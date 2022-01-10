News
Patriots defense still falls short during critical junctures
Statistically, the Patriots have one of the best defenses in the NFL.
They just don’t play like it against the better teams, and in the bigger moments in games.
In several important games this season, they haven’t been able to make a key stop with the game on the line. They also haven’t been able to stop the run in many of the games they’ve lost. Miami didn’t prove to be the exception in either case.
Whether it’s the league’s leading rusher Jonathan Taylor of Indy, or Miami journeyman Duke Johnson, running backs have killed them at different points during the year.
And so have quarterbacks with wheels, be it Buffalo’s Josh Allen, and now Tua Tagovailoa, who really isn’t known as a runner but still made the Patriots pay during Sunday’s 33-24 loss at Hard Rock Stadium.
It didn’t help that the Patriots were without Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Dugger, and Myles Bryant, who were out either with injuries or being on the COVID-19 list. And while the defense as a whole only really allowed 19 points (two touchdowns came off turnovers), it still wasn’t able to produce any turnovers themselves, or make the big game-saving stop.
It was Tagovailoa’s 11-yard scamper on a third-down and eight play with 1:56 to go that essentially iced the game, and halted a potential Patriots comeback in its tracks.
The Pats had closed to 27-24, and a big stop was needed to give the Patriots a chance. The defense responded with a big flop. Third-and-eight and the Patriots came up empty.
After Tagovailoa gained the first down, that bought the Fins a couple more plays. They eventually punted, giving the Patriots the ball down by the goal line with four seconds to go.
It was a familiar script to Week 1 when they played the Dolphins, and needed to stop them in the fourth quarter. It didn’t happen then, and it didn’t happen Week 18.
Defensive captain Devin McCourty said the Patriots have simply been guilty of playing bad football during important points in games.
“A couple of plays on the edge, one to Duke Johnson, and the quarterback scrambles hurt us,” said McCourty. “The run game is always about consistency, play after play. We just fell short today.”
Johnson had 117 yards on 25 carries with a touchdown. Tagovailoa had 38 yards on five rushes. In all, the Dolphins, one of the worst rushing teams in the league, gained 193 yards on the ground. Basically, they beat the Patriots at their own game en route to the first season sweep since 2000.
Tagovailoa didn’t have to pass much — 22 attempts — but the Patriots had a tough time early on slowing down the Fins’ quick pass offense, which is often spun off RPOs.
The Dolphins took their opening drive 77 yards in 13 plays with Tagovailoa hitting a wide open Jaylen Waddle after he went uncovered on a wheel route. On the drive, Tagovailoa was 7-for-7 for 54 yards.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick chalked it up to “a lot of poor execution … poor playing.”
Cornerback Jalen Mills also drew a killer pass interference penalty in the third quarter, on a third-and-seven, setting the Dolphins up for a score.
So the performance was discouraging, to say the least.
Will the defense be able to rise up during the postseason?
“If we have another performance like this, that’s it,” McCourty said. “I think as a group, everybody individually, you just want to put your all into it. Because there’s no tomorrow.”
Patriots could lose LT Isaiah Wynn, DL Christian Barmore for playoffs
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Patriots lost more than a game Sunday.
Left tackle Isaiah Wynn was knocked out by an ankle injury in the first half, and rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore was carted off after hurting his right leg with seconds remaining.
According to the NFL Network, initial tests on Barmore’s right leg conducted at Hard Rock Stadium did not indicate a major injury, but the second-round rookie is nonetheless scheduled for an MRI on Monday. Bill Belichick didn’t offer an update on either player, though the Pats will almost assuredly be shorthanded heading into the postseason.
After leaving in the first half, Wynn was effectively replaced by swing tackle Justin Herron for the remainder of the game. While Wynn has been the Patriots’ worst pass protector along the offensive line this season, he enjoyed a resurgent second half. Before Sunday, he had allowed three total pressures the previous two weeks.
Barmore quickly established himself as one of the Pats’ best pass-rushers. He regularly pushed the pocket from the interior and set up other defenders for sacks. He finished the regular season with 46 tackles, 1.5 sacks and nine QB hits.
“I’m not sure exactly what happened (on the play),” said Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. “But I just told him that I love him, and I have his back no matter what. He’s a great player, and he’s been a great teammate to me at Alabama and obviously here, too.”
Safety Sean Davis, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter. Initially ruled questionable to return, he was available in the second half.
Patriots rue costly mistakes in loss to Dolphins: ‘We have to get it fixed’
As Brandon Bolden raced into the end zone for his second touchdown of the day, the Patriots running back dropped to his knees as he saw yet another penalty flag laying on the field.
The flag, ultimately, was picked up by the officials. But the way things were going for the Pats on Sunday in Miami, you almost expected Bolden’s score to be called back.
