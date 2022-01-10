News
Ravens TE Mark Andrews adds to historic year by breaking franchise single-season receptions record
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews continues to rewrite the franchise record books, setting the single-season receptions mark during Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
With 1:38 remaining in the second quarter, Andrews caught a 7-yard pass from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley for his 104th reception of the season, surpassing former Ravens receiver Derrick Mason, who had 103 in 16 games in 2007.
Andrews, who was named to his second Pro Bowl in three seasons, has enjoyed an historic season. During the Ravens’ 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, he broke the franchise’s single-season receiving yards record, which was set by late wide receiver Michael Jackson (1,201) in 1996.
That feat came after Andrews became the first tight end in team history to record 1,000 receiving yards in a season during the Ravens’ loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.
Andrews’ success this season prompted him to be voted the team’s 2021 Most Valuable Player, an award voted on by local media who cover the team. Andrews currently leads all tight ends in the NFL in catches and receiving yards (1,330) while tied for first in receiving touchdowns with nine.
Entering Sunday, Andrews was 141 receiving yards away from setting the league record for most receiving yards in a season by a tight end. He ended the first half with five catches for 54 yards.
Andrews is also one touchdown away from joining Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce as the only tight ends in NFL history to produce at least 100 receptions, 1,200 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns in a single season.
This story will be updated.
News
Nuggets trading Bol Bol to Detroit for Rodney McGruder and second-round pick, source confirms
The Denver Nuggets are moving on from Bol Bol, trading the 7-foot-2 center to Detroit for Rodney McGruder and a second-round pick, a league source confirmed to The Denver Post.
Bol, a second-round pick in 2019, has had tantalizing moments and frustrating ones across his three seasons with the Nuggets. But he never once established any consistency in coach Michael Malone’s rotations.
Behind the scenes, it was impossible to know why Bol never fully earned Malone’s trust, as other forwards jumped Bol on the depth chart. But when he did play, his engagement and focus often waned, which undoubtedly contributed to his sparse playing time.
ESPN first reported the news.
Privately, even some of Bol’s teammates wondered why he hadn’t gotten a bigger chance to prove himself.
Part of the on-going problem with Bol was his positional fit. It was never clear whether he was a mismatch at small forward or power forward, and whether he was able to handle the defensive responsibilities that came with those positions. The other problem was his inconsistent effort.
When he was leapfrogged in the rotation by Vlatko Cancar (prior to his foot fracture) and Zeke Nnaji, it was apparent the coaching staff saw more potential in those forwards than Bol.
Regardless, Bol appeared in only 14 games this season, averaging a mere 5.8 minutes per game.
The Nuggets returned a second-round pick (via Brooklyn) and Pistons guard McGruder, who played sparingly off the bench in Detroit.
In other roster moves, the Nuggets are converting Davon Reed to a two-way contract and waiving current two-way Petr Cornelie. Reed had signed three consecutive 10-day hardship exceptions and proven himself a valuable, versatile defender.
The Nuggets are also still likely to sign backup center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day deal, a source said.
News
Denver coroner’s office establishes family advocate program
DENVER (AP) — The body on the table was that of a 28-year-old man. Inside an autopsy bay, professionals from the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner were trying to figure out what killed him.
To the doctors and forensic pathologists who perform the valuable service of cataloging Denver’s dead, this was just another day at the office. On a recent Monday morning, there were at least four autopsies scheduled — part of a dramatic increase this year partly driven by a surge in fentanyl-related drug overdose deaths. As of early December, the office had performed more than 900 autopsies in 2021, dozens more than it did in all of 2020 and hundreds more than in 2019, each one carried out according to a precise order of operations.
Inside those autopsy bays, every body is a puzzle to be examined, interrogated, magnified. In there, it’s just science.
But, of course, each body is also a story, and here is part of that 28-year-old’s: Visiting his father one night, he took a little blue pill to relax and never woke up.
It would take weeks before the science could confirm whether the death was related to fentanyl, but two things were already certain that morning: The death would bring immense grief to someone left behind, and the police, very likely, wouldn’t consider it a crime.
Because there would be no criminal investigation and no prosecution, the families of the deceased wouldn’t have access to victims’ services through the police department or the district attorney’s office. They might not have someone to connect them to grief counseling or to talk them through how to find a funeral home.
The same thing happens with suicides, with accidents, with all manner of sudden deaths. Someone is suddenly just gone, and the people who love them are left adrift.
