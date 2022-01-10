News
Patriots QB Mac Jones calls his performance in Miami loss ‘super embarrassing’
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Mac Jones captured his lackluster performance in Sunday’s upset loss at Miami with two pointed words post-game.
“Super embarrassing.”
“You’ve got to go out there and do much better than we did today. And it’s super embarrassing, honestly, just from my point,” Jones said after the 33-24 defeat. “Just how I played wasn’t good enough. And I can do better, and it starts with me. I’m the quarterback, and that’s my job to make people around me have success.”
Jones committed two turnovers in the loss, a pick-six in the first quarter and a fumbled snap in the third. The Patriots fell behind 14-0 after his interception, a gift to Miami All-Pro corner Xavien Howard in the right flat. Jones’ fumble later led to a Miami field goal drive that lifted the Dolphins to a 27-10 lead with 11 minutes remaining.
That score ultimately forced the Pats defense to make a stop with 2:53 remaining, despite the fact Jones had led two touchdown drives to trim the deficit to 27-24. But instead of returning the ball to their rookie quarterback, the Patriots allowed Tua Tagovailoa to scramble 11 yards on third-and-8 under with less than two minutes left, and effectively seal the game before Miami punted with seconds left.
Then, a busted hook-and-lateral play that resulted in a defensive Dolphins touchdown as time expired threw salt on the Pats’ “embarrassing” wounds.
“We’ll get it fixed,” Jones told reporters. “I think, like you said, you’ve got to watch the film and learn from it and realize how embarrassing it is to play that way. But at the same time, we’ve got a great opportunity next week, and that’s all you can ask for.”
Jones finished 20-of-30 for 261 yards, a touchdown and a pick.
The Patriots will visit either the Bengals or the Bills next weekend in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
News
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
By LYNN ELBER
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” died while on a stand-up tour. He was 65.
Deputies in Orange County, Florida, were called Sunday about an “unresponsive man” in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and found Saget dead, according to a sheriff’s statement on Twitter. Detectives found “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”
Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour.” After warm audience receptions to his gigs Friday in Orlando and Saturday in the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area, he celebrated online.
“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” he posted Saturday on Instagram.
Fellow comedians and friends praised Saget not only for his wit, but his kindness.
“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him,” wrote John Stamos, who co-starred with Saget on “Full House.” “I love you so much Bobby.”
“I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much,” said Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget’s daughter on “Full House.”
“In often a ruthless business he was historically not just hilarious but more importantly one of the kindest human beings I ever met in my career,” actor Richard Lewis wrote on Twitter.
In a statement Sunday, Saget’s family members said they are “devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today…. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”
Saget the stand-up showed his flip side with what become a much-talked-about cameo in the 2005 documentary “The Aristocrats” — in which 100 comics riffed on the world’s dirtiest joke — that revealed his notoriously filthy sense of humor.
Raunchy comedy wasn’t part of his long-running network TV shows. He hosted the family friendly “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and played the squeaky clean widower and dad to three young girls on “Full House,” the ABC sitcom that also brought fame to Olsen twins Mary-Kate and Ashley when it debuted in 1987.
“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has,” the Olsens said in a joint statement.
The show’s popularity didn’t deter critics, some calling it cheesy and others deeming it unreal. Saget, as amiable and droll in an interview as he was on TV screens, took the brickbats in stride.
“‘Full House’ was a loving kind of show but obviously over the top. It had its heightened reality, a glossy Willy Wonka quality to it,” he told The Associated Press in a 2001 interview.
That year, Saget took another pass at playing a widowed dad with winsome kids on the short-lived sitcom “Raising Dad.”
He said he found himself repeatedly fielding questions about his habit of playing sitcom widowers, and had a ready response: “(Kevin) Costner does three, four baseball movies and that’s OK. There’s my rationale.”
Saget was born in Philadelphia on May 17, 1956, to Benjamin, a supermarket executive, and Rosalyn, who worked in hospital administration. He graduated Temple University and enrolled briefly in the University of Southern California to study film.
