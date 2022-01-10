News
NFL playoff field is set: Tennessee Titans secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while the Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers play their way in on the season’s final day
The AFC playoffs will be running through Music City, and the Tennessee Titans should have Derrick Henry back for their first game this postseason.
The Tennessee Titans, who used an NFL-high 91 players — the most ever in a non-strike season — clinched their first No. 1 seed since 2008 and their third overall. They needed only a win Sunday, though they made it interesting before holding off the Houston Texans 28-25 to clinch the AFC’s top spot.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel noted nobody hands out T-shirts and hats for clinching the top seed.
“We understand we’re in the Elite Eight,” Vrabel said. “We’ve moved on to the second round of the playoffs without having to play a playoff game.”
This postseason will feature seven teams that missed the playoffs last season: the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.
The Raiders earned the final berth Sunday night with a 35-32 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Daniel Carlson’s 47-yard field goal as overtime expired. If the teams had tied, both would have qualified and the Pittsburgh Steelers would have been eliminated.
“We knew no matter what, we didn’t want a tie,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. “We wanted to win the football game.”
The Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) beat the Denver Broncos on Saturday and needed the Titans to lose to clinch the AFC’s top seed. The Titans’ win locked in the Chiefs as the No. 2 seed thanks to Tennessee (12-5) holding the tiebreaker after beating Kansas City 27-3 on Oct. 24 in Nashville. The Chiefs will host the Steelers on Sunday night in the wild-card round.
Only the Green Bay Packers (13-4) had their playoff seeding set as the NFC’s No. 1 seed going into the final week of the regular season. The AFC had teams fighting for the final two wild-card spots, and the 49ers were trying to hold on to the final NFC wild-card berth.
The Indianapolis Colts came in on a roll with seven Pro Bowl players and needing only to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars to reach the playoffs. Instead, the Colts blew a wild-card berth by losing their seventh straight road game to the Jaguars 26-11.
Ben Roethlisberger will play at least one more game after Carlson’s kick ended the possibility of a chaotic tie in Las Vegas. The Steelers (9-7-1) had been on the outside looking in until the Colts’ loss, and they beat the Baltimore Ravens 16-13 in overtime. Then they had to wait and watch in case the Raiders and Chargers tied before clinching the No. 7 seed.
“I’m just happy for Ben,” Steelers kicker Chris Boswell said. “We’re sending him to the playoffs. This team deserves it.”
The fifth-seeded Raiders (10-7) will visit the fourth-seeded Bengals (10-7) on Saturday afternoon in the first game of the wild-card round. The AFC North champion Bengals routed the Raiders 32-13 in Las Vegas in November.
The Buffalo Bills (11-6) clinched their second straight AFC East title and the No. 3 seed by beating the New York Jets 27-10. They will host the sixth-seeded Patriots (10-7) on Saturday night in New England’s first wild-card game on the road under coach Bill Belichick. The Pats’ 17 previous playoff berths all came as AFC East champs.
The Patriots lost three of their last four, including 33-24 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Each team won on the other’s home field, with the Patriots throwing only three passes to win 14-10 in Buffalo while the Bills won 33-21 on Dec. 26 in Foxborough, Mass.
In the NFC, the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) clinched the No. 2 seed by downing the Carolina Panthers 41-17. The Bucs will host the seventh-seeded Eagles (9-8) in the first wild-card game Sunday.
The third-seeded Cowboys (12-5), who routed the Eagles on Saturday night, will host the sixth-seeded 49ers (10-7) in the second wild-card game Sunday afternoon. The 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-24 in overtime to earn their second playoff berth in three seasons.
The Rams (12-5) won their third NFC West title in five seasons with coach Sean McVay when the Cardinals lost 38-30 to the Seattle Seahawks for their fourth loss in five games.
The Rams’ loss dropped them to the No. 4 seed, and they will host the fifth-seeded Cardinals (11-6) on Monday night, Jan. 17, in the wild-card round. Each team won as the visitor in the two matchups this season. The Cardinals won 37-20 in October at SoFi Stadium, and the Rams won 30-23 last month in Arizona.
“Playing on the road has been good to us, so it will be a plus if we can go out and handle business the same way,” Cardinals defensive back Jalen Thompson said.
NFL playoff schedule
Wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 15
- Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals, 3:30 p.m., NBC-5
- New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m., CBS-2
Sunday, Jan. 16
- Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, noon, FOX-32
- San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys, 3:30 p.m., CBS-2
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs, 7:15 p.m., NBC-5
Monday, Jan. 17
- Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC-7
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday Jan. 23
- NFC lowest remaining seed at Green Bay Packers, TBD
- AFC lowest remaining seed at Tennessee Titans, TBD
- TBD, TBD
- TBD, TBD
Conference championships
Sunday, Jan. 30
- AFC lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 2:05 p.m., CBS-2
- NFC lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 5:40 p.m., FOX-32
Super Bowl LVI
Sunday, Feb. 13, Inglewood, Calif.
