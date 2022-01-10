Celebrities
Power of the Dog, West Side Story win at untelevised Golden Globes
Los Angeles (AFP) – “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” on Sunday won the top film prizes at an untelevised Golden Globes that was largely ignored by Hollywood, with awards unveiled via a live blog without any of the usual A-list glamour.
Jane Campion’s dark Western “The Power of the Dog” became only the second film directed by a woman to win the best drama prize. The film also won for best director and best supporting actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee.
Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake claimed top honors for best comedy or musical, as well as lead and supporting actress prizes for stars Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose.
Will Smith and Nicole Kidman won the prizes for best actor and actress in film dramas for their turns in “King Richard” and “Being the Ricardos.”
But none of the stars were present as usual at the Beverly Hilton, with the ceremony held behind closed doors.
The awards, which are usually closely followed for the immediate boost to box office tallies and Oscar hopes that a Globes win can provide, were hugely overshadowed by a long-brewing row over ethical lapses by the organizers.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of 100-odd entertainment writers with links to foreign publications, has been accused of a litany of failings from corruption to racism.
The Globes are traditionally billed as Tinseltown’s biggest party — in past years, the event was watched by TV audiences of millions, and spawned frenzied debate and memes on social media.
This year, NBC scrapped its broadcast, the HFPA did not offer a livestream, and the event failed to take off on Twitter, where pop culture fans were more preoccupied with the death of US comedian Bob Saget.
– ‘Work to be done’ –
The young stars of “West Side Story” took to Twitter to mark their wins, with Zegler noting that she had been awarded her Globe exactly three years after being cast as an unknown by Spielberg from among 30,000 hopefuls.
“Life is very strange,” she wrote.
DeBose thanked the HFPA while cautioning that further reform is needed.
“There is still work to be done, but when you’ve worked so hard on a project — infused with blood, sweat, tears and love — having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special,” she tweeted.
A Los Angeles Times expose last year found the HFPA had no Black members, opening the floodgates for criticism from across Hollywood including from A-list stars such as Tom Cruise.
Since the scandal broke, the HFPA has rushed through reforms, admitting its biggest ever annual intake, including several Black and other minority members.
It has banned members from accepting lavish gifts and hotel stays from studios courting their votes, and highlighted its philanthropic work.
During the behind-closed-doors ceremony on Sunday, the HFPA tweeted pre-recorded videos from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis praising the group’s community work.
“I’m proud to be associated with them in this venture,” said Curtis, referring to funding by the HFPA for community programs.
But celebrities were otherwise conspicuously absent from the proceedings, leaving the Golden Globes website’s live blog to inform readers: “No other awards community shows as much love and generosity to others quite like the HFPA!”
– Oscar hopefuls –
Despite the subdued atmosphere surrounding the Globes, three wins apiece for “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” confirm their credentials as contenders for an award season that culminates in March with the Oscars.
Campion’s “Power of the Dog,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, which tackles toxic masculinity in 1920s Montana and was released by Netflix with a limited theatrical run, has received rave reviews.
Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake flopped at the box office but was also adored by critics.
Kenneth Branagh, whose black-and-white account of the outbreak of sectarian violence during the late 1960s in “Belfast” is considered a strong award season contender and had jointly topped the nominations, won only for best screenplay.
Andrew Garfield won best actor in a comedy of musical for “tick, tick … Boom!”, which is based on the semi-autobiographical musical of the same name written by “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson.
“Succession,” HBO’s tale of about a media tycoon’s warring family, topped the television side with three prizes including best drama.
Celebrities
RHOSLC Recap: Jen Attacks Lisa During Heated Argument
On this episode of The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City, Meredith throws Seth a party and the ladies are gifted a Mother’s Day trip. All seems well in Utah until Jen unravels and Lisa bears the brunt of her anger.
It’s a husband’s day out and the guys are golfing. This crew is no Jersey househusbands, but they do their best keeping up with Seth and his zinger remarks. Whitney‘s husband, Justin, reminds the gents that Mother’s Day is just around the corner and perhaps they should ship their wives off for a trip…this sounds like more of a gift for the guys, but I digress. They also discuss Seth’s upcoming 49th party and what the birthday boy wants: “cleavage encouraged.” Gag.
Heather and Jen meet up for a spa day. This is Heather’s way of showing support for Jen since she doesn’t feel like whipping up a casserole. They toast and begin talking about the recent drama. Jen claims she was confused by Meredith sticking up for her at Whitney’s event but is even more perplexed to find out she did not receive an invitation to Seth’s birthday party. Like, Heather, you KNEW Jen would not have been invited. Why would you bring that up other than to stir the pot?
They also discuss the recent friendship between Meredith and Mary. They believe that Mary’s statements are not in line with Meredith’s beliefs and it is odd that Meredith “disengages” any time anyone tries to bring up Mary’s flaws.
