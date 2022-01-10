News
NFL coaching carousel 2022: Tracking the hirings, firings
A look at head-coaching changes throughout the NFL as teams begin to retool for 2022. (This will be updated):
FIRED
Vic Fangio, Broncos: Fangio, 63, was fired Jan. 8 after compiling a 19-30 record in three seasons in Denver. His winning percentage of .388 (including a 7-10 record this year) was only slightly better than predecessor Vance Joseph (.344, 11-21).
Jon Gruden, Raiders: Gruden, 58, resigned from his role on Oct. 11 after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. In his second stint as the Raiders’ head coach, he compiled a 22-31 record in three-plus seasons.
Urban Meyer, Jaguars: Meyer, 57, was fired Dec. 15 after just 13 games into his first season as Jacksonville’s head coach. The former CSU Rams wide receivers coach had a 3-10 record and was removed from his role after an accumulation of missteps.
HIRED
No one yet.
REMAINING OPENINGS
- Denver Broncos
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
Starting over … again: Broncos fire coach Vic Fangio after three losing seasons
Unable to match wins with his unquestioned work ethic and football expertise, Broncos coach Vic Fangio was fired Sunday morning in a meeting with president/CEO Joe Ellis and general manager George Paton, starting yet another transition for a franchise that has missed the playoffs six consecutive years.
Fangio, who had one year left on his contract, was doomed by a four-game losing streak to end the season, capped by Saturday’s 28-24 loss to Kansas City, the Broncos’ 13th straight defeat to their AFC West rival.
And so the spinning-their-wheels Broncos go back to the drawing board to find their fifth coach in nine years. General manager George Paton will run the search, which is expected to include a mix of candidates with previous head-coaching experience and current offensive and defensive coordinators.
“You can’t keep recycling coaches and expect to sustain a winning culture,” Paton said during a video news conference. “But we’re going to get it right with this search, I can guarantee you that.”
Every coaching search is critical, but this one is of even greater importance to the Broncos, who had three home games this year with at least 10,000 no-shows. They need to win back the fans who have stopped showing up.
“Frustration levels have reached an all-time high for everyone,” Ellis said. “We can’t figure out ways to win games and that has to change. I can sit here and talk about it, but that’s just cheap. It just has to happen. We have to come in with a fresh start with a new coach and in tandem with (Paton), they will raise the expectation and energy levels so our fans will get inspired by this team again.”
The Broncos became the third NFL team to have a coaching opening; Las Vegas and Jacksonville finished the regular season led by interim head coaches.
Fangio’s winning percentage of .388 (19-30 record; 7-10 this year) was only slightly better than predecessor Vance Joseph (.344, 11-21).
“Vic put his heart and soul into this job,” Ellis said. “Unfortunately, the results weren’t there.”
The Broncos started 0-4 in Fangio’s first year (2019) and used three starting quarterbacks. They started 0-3 in his second year (2020) and quarterback Drew Lock went from hopeful long-term starter to disappointment. This year, a 3-0 start turned into 3-4 and a 7-6 record ended up 7-10.
Upon being dismissed, Fangio met with president of football operations John Elway, who hired him in January 2019, and then his coaching staff. Paton also met with the staff, telling them that none are candidates to replace Fangio but some could be retained at the new coach’s request.
“Vic Fangio is the best coach I’ve ever been around,” Paton said. “He left this place a lot better off than when he arrived. He steadied the ship.”
Paton will run search
Hired by the Broncos last January, Paton will run point on his first coaching search.
“This decision will be his decision,” Ellis said. “He has full authority over the search.”
Paton said the search committee will be a “small group, a tight-knit group.” The Broncos will not employ a search firm to identify potential candidates, instead leaning on Paton’s two-plus decades of NFL experience and contacts to find the best fit.
Ellis and Elway will not be fully involved in the search.
“I’ll be on the sidelines and if George needs me for resource reasons to talk to some of the candidates, I will certainly do that for him,” Ellis said. “I have great confidence it will go very well.”
It is imperative it does.
The Broncos, as respected as they are for eight Super Bowl appearances (three wins) and cultivating Pro Football Hall of Fame players such as Elway, safety Steve Atwater, cornerback Champ Bailey and quarterback Peyton Manning, have become an after-thought. Their current playoff drought is matched only by the New York Jets.
