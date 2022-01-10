Connect with us

Porsha's Family Fisticuffs: Porsha Addresses Explosive Altercation & Regrets 'Arguing With An Elder'—But Blames Dennis McKinley For THIS

1 min ago

#PorshasFamilyMatters: Dennis McKinley's Mom Alleges Porsha Cheated On Her Son, Says Porsha's Mom 'Told Her'
Porsha Williams is addressing that shocking moment when her fists flew during an altercation in Mexico.

As previously reported on Porsha’s Bravo spinoff show “Porsha’s Family Matters”, she and her ex-fiance/baby’s father Dennis McKinley had a big blowup that turned physical.

On Sunday, viewers saw the continuation of the fight that included Porsha telling Dennis’ mother Mama Gina “You heard what I said” before shoving ensued. Several parts of the fight were hard to see but Porsha exclaimed that Dennis was “touching her family” and the former RHOA star threw plates and tried to hit someone with a microphone.

Porsha’s fiance Simon was also seen holding her back while she screamed and cried in frustration and Dennis McKinley was seen being held back while saying, “They went after my mother, yo!”

 

On the show, producers also noted that Porsha told her family members via text not to speak on the altercation. And while the family kept quiet, social media users had QUITE a bit to say.

 

 

Now, Porsha’s speaking out for herself.

Porsha's Family Spinoff

On social media, Porsha released a lengthy statement saying that she’s “learned that physical violence is never okay” but added in an interesting note about a “man causing physical harm to women.”

“That is something we are too desensitized to as a society,” said Porsha about a man assaulting women. Shen then went on to call out Dennis directly and said that she didn’t address what he allegedly did during the fight to “protect” him, their daughter, and Dennis’ multiple businesses.

“I spoke to some of my family members that were present and decided at the time it was best not to talk about what cameras didn’t get to capture because I was trying to protect Dennis, his business, and therefore our own daughter,” wrote Porsha. “Looking back, that was not the right idea.”

Porsha then went on to “take accountability” for her role in the fight and added that while she didn’t assault Dennis’ mother, she regrets “arguing with an elder.”

“I take accountability for reacting strongly to what I was seeing and hearing,” wrote Porsha. “While I was not physical with Ms. Gina, I regret to arguing with an elder. We’re six months removed from this incident and I’m looking forward, not backwards.”

Speaking of moving on, Porsha shared on Sunday that her new fiancé Simon has tattooed her name on his back.

“Awe I’m so excited your very first tattoo is my name,” Porsha captioned a post showcasing her hand and massive engagement ring underneath the rock. “My ride or die through thick or thin, this love will stand strong until the end.

 

Simon’s tattoo comes after Porsha tatted the businessman’s middle name on her neck. 

 

 

 

As for Dennis, he’s sending out a reminder to “honor thy mothers” and noting that the Bible verse is in reference to other people’s matriarchs as well.

 

Mama Gina has yet to speak out on what went down and Porsha’s statement is no longer present on her social media pages.

 

 

What do YOU think about Porsha’s statement about the fight on “Porsha’s Family Matters”???

'Queens' Preview: Remy Ma's Lady Z Slays The Empowering 'Best Of Me' With The Ladies

12 mins ago

January 10, 2022

Lady Z takes the stage with Naomi, Jill, Valeria, and Lil Muffin to sing their power anthem ‘Best of Me’ in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Queens.’

You can’t tear these ladies down. Lady Z, played by guest star Remy Ma, comes together with Naomi, Jill, Valeria, and Lil Muffin for a stage performance no one will ever forget. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 11 episode of Queens, they sing the track “Best of Me.”

“Best of Me” is for all the survivors of sexual assault. Zadie, a.k.a. Lady Z, used to be a rival of Naomi’s but left the music business expectedly years ago. As we learned in the previous episode, Zadie was sexually assaulted by another artist and blamed for it. This prompted Zadie to leave music altogether.

Remy Ma is guest-starring as Zadie, a.k.a. Lady Z. (ABC)

On stage, Lady Z takes her power back with a little help from her friends. Lady Z and the women sing “I’m not a victim, I’m a victor” to an excited crowd. They’re a confident, fierce unit. This is what justice looks like.