Heather tells Jen that Mary told Lisa, “Look what happens when you mess with my church, you go to jail!” Heather proceeds to question if Mary had anything to do with Jen’s arrest and Jen finds it very coincidental that Mary did not come to the Beauty Lab parking lot on the day of the arrest. “It seems like Mary and Meredith know more than all of us.” This is getting exhausting. Don’t these ladies realize that Homeland Security and the Feds don’t NEED to be directed to the location of the subject they are actively investigating?!
It’s the day of Seth’s birthday party and CLEARLY Meredith followed Seth’s only request: cleavage. Teddy, Meredith’s dog, made the guest list, but Jen Shah did not. Burnnnn. TBH, this might be the weirdest party. There is ONE dancer in the shallow end of the pool and shirtless pics of Seth on the goodie bags. Woof. When Lisa rolls up, it seems like she is back in good graces with Meredith. They are air kissing and hugging like nothing ever happened and Heather is annoyed that everything is seemingly ok.
Mary is outwardly ignoring Jennie because “Jennie deserves to be ignored,” but makes her way over to Meredith for a couch sit down. According to Meredith, it felt like an attack on Mary at Whitney’s event. Meredith explains to Mary that Jennie’s feelings are valid, but the shoe-thing…she doesn’t understand why Jennie would return the shoes. Mary reminds Meredith that Lisa told Jen that the shoes were not for Jennie originally and “that’s when the culture sensitive stuff” came out. Meredith ponders why Lisa would say that to Jennie and Mary assumes that it is because Lisa is jealous of the new friendship between Mary and Meredith.
After the ladies lovingly sway together and sing Happy Birthday to Seth, Duy gets on the mic and shares that the husbands have gifted the women a villa in Zion for Mother’s Day. Jennie asks if Jen is invited, and the answer is…yes. Meredith is less than pleased to be celebrating Mother’s Day with “Momma Shah.”
Jen claims to be the best student in all her therapy sessions and has decided to apply the assignment to real life and so, she has Coach Shah busy painting his feelings out on the canvas. While working on arts and crafts, they discuss Jen’s house hunting prospects. Coach Shah lets Jen know that she deserves to relieve some stress and so she is invited on the Zion trip, despite the recent “feud” with Meredith.
Over at the most awkward party ever (somebody better tell Jen she ain’t missing much), Whitney comes walking over (without dropping the cake …this time) with a boob cake for Seth. Apparently, Seth has a great appreciation for Whitney’s rack and so Whitney brought a gag gift cake in the shape of breasts just for him. And if that’s not weird enough for you, Lisa mentions casually that her older sister dated her now husband, John. Wait. I need more information on this topic ASAP.
Heather and Whitney take a moment to address the fact that Jen was not invited to the party. They probe Meredith and Whitney asks, “Is there more to this story that we need to know so we know what we’re dealing with?” Meredith calmly states, “Of course there is. I’ve said a lot already.” Look at Meredith putting her law degree to work…looks like Whitney is gonna need a subpoena to get the info she wants from Meredith. At the end of the party, all of the clothed women join Seth in the hot tub and he claims this to be the best party ever. I would have to question his past events…
The Mother’s Day getaway is about to begin, and the infamous big van arrives to drive the ladies. Poor Kevin, the driver, that was with them when Jen Shah got arrested, is back for more action with these ladies. It’s a bit like deja’vu. Jennie states that she is having some PTSD and they have hopes that the FBI is not coming to raid the place this time. Jen is just thrilled to have made it onto the bus this time and Lisa has her big cup of DC ready.
Mary and Meredith are nowhere to be found…yet again…and it doesn’t seem like a coincidence that the duo is not on the bus again. The women begin questioning Meredith and what she was doing in Vail the day of Jen’s arrest. Lisa states that Meredith was vague about why she was flying this time to Zion and then begins Jen’s rant.
Jen shrieks that Meredith hired a private investigator and begins laying into Lisa. She reminds everyone that she got crucified last year when SHE hired an investigator and Lisa calmly tells Jen that she doesn’t dig up dirt on people. Jen retorts, “I don’t either, but your best friend does. I don’t know why everyone believes Meredith.” Lisa remains unbothered by a hollering Jen who is very clearly unraveling before the group’s very eyes.
Jen states that Meredith is trying to slander her name and when she really wants to get a rise out of everyone, she yells, “It’s not my fault because she f*cking had an affair.” Jen demands to know why THAT is her fault. Lisa reminds Jen that she is not accountable for what others do and Jen demands Lisa sides up or she doesn’t. Jen yells that Meredith is playing all of them and Lisa doesn’t want tension with Jen.