Those were the Broncos of owner Pat Bowlen, who died in June 2019. These are the ownerless-Broncos who have been led by Ellis since Bowlen stepped down because of Alzheimer’s disease. Later this year, the team is expected to be put up for sale and command a record price for a United States sports franchise (upward of $4 billion).
Ellis and Paton believe the uncertain ownership situation will not be a hurdle.
“Just hearing from people around the league and talking to George and knowing what’s in place, I really feel we have every opportunity with George’s leadership in finding a great coach,” Ellis said.
Said Paton: “I was in the same position at this time last year (when hired) and I had no issues with the impending ownership transfer so I don’t think that’s an issue at all.”
Among the candidates who could be on the Broncos’ radar are Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
The Broncos must interview two minority coaches to fulfil the NFL’s “Rooney Rule” requirement and among the aforementioned coaches, they can interview Hackett, Pederson and Caldwell this week, but must wait until after the Cowboys’ first-round playoff game to speak with Quinn and/or Moore.
“Critical decision”
Fangio brought with him to the Broncos an impeccable reputation as a defensive-minded coach and that held up during his tenure. The Broncos entered Sunday’s games having allowed the third-fewest points in the league.
But if there were three major issues associated with Fangio it was a lack of offense, an inability to stop losing streaks and struggles against division foes Kansas City, Las Vegas and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Offense: The Broncos failed to score more than 20 points in 29 of Fangio’s 49 games (6-23 record) despite using first-round picks on tight end Noah Fant and receiver Jerry Jeudy and second-round picks on Lock and receiver KJ Hamler.
Losing streaks: Under Fangio, the Broncos had five skids of at least three games, including two four-game slumps this year to erase a 3-0 start and a 7-6 mark entering the season’s final stretch.
Division futility: Within the AFC West, Fangio went 5-13, including 2-10 in 2020-21. The best route to the postseason is winning the division and the Broncos were always playing uphill.
“Every move we make is going to be to try and get better in our division,” Paton said. “We know we’re behind.”
Once a coach is hired, the best way to catch up to the Chiefs, Raiders and Chargers will be finding a solution at quarterback that’s eluded the Broncos since Manning retired after the 2015 season.
Fangio, 63, did not return a phone message from The Denver Post, but in a statement released by the team, called coaching the Broncos “an honor and privilege.”
“The foundation is in place for this team to accomplish great things,” Fangio said. “The future is bright for the Denver Broncos.”
It will be a future, though, that will not include Fangio, who is expected to be a sought-after defensive coordinator.
“There is a lot of work to be done,” Paton said. “I do feel we made some strides. We’re going to be thorough and open-minded (in the search). We know this is a critical decision.”
19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire
By DAVID PORTER, BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and MICHELLE L. PRICE
NEW YORK (AP) — A malfunctioning space heater sparked a fire that filled a Bronx apartment building with thick smoke, killing 19 people including nine children Sunday in New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades.
Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the fire “started in a malfunctioning electric space heater” in an apartment unit spanning the second and third floors of the 19-story building. The door of the apartment was left open, allowing smoke to quickly spread throughout the building, Nigro said.
Some residents, trapped in their apartments, broke windows for air and stuffed wet towels under their doors. One man rescued by firefighters said he’d become numb to fire alarms because of frequent false alarms.
Some residents “could not escape because of the volume of smoke,” Nigro said. Firefighters “found victims on every floor and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest,” he said, calling it “unprecedented.”
Stefan Ringel, a senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams, said the children killed were 16 years old or younger. Many of the building’s residents were originally from the West African nation of Gambia, Adams said, and there was a large Muslim community.
Thirteen people remained hospitalized in critical condition, Ringel said. In all, more than five dozen people were hurt. Most of the victims had severe smoke inhalation, Nigro said. Adams called the toll “horrific.”
Approximately 200 firefighters responded to the building on East 181st Street around 11 a.m. Sunday.
News photographers captured images of firefighters entering the upper floors of the burning building on a ladder, multiple limp children being given oxygen after they were carried out and evacuees with faces covered in soot.
Building resident Luis Rosa said he was awakened Sunday by a fire alarm, but dismissed it at first, thinking it was one of the building’s periodic false alarms.
But when a notification popped up on his phone, he and his mother began to worry. By then, smoke began wafting into his 13th-floor apartment and he heard sirens in the distance.
He opened the front door, but the smoke had gotten too thick for an escape, he said.
“Once I opened the door, I couldn’t even see that far down the hallway,” Rosa told The Associated Press. “So I said, OK, we can’t run down the stairs because if we run down the stairs, we’re going to end up suffocating.”