In their 33-24, regular season-ending loss to the Dolphins, the Patriots shot themselves in the foot too often. Eight penalties for 78 yards told the story of the day, compounded by mental errors, miscommunication and overall lousy execution. Some calls were certainly questionable, but that belies the point. This is a version of the Patriots that’s playing uncharacteristic football of a Bill Belichick-coached team as it heads into its most important game of the year next week.
“Too many mistakes,” Belichick said. “Way too many.”
On Sunday, the Patriots were making mistakes commonly seen in training camp, not meaningful games in January.
Mac Jones, for as good as he’s been for the majority of his rookie season, wasn’t close to sharp as he turned it over twice. There was miscommunication in the passing game, and repeated mistakes on defense. And then there were more special teams errors.
The biggest one came early in the fourth quarter, with the Patriots trailing by 14. The defense had just made a big stop, forcing the Dolphins to punt on fourth-and-1. But Lawrence Guy was whistled for an illegal formation penalty, as the veteran lined up over the long snapper.
The Dolphins got an automatic first down, and marched to a field goal to make it 27-10. Even after the Patriots responded with back-to-back touchdowns, that was ultimately the difference. And it was more frustration for a special teams unit that has historically prided itself on playing sound football, but has consistently made mistakes this season.
“It makes it so hard on the defense,” special teams captain Matthew Slater said. “They get a stop, we get the ball back. We go from that to give them the ball and them taking more time off the clock and kicking a field goal, and we end up losing by a field goal. Stuff like that just kills you. It’s disappointing, but we have to get it fixed. We can’t have that and have that stuff keep happening.”
There were almost too many examples to list from Sunday. Matthew Judon, who hasn’t been himself over the last month, was called for a roughing the passer penalty. Facing fourth-and-1 at midfield late in the first half, the Patriots lined up like they were going for it, but were called for a false start.
“The whole thing was poorly executed,” Belichick said.
The list went on.
The Patriots were called for two questionable penalties. The first one came in the first quarter, when the Dolphins called a fake punt play. Michael Palardy was going to be short, but Bolden, who leaned in with his helmet as Palardy slid to the ground, was whistled for unnecessary roughness even though he didn’t touch him. The Dolphins ended up getting a field goal on that drive.
“I went in there and I was trying to get the ball, but I did not touch him at all,” Bolden said. “That’s just how it goes sometimes. The ball doesn’t bounce your way every time and they called what they called.”
Jalen Mills was called for a costly pass interference in the third quarter. It was an iffy call, but it still led directly to a Miami touchdown.
Jones was caught in it, too, as he threw a pick-six in the first quarter to put the Pats in a 14-0 hole. Then, late in the second, the quarterback was deep in Miami territory when a mishandled snap led to a lost fumble. The rookie was hard on himself after, calling his performance “super embarrassing.”
“We just have to play clean football,” tight end Hunter Henry said.
The Pats don’t have much time to figure that out, or it could be a short trip to the postseason.
“I think it starts in the week,” Henry said. “Focusing on it every single day, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, just reminding ourselves in practice. I think that the biggest thing is going out there and executing in practice, and just being conscious of it.”
Patriots QB Mac Jones calls his performance in Miami loss ‘super embarrassing’
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Mac Jones captured his lackluster performance in Sunday’s upset loss at Miami with two pointed words post-game.
“Super embarrassing.”
“You’ve got to go out there and do much better than we did today. And it’s super embarrassing, honestly, just from my point,” Jones said after the 33-24 defeat. “Just how I played wasn’t good enough. And I can do better, and it starts with me. I’m the quarterback, and that’s my job to make people around me have success.”
Jones committed two turnovers in the loss, a pick-six in the first quarter and a fumbled snap in the third. The Patriots fell behind 14-0 after his interception, a gift to Miami All-Pro corner Xavien Howard in the right flat. Jones’ fumble later led to a Miami field goal drive that lifted the Dolphins to a 27-10 lead with 11 minutes remaining.
That score ultimately forced the Pats defense to make a stop with 2:53 remaining, despite the fact Jones had led two touchdown drives to trim the deficit to 27-24. But instead of returning the ball to their rookie quarterback, the Patriots allowed Tua Tagovailoa to scramble 11 yards on third-and-8 under with less than two minutes left, and effectively seal the game before Miami punted with seconds left.
Then, a busted hook-and-lateral play that resulted in a defensive Dolphins touchdown as time expired threw salt on the Pats’ “embarrassing” wounds.
“We’ll get it fixed,” Jones told reporters. “I think, like you said, you’ve got to watch the film and learn from it and realize how embarrassing it is to play that way. But at the same time, we’ve got a great opportunity next week, and that’s all you can ask for.”
Jones finished 20-of-30 for 261 yards, a touchdown and a pick.
The Patriots will visit either the Bengals or the Bills next weekend in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
