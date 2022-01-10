News
Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou join Jason Brown in making make U.S. figure skating team for Olympics
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Six-time U.S. champion Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou are headed back to the Olympics, joined by longtime fan favorite Jason Brown on a strong and deep American contingent for next month’s Beijing Games.
A selection committee picked the Olympic squad, and had to add three skaters who did not finish nationals: Alysa Liu on the women’s team and Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in pairs. Liu and Frazier tested positive for COVID-19.
The remainder of the roster has U.S. champion Mariah Bell and Karen Chen in the women’s competition; gold medalists Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc in pairs; titlists Madison Chock and Evan Bates, plus Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker in ice dance.
Brown missed the podium at nationals, finishing .38 points behind Zhou and nearly 13 points behind rising 17-year-old star Ilia Malinin. He was picked as first alternate despite his dazzling display of quads on Sunday.
Like most young skaters, Frazier had developed a carefully crafted picture in his mind of what it would be like to learn he finally realized his Olympic dreams.
Reality looked a whole lot different.
There was no hugging family members. No tearful celebration with friends. Only a Facetime call with his pairs partner, Alexa Knierim, while Frazier waited for the negative COVID-19 tests that would finally free him from his hotel quarantine.
“I never imagined it like it actually went down last night,” Frazier said Sunday, four days after his positive test forced the pair to withdraw from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and petition for a spot at the Winter Games.
“But that’s when I knew it meant the absolute world to me,” Frazier said, “because it meant just as much to me.”
Gain-Gribble said she learned she was going after finishing “a huge pizza and cookie dough, so I was feeling pretty good.” LeDuc, the first non-binary Olympic athlete, got his call just as he was arriving to his family’s Airbnb rental.
As for Frazier, sitting alone in his hotel room?
“I hugged the crap out of that pillow,” he said with a Cheshire cat-like grin.
There was no drama in the three dance teams picked. Chock and Bates will carry the momentum of a record-setting win at nationals to their third Olympics; Hubbell and Donohue will try to improve on their fourth-place finish at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang; and Hawayek and Baker give the Americans a third team that could stand on the podium.
“It’s the honor of a lifetime. It’s the greatest honor we can achieve in our sport,” said Bates, who will make his fourth Olympic trip after going in 2010 with former partner Emily Samuelson. “We’re fortunate to go back for the third time, or fourth time, but it never gets old. It’s always special each time.”
Unlike their teammates, Hawayek and Baker will experience the Olympics for the first time. It’s been a long and difficult road for the pair, both of whom have come back from concussions, including Hawayek’s this past summer.
“With full transparency, I didn’t know what the course of the injury was going to look like as we entered the Olympic season. There was a lot of doubt whether we’d be able to get back to a competition-ready place,” she said. “I think we’ve set ourselves up to continue to grow as the winter went on.”
All three American teams, who are close friends as much as rivals and training partners, work under the watchful eyes of Marie-France Dubreuil, Patrice Lauzon and Romain Haguenauer at the Gadbois Centre in Montreal.
Also training there are 2018 Olympic silver medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the French ice dancers who had the highest scorer of the Grand Prix season and likely their biggest competition in Beijing.
The three American dance teams plan to spend the next three weeks in Canada, putting in the final work for Beijing. But like the rest of the U.S. contingent, their biggest goal is not so much fine-tuning the performances but ensuring they stay healthy with COVID-19 running rampant.
“We’re in our bubble, doing what we can control, and right now the No. 1 concern for all of us in the next 20 days is to be healthy,” Hubbell said. “We all have to travel and be on an airplane and be around people, and certainly COVID is our No. 1 concern. It’s the next thing that can stand in the way of all our dreams. We’re going to be as diligent as we can be to do our best and represent Team USA with honor.”
