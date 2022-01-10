News
Minnesota’s government salary cap remains point of frustration for local cities and counties
Amid a tight labor market and changing industry dynamics heralded by the pandemic, local city and county associations are continuing efforts to repeal a Minnesota law capping the salary of local government employees.
“We have never been able to find another state that has any kind of limit like this,” said Gary Carlson, the intergovernmental relations director with the League of Minnesota Cities.
City managers in Burnsville, Blaine and Maple Grove are the latest to join a list of over 80 public employees authorized to earn salaries above the cap through a state program that allows exemptions to the law based on local factors.
Carlson and other critics of the law argue the salary cap hinders local government employer’s efforts toward pay equity, recruitment and the ability to offer salary adjustments for increased responsibilities. A bill introduced in the Minnesota House last year aimed to repeal the law entirely.
Under current Minnesota law, employees of political subdivisions may not be paid a salary above 110 percent of the governor’s salary. The cap, adjusted annually for inflation, is set at $192,144 in 2022.
Over the decades, changes to the law have increased the salary limit and eliminated restrictions for some government employees.
The current law exempts school districts and does not restrict the pay of elected officials, such as county attorneys and sheriffs.
Still, Carlson said governments face increasing competition from non-profits, out-of-state entities and private sector employers who can promise higher pay and bigger steps up the ladder to top-performing employees.
WAIVER PROGRAM
The Minnesota Management and Budget Office issues waivers to government employers who’ve applied and been approved to pay a salary exceeding the cap. The waiver ties a new salary limit to a particular government job, rather than the individual employee. Once a waiver is secured, the waiver salary limit is also adjusted annually for inflation.
Scott County successfully obtained a waiver in 2019 for the county administrator role, according to state data. The City of Mankato and City of Lakeville obtained waivers for their city manager roles the following year.
However, the new salary cap authorized in all three waivers landed short of what the government employer had initially requested.
Carlson said even employers who’ve obtained a waiver may have little “breathing room” to offer competitive pay increases.
Matt Massman, executive director of the Minnesota Inter-County Association, said compensation decisions for government employees should be left in the hands of local elected officials, who are accountable to the public.
Massman said a statewide process for determining compensation of top local government employees “turns accountability on its head.”
In an email to Southwest News Media, state Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter said MMB takes no position on whether or not local cities and counties are best suited to make compensation decisions.
He said the agency considers information sent by the local government when determining which jobs will receive an exemption to the law.
“For example, we look at whether the position requires special expertise that is difficult to find in the market or if there is data supporting challenges in attracting or retaining qualified individuals,” Schowalter wrote.
Cities and counties may also provide examples of applicants turning down job offers due to salary limits.
“A demonstration of actual challenges to recruitment and retention are factors to support an exception to the salary cap,” Schowalter wrote. “MMB does not consider factors other than those listed and required by statute when considering requests.”
To determine the salary tied to the waiver, MMB reviews cities or entities of similar size to maintain parity among similar jurisdictions, he added.
EFFORTS TO REPEAL
State Rep. Sandra Masin, DFL-Eagan, introduced a bill to repeal the salary cap last year.
The repeal efforts sparked opposition from State Rep. Bjorn Olson, R-Elmore, during a hearing by the House Local Government Committee in February.
“I guess I would just question the logic behind why a city administrator, for example, should warrant pay that exceeds an executive who is responsible for 5.64 million Minnesotans?” Olson questioned. “I think if we don’t worry about this a little bit we’ll allow cities to completely explode their pay to city administrators.”
Looking ahead, Carlson said efforts to repeal the salary cap face an uphill battle in the Legislature.
With higher priority issues on the table, and an election upcoming, it’s unlikely the cap will be repealed in the upcoming session.
“There’s always this scrutiny of the public sector,” Carlson said. “I think, politically, it’s very difficult to repeal.”
Cowen: Yale, Princeton take stand against student freedom
For anyone who believes that America’s elite institutions of higher learning are taken far too seriously, the last two years have been bracing. Of course I am referring to COVID policy, in particular the current efforts of Princeton and Yale to restrict the off-campus movements of their students in fairly radical ways.
This week Yale sent out an email laying out requirements for returning students. According to the Yale Daily News, there will be a campus-wide quarantine until Feb. 7, which may be extended. Furthermore, students “may not visit New Haven businesses or eat at local restaurants (even outdoors) except for curbside pickup.”
Meanwhile, in Princeton, the university issued this announcement on Dec. 27: “Beginning January 8 through mid-February, all undergraduate students who have returned to campus will not be permitted to travel outside of Mercer County or Plainsboro Township for personal reasons, except in extraordinary circumstances. … We’ll revisit and, if possible, revise this travel restriction by February 15.”