He left the college but stayed in Los Angeles and shifted to stand-up comedy, which led to small roles in TV and film before he found success with “Full House.” He also appeared in some episodes of the sitcom’s “Fuller House” 2016-20 sequel and was heard as the narrator on “How I Met Your Mother,” which ran for nine seasons on CBS.
“Bob Saget was the older wiser ‘me’ for nine years on How I Met Your Mother,” tweeted cast member Josh Radnor. “He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches.”
In guest appearances on the Hollywood-set dark comedy “Entourage,” Saget played a warped character named Bob Saget who was foul-mouthed but, unlike the man himself, was a misogynist and worse.
In early 2020, Saget was preparing for the start of his comedy tour when the pandemic put it on hold. He turned his energies to a podcast, “Bob Saget’s Here For You,” which gave fans an open mic to comment and ask him questions.
He focused occasionally on directing over the years, including on HBO’s “The Mind of the Married Man,” and the Norm Macdonald film “Dirty Work,” and appeared on Broadway in “Hand to God” and in “The Drowsy Chaperone.”
He drew praise as producer-director of the 1996 TV film “For Hope,” loosely based on the battle of his late sister, Gay, with the tissue disease scleroderma, and appealed for increased federal support for research funds.
He remembered his sister in a January 2020 post, noting that she died when she was 47 and would have been 73 that month.
Saget had daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer with first wife Sherri Kramer before divorcing in 1997. He married Kelly Rizzo in 2018.
___
AP Writers Lindsey Bahr and Beth Harris contributed to this report.
News
Ohio Rep. Jordan rejects Jan. 6 panel request for interview
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress, on Sunday rejected a request for an interview by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
In a combative letter to committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Jordan said, “The American people are tired of Democrats’ nonstop investigations and partisan witch hunts.”
He said the interview request “amounts to an unprecedented and inappropriate demand to examine the basis for a colleague’s decision on a particular matter pending before the House of Representatives,” adding, “This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core constitutional principles and would serve to further erode legislative norms.”
Thompson told Jordan in a letter last month that the panel wants him to provide information surrounding his communications with Trump on Jan. 6 and Trump’s efforts to challenge the result of the 2020 election.
“We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th,” the letter read. “We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail.”
In his response Sunday, Jordan insisted, “I have no relevant information that would assist the Select Committee in advancing any legitimate legislative purpose.”
He accused Democrats of using the committee as “a partisan cudgel against their political adversaries.”
Jordan is a staunch supporter of Trump’s false claims about voter fraud. The lawmaker brought those claims up during an October hearing on a motion to hold former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon in contempt for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena.
In that hearing, Jordan admitted that he spoke with Trump on the day of the attack.
“Of course, I talked to the president,” Jordan told members of the Rules Committee, in response to questioning from the panel’s chairman, Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass. “I talked to him that day. I’ve been clear about that. I don’t recall the number of times, but it’s not about me. I know you want to make it about that.”
The panel is also seeking information regarding Jordan’s meeting with Trump and members of his administration in November and December 2020, and in early January 2021, “about strategies for overturning the results of the 2020 election.” Thompson’s letter said the committee is also interested in any discussions Jordan may have had during that time regarding the possibility of presidential pardons for people involved in any aspect of the Capitol attack or the planning for the two rallies that took place that day.
News
Vikings to pick No. 12 in NFL draft, their highest selection since 2015
After finishing the season 8-9 and out of the playoffs, the Vikings will select No. 12 in the first round of the April 28-30 NFL draft in Las Vegas.
Barring a trade of the pick, it will be the highest Minnesota has selected since taking cornerback Trae Waynes No. 11 in 2015.
The Vikings have selected No. 12 two previous times in their history. One of those picks turned out quite well, with running back Chuck Foreman being selected in 1973. The other turned out not so well, with quarterback Christian Ponder being taken in 2011.