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 16-13 overtime loss to Steelers | COMMENTARY
Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 16-13 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in the regular-season finale at M&T Bank Stadium:
Quarterback
Tyler Huntley seemed overmatched and at times tried to do too much, which got him and the Ravens in trouble. He ran the ball well (12 carries for 72 yards), but threw two interceptions and failed to recover a fumble after a bad snap when he should have just fallen on the ball. The problem with Huntley is that he is just a one-read player. If the initial receiver isn’t open, he struggles to get to his No. 2 option without panicking. Opposing teams have figured out that tight end Mark Andrews is his go-to guy. Huntley has to learn to find other open receivers. Grade: D
Running back
Just like last week against the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens’ running backs dominated the second half and were able to get some yards by bouncing outside the tackles. But the big plays from Latavius Murray were just runs up the middle in which the Ravens beat the Steelers one-on-one. The big question is what took the Ravens so long to run the ball? Pittsburgh came into the game with one of the worst run defenses in the NFL and the Ravens didn’t start pounding away until the second half. The Ravens finished with 249 rushing yards, most of which came in the second half. Grade: A
Offensive line
Right guard Kevin Zeitler has been the team’s best offensive lineman and it showed again Sunday. He was dominant at the point of attack and made some good blocks in the running game in the second half. The rest of the group was shaky as usual, even though right tackle Patrick Mekari had a solid performance while battling through an injury. Center Bradley Bozeman had a poor snap in the shotgun formation early in the game that led to a fumble. Rookie left guard Ben Cleveland has trouble bending and isn’t much of a pass blocker. Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva held up at times, but the Ravens can’t count on him week-to-week to stop the other team’s top pass rusher. The Ravens ran the ball well, at least. Grade: C-
Receivers
Other than Andrews, the Ravens don’t get their other receivers in the mix. Andrews is a great weapon, but Huntley has tunnel vision when looking his way. Marquise Brown is intriguing because it’s hard to predict which Brown will show up from game to game. He certainly hasn’t been a dominant performer ever since starting quarterback Lamar Jackson got hurt on Dec. 12 against the Browns. His drop in the end zone at the end of the first half is unacceptable, and so was his drop of a deep pass along the right sideline in the last minute of regulation. He can’t be considered a No. 1 receiver. Again, Huntley didn’t get other receivers involved like Rashod Bateman or even Brown, who combined for five catches for 52 yards. Grade: D
Defensive line
These guys were stellar up front, particularly defensive end Calais Campbell. He was strong against the run and in pursuit, finishing with six tackles, including one for a loss. Nose tackle Brandon Williams (six tackles) was also strong against the run and the Steelers couldn’t move him in the middle of the field. Pittsburgh had only 79 rushing yards on 30 carries, and a lot of those yards came on end-arounds by receiver Chase Claypool. Both Campbell and Williams have played well in recent weeks in what could be their final seasons in Baltimore. Grade: B+
Linebackers
Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser was having a good game until he hurt his ankle in the second half. Fellow outside linebacker Justin Houston also got decent pressure and forced quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to step up several times, but the Ravens don’t have a dominant pass rusher, and that hurts. Inside linebacker Josh Bynes had eight tackles and Patrick Queen had three, but Queen is a liability in pass coverage and misses tackles in the open field. He doesn’t just get faked out, but embarrassed. Grade: C+
Secondary
The Ravens got a reprieve because Pittsburgh likes to throw short passes with Roethlisberger. Baltimore did a decent job of making tackles on short patterns, too, especially slants. Safety Chuck Clark had eight tackles and played well in run support. He has also become a presence on the backend in pass defense. The Ravens, though, had chances for two easy interceptions and failed to hang onto the ball. Big players make big plays in big games, and the Ravens’ corners and safeties didn’t take advantage of the opportunities. In crunch-time, they couldn’t get it done. Grade: C-
Special teams
Justin Tucker converted on field-goal attempts of 24 and 46 yards, but the Ravens didn’t get a lot out of punter Sam Koch, who has struggled in recent games. Koch averaged only 38.3 yards on seven punts and didn’t improve the Ravens’ field position much in the fourth quarter. Rain and a heavy ball hurt punters, but Koch has always done well regardless of the weather conditions. Returner Devin Duvernay appeared close to breaking a kickoff return but couldn’t get past that first wave. But at least he was running north and south instead of east and west. Grade: C+
Coaching
Physically and mentally, the Ravens were ready for this game. There would be some serious problems if they weren’t. Offensively, it’s hard to understand why it took coordinator Greg Roman so long to run the ball. That interception on the pass to Andrews in the end zone early in the fourth quarter was a big mistake. Defensively, the game plan was sound, and for the most part, the Ravens controlled the Steelers’ offense. But in the end, they couldn’t make a play and the Steelers weren’t going to be denied. That’s not coaching, but the result of missing a game-changing player like cornerback Marcus Peters or Marlon Humphrey, even though Humphrey had struggled this season before being injured. Grade: C-
Joe Judge says Giants ran QB sneaks to avoid Chicago-type disaster
Joe Judge wanted to live to see Sunday’s second half. That’s why the head coach said he called consecutive quarterback sneaks in victory formation while backed up against the Giants’ goal line in the second quarter.
His inept offense had surrendered a safety in Chicago the week prior, part of an avalanche of eight Bears points before halftime of a laugher.
After watching Jake Fromm dribble a pass at the feet of wide open fullback Eli Penny on 1st down from the 3, Judge had seen enough.
Freddie Kitchens’ plan for the drive was abandoned for a more conservative strategy.
“We were backed up,” Judge said. “Had a shot at the play-action to get the ball out in the flat. We’ve got to make the throw and hit the guy right there. Eli was open there.
“Ultimately, we were backed up, I wanted to get room,” the coach continued. “We were going to push it forward. I wasn’t going to live through what happened last week in Chicago, so we’re going to give ourselves room for the punt. We did that. We held them on the next drive.”
Judge’s decision to run the play a second time on 3rd and 9 from the Giants’ 4-yard line was widely ridiculed on social media. Quarterback Jake Fromm was asked if he thought the Giants had a chance of picking up a first down with those calls.