“All we could do was wait,” he said.
Another resident, Vernessa Cunningham said she raced home from church after getting an alert on her cellphone that the building was on fire.
“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I was in shock,” Cunningham, 60, said from a nearby school where some residents gathered. “I could see my apartment. The windows were all busted out. And I could see flames coming from the back of the building.”
The 120-unit building in the Twin Parks North West complex was built in 1973 as part of a project to build modern, affordable housing in the Bronx.
The drab brown building looms over an intersection of smaller, aging brick buildings overlooking Webster Avenue, one of the Bronx’s main thoroughfares.
By Sunday afternoon, all that remained visible of the unit where the fire started was a gaping black hole where the windows had been blown out. Apartments as high as the 12th floor also had broken windows. The intersection was choked with police and fire vehicles, and onlookers were still snapping cellphone pictures of the structure as darkness fell.
“There’s no guarantee that there’s a working fire alarm in every apartment, or in every common area,” U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, a Democrat who represents the area, told the AP. “Most of these buildings have no sprinkler system. And so the housing stock of the Bronx is much more susceptible to devastating fires than most of the housing stock in the city.”
Nigro and Torres both compared the fire’s severity to a 1990 blaze at the Happy Land social club where 87 people were killed when a man set fire to the building after getting into an argument with his former girlfriend and being thrown out of the Bronx club.
Sunday’s death toll was the highest for a fire in the city since the Happy Land fire. It was also the deadliest fire at a U.S. residential apartment building since 2017 when 13 people died in an apartment building, also in the Bronx, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.
That fire started with a 3-year-old boy playing with stove burners and led to several law changes in New York City, including having the fire department to create a plan for educating children and parents on fire safety and requiring certain residential buildings to install self-closing doors.
Sunday’s fire happened just days after 12 people, including eight children, were killed in a house fire in Philadelphia. The deadliest fire prior to that was in 1989 when a Tennessee apartment building fire claimed the lives of 16 people.
___
Associated Press reporters Michael R. Sisak and Jennifer Peltz contributed to this report.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews adds to historic year by breaking franchise single-season receptions record | NOTES
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews on Sunday continued to rewrite the franchise record books, setting the single-season receptions mark during their 16-13 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Baltimore.
Late in the first half, Andrews caught a 7-yard pass from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley for his 104th reception of the season, surpassing former Ravens wide receiver Derrick Mason, who had 103 in 16 games in 2007.
Andrews, who was recently named to his second Pro Bowl in three seasons, has enjoyed a historic campaign. During the Ravens’ 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, he broke the franchise’s single-season receiving yards record, which was set by late wide receiver Michael Jackson (1,201) in 1996.
He ended Sunday’s game with eight catches for 85 receiving yards to finish the year with 107 catches on 154 targets, 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns, the most receptions and tied for the most touchdowns for a tight end in the NFL this season. Andrews was 56 yards shy of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce’s NFL record of 1,416 yards for a tight end, which he set last year in 16 games.
“For me, it’s never about setting records,” said Andrews, who became the first tight end in team history to record 1,000 receiving yards in a season during the Ravens’ Week 15 loss to the Green Bay Packers. “I’m a team guy. That’s the thing that really matters to me. We got a great team that fought all year long. It’s been a special year. I’m sad it’s done. I hate losing more than anything. This organization hates losing. We like to win. That’s what we do. We win games. We are going to find a way to do that again.”
Andrews last week was voted the team’s 2021 Most Valuable Player, an award voted on by local media who cover the team.
Extra points
- With three catches for 27 yards, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown became the first Ravens wide receiver to eclipse 1,000 yards in a single season since Mike Wallace in 2016. Brown finished with 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns.
- Running back Latavius Murray’s 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was the Ravens’ longest of the season. The previous best was running back Ty’Son Williams’ 35-yard touchdown run in the season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
- When Huntley fumbled and threw a pick on the first two drives of the first quarter, it marked the first time the Ravens turned the ball over on each of their first two offensive possessions since 2010 against the New York Jets, according to ESPN Stats and Information.
- Sunday marked the fourth overtime game the Ravens have played this season, the most in team history.
- The Ravens’ six-game losing streak to close the regular season is the longest under coach John Harbaugh and the second-longest in team history. The Ravens also finished last in the AFC North for the first time since 2007.