- Conference championship winners, 5:30 p.m., NBC-5
Marshall fire: FEMA can’t help everyone; homeowners encouraged to accept community’s help
Residents who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire can’t be guaranteed that FEMA will fill the gap between what insurance covers and the cost of rebuilding. They do have, however, access to federal loans to help fill those gaps.
“FEMA’s assistance is capped at a certain amount, so if people are insured, it’s not always guaranteed that FEMA will help meet those unmet needs,” FEMA representative Adam Heyns told residents who joined federal, state and local representatives during a virtual town hall meeting on Sunday.
Heyns said Small Business Administration low interest disaster loans can be accessed.
Additionally, state Rep. Tracey Bernett encouraged residents to accept the “outpouring of help” that’s being offered in the wake of the disaster.
“So many people here in Boulder County, across the state, and from around the country have stepped up; and are helping in many ways, with their time and talent and their treasure,” said Bernett, who represents District 12, which includes Louisville and Lafayette. “Let go of your hesitations, and accept the help that is being offered right now. Think of it not as donations or charity, but as one big hug coming from people all over the world.”
Federal assistance was only one of the concerns addressed on Sunday. Prior to the town hall, Louisville and Superior residents were able to submit questions to be answered during the meeting pertaining to the next steps in the rebuilding process, as both towns slowly inch back toward rebuilding.
The town hall panel included several Colorado legislators, as well as representatives from organizations including FEMA, the Colorado Division of Insurance, Boulder County Disaster Recovery, Homeland Security, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, the Small Business Administration, and United Policyholders, a nonprofit aimed which provides information for insurance holders.
Superior Mayor Clint Folsom and Louisville Mayor Ashley Stolzmann were also in attendance.
Congressman Joe Neguse stated his satisfaction with the emergency response to the Marshall Fire, and reminded those impacted by the fire to visit the Disaster Assistance Center at 1755 South Public Road in Lafayette, which will be open and operational for another week or so, according to Garry Sanfaçon, disaster recovery manager for Boulder County.
The panel fielded several questions from the public regarding issues with insurance, unemployment, debris removal, as well as future plans for the recovery and rebuilding process.
Kevin Klein, director of the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, broke down the primary recovery objectives following the fire, which include providing safe housing and shelter for those who are still displaced, safely removing debris from homes and property, as well as coordinating a local, state, federal and voluntary recovery program.
Klein also addressed emergency alerts, reminding Boulder County residents to make sure that they are signed up for the emergency alert system in order to be provided with emergency warnings and evacuation orders.
The panel identified debris as a major concern for the recovery effort, as many destroyed and damaged properties contain toxic or otherwise harmful particulates that would be unsafe for members of the public to dispose of on their own.
Any debris removal plan must be approved by the county, so Sanfaçon reminded residents to be patient with the debris removal process. “Remember, this is a marathon, not a sprint. It is going to take time for life to return back to normal,” said Sanfaçon.
For those who are qualified, the Colorado Department of Labor and Unemployment is offering disaster unemployment insurance. Individuals who might have lost their jobs or sources of income due to the fire are encouraged to apply for disaster unemployment through the CDLE website.
Louisville and Superior students who might have lost their school supplies in the fire are eligible for free items such as backpacks and laptops, as well as transportation, BVSD Superintendent Rob Anderson said during the meeting. Parents of displaced students may register their child as displaced at bvsd.org.
To watch the virtual town hall in full, visit facebook.com/stevefenberg for a link to the entire zoom meeting. For those with questions or seeking resources about the Marshall Fire, visit bouldercounty.org/disasters/wildfires/marshall.
Missouri records more COVID cases in January than all of December
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – How prodigious and pernicious is the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Missouri? Just nine days into January and Missouri has already recorded more COVID-19 cases than the entire month of December. State health officials announced 75,456 cases this month, compared to 74,376 cases in Dec. 2021.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 891,287 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 3,857 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 13,318 total deaths as of Sunday, Jan. 9, an increase of 1 from the day prior. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.49%.
It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths announced on a particular day occurred in the last 24 hours.
The state has administered 89,052 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.
State health officials report 61.4% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 72.4% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.
Vaccination remains the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.
Just 3.64% of 3.3 million fully vaccinated Missourians (or 121,117 people) have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. And 916 people (or 0.03%) of those vaccinated individuals have died from the virus.