Naomi recently created Nasty Girl Records as a way to help support other women. It also gives the artists control over their own music. Zadie recently signed to Nasty Girl Records as one of their first artists.

One artist who is notably missing from the performance is Bree. She is alive after being shot by Darren, but she nearly lost her life. At the end of the previous episode, Naomi calls Bree, who is in Costa Rica with her kids. Bree’s future in music remains uncertain. Instead of answering the call from Naomi, Bree ignores the call completely.

Queens
Valeria, Bree, Naomi, and Jill. (ABC)

The synopsis for the January 11 episode reads: “Putting old rivalries aside, the ladies embark on a new career venture with Zadie, aka ‘Lady Z.’ Meanwhile, Jill faces her past while standing up to her disapproving father and Naomi encourages Zadie to demand justice.” Gaius Charles also guest stars in the episode as Thomas. Queens airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Mary Cosby Shares Quote About "Toxic Reality TV" After Skipping RHOSLC Reunion, Hints at Plans

23 mins ago

January 10, 2022

Mary Cosby has had a controversial season on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The pastor and mother was accused of racism after making some shocking comments about costar Jennie Nguyen’s appearance.

According to reports, Mary did not film for the season 2 reunion, which led some viewers to believe she won’t return for season 3. Many of the details are still unknown.

However, Mary recently decided to post a quote about reality television: “TV watching lowers IQ. And it increases rudeness too. … ‘Reality TV is junk food for our brain, and in the same way that junk food rots our teeth and makes us sick, bad reality TV rots our brain and makes us rude,’ says Dr. Marcia Sirota, a psychiatrist.”

She then shared a quote that goes into more detail: “Reality shows have a negative impact on our children in more ways than one. These shows focus on bullying, aggressive behavior and unhealthy competition, and kids often tend to confuse reality TV with the real world.”

In the caption, the Bravo star wrote, “Food For Thought! * Only The Toxic Reality TV Shows* #thingsthatmatter Love you All! Trust The process!! ❤️🙏”

In a separate Instagram post on Sunday, Mary seemed to throw some shade, while hinting at future plans. “Happy Sunday’ 2022,” she said. “You will always know what’ My plans are …From Me.” She then wrote, “Going’ UP!”

The post was accompanied by a video with photos of herself, and a song which featured the phrase “going up” in the chorus.

Her hashtags were also telling: “#realfriends #knowyourworth . . . #do #not #let #nothing #try #to #tellyourstory #loveyouall #seektruth.”

Viewers of RHOSLC are curious to know what this might mean for her future on the show.

Health experts say cloth surgical masks are 'not effective' against omicron

31 mins ago

January 10, 2022

FluxFactory / E+

In March 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci went viral when he said blue face masks were not effective against the novel coronavirus. Face masks were designed to trap large bacteria, not a virus.

For the past two years, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended wearing blue surgical face masks or bandanas for protection against the novel coronavirus.
 
RELATED: Video: Dr. Fauci Explains Why Face Masks Aren’t Necessary
 
Now the CDC agrees with Fauci that blue surgical masks and cloth masks are not effective against Covid-19.

The CDC now claims the best protection against the mild Omicron variant are N95 masks or KN95 masks for adults and children.

N95 masks are “respirator” masks that filter 95% of airborne particles. The white masks are worn by healthcare workers, painters and factory workers to trap bacteria, dust and aerosolized paint.

However, in order to be effective, N95 masks must be fitted by another healthcare worker and it must pass an air test to ensure no air is getting in.

CDC

Officials say adults and children should wear N95 masks and eye coverings, in addition to getting three vaccines.

Worcester Medical Director and Director of Pediatric Trauma at UMass Memorial Health Dr. Michael Hirsh said, “Cloth masks and … bandanas and homemade bandanas around their face are not effective against omicron. That is clear.”

1641829460 141 Health experts say cloth surgical masks are ‘not effective against

iStock / Getty Images Plus

He added: “The universal precaution is now one of these better masks, eye coverings and in general, the three doses of the vaccine, your first two and then the booster. That’s your basic level of protection.”

Covid-19 is a novel coronavirus that causes flu-like symptoms. People most affected by COVID include the elderly, immunocompromised, morbidly obese, smokers, and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

