Nuggets' crunch-time win over OKC underscores vital lesson about Nikola Jokic

Published

56 seconds ago

on

Nuggets’ crunch-time win over OKC underscores vital lesson about Nikola Jokic
Austin Rivers has never seen anyone like Nikola Jokic, and he struggles to think of anyone who gets defended like him, either.

The only comparison Rivers can conjure is Joel Embiid, who tends to elicit similar attention as the Nuggets’ anchor.

“He sees the craziest defenses,” said Rivers, whose season-high 22 points helped the Nuggets survive a lowly 38-point second half against the Thunder on Sunday night. “Between him and probably Joel Embiid, I don’t know who gets doubled like that. As soon as he touches it, he’s got like a swarm of guys around him, and he’s gotta make the right read every time.”

Lest anyone question his loyalty, Rivers is riding with Jokic, who he deemed the MVP after the Nuggets’ latest win. Jokic ended the night with 22 points, 18 rebounds and six assists, but his wizardry to close the game, even if he wasn’t necessarily scoring, was the difference.

With 5:45 left in the fourth quarter and the Nuggets down two, the Thunder threw the kitchen sink at the MVP. On one possession, which happened to be extended by an offensive rebound, the Thunder successfully kept the ball from him for nearly 45 consecutive seconds.

Oklahoma City fronted him with Darius Bazley, sandwiched him with Aaron Wiggins and then fronted him again with Kenrich Williams. At least one, and sometimes two, opponents were stuck on his hip for the duration.

The broken play ultimately ended with Facu Campazzo at the free-throw line, but it was way too long for Jokic to remain uninvolved. On the next possession, Jokic didn’t touch the ball, either, and the Nuggets came away with no points following an errant Will Barton 3-pointer.

“Like we’ve seen a lot lately, teams are double-teaming him,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “They’re basically daring us to make shots.”

In those instances, Malone said his team needs to react accordingly by cutting, re-posting their star and shifting bodies to get the defense moving. It’s still a work in progress as teams scheme to mask Jokic’s dominance.

But down 93-88 with 4:26 remaining, the Nuggets came out of a timeout and forced the ball into Jokic’s hands. It yielded an open driving lane for Rivers, who missed the layup, but left Jokic open for an easy put-back. Two possessions later, Jokic caught the ball near the elbow, drew two defenders, then rifled a pass to Rivers in the corner.

The clutch 3-pointer — Rivers’ sixth of the night — was enormous and tied the game at 93.

One possession later, Rivers finished a circus layup that was, once again, a product of Jokic’s gravity. After he caught the ball in the paint, the Thunder sent help and Jokic fired the ball to the open man. One rotation later, Rivers was attacking the rim, benefitting from the step he’d gained off Jokic’s selflessness.

The sequences only accentuated why he needs to be featured in crunch time, regardless of the capacity. If Malone’s said it once, he’s said it a thousand times.

Broncos 2022 opponents include difficult NFC West

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

Broncos 2022 opponents include difficult NFC West
The Broncos’ 2022 opponents are set. Under the NFL’s scheduling formula introduced last year, they will play eight home games and nine road games.

Home-and-away

Kansas City

2021 record: 12-5.

Last meeting: Chiefs 28-24 on Jan. 8.

Comment: The Broncos’ new coach will inherit a 13-game losing streak to Kansas City, which has won five consecutive AFC West titles. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 9-0 all-time against the Broncos.

Las Vegas

2021 record: 10-7.

Last meeting: Raiders 17-13 on Dec. 26.

Comment: The Raiders may have a new coach if owner Mark Davis doesn’t retain Rich Bisaccia, whose first game in charge this year was a win in Denver. Regardless of what they do with the head-coaching position, Las Vegas would be foolish to move on from quarterback Derek Carr.

L.A. Chargers

2021 record: 9-8.

Last meeting: Chargers 34-13 on Jan. 2.

Comment: The only division team the Broncos have had recent success against (4-2 in the last three years), new Chargers coach Brandon Staley turned the team around from a 7-9 record in 2020. Like Mahomes, quarterback Justin Herbert is going to be a decade-long problem for the Broncos.

Home

Arizona

2021 record: 11-6.

Last meeting: Broncos 45-10 on Oct. 18, 2018.

Comment: The Broncos’ first game against Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Arizona started 7-0, but wheezed to the finish line at 4-6, which cost it a hold on the NFC West it had for most of the season. The Cardinals won’t be concerned about Mile High — they went 8-1 on the road this year.

Houston

2021 record: 4-13.

Last meeting: Broncos 38-24 on Dec. 8, 2019.

Comment: Have a guess on who will be playing quarterback for the Texans? They rolled through veteran Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills this year as they struggled offensively — only 60 points in the first quarter and only 34 points in the third quarter, which contributed to nine losses by at least 10 points.

Indianapolis

2021 record: 9-8.

News

Bill Belichick says he's 'hopeful' regarding injured Patriots Isaiah Wynn and Christian Barmore

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

Patriots could lose LT Isaiah Wynn, DL Christian Barmore for playoffs
Bill Belichick sounded somewhat optimistic with respect to left tackle Isaiah Wynn and rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who were both injured during Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday, Belichick provided a glimmer of hope for the two players ahead of Saturday night’s Wild Card weekend matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

“We just got back late last night. We’ll see how things go this morning, but I’d say we’re hopeful,” said Belichick, when asked for an update.

Wynn suffered an ankle injury during the first half, while Barmore was carted off after hurting his right leg late in the fourth quarter.

According to the NFL Network, initial tests on Barmore’s leg conducted at Hard Rock Stadium did not indicate a major injury, but the second-round rookie is nonetheless scheduled for an MRI.

The second-round rookie has been a presence up front and one of the team’s best pass rushers.

He finished the regular season with 46 tackles, 1.5 sacks and nine QB hits. His loss would be significant against the Bills.

Wynn, meanwhile, has struggled at different points of the season, although playing well recently. He was replaced by swing tackle Justin Herron for the remainder of the game. Herron did a good job filling in.

News

Patriots' 2022 regular-season opponents finalized

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

Patriots’ 2022 regular-season opponents finalized
Soon enough, the Patriots will be on to the 2022 season.

Whenever they turn the page, they’ll have a loaded schedule to look forward to.

The Pats will face every team from AFC and NFC North next season, plus second-place teams from other divisions. They’ll play eight games at home and nine others on the road, having played the inverse in 2021.

Below is a full list of their home and road opponents for the 2022 season.

HOME

Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Bengals, Colts, Ravens, Bears, Lions

ROAD

Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Browns, Steelers, Cardinals, Packers, Vikings, Raiders

The dates and times will be announced in late April or May, when the league annually releases its regular-season schedule.