These two elite American institutions have lost their moorings. Can you imagine your school telling you not to leave the county? (Though Princeton sports teams are somehow exempted.)
If Princeton or Yale took the position that the current state of COVID is so potentially dangerous that the entire university must be shut down, that would at least be consistent (and, in March 2020, I agreed with that view). But these policies do not and indeed cannot insulate these universities from the outside world. The omicron strain is going to spread at Princeton and Yale regardless of whether students gather at Hoagie Haven or Modern Apizza.
The selectivity is stunning. The Princeton policy restricts the travel of undergraduates, but what of the other people affiliated with the university, such as faculty, staff or contractors? The Yale policy prevents students from patronizing local New Haven businesses, but what if a professor wants to drive up to Cambridge?
The assumption seems to be that the virus spreads in particular ways that can be controlled by a university with virtually no enforcement apparatus. It is all but impossible to imagine an enforcement of these rules that is in any way universal and fair.
What about the risk from keeping the students together in dorms? Princeton has a 20-student limit on gatherings, but if the virus is that dangerous, can a group of 19 students be justified? Masks are useful, but they are not a cure-all and not always of sufficient quality. Keep in mind that as of last semester, when the more dangerous delta variant was dominant, Princeton’s eating clubs were open.
Perhaps the strongest defense of these policies is this: Universities can only do so much. And if they don’t want to shut down, at least they can institute rules to help limit the spread of the virus until the omicron wave passes.
I doubt these policies will significantly limit the spread of COVID. But my objection is more fundamental: They put universities in the untenable position of both panicking about COVID and treating COVID as trivial. Given the purpose of a university as an educational leader, a university that is hypocritical and rhetorically corrupt is failing outright.
The restrictions also show these universities as content to treat their students much worse than their faculty and staff — a faculty and staff that is typically older and thus more at risk for COVID. The liberty of Yale students to visit a local bookshop or grocer is less important than freedom of movement for faculty and administrators.
Imagine the reaction if a professor or a dean told a student: “I will go out and about and do largely as I please. But you have to stay on campus, so you do not infect me.” It would be considered outrageous, and rightly so.
Right now some of America’s top universities are essentially sending that message — in the process telling the world that they are not morally serious. They should not be surprised, then, when the world starts believing them.
Tyler Cowen is a syndicated columnist.
Patriots-Bills Wild Card playoff game set for Saturday night
It’s time for round three.
The Patriots will visit Buffalo for their Wild Card playoff game Saturday at 8:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
The Pats dropped to the No. 6 seed in the AFC bracket after losing to Miami this weekend, while the Bills clinched the AFC East title and No. 3 seed upon beating the Jets. Buffalo is expected to be a home favorite Saturday.
The Pats and Bills split their season series, starting famously with a 14-10 New England road win in early December. Amid swirling 50 MPH winds, the Patriots rushed on 94% of their offensive snaps and paired that run-heavy plan with stingy defense that shut out Buffalo on its final two drives, both of which reached the red zone. The victory lifted the Pats into first place in the AFC East, a perch they fell from three weeks later.
In the rematch, Bills quarterback Josh Allen played arguably the finest game of his career, going 30-of-47 for 314 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed 12 times for 64 yards, helping Buffalo become the first team to never punt against a Bill Belichick-coached defense. The Bills led by as many as 13 in the second half, then killed a building Patriots comeback by mounting a 75-yard scoring drive that left 2:30 on the clock.
Allen hit tight end Dawson Knox with a 2-yard touchdown pass to cap the drive and all but clinch a 33-21 win.
Pats rookie quarterback Mac Jones endured the worst performance of his young career, completing 14 of 32 passes for 145 yards and two interceptions.
“I think it was obvious that the Bills were the better team when we went against them,” Jones said post-game. “We have to go back and do what we can do really well, fix what we can fix, control what we can control.”
Including that Dec. 26 defeat, the Patriots finished the regular season having lost three of their last four. Buffalo, meanwhile, closed on a four-game win streak and claimed its second straight division crown. The Bills also posted the NFL’s best point differential, finishing with a top-5 scoring offense and top-5 scoring defense.
Since Buffalo coach Sean McDermott took over in 2017, the Pats have struggled against his defenses, averaging 20 offensive points per game. They haven’t thrown a touchdown pass versus the Bills since 2019. But overall, they’re 7-3 during that stretch, while losing three of the last four.
The Patriots and Bills have only met in the postseason once before. The Boston Patriots won 26-8 in a 1963 AFL playoff showdown.
