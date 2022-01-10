Porsha’s Family Fisticuffs: Porsha Addresses Explosive Altercation & Regrets ‘Arguing With An Elder’—But Blames Dennis McKinley For THIS

Porsha Williams is addressing that shocking moment when her fists flew during an altercation in Mexico.

As previously reported on Porsha’s Bravo spinoff show “Porsha’s Family Matters”, she and her ex-fiance/baby’s father Dennis McKinley had a big blowup that turned physical.

On Sunday, viewers saw the continuation of the fight that included Porsha telling Dennis’ mother Mama Gina “You heard what I said” before shoving ensued. Several parts of the fight were hard to see but Porsha exclaimed that Dennis was “touching her family” and the former RHOA star threw plates and tried to hit someone with a microphone.

Porsha’s fiance Simon was also seen holding her back while she screamed and cried in frustration and Dennis McKinley was seen being held back while saying, “They went after my mother, yo!”

On the show, producers also noted that Porsha told her family members via text not to speak on the altercation. And while the family kept quiet, social media users had QUITE a bit to say.

Now, Porsha’s speaking out for herself.

On social media, Porsha released a lengthy statement saying that she’s “learned that physical violence is never okay” but added in an interesting note about a “man causing physical harm to women.”

“That is something we are too desensitized to as a society,” said Porsha about a man assaulting women. Shen then went on to call out Dennis directly and said that she didn’t address what he allegedly did during the fight to “protect” him, their daughter, and Dennis’ multiple businesses.

“I spoke to some of my family members that were present and decided at the time it was best not to talk about what cameras didn’t get to capture because I was trying to protect Dennis, his business, and therefore our own daughter,” wrote Porsha. “Looking back, that was not the right idea.”

Porsha then went on to “take accountability” for her role in the fight and added that while she didn’t assault Dennis’ mother, she regrets “arguing with an elder.”

“I take accountability for reacting strongly to what I was seeing and hearing,” wrote Porsha. “While I was not physical with Ms. Gina, I regret to arguing with an elder. We’re six months removed from this incident and I’m looking forward, not backwards.”

Speaking of moving on, Porsha shared on Sunday that her new fiancé Simon has tattooed her name on his back.

“Awe I’m so excited your very first tattoo is my name,” Porsha captioned a post showcasing her hand and massive engagement ring underneath the rock. “My ride or die through thick or thin, this love will stand strong until the end.

Simon’s tattoo comes after Porsha tatted the businessman’s middle name on her neck.

As for Dennis, he’s sending out a reminder to “honor thy mothers” and noting that the Bible verse is in reference to other people’s matriarchs as well.

Mama Gina has yet to speak out on what went down and Porsha’s statement is no longer present on her social media pages.

What do YOU think about Porsha’s statement about the fight on “Porsha’s Family Matters”???