Jen is just tired of Lisa treating Meredith differently than she treats everyone else. Lisa is getting exhausted by this but reminds Jen that she has had her back. Jen wonders if she would afford her the same room for mistakes, like she does Meredith. Jen gets all up in Lisa’s face and Lisa tries hard to figure out what Jen is trying to convey. Trying to follow this fight is like trying to figure out why Duy would want a sister wife. I’m confused. And I am so happy that Lisa said she was, too!
Lisa tells Jen, “I’m shutting the f*ck down right now” and Jen doesn’t like that at all. She gets in Lisa’s face and tells her to “talk to your friend like this. Talk to Meredith like this.” When Jen lunges for Lisa something tells me this is not how Jen is supposed to be acting while out on bail.…and they wonder why Meredith and Mary choose to travel separately…To be continued.
TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF THE EPISODE?
Celebrities
Comedian and Full House star Bob Saget found dead aged 65
Miami (AFP) – Bob Saget, the US comedian who delighted millions as the star of television’s “Full House” in the 1980s and 1990s, has died, his family said Sunday. He was 65.
“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” Saget’s family said in a statement published by People magazine.
“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”
Saget, often heralded as “America’s dad” and one of the most ubiquitous faces on US television in the 1990s, was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s office said.
It was unclear how he died.
Detectives saw no sign of foul play or drugs when they were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, where Saget had been found “unresponsive,” according to police.
He had been touring the country and had done a show in Jacksonville the night before his body was found. He tweeted after the performance that he had “loved” it, telling fans to check his website for 2022 tour dates.
Tributes poured in, including from his Full House co-stars.
Saget starred in the show as Danny Tanner, the widowed father of three girls, and his efforts to raise them — assisted by his brother-in-law Jesse and friend Joey — formed the heart of the popular sitcom.
“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” tweeted actor John Stamos, who played Jesse.
Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget’s eldest daughter on the show, tweeted: “I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”
Fellow co-stars the Olsen twins also expressed their condolences.
“We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has,” Mary-Kate and Ashley said in a statement carried by US media.
“Full House” ran for eight seasons, from 1987 to 1995, on ABC, which said it was “deeply saddened” by Saget’s passing.
“Whether playing a loving father on ‘Full House’ or hosting the early years of ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ with his signature wit and charm, Bob always knew how to connect with families through heart and humor,” the network said in a statement.
“Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn the passing of such an incredibly gifted comedian and talent.”
Though his television persona was “America’s dad,” his stand-up comedy was known for being far more raunchy.
Saget was also a host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos”, wildly popular in the pre-YouTube era, and had been the voice of the narrator on the CBS hit show “How I Met Your Mother.”
From 2005 to 2010 he had a recurring role on the HBO hit “Entourage,” playing a parody of himself.
Star Trek actor George Takei said Saget was “a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing to us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs.”
“Gone too soon, like so many of the brightest souls,” he wrote.
“Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh,” comic Gilbert Gottfried wrote on Twitter.
Actor and director B.J. Novak tweeted: “I have always and will always love Bob Saget.”
Fellow comedians lined up to pay tribute to his kindness as well as his craft.
In a tweet, Richard Lewis remembered Saget as “not just hilarious but more importantly one of the kindest human beings I ever met in my career.”
“Bob Saget… Just the funniest and nicest…” wrote Jon Stewart.
Saget was born in Philadelphia in 1956. He had three children — twins Aubrey and Lara, and Jennifer — with his first wife, Sherri Kramer Saget.
He is survived by his children and his second wife, Kelly Rizzo.
Celebrities
Bob Saget’s Daughter Aubrey Reveals Last Text She Got From Dad Before His Death: ‘Love U’
Aubrey Saget, the oldest child of late actor Bob Saget, received a loving text message from her dad just hours before he was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Jan. 9.
Bob Saget’s family is devastated in the aftermath of the actor’s death on Jan. 9. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the family said in a statement. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”
In addition to the statement, Bob’s oldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, 34, took to her Instagram Story to share a screenshot of the last text message she got from her father. The message appeared to be from the night before (Jan. 8), ahead of Bob’s stand-up show in Ponte Verdra Beach, Florida. “Thank u. Love u. Showtime!” Bob wrote, seemingly in response to something that Aubrey had said to him.
In addition to Aubrey, Bob also shares 32-year-old Lara Saget and 29-year-old Jennifer Saget with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer. Bob and Sherri were married from 1982 until 1997. He wed Kelly Rizzo in 2018 and was still with her at the time of his death. Bob was just 65 years old when he passed away.
Bob was found unresponsive by security in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Grande Lakes on Jan. 9. Authorities were called and pronounced him dead on the scene. So far, a cause of death for the actor has not been confirmed, but there were “no signs of foul play or drug use,” according to the Sheriff’s office.
Bob was in the midst of a comedy tour at the time of his death. Just hours before his body was found, he tweeted about how much he “loved” performing in Florida the previous evening. “I’m happily addicted again to this s***,” he admitted, while also sharing a link to his upcoming tour dates.