The first doses were administered in Missouri on Dec. 13, 2020.
The city of Joplin and St. Louis County have vaccinated at least 60% of their populations. St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Independence, as well as the counties of St. Charles, Boone, Atchison, Jackson, Franklin, and Cole, have at least 50% of their populations fully vaccinated.
The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.
At the state level, DHSS does track probable or pending COVID deaths. However, those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates. FOX 2 does not include probable or pending numbers.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 7,440; yesterday, it was 10,228. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 2,124.
The 10 days with the most reported cases occurred between Oct. 10, 2020, and Jan. 6, 2022.
Approximately 51.1% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 108,145 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 77,748 cases.
People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 41.1% of all recorded deaths in the state.
|Month / Year
|Missouri COVID cases*
(reported that month)
|March 2020
|1,327
|April 2020
|6,235
|May 2020
|5,585
|June 2020
|8,404
|July 2020
|28,772
|August 2020
|34,374
|September 2020
|41,416
|October 2020
|57,073
|November 2020
|116,576
|December 2020
|92,808
|January 2021
|66,249
|February 2021
|19,405
|March 2021
|11,150
|April 2021
|12,165
|May 2021
|9,913
|June 2021
|12,680
|July 2021
|42,780
|August 2021
|60,275
|September 2021
|45,707
|October 2021
|33,855
|November 2021
|37,594
|December 2021
|74,376
|January 2022
|75,456
Missouri has administered 8,661,463 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of Jan. 8, 18.8% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”
The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 33.4% positivity rate as of Jan. 6. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.
The 7-day positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 15.0% on Aug. 1, and 13.2% on Dec. 1, 2021.
As of Jan. 6, Missouri is reporting 3,235 COVID hospitalizations and a rolling 7-day average of 2,850. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 15% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.
Across Missouri, 651 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 15%.
If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.
As of Jan. 9, the CDC identified 59,521,277 cases of COVID-19 and 834,077 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.40%.
How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09 percent. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016), and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).
The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3 percent. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.
Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021 percent case-fatality rate.
For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.
Daniel Carlson’s field goal lifts Raiders over Chargers with playoff spot on line
LAS VEGAS — Daniel Carlson’s 47-yard field goal as time expired in overtime lifted the Las Vegas Raiders past the Los Angeles Chargers 35-32 on Sunday night for their first playoff berth since 2016.
And they eliminated their AFC West rivals in the process.
Las Vegas survived Los Angeles’ late-game comeback built on a series of fourth-down conversions to force overtime. The Raiders won a fourth straight game and completed an incredible late-season run after losing five of their previous six .
Carlson, who was a prep standout at The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs and was three times the AFC special teams player of the week this season, kicked five field goals in the game, including two in overtime.
Derek Carr completed 20 of 36 pass attempts for 186 yards, including two touchdowns. Hunter Renfrow hauled in two touchdown passes, while Josh Jacobs ran for 132 yards on 26 carries, including one score.
The Raiders, who had arguably more offseason and in-season distractions than any team, overcame multiple adversities and return to the playoffs for only the second time since losing to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl.
Trailing by 15 in the fourth quarter, the Chargers scored two late touchdowns, with a a 19-play, 83-yard drive capped by Justin Herbert’s 12-yard touchdown strike to Mike Williams as regulation expired. Dustin Hopkins’ extra point sent the game into the extra period. Los Angeles converted on three fourth-down plays in the lengthy drive.
Herbert, who was under duress much of the night, completed 34 of his 64 attempts for 383 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
Las Vegas dominated early while taking a 10-0 lead.
Carlson booted a 24-yard field goal on the Raiders’ first possession, and after being forced to punt on its second drive, Las Vegas’ Divine Deablo recovered a fumble on special teams at the Los Angeles’ 23-yard line. Six plays later, Carr found Renfrow for a 12-yard touchdown.
Los Angeles responded behind a heavy dose of Austin Ekeler, who ran for 53 yards on nine carries and had two touchdowns in the first half. Ekeler ran 14 yards for one score and hauled in a 14-yard screen pass to give the Chargers a 14-10 lead.
Though the Chargers outgained the Raiders 180-142 in the first half, 85 yards in penalties against Los Angeles tied for the most in the first half by a Raiders opponent in the past 11 seasons. The biggest was a 41-yard defensive pass interference call against Chris Harris Jr. with 49 seconds left in the half.
Jacobs punched it in from the 1 on the next play to put Las Vegas back in front, and the Raiders’ defense stymied the Chargers’ final drive of the half.
UP NEXT
Chargers: Season over, need to sign key free agents and upgrade secondary.
Raiders: Travel to Cincinnati for the first round of the AFC playoffs.
