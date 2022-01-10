Ohio Rep. Jordan rejects Jan. 6 panel request for interview

Suggest a Correction
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress, on Sunday rejected a request for an interview by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
In a combative letter to committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Jordan said, “The American people are tired of Democrats’ nonstop investigations and partisan witch hunts.”
He said the interview request “amounts to an unprecedented and inappropriate demand to examine the basis for a colleague’s decision on a particular matter pending before the House of Representatives,” adding, “This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core constitutional principles and would serve to further erode legislative norms.”
Thompson told Jordan in a letter last month that the panel wants him to provide information surrounding his communications with Trump on Jan. 6 and Trump’s efforts to challenge the result of the 2020 election.
“We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th,” the letter read. “We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail.”
In his response Sunday, Jordan insisted, “I have no relevant information that would assist the Select Committee in advancing any legitimate legislative purpose.”
He accused Democrats of using the committee as “a partisan cudgel against their political adversaries.”
Jordan is a staunch supporter of Trump’s false claims about voter fraud. The lawmaker brought those claims up during an October hearing on a motion to hold former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon in contempt for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena.
In that hearing, Jordan admitted that he spoke with Trump on the day of the attack.
“Of course, I talked to the president,” Jordan told members of the Rules Committee, in response to questioning from the panel’s chairman, Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass. “I talked to him that day. I’ve been clear about that. I don’t recall the number of times, but it’s not about me. I know you want to make it about that.”
The panel is also seeking information regarding Jordan’s meeting with Trump and members of his administration in November and December 2020, and in early January 2021, “about strategies for overturning the results of the 2020 election.” Thompson’s letter said the committee is also interested in any discussions Jordan may have had during that time regarding the possibility of presidential pardons for people involved in any aspect of the Capitol attack or the planning for the two rallies that took place that day.
After finishing the season 8-9 and out of the playoffs, the Vikings will select No. 12 in the first round of the April 28-30 NFL draft in Las Vegas.
Barring a trade of the pick, it will be the highest Minnesota has selected since taking cornerback Trae Waynes No. 11 in 2015.
The Vikings have selected No. 12 two previous times in their history. One of those picks turned out quite well, with running back Chuck Foreman being selected in 1973. The other turned out not so well, with quarterback Christian Ponder being taken in 2011.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was taken to a hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
According to a St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson, officers from the north precinct responded to the 9800 block of Dennis Drive—just outside Dellwood—shortly after 6 p.m.
The victim’s injury was not life-threatening.
Police have not released any additional information on the shooting.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Saturday evening plane crash in St. Charles County that left two passengers deceased is now under federal investigation.
National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Peter Knudson said the passengers on board were pilots.
“The airplane climbed to about 8,000 feet on an instrument flight plan that continued all the way to the crash site. There was no communication from the flight crew after the descent began,” he said.
According to Knudson, the plane left Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield and was scheduled to arrive at Centennial Airport in Englewood, Colorado.
Knudson said the Beech 58 aircraft crashed at 7:19 p.m. CST in a heavily-wooded area.
Multiple local agencies and first responders searched the area off Highway F near Rugged Acres in St. Charles County.
The names of the victims have not been released; they typically are once family members are notified.
Knudson confirmed the NTSB has taken over the investigation.
“We’ve dispatched an investigator from Denver who will be arriving at the accident site in the area today (Sunday) to begin the on-scene phase of the investigation (Monday) morning,” he said. “He’s expected to be on scene for several days, and then we’ll run a preliminary report, which will have the facts and circumstances of the accident and we expect to have that out within a couple of weeks.”
