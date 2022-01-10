Connect with us

Police search for 'vehicle of interest' in Pine Lawn shooting

Published

47 seconds ago

on

Police search for ‘vehicle of interest’ in Pine Lawn shooting
PINE LAWN, Mo. – Detectives with the North County Police Cooperative are investigating a shooting that happened in Pine Lawn on Sunday morning.

According to Major Ron Martin, an NCPC spokesman, the shooting took place around 10:!5 a.m. near the intersection of Arden and Dardanella avenues.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Meanwhile, authorities are looking for a vehicle seen near the scene of the shooting. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the car or the shooting itself is asked to contact the NCPC Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 314-499-6090 or general dispatch at 314-428-6868.

Former 'Hollywood Madam' Heidi Fleiss says she's moving to Missouri

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ Heidi Fleiss says she’s moving to Missouri
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — The woman dubbed the “Hollywood Madam” when she was accused in the mid-1990s of running a Los Angeles prostitution ring said she is moving out of a southern Nevada town where she has lived for about 15 years.

Heidi Fleiss told the Pahrump Valley Times she is angry that someone shot one of her cherished pet parrots with a pellet gun just before Christmas.

Fleiss told the newspaper she contacted Nye County Animal Control officers and kept the pellet that a veterinarian removed from the bird’s leg as evidence. She said she would pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

Fleiss said she bought a property in Missouri, where she plans to relocate her exotic bird collection by the end of February.

Fleiss, 56, has lived for about 15 years in Pahrump, a high desert community about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Las Vegas.

Her pandering conviction was overturned in California, but she served 20 months of a federal prison sentence for a 1996 tax evasion conviction.

She later moved to southern Nevada with a menagerie of parrots, and was a close friend of Dennis Hof, owner of several legal brothels in Nevada and star of the HBO adult reality series “Cathouse.”

Hof ran for state Legislature in 2018. He fashioned himself as a Donald Trump-style Republican and won the election despite having been found dead a month earlier after celebrating his 72nd birthday.

Blues score 2 power-play goals in final minute, top Stars 2-1

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

Blues score 2 power-play goals in final minute, top Stars 2-1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1.

Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly made it 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage.

St. Louis extended its home-ice point streak to 12 games, going 11-0-1 during the run. Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues.

Jason Robertson scored a second-period goal for Dallas, which had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Missouri virus hospitalizations sets record as cases surge

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

Missouri virus hospitalizations sets record as cases surge
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The number of people being treated for COVID-19 across Missouri continues to set records as virus cases surge across the state and strain hospital capacity.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services said 3,235 people were hospitalized with the virus statewide and about 15% of the state’s hospital beds remained available.

That number just topped 2,900 for the first time on Friday and exceeded the record of 2,862 set in December 2020.

Statewide, the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases also hit a record Saturday at 7,058 cases before declining to 6,983 on Sunday.

