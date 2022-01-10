Pollen DeFi $PLN will be the first Avalanche token to list on AscendEX

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 10th January, 2022, Chainwire

On Tuesday 11 January at 09:00 EST / 14:00 UTC, $PLN, the governance token of the Pollen DeFi protocol, will be listed on AscendEX. It is the primary centralised exchange listing of $PLN, and the first Avalanche chain token to list on AscendEX.

Pollen DeFi simplifies crypto portfolio management. It provides new opportunities to earn for both profitable traders and those wishing to hold dynamically managed portfolios, without the need for them to manage allocations and assets themselves.

$PLN is the utility token that unlocks the Pollen DeFi ecosystem. Features include asset management, the ability to delegate to top performing traders or self-manage, the creation of topical portfolios by influential traders and community owners through a DAO, tokenized asset indexes, and the ability to earn (or burn) $PLN through good or bad portfolio choices.

With funding and support from VCs including Protocol Ventures, Fomocraft Ventures, Red Building Capital, AventuresDAO, Rarestone Capital and Alphabit, Pollen DeFi is set to unleash a game-changing set of product features into the emerging suite of multi-chain DeFi 2.0 protocols. Pollen has been building for more than a year, amassing an experienced team with professional experience from the fields of finance, governance, data sciences, mathematical modeling, smart contract development and product creation. Pollen DeFi is set to disrupt a multi-trillion dollar market with a truly decentralised asset management ecosystem.

$PLN will be the first Avalanche token on AscendEX.

Pollen DeFi is incredibly proud to be the first Avalanche ecosystem token to list on AscendEX. Registered in Singapore, AscendEX prides itself on listing cutting-edge DeFi projects on a platform which has all the features and benefits of a smooth trading experience and liquidity of a centralised exchange. AscendEX is backed by Polychain Capital, Alameda Research, Jump Capital and Hack VC, and reports that it serves over one million retail and institutional clients, and has reached over $200 million in average daily trading volume.

Philip Verrien, Pollen DeFi Co-founder and Project Lead: “We are proud to be the first Avalanche token to list on AscendEX. A whole new audience of potential Pollen users who wish to participate in DeFi and the emergent Avalanche ecosystem, but are more comfortable with the experience and tools of a CEX, can now take their first step into the Pollen DeFi asset management ecosystem through our primary listing on AscendEX.”

Pollen DeFi deployed on Avalanche in response to community demand coupled with an incredible wave of TVL growth, wallet growth and product innovation on the fast, reliable and cost-effective Avalanche chain. Pollen DeFi is a cross-chain project, and is actively monitoring DeFi trends and user behaviour and listening to the ‘hive-mind’ community to inform its roadmap, with a refreshed project timeline in the works.

Pollen protocol approaches mainnet, with staking on AscendEX.

Mainnet is scheduled for Q1, so holders of the $PLN token don’t have long to wait until they can put their $PLN to work in a multitude of ways. While waiting for the mainnet launch $PLN can be staked on AscendEX with an attractive APR to reward early adopters of this future hub of the DeFi and investing landscape. Staking opening time will be announced on Pollen DeFi’s twitter.

Trading of $PLN/USDT opens on AscendEX on Tuesday 11 January 2022 at 09:00 EST / 14:00 UTC. Wallets will be open for deposits approximately 12 hours before, please follow Pollen DeFi channels for updates. $PLN is available to trade now on the Avalanche decentralised exchange Trader Joe.

Preview of the upcoming Pollen DeFi protocol portfolio management interface.

ABOUT POLLEN DEFI AND THE $PLN TOKEN

Pollen DeFi simplifies crypto portfolio management for the next 100 million global investors to enter the future of finance by using a truly decentralized protocol to leverage the power of the “hive mind” to optimize assets for retail users.

$PLN is the governance token that is both earned and burned based on portfolio performance. Pollen DeFi users can either manage a portfolio themselves or delegate to proven traders. New portfolios will be created by communities and influential figures via a DAO governance process, allowing communities to tackle crypto portfolio management as a team.

Watch the Pollen DeFi project trailer here

