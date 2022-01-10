Patriots could lose LT Isaiah Wynn, DL Christian Barmore for playoffs

As Brandon Bolden raced into the end zone for his second touchdown of the day, the Patriots running back dropped to his knees as he saw yet another penalty flag laying on the field.

The flag, ultimately, was picked up by the officials. But the way things were going for the Pats on Sunday in Miami, you almost expected Bolden’s score to be called back.

In their 33-24, regular season-ending loss to the Dolphins, the Patriots shot themselves in the foot too often. Eight penalties for 78 yards told the story of the day, compounded by mental errors, miscommunication and overall lousy execution. Some calls were certainly questionable, but that belies the point. This is a version of the Patriots that’s playing uncharacteristic football of a Bill Belichick-coached team as it heads into its most important game of the year next week.

“Too many mistakes,” Belichick said. “Way too many.”

On Sunday, the Patriots were making mistakes commonly seen in training camp, not meaningful games in January.

Mac Jones, for as good as he’s been for the majority of his rookie season, wasn’t close to sharp as he turned it over twice. There was miscommunication in the passing game, and repeated mistakes on defense. And then there were more special teams errors.

The biggest one came early in the fourth quarter, with the Patriots trailing by 14. The defense had just made a big stop, forcing the Dolphins to punt on fourth-and-1. But Lawrence Guy was whistled for an illegal formation penalty, as the veteran lined up over the long snapper.

The Dolphins got an automatic first down, and marched to a field goal to make it 27-10. Even after the Patriots responded with back-to-back touchdowns, that was ultimately the difference. And it was more frustration for a special teams unit that has historically prided itself on playing sound football, but has consistently made mistakes this season.

“It makes it so hard on the defense,” special teams captain Matthew Slater said. “They get a stop, we get the ball back. We go from that to give them the ball and them taking more time off the clock and kicking a field goal, and we end up losing by a field goal. Stuff like that just kills you. It’s disappointing, but we have to get it fixed. We can’t have that and have that stuff keep happening.”

There were almost too many examples to list from Sunday. Matthew Judon, who hasn’t been himself over the last month, was called for a roughing the passer penalty. Facing fourth-and-1 at midfield late in the first half, the Patriots lined up like they were going for it, but were called for a false start.

“The whole thing was poorly executed,” Belichick said.

The list went on.

The Patriots were called for two questionable penalties. The first one came in the first quarter, when the Dolphins called a fake punt play. Michael Palardy was going to be short, but Bolden, who leaned in with his helmet as Palardy slid to the ground, was whistled for unnecessary roughness even though he didn’t touch him. The Dolphins ended up getting a field goal on that drive.

“I went in there and I was trying to get the ball, but I did not touch him at all,” Bolden said. “That’s just how it goes sometimes. The ball doesn’t bounce your way every time and they called what they called.”

Jalen Mills was called for a costly pass interference in the third quarter. It was an iffy call, but it still led directly to a Miami touchdown.

Jones was caught in it, too, as he threw a pick-six in the first quarter to put the Pats in a 14-0 hole. Then, late in the second, the quarterback was deep in Miami territory when a mishandled snap led to a lost fumble. The rookie was hard on himself after, calling his performance “super embarrassing.”

“We just have to play clean football,” tight end Hunter Henry said.

The Pats don’t have much time to figure that out, or it could be a short trip to the postseason.

“I think it starts in the week,” Henry said. “Focusing on it every single day, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, just reminding ourselves in practice. I think that the biggest thing is going out there and executing in practice, and just being conscious of it.”