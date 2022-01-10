Celebrities
Rhea Durham: 5 Things About Mark Wahlberg’s Model Wife
Mark Wahlberg has praised his wife for helping him become the best version of himself after suffering a troubled childhood. Find out all about Rhea Durham here.
Mark Wahlberg has always been very open about his troubled youth, which included abusing cocaine at age 13 and landing in jail a few years later. The 50-year-old Boston native managed to turn his life around and become one of the biggest movie stars of all time, with roles in blockbusters such as Boogie Nights, Transformers and The Planet of the Apes. He even snagged an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor in The Departed alongside Jack Nicholson in 2006.
Despite becoming incredibly successful in Hollywood, Mark admitted he wasn’t the person he truly wanted to be before his wife Rhea Durham came into the picture. Meeting in 2001, the pair would marry in 2009 and have been going from strength to strength ever since! Find out all about the model that melted Mark’s heart, below!
1. Rhea Was A High Fashion Model.
Born July 1, 1978, Rhea worked her way up the modeling ladder to eventually grace the covers of high-end fashion magazines like Vogue, Marie Claire, and Elle. She also showed off her catwalk prowess by stomping her stuff on the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2000 and 2001. As a guest star on the sitcom Spin City in 2001, she even had a chance to try out her acting chops!
2. Rhea Launched A Handbag Line.
Rhea used her experience in fashion to start her own handbag line called Ella Grace, named for her daughters. “It’s a big undertaking and journey,” she told Us Weekly. “I know how hard it is to stay on top of fashion trends, so I built a collection around high quality and incredible style that I would be proud to put my family name on.”
3. Rhea Loves Motherhood.
The pair welcomed three of their four children — Ella, 18, Michael, 15, and Brendan, 13 — before they decided to make it official by getting hitched in 2009 during an intimate ceremony in in Beverly Hills. One year later, the happy couple welcomed daughter Grace. Rhea opened up about how much she loves being a parent in 2007. “I know people might read this and think, ‘Ugh,’ but I love my life. It’s hectic and stressful at times. But I’m really happy,” she told Cookie magazine via People. “I love the traditions of family and home. Babies, kids, holidays — that’s what I’m good at.”
4. Rhea ‘Helped’ Mark Become The Man He Is Today.
Mark has consistently given credit to Rhea for being his rock. “I owe a lot to my wife,” he told The Sun in 2008. “She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children. You need the right woman in your life and that feeling that you’re going to be together for a long time. That’s especially important if you’re going to have children.” He added, “We share the same values. Obviously, the physical attraction was there, but that’s not what keeps a couple together.”
5. Rhea Converted To Catholicism.
Rhea converted to Catholicism before she ended up walking down the aisle with Mark. The couple enjoy bringing their four children up in the faith as well. “If I’m home, it’s all about taking the family to church,” Mark told The Sun. “That’s the key thing and then the day is free to spend with family and just reconnect. During the week we also set aside about 15 minutes each morning for prayer time as a family. It starts the day out right and helps me in every way.”
Celebrities
Andy Cohen Names “Most Iconic” Housewife, Talks RHOM Reunion
Andy Cohen hosted an “Ask Me a Question” session on his Instagram Story on Friday and during the chat, he addressed a series of topics pertaining to the Real Housewives franchise.
While throwing some shade at the past looks of certain women, Andy revealed which cast member is the “most iconic” when it comes to their fashion, confirmed whether or not there will be a reunion special for The Real Housewives of Miami season four, and shared what type of man he’d like to set Vicki Gunvalson up with.
“Who do [you] think is the most iconic [housewife] (fashion wise)?” a fan asked on January 7.
“She changed the game…,” Andy replied, along with a photo of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne wearing a black and pink dress, square earrings, and an abstract updo.
“Will there be a reunion for Miami? It’s so good [by the way]!!” a second fan noted.
“Yes!!” Andy confirmed. “Do. Not. Sleep. On. Miami.”
A third fan wanted to know what “type of man” Andy would “set Vicki up with.”
“I think Vicki should be with someone who does not want to be on TV or in the limelight,” Andy revealed of the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, who split from fiancé Steve Lodge in September 2021.
In other Andy Cohen news, the Watch What Happens Live host recently spoke to Vanity Fair about the fashions of the early season of the Real Housewives franchises.
“In the early days of Orange County, the fashion was just terrible,” he admitted. “If you look at the first few years of reunions, Orange County, [The Real Housewives of Atlanta], and [The Real Housewives of New York City], they were basically wearing—I don’t even think what they would wear to a cocktail party. I think it was more what they might wear to a PTA meeting. But as it’s gone on, the [reunion fashion] has really amped up, and I think people have loved seeing what they wear now.”