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 16-13 season-ending loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers
The Ravens saw their season come to a disappointing end Sunday after a 16-13 overtime loss to the Steelers in Baltimore. Here’s what we learned from the Ravens’ sixth straight loss:
On the last day of their 2021 season, the Ravens had to confront the fact they weren’t quite good enough.
Hope visited M&T Bank Stadium for a brief patch of Sunday afternoon. The Ravens could not help but glance at the scoreboard, which told them the Jacksonville Jaguars were smacking around the Indianapolis Colts. This was the most improbable of three pieces of help they needed to duck into the playoffs.
The Ravens were handling their own business, too, knocking the Pittsburgh Steelers on their heels with powerful runs and disruptive defense. As the fourth quarter began, they stood 11 yards from a touchdown that would put them up 17-6, a commanding lead in a game short on coherent offense.
Quarterback Tyler Huntley saw the team’s best pass-catcher, Mark Andrews, flash open in the end zone. He thought he had space but did not put enough mustard on his pass, which ended up in the clutches of Pittsburgh cornerback Cameron Sutton. The Ravens’ chances for extending their season would never look so bright again.
Afterward, they spoke of the opportunities that had slipped through their fingers — the passes they did not catch, the third- and fourth-down stands they did not make. They had made similar comments so many times over the previous six weeks, as they watched a promising season fall apart one excruciatingly close loss at a time. This time, it hit them that there would be no next week.
“We can’t say ‘what if,’” Huntley said. “We have to face the facts of what happened.”
Teams that belong in the playoffs don’t lose their last six games, even if five of those losses came by a combined eight points.
The Ravens were determined. They did not quit on one another when injuries ripped away their starting backfield, their left tackle, their three top cornerbacks and their former MVP quarterback. No loss crushed their will to look forward.
Coach John Harbaugh told them they would point back to this season some day when dispensing lessons on resilience to their children. “You’re going to be able to tell them this story,” he said.
But it was not the story the Ravens wanted to write in 2021. They did not want to be the team that just missed again and again, that talked about what might have been if an ankle had not turned or a ligament had not torn. They all believed they could be the last team standing. Instead, they were not one of the last 14. The whys and hows did not matter so much.
“The first half of the season, we found a way to win these games, [but] in the second half, we didn’t,” running back Latavius Murray said. “So, I appreciate [Harbaugh] for saying we fought and whatnot, but I think all of us are going to look back and just realize we didn’t get it done — we still had a chance, but we didn’t get it done.”
The Ravens couldn’t ‘find a play’ without their best playmaker, Lamar Jackson.
With the Ravens driving in overtime, Huntley had an open look at his best target, Andrews, and threw far enough behind him that Andrews could not get a hand on the ball.
This final misfire was emblematic of Huntley’s worst day as a professional quarterback. He turned the ball over three times and could not compensate by hitting his receivers downfield. If you’re going to be a conservative quarterback in the NFL, you cannot also be mistake-prone.
So let’s set aside any notion that the Ravens were fine without Jackson. As badly as he struggled in the weeks before he hurt his ankle against the Cleveland Browns, they lost their sense of offensive possibility with him on the sideline. The miraculous rallies we saw against the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings, the deep passing displays we saw in the early weeks of the season, were no longer on the table.
That’s not meant as a backhanded dis to Huntley, who helped put the Ravens in position to win every game he started. It’s just to say that Jackson remains the team’s centerpiece, and we should not be surprised they lost their last four games, all must-win, without him.
Huntley made a costly unforced error in the first quarter when he tried to pick up a low snap from Bradley Bozeman instead of falling on the rain-slicked ball. It was a rare case of the preternaturally chill backup overreaching on a play with little upside. The Steelers, who needed all the help they could get to score, had to drive just 29 yards to go up 3-0.
On the next possession, Huntley tried to feather a pass to Andrews but overshot and dropped it into the arms of Pittsburgh safety Terrell Edmunds, who did a nice job picking the ball off the turf.
Huntley had a chance to give the Ravens a two-score lead when he saw Andrews flash open in the end zone early in the fourth quarter. Instead of zipping the ball, however, he threw tentatively, giving Sutton enough time to pick it off.
“I couldn’t drive the ball how I wanted,” Huntley said.
Andrews defended Huntley’s read, saying he could have done more. “I think it’s a touchdown if I just go back to the ball,” he said.
No one should put this loss entirely on the quarterback. Marquise Brown dropped a touchdown pass just before halftime and could not hang on to a catch along the sideline in the waning seconds of regulation. The game film will surely reveal other culprits. The Ravens scored one offensive touchdown over their last two games, which they lost by a combined four points.
