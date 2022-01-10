Patriots defense still falls short during critical junctures

Statistically, the Patriots have one of the best defenses in the NFL.

They just don’t play like it against the better teams, and in the bigger moments in games.

In several important games this season, they haven’t been able to make a key stop with the game on the line. They also haven’t been able to stop the run in many of the games they’ve lost. Miami didn’t prove to be the exception in either case.

Whether it’s the league’s leading rusher Jonathan Taylor of Indy, or Miami journeyman Duke Johnson, running backs have killed them at different points during the year.

And so have quarterbacks with wheels, be it Buffalo’s Josh Allen, and now Tua Tagovailoa, who really isn’t known as a runner but still made the Patriots pay during Sunday’s 33-24 loss at Hard Rock Stadium.

It didn’t help that the Patriots were without Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Dugger, and Myles Bryant, who were out either with injuries or being on the COVID-19 list. And while the defense as a whole only really allowed 19 points (two touchdowns came off turnovers), it still wasn’t able to produce any turnovers themselves, or make the big game-saving stop.

It was Tagovailoa’s 11-yard scamper on a third-down and eight play with 1:56 to go that essentially iced the game, and halted a potential Patriots comeback in its tracks.

The Pats had closed to 27-24, and a big stop was needed to give the Patriots a chance. The defense responded with a big flop. Third-and-eight and the Patriots came up empty.

After Tagovailoa gained the first down, that bought the Fins a couple more plays. They eventually punted, giving the Patriots the ball down by the goal line with four seconds to go.

It was a familiar script to Week 1 when they played the Dolphins, and needed to stop them in the fourth quarter. It didn’t happen then, and it didn’t happen Week 18.

Defensive captain Devin McCourty said the Patriots have simply been guilty of playing bad football during important points in games.

“A couple of plays on the edge, one to Duke Johnson, and the quarterback scrambles hurt us,” said McCourty. “The run game is always about consistency, play after play. We just fell short today.”

Johnson had 117 yards on 25 carries with a touchdown. Tagovailoa had 38 yards on five rushes. In all, the Dolphins, one of the worst rushing teams in the league, gained 193 yards on the ground. Basically, they beat the Patriots at their own game en route to the first season sweep since 2000.

Tagovailoa didn’t have to pass much — 22 attempts — but the Patriots had a tough time early on slowing down the Fins’ quick pass offense, which is often spun off RPOs.

The Dolphins took their opening drive 77 yards in 13 plays with Tagovailoa hitting a wide open Jaylen Waddle after he went uncovered on a wheel route. On the drive, Tagovailoa was 7-for-7 for 54 yards.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick chalked it up to “a lot of poor execution … poor playing.”

Cornerback Jalen Mills also drew a killer pass interference penalty in the third quarter, on a third-and-seven, setting the Dolphins up for a score.

So the performance was discouraging, to say the least.

Will the defense be able to rise up during the postseason?

“If we have another performance like this, that’s it,” McCourty said. “I think as a group, everybody individually, you just want to put your all into it. Because there’s no tomorrow.”