“A reunion-show dress at this point actually means something,” he continued. “For the Housewives, getting ready for a reunion—this is like their prom dress.”
Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian Models Sheer, Flesh-Colored SKIMS Catsuit With Gloves – Photos
Kourtney Kardashian sizzled in this skintight catsuit from sister Kim’s hugely successful SKIMS line as she posed at her house.
Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is living in her SKIMS. The Poosh founder rocked the skintight catsuit from younger sister Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear and loungewear line in posts shared to her Instagram story on Saturday, Jan. 8. She specifically wore the velvet glove bodysuit in the nude “Peach” tone which features the SKIMS logo.
Kourt gave her millions of followers a peek at the glove details in a close up photo, likely inspired by Kim’s recent Balenciaga looks designed by Demna. The sexy suit included stirrups around the feet and an open key hole back, which the mom-of-three showed off as she walked down her hallway with a pair of black leather knee-high boots. Her derrière looked more toned than ever thanks to her regular fitness routines, which she’s documented both on her website and Instagram.
She reportedly gets in a sweat session between five and six days a week, with a focus on high intensity interval training (HIIT) that includes jump squat, jumping lunge, mountain climber, push-up, burpees and squat jump sets.
As for SKIMS, Kourtney has been supportive of Kim’s line since it launched — regularly sporting various pieces since 2019. Last summer, she went for a dip in the scrunched velour bra and underwear. More recently, she was also spotted in the magenta colored two-piece swimsuit from the highly anticipated (and now sold out) SKIMS collaboration with Fendi. She also starred in a recent campaign for her sister alongside Megan Fox.
While Kourt didn’t share if she was just hanging out at home or heading out for the evening, the look definitely screamed “night on the town.” At the very least, her fiancé Travis Barker, 46, likely enjoyed her sexy velvet ensemble! The couple have been inseparable since linking up romantically early last year, with the Blink 182 drummer proposing just 10 months later in October at the stunning Rosewood Montecito resort in Santa Barbara. The couple recently returned to their special spot for a romantic getaway, which included several twinning looks as they enjoyed the beach and scenery.
Celebrities
Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Is ’Amazing’ In ‘The Tender Bar’ As She Opens Movie Swag Box — Watch
Supporting her man! J.Lo applauded her ‘amazing’ beau Ben Affleck as she talked about his latest film on Amazon Prime Video.
Jennifer Lopez is Ben Affleck‘s biggest cheerleader! The 52-year-old Bronx native gave her man a sweet shoutout via Instagram as she opened up a swag box delivered by Amazon Prime Video in support of his film The Tender Bar on Saturday, Jan. 8. While talking, she called Ben’s performance “amazing” as she gave a bit of background on the buzzy project.
“This is adorable,” she began as she filmed the press box filled with canned bears from Blue Point Brewing Company, a glass to enjoy, and more for her 190 million followers. “Oh…a little note to me on what the movie’s based on, all this stuff from the movie in here. Cute,” she added as she zoomed in on a mini bowling set which has a special meaning to the movie.
“There’s a great scene in a bowling alley with Ben and the little boy [Daniel Ranieri]. Ben plays his uncle [and] they’re both amazing in the movie. If you haven’t seen it, you should,” she added. In recent weeks, Ben has done plenty of interviews to promote the project with Daniel — including a candid chat on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
While Jennifer regularly posted about her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez on social media, she’s been noticeably lower key about her re-kindled romance with Ben. She used her 52nd birthday trip around the Mediterranean to finally share a buried (and sexy) snap of the two kissing back in July, several months after getting back together.
Her subsequent posts involving the Oscar winner have all been in support of his film projects, including other recent flick The Last Duel. The “Jenny From The Block” singer stunned in a sparkly brown crop top and long skirt for the New York premiere back in October, which included a sweet photo of her gazing at him while he did interviews. Just weeks before, Bennifer also went red carpet official at the Italy debut for the flick!
“I had such a beautiful time!! And I’m so excited for you guys to see this movie!!” she gushed on Instagram. “It’s the first script Matt [Damon] and Ben have written together along with Nicole Holofcener since Good Will Hunting!! And it’s amazing!! The acting by the whole cast is fantastic. Jodie Comer plays the lead and she is awesome!!! It was a magical trip and I hope you enjoy the pics!!” she also said.
