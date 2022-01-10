Pete Davidson Wants Relationship With Kim Kardashian ‘To Last’: He ‘Refuses To Screw It Up’

Pete Davidson considers Kim Kardashian ‘the most important relationship’ he’s ever had, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Pete Davidson, 28, is all in with new girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41. “He is easing into this relationship differently as he has noticed that it is actually the most important relationship he’s ever had,” an insider close to the Saturday Night Live actor spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This relationship with Kim in Pete’s eyes has a lot of legs too it and he refuses to screw it up,” they added.

The King of Staten Island star and SKIMS founder initially connected while filming the Oct. 9 episode of SNL, which was Kim’s hosting debut. During the episode, Kim and Pete shared the screen for a sketch inspired by Disney’s Aladdin where he played the title character to Kim’s Princess Jasmine! After the two discussed their challenged romance on a magic carpet ride, they shared a brief kiss on screen — clearly feeling the chemistry.

Pete is known to have dated some of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, which include Kate Beckinsale, Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Cazzie David, and, of course, his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande. The actor notably proposed to Ariana in June 2018 after just a few weeks of dating, and has previously expressed interest in settling down and starting a family.

“As everyone has seen, Pete moves fast in his relationships and it is exactly the same with Kim,” the insider explained. “Remember he proposed to Ariana super fast and was ready to live the husband life and he is getting those similar feels with Kim but this time around he is not going to pull that trigger that fast because he wants it to last and doesn’t want ruin what they are creating with each other,” they also said.

Kim is technically still married to estranged husband Kanye West, 44: after seven years of marriage, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer in Feb. 2021. The couple share four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Despite multiple ploys to try and win Kim back — including at his recent Larry Hoover Benefit Concert — Kanye has continued to publicly date other women like Julia Fox, 31.