“Potentially, but that wasn’t my call to make,” he said. “I was just trying to make sure the 11 guys in the huddle knew what they were doing and going ahead and executing.”
Judge said he made the decision to rely on his better two sides of the ball.
“I think it shows faith in the fact that I knew we were going to cover the kick and then play defense right there,” he said. “In that situation, that’s how I wanted to play.”
BRONX CHEER
Extra offensive tackle Korey Cunningham was the unexpected inspiration for several Bronx cheers from the disgusted MetLife Stadium crowd Sunday. Cunningham was penalized in the second quarter for lining up as eligible when he wasn’t. So every time he declared himself eligible after, the crowd mockingly cheered.
They were the loudest cheers of the afternoon prior to Fromm’s TD pass. The Giants even sent Cunningham out on a seam route upfield in the fourth quarter, but Washington’s deep safety had it covered.
“I think Korey did a great job in his role and the situation with the penalty that happened there,” Fromm said. “Every time he came in and reported, obviously, noticed a crowd of cheers. Kind of got us going in the huddle a little bit.”
ON GUARD
Right guard Will Hernandez admirably tried to gut out Sunday’s finale with a chance to play 100% of the Giants’ offensive snaps this season, but his ankle didn’t cooperate. Hernandez, who came in questionable with an ankle injury, lasted seven snaps before limping off.
Hernandez’s Giants career is likely over. The 2018 second-round pick hasn’t performed. But he showed great character by competing to remain a starter and persevering as a great teammate.
He played 1,048 consecutive snaps through 16-plus games before getting hurt. No Giant was able to play 100% of the offensive or defensive snaps this season like center Nick Gates did last year.
HALF-A—
The Giants finished the season being outscored 79-0 in the final two minutes of first halves. Joey Slye’s 43-yard field goal for Washington made sure of it as the clock hit zeroes on Sunday’s second quarter. The trajectory of this season’s futility: outscored 42-0 the first six games, 3-0 the next five games, and 34-0 the final six.
TONEY CHECKS OUT
The Giants’ three inactives were WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder), WR John Ross (knee) and QB Mike Glennon (left wrist). The inactive Toney was among the last players to arrive pregame. He was the only player on the pregame sideline not wearing team issued gear. And he was the first player seen leaving after the game … Returner Pharoh Cooper was not elevated from the practice squad after his disastrous Week 17 kickoff mistake that led to a safety in Chicago. Alex Bachman returned kicks in his stead.
Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis on losing seasons: “Just tired of it”
If it matters, Broncos fans, Joe Ellis feels your pain and frustration and understands your angst and aggravation following a sixth consecutive year out of the postseason.
“I’m one of the hundreds of thousands or millions of citizens in Broncos Country who are just tired of it,” Ellis said during a video news conference Sunday to announce the firing of coach Vic Fangio. “I’ve been standing up here for three, four, five years and saying the same thing. It’s got to stop.”
The latest attempt to stop the Broncos’ current skid of irrelevance will be hiring their fifth coach in nine years. Ellis said he will mostly watch from the “sidelines” as general manager George Paton spearheads the search for Fangio’s replacement.
“A lot of us here are responsible and we share in that accountability over what has happened here,” said Ellis, the Broncos’ president/CEO. “There are a lot of fingerprints on this throughout our entire operation and they include my fingerprints. George is going to lead this coaching search and get us the right guy to turn this around.”
Ellis, who has run the Broncos’ day-to-day operations as president/CEO since owner Pat Bowlen stepped down due to Alzheimer’s in 2014, is in his last few months with the organization. His intention is to retire once a transfer of ownership is complete.
In July, Ellis said he hoped to provide the team’s road map as soon as the conclusion of this season. But Denver’s Second District Court has stalled that announcement.
In September, a trial pitting PDB Sports, the partnership which owns the Broncos, and the Vancouver-based RORF Holdings began before Judge Shelly L. Gilman. The Broncos asked the court to rule that former owner Edgar Kaiser could not transfer his right of first refusal to another party and the ROFR disappeared upon his death in 2012 and Bowlen’s death in 2019.
Created in 2005, RORF Holdings claimed it still had a right to match any offer if or when the Broncos were put on the market.
The trial wrapped up in early October, but Gilman has yet to reveal her decision.
“We’ve been in consultation with our legal team and we’re going to let the court go through its process and issue a ruling and we’ll take that ruling, we’ll digest it, look at it, evaluate it,” Ellis said. “For now, I’m going to pass on a comment on (the future of the team).”
Once a new owner is selected and approved by the league, Ellis may stay through a short transition period before ending his 27-year career with the Broncos. But first he will advise Paton if asked during the coaching search.
“(The results) simply have to change in order to win back the trust, enthusiasm and excitement of the fan base as well as energize the organization,” Ellis said. “It’s tough on a lot of people when you lose like that. That’s not asking for sympathy because you get what you deserve, but we’ve got to turn that around. We’ve got to have a winning team and a winning season to get to the postseason and start doing some good stuff once we’re there.”