“We fell short in numerous games here down the stretch in the sense that we just couldn’t find a play,” Harbaugh said. “We couldn’t find a play that we needed.”
Would Jackson have found that play? Impossible to say, but he is the man the Ravens turn to when they have no other answers. Without him, they could not be the team they hoped to become when the season started.
The Ravens need a more reliable plan at offensive tackle.
The Ravens prioritized their offensive line last offseason after the right side faltered in a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. They will have to go back to the drawing board after surrendering more sacks than any other team in 2021.
General manager Eric DeCosta signed a stalwart in right guard Kevin Zeitler, who was their best offensive lineman this year. Bradley Bozeman’s shift to center succeeded more often than not. But their plan to protect the edges with Ronnie Stanley and veteran Alejandro Villanueva failed from the first snap of the season on.
We saw the ripples again Sunday as the Steelers sacked Huntley three times and hit him six times in the first half. The line played better after that as the Ravens turned to their power running game, but their inability to score early came back to bite them.
You could argue the Ravens have the options they need in-house, with Stanley recuperating from ankle surgery and right tackle Ja’Wuan James expected to be ready after he missed this season with a torn Achilles. But if the Ravens don’t use draft picks and free-agent dollars to add quality tackles behind Stanley and James, they will be falling into the same trap that claimed them this year. Their entire plan, including the decision to trade Orlando Brown Jr., was predicated on Stanley’s health, but they can’t afford to count on him for next season, even if they hope he will return to his All-Pro form from 2019. James could be an above-average right tackle, but he hasn’t played anything close to a full season since 2018.
The Ravens began to address these issues by extending Patrick Mekari, an ideal utility lineman who filled in admirably at right tackle this season. They need to assume Stanley and James will not be available for every game and draft a tackle who’s ready to play in 2022 and to start in the years beyond.
Ben Roethlisberger was far from vintage form, but he bade the Ravens an appropriate farewell.
We spent the week talking about all the times Roethlisberger had shrugged off vicious hits to rally the Steelers past the Ravens. “The Terminator,” defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale called him, paying his respects ahead of Roethlisberger’s final regular-season game.
For most of the afternoon, Roethlisberger looked like a player who had stayed one season too long. He could not hurt the Ravens downfield and lobbed passes that begged to be intercepted.
Somehow, he shook just enough rust off for the fourth quarter and overtime. On third-and-9, with less than six minutes left in the fourth, he found Ray-Ray McCloud for 20 yards, his second longest completion of the day. A few moments later, he hit tight end Pat Freiermuth for 11 yards on third-and-6. In overtime, he connected with Freiermuth for another 14 yards on third-and-7 and to McCloud for 10 yards on fourth-and-8.
The Ravens could never crush the last bit of life from him.
“I pay respect where respect is due,” defensive end Calais Campbell said. “We made it hard on him. … He’s a legend for making the critical plays in big moments.”
Some will spin this as a last brilliant stand for a Hall of Fame player, but that’s not quite right. Roethlisberger did not turn back time. We saw him in diminished form, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt. He dredged up just enough throws to win on an afternoon marked by ugly football. And it fit as his final note on a rivalry that was always more about survival than beauty.
Injuries were the Ravens’ greatest enemy, but they know they must look for more than better luck.
As thoughts turn to the offseason, we can say the Ravens will probably be better in 2022 even if they do not make significant overhauls to their roster and coaching staff.
When they showed up to training camp, they reasonably expected to have the league’s best running attack and one of its best secondaries. DeCosta and Harbaugh built everything around these strengths.
The team we saw as the season wound on — last in passing defense, 18 points per game over the last nine — did not live up to that vision. The Ravens lost too many of the players who were supposed to give them their identity.
When they come back to work this summer, we’ll presumably see Jackson and Stanley and Marlon Humphrey and J.K. Dobbins and so on. The group that could not hold on against the Steelers will be a fading memory.
But there are fundamental improvements to be made. The Ravens must restock their offensive and defensive lines. They must reexamine offensive concepts that have grown stale since they ran over the league in 2019. They must figure out whether to make an enormous financial commitment to Jackson and how to nurse him through the hiccups in confidence we saw this year.
This was not a team that came close to meeting its goals, so the self-assessment — a traditional strength for this coach and front office — must be unforgiving.
“We’re going to hit the lab,” Andrews promised after a monumental individual season (107 catches, 1,361 yards, nine touchdowns) and a disappointing team one.
Safety Chuck Clark didn’t even take questions because he had but one thing to say: “Just watch how we bounce back.”
