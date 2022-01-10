Connect with us

'Queens' Preview: Remy Ma's Lady Z Slays The Empowering 'Best Of Me' With The Ladies

'Queens' Preview: Remy Ma's Lady Z Slays The Empowering 'Best Of Me' With The Ladies
Lady Z takes the stage with Naomi, Jill, Valeria, and Lil Muffin to sing their power anthem 'Best of Me' in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of 'Queens.'

You can't tear these ladies down. Lady Z, played by guest star Remy Ma, comes together with Naomi, Jill, Valeria, and Lil Muffin for a stage performance no one will ever forget. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 11 episode of Queens, they sing the track "Best of Me."

"Best of Me" is for all the survivors of sexual assault. Zadie, a.k.a. Lady Z, used to be a rival of Naomi's but left the music business expectedly years ago. As we learned in the previous episode, Zadie was sexually assaulted by another artist and blamed for it. This prompted Zadie to leave music altogether.

Remy Ma is guest-starring as Zadie, a.k.a. Lady Z. (ABC)

On stage, Lady Z takes her power back with a little help from her friends. Lady Z and the women sing "I'm not a victim, I'm a victor" to an excited crowd. They're a confident, fierce unit. This is what justice looks like.

Naomi recently created Nasty Girl Records as a way to help support other women. It also gives the artists control over their own music. Zadie recently signed to Nasty Girl Records as one of their first artists.

One artist who is notably missing from the performance is Bree. She is alive after being shot by Darren, but she nearly lost her life. At the end of the previous episode, Naomi calls Bree, who is in Costa Rica with her kids. Bree's future in music remains uncertain. Instead of answering the call from Naomi, Bree ignores the call completely.

Queens
Valeria, Bree, Naomi, and Jill. (ABC)

The synopsis for the January 11 episode reads: "Putting old rivalries aside, the ladies embark on a new career venture with Zadie, aka 'Lady Z.' Meanwhile, Jill faces her past while standing up to her disapproving father and Naomi encourages Zadie to demand justice." Gaius Charles also guest stars in the episode as Thomas. Queens airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Mary Cosby Shares Quote About "Toxic Reality TV" After Skipping RHOSLC Reunion, Hints at Plans

January 10, 2022

Mary Cosby Shares Shady Quote About "Toxic Reality TV" and "Aggressive Behavior," Plus RHOSLC Star Hints at "Plans" in Separate Cryptic Post
Mary Cosby has had a controversial season on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The pastor and mother was accused of racism after making some shocking comments about costar Jennie Nguyen's appearance.

According to reports, Mary did not film for the season 2 reunion, which led some viewers to believe she won't return for season 3. Many of the details are still unknown.

However, Mary recently decided to post a quote about reality television: "TV watching lowers IQ. And it increases rudeness too. … 'Reality TV is junk food for our brain, and in the same way that junk food rots our teeth and makes us sick, bad reality TV rots our brain and makes us rude,' says Dr. Marcia Sirota, a psychiatrist."

She then shared a quote that goes into more detail: "Reality shows have a negative impact on our children in more ways than one. These shows focus on bullying, aggressive behavior and unhealthy competition, and kids often tend to confuse reality TV with the real world."

In the caption, the Bravo star wrote, "Food For Thought! * Only The Toxic Reality TV Shows* #thingsthatmatter Love you All! Trust The process!! ❤️🙏"

In a separate Instagram post on Sunday, Mary seemed to throw some shade, while hinting at future plans. "Happy Sunday' 2022," she said. "You will always know what' My plans are …From Me." She then wrote, "Going' UP!"

The post was accompanied by a video with photos of herself, and a song which featured the phrase "going up" in the chorus.

Her hashtags were also telling: "#realfriends #knowyourworth . . . #do #not #let #nothing #try #to #tellyourstory #loveyouall #seektruth."

Viewers of RHOSLC are curious to know what this might mean for her future on the show.

Health experts say cloth surgical masks are 'not effective' against omicron

January 10, 2022

Health experts say cloth surgical masks are 'not effective' against omicron
By Sandra Rose 

FluxFactory / E+

In March 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci went viral when he said blue face masks were not effective against the novel coronavirus. Face masks were designed to trap large bacteria, not a virus.

For the past two years, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended wearing blue surgical face masks or bandanas for protection against the novel coronavirus.
 
RELATED: Video: Dr. Fauci Explains Why Face Masks Aren't Necessary
 
Now the CDC agrees with Fauci that blue surgical masks and cloth masks are not effective against Covid-19.

Photo may have been deleted

The CDC now claims the best protection against the mild Omicron variant are N95 masks or KN95 masks for adults and children.

N95 masks are "respirator" masks that filter 95% of airborne particles. The white masks are worn by healthcare workers, painters and factory workers to trap bacteria, dust and aerosolized paint.

However, in order to be effective, N95 masks must be fitted by another healthcare worker and it must pass an air test to ensure no air is getting in.

Photo may have been deleted

CDC

Officials say adults and children should wear N95 masks and eye coverings, in addition to getting three vaccines.

Worcester Medical Director and Director of Pediatric Trauma at UMass Memorial Health Dr. Michael Hirsh said, "Cloth masks and … bandanas and homemade bandanas around their face are not effective against omicron. That is clear."

1641829460 141 Health experts say cloth surgical masks are 'not effective against

iStock / Getty Images Plus

He added: "The universal precaution is now one of these better masks, eye coverings and in general, the three doses of the vaccine, your first two and then the booster. That's your basic level of protection."

Covid-19 is a novel coronavirus that causes flu-like symptoms. People most affected by COVID include the elderly, immunocompromised, morbidly obese, smokers, and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Cops Kill People: Canton Ohio Police Releases Body Camera Footage Of James Williams Being Killed When Officer Recklessly Fires Without Warning [Video]

January 10, 2022

Cops Kill People: Canton Ohio Police Releases Body Camera Footage Of James Williams Being Killed When Officer Recklessly Fires Without Warning [Video]
It's almost like they want any excuse to kill people…

Source: picture alliance / Getty

You should go ahead and prepare to see this story lighting up your social media timeline because there is sure to be a lot of arguing about what took place here. According to a report in Ohio's Star-Advertiser, a 46-year-old Black man named James Williams was gunned down by an unidentified Canton police officer without warning or notice. Subsequently, the body camera footage of the incident has been released and it shows the officer blindly shooting through a wooden fence as Williams can be seen firing his AR-15 rifle into the air to "celebrate" the New Year. To make matters worse, the officer didn't identify himself as a policeman nor did he give any kind of warning before firing his service weapon.

AFTER he killed Williams, THEN he screamed "POLICE! GET DOWN NOW!".

James' wife Marquetta Williams and their small children can be seen gathered on the front porch with their hands raised, probably praying to God that this trigger-happy officer doesn't shoot them too. Let Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo tell it, this cop "feared for his life" despite the fact that the shooting was directed toward him nor was it particularly near him as he had to leave his cruiser and walk up to the fence.

Word is that the unidentified officer has been placed on administrative leave. Hopefully, Twitter does its thing.

 

