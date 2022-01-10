News
Missouri virus hospitalizations sets record as cases surge
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The number of people being treated for COVID-19 across Missouri continues to set records as virus cases surge across the state and strain hospital capacity.
The state Department of Health and Senior Services said 3,235 people were hospitalized with the virus statewide and about 15% of the state’s hospital beds remained available.
That number just topped 2,900 for the first time on Friday and exceeded the record of 2,862 set in December 2020.
Statewide, the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases also hit a record Saturday at 7,058 cases before declining to 6,983 on Sunday.
Authorities: 3 Missouri residents die in Indiana car crash
GREENCASTLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say three travelers from Missouri are dead after a single-vehicle crash in western Indiana.
A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle crashed on Interstate 70 westbound near the 24-mile marker on Saturday afternoon.
Authorities say icy road conditions caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The car traveled off the interstate and rolled several times before hitting a tree.
Three people were pronounced dead. They were 58-year-old Glen A. Jackson, 57-year-old Rose M. Jackson, and 35-year-old and Amber Johnson. All were from New Madrid, Missouri. A juvenile was hospitalized for injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.
NFL playoff field is set: Tennessee Titans secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while the Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers play their way in on the season’s final day
The AFC playoffs will be running through Music City, and the Tennessee Titans should have Derrick Henry back for their first game this postseason.
The Tennessee Titans, who used an NFL-high 91 players — the most ever in a non-strike season — clinched their first No. 1 seed since 2008 and their third overall. They needed only a win Sunday, though they made it interesting before holding off the Houston Texans 28-25 to clinch the AFC’s top spot.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel noted nobody hands out T-shirts and hats for clinching the top seed.
“We understand we’re in the Elite Eight,” Vrabel said. “We’ve moved on to the second round of the playoffs without having to play a playoff game.”
This postseason will feature seven teams that missed the playoffs last season: the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.
The Raiders earned the final berth Sunday night with a 35-32 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Daniel Carlson’s 47-yard field goal as overtime expired. If the teams had tied, both would have qualified and the Pittsburgh Steelers would have been eliminated.
“We knew no matter what, we didn’t want a tie,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. “We wanted to win the football game.”
The Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) beat the Denver Broncos on Saturday and needed the Titans to lose to clinch the AFC’s top seed. The Titans’ win locked in the Chiefs as the No. 2 seed thanks to Tennessee (12-5) holding the tiebreaker after beating Kansas City 27-3 on Oct. 24 in Nashville. The Chiefs will host the Steelers on Sunday night in the wild-card round.
Only the Green Bay Packers (13-4) had their playoff seeding set as the NFC’s No. 1 seed going into the final week of the regular season. The AFC had teams fighting for the final two wild-card spots, and the 49ers were trying to hold on to the final NFC wild-card berth.
The Indianapolis Colts came in on a roll with seven Pro Bowl players and needing only to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars to reach the playoffs. Instead, the Colts blew a wild-card berth by losing their seventh straight road game to the Jaguars 26-11.
Ben Roethlisberger will play at least one more game after Carlson’s kick ended the possibility of a chaotic tie in Las Vegas. The Steelers (9-7-1) had been on the outside looking in until the Colts’ loss, and they beat the Baltimore Ravens 16-13 in overtime. Then they had to wait and watch in case the Raiders and Chargers tied before clinching the No. 7 seed.
“I’m just happy for Ben,” Steelers kicker Chris Boswell said. “We’re sending him to the playoffs. This team deserves it.”
The fifth-seeded Raiders (10-7) will visit the fourth-seeded Bengals (10-7) on Saturday afternoon in the first game of the wild-card round. The AFC North champion Bengals routed the Raiders 32-13 in Las Vegas in November.
The Buffalo Bills (11-6) clinched their second straight AFC East title and the No. 3 seed by beating the New York Jets 27-10. They will host the sixth-seeded Patriots (10-7) on Saturday night in New England’s first wild-card game on the road under coach Bill Belichick. The Pats’ 17 previous playoff berths all came as AFC East champs.
The Patriots lost three of their last four, including 33-24 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Each team won on the other’s home field, with the Patriots throwing only three passes to win 14-10 in Buffalo while the Bills won 33-21 on Dec. 26 in Foxborough, Mass.
In the NFC, the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) clinched the No. 2 seed by downing the Carolina Panthers 41-17. The Bucs will host the seventh-seeded Eagles (9-8) in the first wild-card game Sunday.
The third-seeded Cowboys (12-5), who routed the Eagles on Saturday night, will host the sixth-seeded 49ers (10-7) in the second wild-card game Sunday afternoon. The 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-24 in overtime to earn their second playoff berth in three seasons.
The Rams (12-5) won their third NFC West title in five seasons with coach Sean McVay when the Cardinals lost 38-30 to the Seattle Seahawks for their fourth loss in five games.
