House,’ has paid tribute to America’s favorite dad with a heartbreaking statement.
The tributes to Bob Saget continue to pour in after the comedian and Full House star’s shocking and sudden passing at 65 years old. Dave Coulier, who played the beloved role of Uncle Joey Gladstone alongside Bob’s Danny Tanner, is sharing his heartbreak after the death of his close friend. “My heart is broken,” Dave tweeted. “I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”
My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.
— Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) January 10, 2022
Bob and Dave were two of America’s most beloved father figures on Full House from 1987 to 1995, and they later reprised their roles in the sequel series, Fuller House, from 2017 to 2020. News broke on January 9 that Bob was found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando and was pronounced dead at the scene. Bob was currently on his comedy tour.
Hotel security found the comedian, per a statement from the Orange Country Sheriff’s Office. They contacted emergency services who responded at approximately 4 p.m. eastern time. No cause of death has been determined, but the statement added that “detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”
Tributes of shock and disbelief were immediate from Hollywood and beyond. Joining Dave in his sentiments about his longtime co-star was fellow Full House star John Stamos. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” John, who starred as Uncle Jesse in the series, tweeted on the evening of January 9.
Actress Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter DJ in the ’90s sitcom, also took to Twitter upon hearing the news to pay tribute to her TV dad. “I don’t know what to say,” she wrote. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”
Bob is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, whom he married in 2018. He is also the proud father of three girls — Jennifer, Aubrey, and Lara.
Celebrities
RIP: James Mtume Dead at 76
Renowned percussionist, songwriter, and singer James Mtume passed away suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 9. His cause of death is unknown. He was 76.
Mtume, real name James Forman, was a jazz and R&B musician, record producer, activist, and radio personality.
“A lot of folks didn’t know that Mtume was so political and savvy in so many different areas,” said Fatiyn Muhammad, the host of the WBLS radio show Open Line.
“I felt like the air got sucked out the room. Mtume was a special individual,” he said on Sunday.
In 2008, Mtume (far left) celebrated Rev. Al Sharpton‘s birthday with Dominique Sharpton and Gov. David Paterson at the Sheraton Hotel & Towers in New York.
Mtume was discovered by legendary trumpeter Miles Davis who took the young musician on tour with him between 1971 and 1975.
Mtume later formed an R&B group called Mtume, which is best known for the 1983 R&B hit song “Juicy Fruit.” The song has been repeatedly sampled by rappers, most notably The Notorious B.I.G. in his hit single “Juicy” in 1994. The band Mtume also had a top-5 R&B hit with the single “You, Me, and He”.
Mtume’s father, James Heath, was a world-famous saxophonist of the Heath Brothers. However, he was raised by James Forman, also a jazz musician who played with jazz legends Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, according to Mtume.
“So, when I’m growing up, maybe at dinner one night, there’s Dizzy Gillespie, another night, there’s John Coltrane [or] Thelonious Monk.
“I was only 10 years old, so I didn’t know how deep it was, but I did know it was extraordinary hearing these conversations with these great jazz musicians,” he told the Philadelphia Tribune.
“At the same time, I’m growing up listening to the birth of R&B and soul — there’s James Brown, The Temptations, Motown — so I had a very interesting musical background coming up.”
In the 1980s, Mtume and Reggie Lucas co-wrote hits such as “Never Knew Love Like This before” which won a Grammy Award for R&B superstar Stephanie Mills.
Celebrities
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Admits Things Are ‘Stressful’ At Home As She Ditches Kody’s Thanksgiving
As Christine Brown celebrated Thanksgiving away from Kody Brown on the Jan. 9 episode of ‘Sister Wives,’ she admitted that things weren’t going great for her at home.
Christine Brown traveled to Utah to spend Thanksgiving with her daughter, Aspyn, and Aspyn’s husband, Mitch, on the Jan. 9 episode of Sister Wives. Christine and her kids decided they didn’t want to follow the strict COVID-19 rules that Kody Brown had put in place for the holiday, so they opted to spend the holiday away from the larger family. Janelle Brown and her kids did the same, while Robyn Brown and Meri Brown stuck to the script and celebrated Thanksgiving with Kody.
Discussions about how to handle COVID have been a major focal point of the show this season, and it continued to drive a wedge between Kody and Christine this week. “I’m sorry, but it’s not enough to have Kody come over for a few hours a week to make us stay here [and follow all the rules] just for that,” Christine explained. “It’s not worth it. He’s like, ‘I don’t think you should go anywhere.’ I’m like…’I am.’”
Christine said that she shared Kody’s pre-holiday rules with Aspyn, and Aspyn admitted that she wouldn’t be able to follow them. “[She] called me immediately in tears,” Christine said. “She’s like, ‘I cannot follow these rules. It’s impossible.’ And she was like, ‘Since I can’t come for Christmas, it’s ridiculous. I can’t see my family. So I need you to come for Thanksgiving.” Christine also added that she made the decision to spend Thanksgiving away from Kody for her kids, not for herself.
Once Christine got to Utah, she had no regrets about her choice. “We’re just having so much fun,” she gushed. “it’s so relaxing and so wonderful. I could definitely get used to this. I think part of the reason it’s so nice and easy going and pleasant is because it’s super stressful at home. Things are just bad at home. I think part of the reason Thanksgiving is so nice is because I can just leave all the stress and have it be easy. The relationship I have with my kids is the most important relationship I have. I’m grateful I was able to see them this year. I’m glad I didn’t let COVID control my life.”
