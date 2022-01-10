News
Michael Lang, Woodstock festival co-creator, dies at 77
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Lang, a co-creator and promoter of the 1969 Woodstock music festival that served as a touchstone for generations of music fans, has died.
Michael Pagnotta, a spokesperson for Lang’s family, said Sunday the 77-year-old had been battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma and passed away Saturday at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
“He was absolutely an historic figure, and also a great guy,” Pagnotta, who said he had known Lang for about 30 years, told The Associated Press. “Both of those thing go hand in hand.”
Along with partners Artie Kornfeld, John Roberts and Joel Rosenman, Lang put together the festival billed as “three days of peace and music” in the summer of 1969 as the Vietnam War raged and led increasing numbers of disaffected young Americans to turn away from traditional mores and embraced a lifestyle that celebrated freedom of expression.
Roughly 400,000 people descended on the hamlet of Bethel, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of New York City and endured miles-long traffic jams, torrential rains, food shortages and overwhelmed sanitary facilities. More than 30 acts performed on the concert’s main stage at the base of a hill on land owned by farmer Max Yasgur, and concertgoers were treated to iconic performances from artists including Jimi Hendrix, Carlos Santana, The Who and Jefferson Airplane.
Lang, sporting a head of bushy brown hair, is seen throughout Michael Wadleigh’s 1970 documentary movie that chronicled the festival.
“From the beginning, I believed that if we did our job right and from the heart, prepared the ground and set the right tone, people would reveal their higher selves and create something amazing,” Lang wrote in his memoir, “The Road to Woodstock.”
Lang and others sought to mount a concert in 2019 commemorating the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock, but the endeavor ultimately was scrapped due to financial issues and difficulty securing a venue. In an interview with the AP at the time, Lang called the experience “a really bizarre trip,” and said he still hoped to hold the concert in the future.
Although Woodstock often is viewed as creating the template for large-scale music festivals, it wasn’t the first to take place in the U.S. Two years earlier, the Monterey Pop festival drew about 200,000 people to California, and in 1968 the Miami Pop Festival followed, which Lang also organized. But Woodstock nonetheless holds an indelible place in history.
“A lot of them are modeled after Woodstock — Bonnaroo and Coachella, in particular,” Lang said of other festivals in a 2009 interview. “There was a ritual that was created that keeps getting replicated.”
News
Bears at Vikings: Slideshow
Here are some photos of the Minnesota Vikings’ season finale against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday.
News
Broncos’ Justin Simmons on Vic Fangio’s firing: “Whoever we have that comes in is going to get a hungry group”
Calling Vic Fangio “a guy that I’ve always wanted in my corner,” Justin Simmons admitted the defense could’ve done more to help save the former Broncos head coach’s job.
But the Broncos safety and face of the franchise also remained bullish about the future, arguing the foundation is in place for a return to relevancy after Fangio was fired Sunday morning following a 19-30 record over three straight losing seasons.
“Whoever we have that comes in is going to get a hungry group, because we’re tired of losing,” Simmons said.
“I know there’s questions about the ownership and the head coach and the quarterback, there are the hot-button topics, but if you look at the foundation aspect of it — we’ve got a lot of great young players and some veteran players who got extended lately (and are returning). Many of the pieces are in place.”
Simmons said he’ll spend time this offseason pondering why the Broncos couldn’t get more critical stops on defense to close out wins, both this season and going back over the previous two under Fangio. That is despite the defense ranking third in the NFL at 18.9 points allowed per game heading into Sunday’s regular season finales across the league.
“The (second) Raiders game this year, the Browns, the Eagles, (Saturday) against the Chiefs — it was 28-24 and we couldn’t get a stop to get the offense the ball back,” Simmons said. “Those are the things that I’ll be thinking about this offseason. I’m going to do my part from a leadership standpoint and it’s going to get figured out. Because we win those games, potentially, if we can get off the field, and we’re having a totally different conversation right now.”
Simmons believes Fangio will get another job in the NFL “quickly,” likely as a defensive coordinator. And as for what Simmons wants in the Broncos’ new head coach, the safety said the organizations needs someone “who, leadership-wise, is through the roof.”
“It’s going to be great to learn from a new coach, because I always try to grow and pick new things up from each coach I’ve had,” Simmons said. “I just want the new coach to know he’s getting a hungry group. I don’t think I’ve ever been more hungry in my entire career. “
News
Giants’ season ends miserably with loss to Washington at MetLife
The Giants, who fired two-time Super Bowl winning GM Jerry Reese midseason in 2017, had Dave Gettleman and his family and friends on the MetLife Stadium sideline pregame Sunday for photos and a send-off.
That’s a special kind of mismanagement and lack of wherewithal, paying more tribute to a 19-46 GM than to a man who shepherded two championships.
But that’s the modern day Giants.
Meanwhile, Joe Judge’s team predictably concluded his second season with a 22-7 loss to Washington at MetLife Stadium, dragged down by the anvil of Gettleman’s personnel mismanagement.
Gettleman’s time here is over and Judge’s future hung in the balance as the stands emptied.
Jake Fromm threw his first career NFL touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, a 22-yarder to Darius Slayton to draw within 12-7.
But the defense immediately got the ball shoved it down their throats for 66 rushing yards on an insurance TD drive by the visitors, capped by an 18-yard Antonio Gibson TD run.
Fromm and the offense were mostly embarrassing, never more so than when Judge ran two quarterback sneaks from victory formation with his offense backed up against its own goal line in the second quarter.
Calling it on 3rd and 9 from the Giants’ 4-yard line drew national criticism on social media. The worst part, though, was that it was Judge and Freddie Kitchens’ only real option to free enough room to punt.
Fromm had dribbled a pass at fullback Eli Penny’s feet, and Penny had false-started on the two plays prior. And Gettleman’s pathetic offensive line has only one player, left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is good enough to start for this team in 2022.
That’s four years after the GM came in to fix the offensive front.
The Giants’ sales job on Gettleman’s end as a retirement shouldn’t be confused with a firing. Call it whatever you want. This has been an absolute disaster the past four years, and the blame for it lies at the feet of ownership, primarily John Mara.
Mara had yet to address anyone’s job status as of game’s end.
Michael Lang, Woodstock festival co-creator, dies at 77
Bears at Vikings: Slideshow
Broncos’ Justin Simmons on Vic Fangio’s firing: “Whoever we have that comes in is going to get a hungry group”
Andy Cohen Names “Most Iconic” Housewife, Talks RHOM Reunion
Giants’ season ends miserably with loss to Washington at MetLife
Kourtney Kardashian Models Sheer, Flesh-Colored SKIMS Catsuit With Gloves – Photos
Wild winger Kevin Fiala shows maturity (and the winning goal) after benching
Gophers lose tight ends coach Clay Patterson to promotion at Colorado
Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Is ’Amazing’ In ‘The Tender Bar’ As She Opens Movie Swag Box — Watch
Ravens TE Mark Andrews adds to historic year by breaking franchise single-season receptions record
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News4 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1