The Rams’ loss dropped them to the No. 4 seed, and they will host the fifth-seeded Cardinals (11-6) on Monday night, Jan. 17, in the wild-card round. Each team won as the visitor in the two matchups this season. The Cardinals won 37-20 in October at SoFi Stadium, and the Rams won 30-23 last month in Arizona.
“Playing on the road has been good to us, so it will be a plus if we can go out and handle business the same way,” Cardinals defensive back Jalen Thompson said.
NFL playoff schedule
Wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 15
- Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals, 3:30 p.m., NBC-5
- New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m., CBS-2
Sunday, Jan. 16
- Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, noon, FOX-32
- San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys, 3:30 p.m., CBS-2
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs, 7:15 p.m., NBC-5
Monday, Jan. 17
- Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC-7
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday Jan. 23
- NFC lowest remaining seed at Green Bay Packers, TBD
- AFC lowest remaining seed at Tennessee Titans, TBD
- TBD, TBD
- TBD, TBD
Conference championships
Sunday, Jan. 30
- AFC lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 2:05 p.m., CBS-2
- NFC lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 5:40 p.m., FOX-32
Super Bowl LVI
Sunday, Feb. 13, Inglewood, Calif.
- Conference championship winners, 5:30 p.m., NBC-5
Marshall fire: FEMA can’t help everyone; homeowners encouraged to accept community’s help
Residents who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire can’t be guaranteed that FEMA will fill the gap between what insurance covers and the cost of rebuilding. They do have, however, access to federal loans to help fill those gaps.
“FEMA’s assistance is capped at a certain amount, so if people are insured, it’s not always guaranteed that FEMA will help meet those unmet needs,” FEMA representative Adam Heyns told residents who joined federal, state and local representatives during a virtual town hall meeting on Sunday.
Heyns said Small Business Administration low interest disaster loans can be accessed.
Additionally, state Rep. Tracey Bernett encouraged residents to accept the “outpouring of help” that’s being offered in the wake of the disaster.
“So many people here in Boulder County, across the state, and from around the country have stepped up; and are helping in many ways, with their time and talent and their treasure,” said Bernett, who represents District 12, which includes Louisville and Lafayette. “Let go of your hesitations, and accept the help that is being offered right now. Think of it not as donations or charity, but as one big hug coming from people all over the world.”
Federal assistance was only one of the concerns addressed on Sunday. Prior to the town hall, Louisville and Superior residents were able to submit questions to be answered during the meeting pertaining to the next steps in the rebuilding process, as both towns slowly inch back toward rebuilding.
The town hall panel included several Colorado legislators, as well as representatives from organizations including FEMA, the Colorado Division of Insurance, Boulder County Disaster Recovery, Homeland Security, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, the Small Business Administration, and United Policyholders, a nonprofit aimed which provides information for insurance holders.
Superior Mayor Clint Folsom and Louisville Mayor Ashley Stolzmann were also in attendance.
Congressman Joe Neguse stated his satisfaction with the emergency response to the Marshall Fire, and reminded those impacted by the fire to visit the Disaster Assistance Center at 1755 South Public Road in Lafayette, which will be open and operational for another week or so, according to Garry Sanfaçon, disaster recovery manager for Boulder County.
The panel fielded several questions from the public regarding issues with insurance, unemployment, debris removal, as well as future plans for the recovery and rebuilding process.
Kevin Klein, director of the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, broke down the primary recovery objectives following the fire, which include providing safe housing and shelter for those who are still displaced, safely removing debris from homes and property, as well as coordinating a local, state, federal and voluntary recovery program.
Klein also addressed emergency alerts, reminding Boulder County residents to make sure that they are signed up for the emergency alert system in order to be provided with emergency warnings and evacuation orders.
The panel identified debris as a major concern for the recovery effort, as many destroyed and damaged properties contain toxic or otherwise harmful particulates that would be unsafe for members of the public to dispose of on their own.
Any debris removal plan must be approved by the county, so Sanfaçon reminded residents to be patient with the debris removal process. “Remember, this is a marathon, not a sprint. It is going to take time for life to return back to normal,” said Sanfaçon.
For those who are qualified, the Colorado Department of Labor and Unemployment is offering disaster unemployment insurance. Individuals who might have lost their jobs or sources of income due to the fire are encouraged to apply for disaster unemployment through the CDLE website.
Louisville and Superior students who might have lost their school supplies in the fire are eligible for free items such as backpacks and laptops, as well as transportation, BVSD Superintendent Rob Anderson said during the meeting. Parents of displaced students may register their child as displaced at bvsd.org.
To watch the virtual town hall in full, visit facebook.com/stevefenberg for a link to the entire zoom meeting. For those with questions or seeking resources about the Marshall Fire, visit bouldercounty.org/disasters/wildfires/marshall.