Coroner’s offices are, by necessity, tidy places. When an autopsy finishes, everything is quickly cleaned up. Floors are scrubbed spotless. Gowns are hung in neat rows. Tables and tools are rearranged in perfect symmetry.
But, in Denver, the medical examiners and investigators increasingly found themselves overwhelmed with a different kind of messiness that couldn’t be so easily put away. Family members of the deceased would call, again and again, to learn how their loved one died. They called to ask how to get a death certificate or arrange a burial or to hear a friendly voice during a moment of emotional pain.
“If they just want to talk about it, I’m there to listen,” said Steve Castro, the manager of operations at the medical examiner’s office. “But am I trained to do that? Not really.”
So, the Denver coroner’s office created a first-in-the-state family advocate program to provide support from trained victims’ advocates to the loved ones of the deceased. The office now hopes to expand the program — and that it will catch on in other jurisdictions.
“They have to keep their emotions out of it to do what they do,” Meghan Clark, the office’s family advocate coordinator, said of her colleagues. “That’s why we’re here.”
— The need no one was trained for
In his seven years at the medical examiner’s office, Castro said there was one type of call that always bothered him.
Castro is in charge of the office’s media releases, which often provide public notice of the identity of a victim in a high-profile incident. Every time before he sends a release, Castro said he calls the victim’s family to let them know.
“I’d say, ‘Hey, we did an autopsy, here’s the cause and manner of death,’ kind of walk them through any of the death process on how to look for a mortuary and anything else,” he said. “And then I’d hang up. … And I always felt bad about that. That was my last conversation with them.”
Except, sometimes, it wasn’t.
Sometimes people would call back and ask him to repeat what he had told them earlier, and sometimes they’d do that more than once.
“A lot of times people have tunnel vision” when they’re first informed of a death, Castro said.
Other times, people seemed to call out of loneliness or isolation. This happened especially after the initial rush of attention surrounding a death faded away and the bereaved’s friends and family went back to their everyday lives.
Erin Worrell, the office’s chief of investigations, recalls one person who showed up at the office to show her pictures of his cat. Sometimes people call to vent about conflicts with family members during the estate-settlement process. Other times people might call for advice.
“I’ve seen a lot of times family members say things like, ‘How do I tell their kids?’” Worrell said.
It became clear that the office needed someone who could do more than provide a sympathetic ear. They needed someone skilled in helping families navigate grief.
Castro said he scraped together some vacancy savings to fund a family advocate position. In Clark, they found someone with experience working as a victim advocate at both a police department and district attorney’s office but who was ready for a new challenge. The program has since expanded to include several interns and volunteers who help Clark with the work.
“The reason why a family advocacy program is so vital,” Clark said, “is that it helps families address the initial What do I do?”
— Calling to check in when nobody else has
Clark’s job, though, isn’t just about dealing with the immediate aftermath of a death.
One of the first calls she took when she started in the position this summer came from a woman whose mother was killed on Christmas Day in 1978. The woman had been in the house when the killing happened, just a little girl then. Now, she was hoping she could see her mother’s autopsy report.
“Just in talking with her, I knew she needed more than the autopsy report,” Clark said. “I knew that the autopsy report was not actually what she needed. She wanted to know what happened to her mom, because she was too little to remember.”
So Clark reached out to Denver police and to the district attorney’s office to track down the case files. She found a detective who had gone to the scene. Once all the documents are assembled, Clark hopes everyone can sit down together to go over what happened and answer the woman’s questions.
Clark also connected the woman with a grief-support group in her area, after hearing how as a child, the death had tossed her into a cycle of foster homes and trauma.
Not every case is so involved. Sometimes people call looking for copies of documents. Other times they request blood samples that the coroner’s office keeps in storage for a couple years after each autopsy, in order to run genetic tests. And sometimes Clark calls families just to see how they’re doing.
“I usually start by explaining who I am and immediately saying I’m a family advocate, so that they know I’m not another death investigator calling with more bad news,” Clark said. “And I just tell them the purpose for my call is to check in on you.”
The approach has proven tremendously effective at reaching people in need who are resistant to help from other sources.
Clark recalled a conversation one of the family advocate volunteers had with a mom whose son was killed by police. The police department was providing her little information as it completed its investigation, and she was struggling to care for her family while also suspicious of people calling from government agencies.
But when the volunteer explained why they were calling, Clark said the mother’s “fences went down and she just started crying. She said, ‘Nobody has asked how I’m doing. Nobody.’”
Because of the delicate emotional state of the people the program works with, the medical examiner’s office declined to connect The Colorado Sun with a family whom the advocate program has helped for an interview. But it did provide emailed notes of gratitude the office has received from some families.
“I appreciate how patient all of you were with me as I processed the circumstances,” one typical email reads. “The TV shows never show ME (medical examiner) staff helping family members deal with their loved ones’ deaths, and I didn’t realize how supportive you would be.”
— Ending the cycles of grief
There is also a more strategic goal for the family advocate program, one that Castro and others at the medical examiner’s office hope can help reduce the office’s rising workload and the city’s recurrent traumas.
Often, Castro said, the office doesn’t deal with a family or a group of friends just once. One death can lead to another — a person who lost a loved one to suicide will months later die by suicide; a person who lost a family member to a drug overdose will later succumb to an overdose, as well.
“I’ve noticed them over and over and over,” Castro said of these chain-reaction deaths.
This is why the family advocate program places a special emphasis on child fatalities and deaths from suicide and overdoses. Every one of those cases that comes into the office gets flagged for Clark and her team to follow up on.
The grief from these deaths can be corrosive, leading to worse mental health for the bereaved. The family advocate interns have started a project to track how grief from one death can contribute to another. On a whiteboard in their office area, they chart whether people who recently died by suicide or overdose in Denver had themselves recently lost someone close to them.
By helping to address the grief that sustains the trauma, the medical examiner’s office hopes to stop the patterns that lead to recurrent suffering in the city.
“I think intervention is what gives people the space to break those cycles and making sure that it’s meaningful intervention, and that you’re getting them connected with the right kinds of resources,” Clark said. “And understanding that it’s going to take time, and you might have to be on that journey with them for a while. It’s not going to happen in one day. You might have to actually have lots of phone calls with them.”
— Hopes for expansion
All of this makes for a daunting workload for Clark, but she’s already eager to add to it.
She has undertaken an effort to create a more welcoming place at the medical examiner’s office for families and advocates or investigators to meet. Previously, those meetings took place in a bland conference room devoid of warmth.
She has also assembled a handful of bins with stuffed animals, toys and games for when families arrive with children in tow. Clark believes firmly that the office needs a place where children can play quietly while investigators or advocates have conversations with family members too traumatic for young ears to hear.
And then there’s the therapy dogs. It’s not just the emotions of the bereaved that need tending to, Clark said. The office’s employees also need to look after their own wellbeing after dealing with so much reflected grief. So Clark has started bringing in therapy dogs for the office staff to cuddle and has developed other self-care programs.
There’s a lot to do, she knows. But that’s only because there’s so much good the office believes it can do.
“I don’t think there’s ever going to be such a thing as getting on top of all the work,” she said, “but I do hope that we can expand it. I have high hopes for it.”
News
Chicago Bears’ season finale updates: Lead the Minnesota Vikings 14-3 at halftime — but what’s the latest buzz around coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace?
The Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings already were eliminated from playoff contention entering Sunday’s season finale at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Here’s the latest Week 18 updates from Minneapolis.
Halftime: Bears 14, Vikings 3
The Bears defense held the Vikings to 87 net yards in the first half to fuel a 14-3 halftime lead at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Bears quarterback Andy Dalton hit a wide-open Damien Williams with a 23-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds to play in the second quarter, and Allen Robinson caught the two-point conversion pass for the 14-0 lead.
Bears kicker Cairo Santos made fields goals from 43 and 46 yards out on the Bears’ first and fourth drives of the half.
Meanwhile, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 5 of 10 passes for 78 yards and was sacked twice, and running back Dalvin Cook gained 12 yards on six carries. Cousins had 65 of those passing yards on the final drive of the half, which ended with Greg Joseph’s 39-yard field goal.
The Bears turned the ball over on fourth down twice in the half.
They went for it on fourth down twice on their second drive. David Montgomery ran for 4 yards on fourth-and-1. But Dalton later was sacked for a loss of 15 yards on a fourth-and-5 blitz, giving the Vikings the ball at midfield.
The Bears defense came through with the stop following that play. Sam Kamara had a tackle for a loss against Dalvin Cook to push the Vikings into third-and-13. And Angelo Blackson took down Cousins while Trevis Gipson stripped the ball, pushing the Vikings out of field-goal range.
The Bears put together another solid drive on their next possession. But on fourth-and-1 from the 13, the Bears opted to pass rather than call a play for Montgomery, and Dalton was sacked again.
Filling in for Justin Fields, who is out with COVID-19, Dalton threw for 162 yards. Montgomery had 61 rushing yards. And Darnell Mooney had six catches for 71 yards to hit 1,000 receiving yards in his second season.
Inactives announced
Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn and nose tackle Eddie Goldman will play against the Vikings after they were listed as questionable Friday. Quinn, who set the Bears’ single-season sacks record last week, is dealing with a shoulder injury, and Goldman has a finger injury.
Justin Fields remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list and so will not play.
As was previously announced, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks will miss what could be his last game with the Bears as he continues his recovery from a nagging ankle injury.
Cornerback Duke Shelley (heel), offensive linemen Elijah Wilkinson and Lachavious Simmons and running back Ryan Nall are also inactive for the Bears.
For the Vikings, quarterback Kellen Mond, cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander and Kris Boyd, running back Wayne Gallman, tight end Zach Davidson, guard Wyatt Davis and defensive tackle Michael Pierce are inactive.
Latest Bears buzz on Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace
The Tribune’s Brad Biggs reported Friday that while Nagy is expected to be fired Sunday or Monday following the season finale, the buzz around the league is the Bears could retain general manager Ryan Pace in some role.
Pregame
In what potentially could be his last game as Bears coach, Matt Nagy still expects his team to put forth its best effort to end the season on a three-game winning streak.
The Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants after their loss to the Vikings officially knocked them from the playoff race.
“We all play to win the Super Bowl. That’s why we coach, that’s why we play,” Nagy said. “The biggest challenge as a player, as a coach is to make sure that we maintain that obligation to do everything that we’ve been doing … and keep fighting like you would if you had a chance, and that’s what I’m proud of with these guys.
“When there’s adversity that strikes and when things don’t go as well as you want it to go, how do you react? Do you change? Do you treat people differently? Are you a different head coach? Are you a different type of player? Because as they all say, that reveals your true character. In the end, we all look back and say, ‘How did we react during a tough time?’ I think everybody in this building can tell you, ‘We reacted pretty well.’”
Veteran Andy Dalton will start at quarterback after rookie Justin Fields tested positive for COVID-19 during the week. Nagy said Nick Foles would be the backup. Though Fields technically could have tested back into the playing, Nagy indicated the missed practice time Thursday and Friday would be too much to come back from.
Dalton will try to end a challenging season on a high note.
He was the starter to open the season before suffering a knee injury in Week 2. As he was recovering from the injury, the Bears turned to Fields as the permanent starter. Dalton came back to fill in for the then-injured Fields in a Thanksgiving Day win against the Detroit Lions but suffered hand and groin injuries and tested positive for COVID-19 in December.
He returned to beat the Giants last week with Fields out with an ankle injury.
“It’s been up and down,” Dalton said. “There’s a lot that has gone on and a lot of things that were not expected at times, but it’s kind of one of those things that you have to learn and grow from each experience that you have and that’s just kind of where I’m at.”
Injury report
Aside from Fields being on the reserve/COVID-19 list, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is the only Bears player who was declared out Friday. Hicks has been dealing with an ankle injury and will miss his eighth game this season.
Outside linebacker Robert Quinn (shoulder), nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger) and cornerback Duke Shelley (heel) were listed as questionable.
The Bears on Saturday elevated wide receiver Dazz Newsome from the practice squad. The 2021 sixth-round pick has played in two games.
For the Vikings, defensive tackle Michael Pierce (illness) is doubtful while Mackensie Alexander (ankle), Kris Boyd (ribs) and Wyatt Davis (illness) are questionable.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before the last kickoff of the season (noon, FOX).
Ravens TE Mark Andrews adds to historic year by breaking franchise single-season receptions record
Nuggets trading Bol Bol to Detroit for Rodney McGruder and second-round pick, source confirms
Four Altcoins Might Outperform in Q2 of 2022: MATIC, EGLD, LUNA, DOT
Denver coroner’s office establishes family advocate program
Chicago Bears’ season finale updates: Lead the Minnesota Vikings 14-3 at halftime — but what’s the latest buzz around coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace?
Jennifer Garner Takes Son Samuel, 9, For Lunch After Ben Affleck Reflects On His ‘Sad’ Meme
Steelers OLB T.J. Watt ties Michael Strahan’s NFL single-season sack record during regular-season finale vs. Ravens
Watershed moment in NYC: New law allows noncitizens to vote
Mastrodonato: Red Sox could use an outfielder, but Seiya Suzuki comes with risk
Gophers flirt with first win at Indiana in a decade before bowing to Hoosiers 73-60
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say